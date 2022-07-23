You are here

  • Home
  • WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee (EC) of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the UN health agency’s highest alert level. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v55t

Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
  • A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Faced with a surge in monkeypox cases, the head of the World Health Organization is Saturday expected to declare if the agency has decided to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address a virtual press conference at 1300 GMT, the WHO announced in a statement late Friday.
It did not reveal what would be announced.
Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee (EC) of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the UN health agency’s highest alert level.
But a majority advised the Tedros that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.
The second meeting was called on Thursday with case numbers rising further, where Tedros said he was worried.
“I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications,” Tedros told the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.
A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday.
“Since the last #monkeypox EC just weeks ago we’ve seen an exponential rise in cases. It’s inevitable that cases will dramatically rise in the coming weeks & months. That’s why @DrTedros must sound the global alarm,” Lawrence Gostin, the director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said on Twitter.
“A failure to act will have grave consequences for global health.”
A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.
Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine — the largest research to date.
Overall, 98 percent of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month.
“This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions, and a challenge because in some countries, the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination,” Tedros said, citing concern that stigma and scapegoating could make the outbreak harder to track.
“I am acutely aware that any decision I take regarding the possible determination of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern involves the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health,” he added.
The European Union’s drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imnavex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
Imvanex, developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.
It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.

Topics: WHO Monkeypox Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu

Related

WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
World
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
Health experts put Hajj season monkeypox concerns into perspective
Saudi Arabia
Health experts put Hajj season monkeypox concerns into perspective

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base
Updated 23 sec ago

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base

Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base
Updated 23 sec ago
DAKAR: Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on the country’s main military base, which it said was a response to governmental collaboration with Russian mercenaries.
Friday’s raid on the Kati base 15 km (10 miles) outside the capital Bamako killed at least one soldier and represented the first time in Mali’s decade-long insurgency that Islamist militants have hit a military camp so close to Bamako.
The raid, carried out using two car bombs, also wounded six people, while seven assailants were killed and eight arrested, Mali’s military said.
The media unit for Al-Qaeda’s local affiliate, Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), said in a statement its Katiba Macina branch had carried out the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist statements.
The Malian military had blamed Katiba Macina for the attack in a statement on Friday.
The JNIM statement said a Malian fighter had detonated a car bomb at the base’s gate and a fighter from Burkina Faso detonated another inside the base, allowing additional fighters to enter the camp.
It justified the attack by citing the presence in Mali of mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group, which began supplying hundreds of fighters last year to support the Malian military and has since been accused by human rights groups and local residents of participating in massacres of civilians.
“We say to the Bamako government: if you have the right to hire mercenaries to kill the defenseless innocent people, then we have the right to destroy you and target you,” it said.
The Russian government has acknowledged Wagner personnel are in Mali but the Malian government has described them as instructors from the Russian military rather then private security contractors. Wagner has no public representation and has not commented on the accusations of human rights violations.
In a separate statement on Saturday, JNIM also claimed responsibility for attacks in five central and southern Mali towns on Thursday, which the Malian military said had killed one soldier and wounded 15.

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads
  • Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres of forest and bushland across Greece
Updated 23 July 2022
Reuters

ATHENS: Residents were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire which started in mountainous forests in the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos threatened properties at the beach resort of Vatera.
Thick billowing smoke fanned by strong winds could be seen in the area. One fleeing resident told state TV ERT that her home was on fire.
“We are battling to save homes,” Taxiarchis Verros, mayor of western Lesbos, told the broadcaster.
Vatera, an 8 km (five miles) long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesbos, is a popular tourist attraction.
A wildfire in mountains near Athens earlier this week damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to flee, with authorities calling this summer one of the toughest in the Mediterranean.
Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland across Greece during the country’s worst heatwave in 30 years.

Topics: Greece Lesbos wildfires

Related

Man detained in police probe of raging wildfires in France
World
Man detained in police probe of raging wildfires in France
UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared
World
UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
  • Landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv would allow certain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, including Odesa
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.
The deal signed on Friday by Moscow and Kyiv and mediated by the United Nations and Turkey was hailed as a breakthough after nearly five months of punishing fighting since Russia invaded its neighbor. It is seen as crucial to curbing soaring global food prices by allowing grain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports including Odesa.
UN officials had said on Friday they hoped the agreement would be operational in a few weeks but it was not yet clear if that would still be possible given Saturday’s strikes.
Two Russian Kalibr missiles hit infrastructure at the Odesa port, while another two were shot down by air defense forces, Ukraine’s Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“In the context of what is currently happening with Ukrainian grain, the strike was carried out exactly where the grain is,” said Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force.
The cruise missiles were fired from warships in the Black Sea near Crimea, he added.
A Russian defense ministry statement on Saturday outlining progress in the war did not mention any strike in Odesa. The ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
The strike appeared to violate the terms of Friday’s deal, which would allow safe passage in and out of Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemned” the reported strikes, a spokesperson said, adding that all parties had committed to the grain export deal.
“These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe,” spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.
“Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative.”
On Friday, Guterres had called the deal “a beacon on the Black Sea.”
A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet since Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor has trapped tens of millions of tons of grain and stranded many ships. This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with Western sanctions on Russia, stoked food and energy price inflation.
Friday’s export deal seeks to avert famine among tens of millions of people in poorer nations by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertilizer and other products into world markets including for humanitarian needs, partly at lower prices.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea video
World
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea
UN chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal looms
World
UN chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal looms

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: The man accused of assassinating Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is set to undergo an examination of his mental condition around the time of the incident, local media reported Saturday.
Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail on July 8 in the western city of Nara, two days before the country’s upper house elections.
His accused killer Tetsuya Yamagami is in custody and reportedly targeted Abe because he believed the former leader was linked to the Unification Church.
On Friday, the Nara District Court approved a request by the local public prosecutors office for a psychiatric examination of 41-year-old Yamagami, the Asahi Shimbun and other local media reported, citing unnamed investigative sources.
The examination is expected to wrap up in late November, the reports said.
Investigative questioning of the suspect will be halted during the mental examination.
Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami can bear criminal liability based on the examination before making a decision on whether to indict him, the reports said.
Abe was Japan’s best-known politician, maintaining a prominent place in public life even after resigning in 2020 for health reasons.
He was also a divisive figure who faced cronyism allegations and was criticized for his staunch nationalist views.
Prosecution and court officials could not immediately be reached to confirm the local media reports.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’
  • In a viral video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen scooping and drinking a glass of water from Kali Bein amid cheers from supporters
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

PUNJAB, India: Chief minister of an Indian state was reportedly hospitalized days after he drank from a ‘holy river’ as part of a statewide river cleaning campaign, local media reported.

In a viral video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen scooping and drinking a glass of water from Kali Bein, a holy river in Sultanpur Lodhi, during the launch event of a campaign to clean rivers and drains across the state.

 

 

Two days later, he was airlifted from his official residence in Chandigarh to a hospital in neighboring state Delhi where he was admitted after complaining of a severe stomachache, reported The Indian Express, citing sources familiar with the matter.  

The event was held to mark the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the Kali Bein river as Mann aimed to promote such efforts.

“CM [Mann] said that while there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause, he called upon people to support it & make it a mass movement,” tweeted the government in a post that showed pictures of Mann drinking from the holy water.

 

Topics: #India Punjab

Related

Latest updates

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya
Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya
Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base
Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base
Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
Juventus open US tour with 2-0 friendly win over Chivas
Juventus open US tour with 2-0 friendly win over Chivas
Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry
Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.