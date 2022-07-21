You are here

Italy's Draghi resigns after government implodes

Italy’s Draghi resigns after government implodes
Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella. (File/AFP)
AP

Italy’s Draghi resigns after government implodes

Italy’s Draghi resigns after government implodes
  • Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace
AP

ROME: Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signaling the likelihood of an early election and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time.
Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mattarella, who had rejected a similar resignation offer last week, “took note” this time around and asked Draghi’s government to remain on in a caretaker fashion, the president’s office said.
Draghi’s government of national unity imploded Wednesday after members of his uneasy coalition of right, left and populists rebuffed his appeal to band back together to finish the legislature’s natural term and ensure implementation of the European Union-funded pandemic recovery program.
Instead, the center-right parties of Forza Italia and the League and the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted a confidence vote in the Senate, in a clear sign they were done with Draghi’s 17-month government.
“Thank you for all the work done together in this period,” Draghi told the lower Chamber of Deputies before he went to see Mattarella. Clearly moved by the applause, he repeated a quip that even central bank chiefs have hearts.
Italian newspapers on Thursday were united in their outrage at the surreal outcome, given Italy is dealing with soaring inflation and energy costs, Russia’s war against Ukraine and outstanding reforms needed to clinch the remainder of the EU’s 200 billion euros in recovery funds.
“Shame,” headlined La Stampa on the front page. “Italy Betrayed,” said La Repubblica. “Farewell to Draghi’s Government,” said Corriere della Sera.
Mattarella had tapped the former European Central Bank chief — who was known as “Super Mario” for his “whatever it takes” rescue of the euro — to pull Italy out of the pandemic and lay the groundwork to make use of the EU’s recovery funds.
But the 5-Stars, the biggest vote-getter in the 2018 national election, had been chafing for months that their priorities of a basic income and minimum salary, among other things, were being ignored. Last week, the 5-Stars boycotted a confidence vote tied to a bill aimed at helping Italians endure the crisis, prompting Draghi to offer to resign a first time.
Mattarella rejected the offer then and asked Draghi to return to Parliament to brief lawmakers on the situation. He did that on Wednesday in appealing to party leaders to listen to the calls for unity from ordinary Italians who signed petitions asking him to stay on.
“You don’t have to give the answer to me. You have to give it to all Italians,” he told lawmakers.
While the next steps were unclear, the outcome suggested Mattarella could dissolve Parliament after a period of consultations, paving the way for an early election as soon as late September or early October. The legislature’s five-year term had been due to expire in 2023.
Opinion polls have indicated neck-to-neck percentages for the center-left Democratic Party and the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, which had remained in the opposition to Draghi’s coalition.
Democrat leader Enrico Letta was enraged out the outcome, saying Parliament had betrayed Italy and urging Italians to respond at the polls. “Let Italians show at the ballot that they are smarter than their representatives,” he tweeted.
The Brothers of Italy has long been allied with the center-right Forza Italia of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi and the League of Matteo Salvini, suggesting that a center-right alliance would likely prevail in any election and propel Brothers’ leader Giorgia Meloni to become Italy’s first female premier.
Meloni, who has been gunning for an early election since before the crisis erupted, was triumphant.
“The will of the people is expressed in one way: by voting. Let’s give hope and strength back to Italy,” she said.

Topics: Italy Mario Draghi

Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe

Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe

Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
  • Complaint against 75-year-old party president and her son Rahul Gandhi was lodged nine years ago
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi was questioned by money laundering investigators on Thursday, prompting her Congress Party to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of running a “political vendetta.”
The complaint against 75-year-old party president and her son Rahul Gandhi was lodged nine years ago by a member of parliament from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rahul Gandhi, who is also a senior figure in Congress, was questioned several times last month in connection with the same case. They have both denied any wrongdoing.
“This is a conspiracy to silence us and the intention is to rid the country of any opposition parties,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters on Thursday, before Gandhi left for questioning at the finance ministry’s Enforcement Directorate.
A spokesman for the directorate, which investigates money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, was not available for comment.
Lawmakers from the Congress party staged a protest inside and outside parliament, holding posters and shouting slogans that accused Modi and his government of pursuing a political vendetta. The BJP lawmaker behind the complaint, Subramanian Swamy, accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of property worth $300 million.
The assets had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather.

Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia
  • The KM Cahaya Arafah capsized in waters off Indonesia’s Ternate island on Monday evening
  • The boat was carrying 77 passengers and crew on board as it traveled to nearby Halmahera island
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

JAKARTA: At least nine bodies have been found after a ferry sank off the coast of an Indonesian island due to bad weather, a search and rescue official said Thursday.
The KM Cahaya Arafah capsized in waters off Indonesia’s Ternate island on Monday evening, prompting a search and rescue operation for 13 missing people.
Rescuers found four bodies on Wednesday evening and five bodies on the fourth day of the search, the Ternate search and rescue agency said in a statement.
Four people remain missing.
The boat was carrying 77 passengers and crew on board as it traveled to nearby Halmahera island.
Sixty-four people were evacuated to a nearby village after the sinking.
Local villagers had sailed out in their longboats to help authorities in a vessel with the search operation.
Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.
In May, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt in that accident.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

Topics: Indonesia

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president
  • Wickremesinghe won 134 votes in the 225 member parliament in a vote count on Wednesday
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

COLOMBO: Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of Sri Lanka by the chief justice of the country on Thursday, the president’s media office said.
Wickremesinghe won 134 votes in the 225 member parliament in a vote count on Wednesday, after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned from his post last week.

