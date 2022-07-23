You are here

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads

Greek authorities evacuate coastal properties on Lesbos as wildfire spreads
A wildfire in mountains near Athens earlier this week damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to flee. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres of forest and bushland across Greece
ATHENS: Residents were evacuated on Saturday as a wildfire which started in mountainous forests in the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos threatened properties at the beach resort of Vatera.
Thick billowing smoke fanned by strong winds could be seen in the area. One fleeing resident told state TV ERT that her home was on fire.
“We are battling to save homes,” Taxiarchis Verros, mayor of western Lesbos, told the broadcaster.
Vatera, an 8 km (five miles) long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesbos, is a popular tourist attraction.
A wildfire in mountains near Athens earlier this week damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to flee, with authorities calling this summer one of the toughest in the Mediterranean.
Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland across Greece during the country’s worst heatwave in 30 years.

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
KYIV: Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports.
The landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday would allow certain exports to be shipped from Black Sea ports, including the hub of Odesa.
“The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram app. Two missiles hit infrastructure at the port, while another two were shot down by air defense forces, it said.
A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet since Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor has trapped tens of millions of tons of grain and stranded many ships. This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks and, along with Western sanctions on Russia, stoked food and energy price inflation.
Friday’s export deal seeks to avert famine among tens of millions of people in poorer nations by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertilizer and other products into world markets including for humanitarian needs, partly at lower prices.
Under the plan signed on Friday, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters to three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.
Moscow has denied responsibility for the crisis, blaming sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its Black Sea ports.
Senior UN officials, briefing reporters on Friday, said the deal was expected to be fully operational in a few weeks and would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tons a month.

Updated 23 July 2022
TOKYO: The man accused of assassinating Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is set to undergo an examination of his mental condition around the time of the incident, local media reported Saturday.
Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail on July 8 in the western city of Nara, two days before the country’s upper house elections.
His accused killer Tetsuya Yamagami is in custody and reportedly targeted Abe because he believed the former leader was linked to the Unification Church.
On Friday, the Nara District Court approved a request by the local public prosecutors office for a psychiatric examination of 41-year-old Yamagami, the Asahi Shimbun and other local media reported, citing unnamed investigative sources.
The examination is expected to wrap up in late November, the reports said.
Investigative questioning of the suspect will be halted during the mental examination.
Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami can bear criminal liability based on the examination before making a decision on whether to indict him, the reports said.
Abe was Japan’s best-known politician, maintaining a prominent place in public life even after resigning in 2020 for health reasons.
He was also a divisive figure who faced cronyism allegations and was criticized for his staunch nationalist views.
Prosecution and court officials could not immediately be reached to confirm the local media reports.

Updated 23 July 2022
PUNJAB, India: Chief minister of an Indian state was reportedly hospitalized days after he drank from a ‘holy river’ as part of a statewide river cleaning campaign, local media reported.

In a viral video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen scooping and drinking a glass of water from Kali Bein, a holy river in Sultanpur Lodhi, during the launch event of a campaign to clean rivers and drains across the state.

 

 

Two days later, he was airlifted from his official residence in Chandigarh to a hospital in neighboring state Delhi where he was admitted after complaining of a severe stomachache, reported The Indian Express, citing sources familiar with the matter.  

The event was held to mark the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the Kali Bein river as Mann aimed to promote such efforts.

“CM [Mann] said that while there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause, he called upon people to support it & make it a mass movement,” tweeted the government in a post that showed pictures of Mann drinking from the holy water.

 

Updated 23 July 2022
GENEVA: Faced with a surge in monkeypox cases, the head of the World Health Organization is Saturday expected to declare if the agency has decided to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address a virtual press conference at 1300 GMT, the WHO announced in a statement late Friday.
It did not reveal what would be announced.
Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee (EC) of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the UN health agency’s highest alert level.
But a majority advised the Tedros that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.
The second meeting was called on Thursday with case numbers rising further, where Tedros said he was worried.
“I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications,” Tedros told the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.
A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday.
“Since the last #monkeypox EC just weeks ago we’ve seen an exponential rise in cases. It’s inevitable that cases will dramatically rise in the coming weeks & months. That’s why @DrTedros must sound the global alarm,” Lawrence Gostin, the director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said on Twitter.
“A failure to act will have grave consequences for global health.”
A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.
Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine — the largest research to date.
Overall, 98 percent of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month.
“This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions, and a challenge because in some countries, the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination,” Tedros said, citing concern that stigma and scapegoating could make the outbreak harder to track.
“I am acutely aware that any decision I take regarding the possible determination of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern involves the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health,” he added.
The European Union’s drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imnavex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
Imvanex, developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.
It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.

