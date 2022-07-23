You are here

Looking back at Egypt's July 23 revolution, 70 years on

Speaking on the 70th anniversary of the 1952 uprising, El-Sisi said that the tumultuous events contributed significantly to the end of colonialism in Egypt. (AFP/File Photo)
Speaking on the 70th anniversary of the 1952 uprising, El-Sisi said that the tumultuous events contributed significantly to the end of colonialism in Egypt. (AFP/File Photo)
Mohammed Al-Shamaa




  • Uprising fostered ‘sprit of national feeling,’ says Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt’s so-called July 23 revolution established the “first republic” in the country, radically changing the face of life not only in Egypt, but also the entire region, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said.

Speaking on the 70th anniversary of the 1952 uprising, El-Sisi said that the tumultuous events contributed significantly to the end of colonialism in many Arab and African states, as well as fostering a “growing spirit of national feeling” in those countries.

However, seven decades after the revolution, opinions on its merits and mistakes remain divided.

Ahmed Al-Nabhani, professor of history at Menoufia University, told Arab News that Egyptian society before the July revolution faced a growing disparity between the social classes, with a widening gap between rich and poor, and successive governments failing to help those who were less well off.

According to Al-Nabhani, out of the total cultivated land area of about 6 million acres, 280 owners owned 583,400 acres, while most agricultural owners owned no more than a quarter of an acre.

“The July revolution addressed the issue of corruption and bribery that prevailed in society at that time. In addition, the revolution took many successful measures to improve the social situation in Egypt, including the agrarian reform law, which called for equal distribution and ownership among small farmers. That gave them an opportunity to diversify the sources of agriculture and not rely on just one cultivation,” he said.

“Those in charge of the July revolution adopted a national economic policy, and made many major national projects, such as the Aswan High Dam, as well as building iron and steel factories, and spinning and weaving,” he said.

The revolution sided with the workers, Al-Nabhani said.

“The government issued a decree establishing the Supreme Consultative Council for Labor to examine workers’ problems. It also established the General Federation of Egyptian Trade Unions in January 1957, and issued laws setting the upper limit for individual salaries and incomes for the purpose of bringing social classes together in 1961. All of this contributed to improving the social environment for Egyptians.”

Writing in the Egyptian newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm, Maj.-Gen. Samir Farag, a former military leader, said that one of the positive outcomes of the revolution was a growing sense of patriotism and Arab nationalism.

However, entering into a costly Yemen conflict had damaged Egypt militarily and economically, he said.

Political expert Sayed Fouad agreed that Egypt’s participation in the Yemen war was perhaps the most significant mistake of the revolution.

However, it was “a necessity at the time, after the disintegration of the Arab unity project with Syria, which Gamal Abdel Nasser wanted to revive,” he said.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya

Updated 26 sec ago

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya
Updated 26 sec ago
VALLETTA: The widow of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi has appealed a decision by a Malta court ordering the Bank of Valletta to return to Libya some 95 million euros ($100 million) deposited by Qaddafi’s late son Mutassim, court officials said.
Safiya Ferkash Mohammed and her lawyers argue in their appeal that the courts lacked jurisdiction and could not decide the case over the funds.
The sentence was delivered at the end of June after a legal battle that started in 2012, a year after Qaddafi was overthrown and killed.
Mutassim, who was also killed, was found in possession of several Bank of Valletta credit cards as the owner of a Maltese-registered company.
The appeal was filed on behalf of the Qaddafi heirs by Maltese lawyer Louis Cassar Pullicino. No date for a hearing has been set yet.
The original court had upheld arguments by Libya’s attorney-general that according to Libyan law, as an army officer, Mutassim had been precluded from drawing benefits from any business interests.
Moreover, he had failed to submit a full declaration of assets as required by law.
In her appeal, the widow argues that the Libyan laws invoked in the case were criminal ones but that no criminal case was ever initiated against Mutassim Qaddafi or his heirs.
Furthermore, the Maltese courts were asked to grant Libya a remedy pursuant to a foreign penal law whereas in principle a domestic court cannot apply the penal law of a foreign state to grant such remedy.

TRIPOLI: At least 16 people were killed and 52 wounded in fighting between armed groups in Tripoli, the health ministry said Saturday, following the latest politically driven violence to hit the Libyan capital.
The fighting began on Thursday night and extended into Friday afternoon. The toll revises up an earlier figure of 13, including three civilians, provided by the ambulance service.
The clashes were between two armed groups with major clout in the west of the war-torn country: the Al-Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade.
Several sources said one group’s detention of a fighter belonging to the other had sparked the fighting, which extended to several districts of the capital.
On Friday, another group called the 444 Brigade intervened to mediate a truce, deploying its own forces in a buffer zone before they too came under heavy fire, an AFP photographer reported.
“All the wounded received medical care in hospitals” in Tripoli, the health ministry said in a statement.
It did not provide an update on how many civilians were among the dead.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s government suspended interior minister Khaled Mazen after the fighting, replacing him on an interim basis with Bader Eddine Al-Toumi, the local government minister.
Mitiga, the capital’s sole functioning airport, was closed for several hours on Friday before it reopened late in the day.
Libya has been gripped by insecurity since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, leaving a power vacuum armed groups have been wrangling for years to fill.
Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.
The dead were the first civilian casualties of fighting in Tripoli since the 2020 truce.
Both groups involved in this week’s fighting are nominally loyal to Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity, appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process.
Dbeibah has refused to cede power to Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in Libya’s east after he made a pact with Haftar.