Topics: Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise

Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise

Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID-19 deaths rise
  • Australia is reporting the highest daily numbers since the first omicron wave earlier this year
  • Australia avoided the high death tolls seen in other countries during the first waves of the pandemic
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia reported one of its highest daily death tolls from the coronavirus on Thursday while hospital admissions hovered near record levels, as authorities struggle to get ahead of highly contagious omicron variants.
The BA.4/5 variants are good at evading immune protection from vaccination or prior infection and have been driving a surge of new infections globally.
Australia is reporting the highest daily numbers since the first omicron wave earlier this year, with 89 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday and 90 on Wednesday. Just over 55,600 new cases were recorded on Thursday, the highest since May 18.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said state leaders and federal health officials have not recommended making masks mandatory in indoor venues, despite calls by some doctors to do so.
Australia avoided the high death tolls seen in other countries during the first waves of the pandemic thanks largely to high levels of public compliance with tough social distancing restrictions.
But there is little public appetite for a return to such measures to defeat the latest surge in infections and Albanese has resisted pressure from some health experts to impose mask mandates.
“It’s no good having a mandate unless it’s enforced,” Albanese told ABC Radio.
He said health officials also had to take into account the effects of tough restrictions on mental health.
The latest omicron wave is pushing the number of people with COVID-19 in Australian hospitals close to the peak hit in January. About 5,350 patients are in hospitals, and several states are battling record admissions.
Authorities have urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people get booster shots urgently, with only about 71 percent of the eligible population having received their boosters. About 95 percent of people above 16 have had two doses.
Since the pandemic began, Australia has reported about 9 million COVID-19 cases and 10,968 deaths.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda

Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda
  • Second annual summit aims to encourage planet-positive thinking and explore ways to reverse the negative effects of the travel and tourism sector as it rebounds from the pandemic
  • Sustainable tourism ‘is no longer a choice … we need to create sustainable destinations within a new paradigm that protects and regenerates nature,’ said Nicki Page, co-founder of TLC Harmony
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Efforts to address and reverse the negative environmental effects of the travel, tourism and hospitality sector will top a bold agenda when global leaders from the worlds of business and government gather for RESET 2022, according to the event’s organizers.

This second annual global sustainable tourism and hospitality summit, a one-day in-person and online event, is due to take place in London on Sep. 16. Executives, academics, tourism operators and industry suppliers are expected to be among the delegates.

“We look forward to hosting a powerful, eclectic party of innovators and authorities responding to HRH Prince Charles’ plea to put a real business value on nature and maximize it now,” said Nicki Page, the co-founder of summit organizer TLC Harmony.

“Let’s be clear, sustainable tourism practice is no longer a choice. To ensure the future of the travel and tourism industry and, more importantly, the planet that we call home, we need to create sustainable destinations within a new paradigm that protects and regenerates nature so it is good for people, planet and prosperity.”

The event aims to encourage meaningful discussions about issues related to sustainable tourism and travel from a number of angles. They will be led by guests including El Salvador’s Vice President Felix Ulloa Jr; Taleb Rifai, a former secretary-general of the UN World Tourism Organization; Omar Al-Attas, the Red Sea Development Company’s deputy chief environmental sustainability officer; Ali Al-Jassim, chair of the Emirates Green Building Council; Glen Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance; Meike Krauscheid, chief commercial officer of SmartLedger; and Somayeh Rokhgireh, the co-founder and CEO of DSE (Design for Sustainable Excellence) Studio.

Panel discussions and presentation during will cover topics such as why and how to build and operate sustainable hotels and destinations, and the growing power and influence of women in sustainable tourism and wellness in hospitality decisions. The experts taking part will include Adam Maclennon, the senior managing director and head of UK and Ireland at PKF Hospitality; Willy Le Grande, professor of hospitality management at the IU International University of Applied Sciences in Germany; Robert Godwin, managing director of Lamington Group; Phil Clark, the creative director of healthy travel app TravWell; and Zen Resort Bali owner Mahendra Shah.

“Good for business, the planet and people, RESET 2022 is a day of unmissable panels, captivating discussions, hard talk and news covering sustainability in travel and tourism globally, and how real change is possible,” organizers said.

TLC Harmony describes itself as a global sustainable tourism solutions company, specializing in sustainably led tourism development, policy and commercial marketing services for governments and the private sector.

Topics: RESET 2022 sustainable tourism hospitality