Topics: Libya clashes Misrata

DUBAI: The Houthi militia has been accused of committing 277 breaches of the UN-brokered truce in the span of 48 hours across several Yemeni cities.

At least 12 army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured as a result of the violations, according to state news agency SABA  referring to the Yemeni army.

The Military Forces' Media Center reported that 109 breaches were committed in areas located in southern Hodeida, 51 in Hajjah, 42 in Barh Military Pivot in western Taiz, 37 in Taiz Pivot, 24 in the southern, western and north-eastern parts of Marib, seven in Hazm Jawf, four in Dhale and three in Sa'adah's warfronts.

The Houthis also attempted to gain access to a military location in Dhale by shelling army posts using mortars and heavy fires.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia UN truce

TEHRAN: Flooding in southern Iran has killed at least 21 people and left others missing following heavy rainfall in the largely arid country, state media reported on Saturday.
“Twenty-one people were killed and two are still missing,” in the floods that affected several towns in and around Estahban county in the southern province of Fars, Hossein Darvishi, provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, was quoted as saying by state TV.
Videos posted on local media and social media showed cars caught in the rising waters of the Roodball river and carried away while parents tried to rescue their children from the vehicles.
The governor of Estahban, Yousef Kargar, said “around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, heavy rains... in the central parts of Estahban County led to flooding,” according to state news agency IRNA.
Estahban is 174 kilometers (108 miles) east of the provincial capital Shiraz.

Photos released by Iran’s Red Crescent Society showed rescuers walking on cracked dry soil while others worked among reeds. (AFP)


The tragedy happened on a summer weekend in Iran, when families tend to head to cooler areas such as riversides, lakesides and valleys.
“A number of local people and sightseers (from other areas) who had gone to the riverside and were present in the river bed were caught in the flood due to the rise in the water level,” Kargar added.
Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods, a phenomenon made worse when torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth.
Photos released by Iran’s Red Crescent Society showed rescuers walking on cracked dry soil while others worked among reeds.
In 2019, heavy inundations in the country’s south left at least 76 people dead and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
In January two people were initially reported killed in flash flooding in Fars when heavy rains hit the area, but the toll rose to at least eight there and elsewhere in Iran’s south.
Scientists say climate change amplifies extreme weather, including droughts as well as the potential for the increased intensity of rain storms.
Like other nearby countries, Iran has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, and these are expected to worsen.
In the last few months, demonstrations have occurred against the drying up of rivers, particularly in central and southwestern Iran.
Last November, tens of thousands of people gathered in the parched riverbed of the country’s Zayandeh Rood river, which runs through the central city of Isfahan, to complain about the drought and blame officials for diverting water.
Security forces fired tear gas when the protest turned violent and said they arrested 67 people.
Last week, official media said Iranian police had arrested several suspects for disturbing security after they protested the drying up of a lake once regarded as the Middle East’s largest.
Lake Urmia, in the mountains of northwest Iran, began shrinking in 1995 due to a combination of prolonged drought, and the extraction of water for farming and dams, according to the UN Environment Programme.
In neighboring Iraq in December, 12 people died in flash floods that swept through the north of that country, despite severe drought.

Topics: Iran floods climate change

MANBIJ, Syria: Ghazwan Al-Atman thought he had found refuge in Manbij after years of displacement, but he now fears his family will be uprooted once again as a threatened Turkish onslaught looms over the Syrian town.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has repeatedly vowed to launch a new offensive in northern Syria in what he says is an operation to protect his country from Kurdish militias who have been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
Turkey has launched a string of offensives in Syria in the past six years, most recently in 2019 when it conducted a broad air and ground assault against Kurdish militias after former US president Donald Trump withdrew American troops.
“Our people are completely exhausted,” Atman said, standing in his empty shoe store in downtown Manbij, which lies just 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) from Syria’s border with Turkey.
“We enjoyed safety and security here. Now, we don’t know where to go.”
The market where he set up shop is usually bustling with customers, but they have now been reduced to a trickle.
Atman said his family settled in Manbij in 2018 having already been displaced “four or five times.”
The 43-year-old built a house and established his business “from scratch,” but is now ready to flee again as he fears for the lives of his children.
“War has destroyed me... All we want is stability in this country,” he said.
The threat of a new assault has intensified, with Turkey saying Thursday it never seeks “permission for our military operations” despite failing to get the green light from Russia and Iran this week.
Turkish media said any potential operation is unlikely to take place before the end of August or early September.
Analysts have warned an attack on densely populated Manbij would cause mass displacement and suffering.

The people of Manbij have been busy stocking up on food in preparation.
Hussein Hamdoush said customers have been flocking to his grocery store to stockpile essentials like milk, rice and bulgur.
Hamdoush said he does not want to leave.
“Displacement means ruin,” he said. “Where will we go? I would rather die in my home.”
Food prices have shot up in the Kurdish-run town, residents say.
Umm Nidal, 48, said she feared displacement as much as she feared for her four children.
“We are facing an economic war rather than air strikes,” she said as she scanned supermarket shelves.
This is not the first time Ankara has threatened to attack Manbij, an Arab-majority town run by Kurdish fighters who expelled Daesh group militants in 2016.
Between 2016 and 2019, Ankara launched three military offensives it said were to root out the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, the main component of the autonomous Kurds’ de facto army, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Analysts have told AFP that even without Moscow and Tehran’s stamp of approval, Erdogan could still launch a limited attack.
“Turkish threats are nothing new in Manbij, but the level of these threats ebbs and flows, and it has highly intensified lately,” said Sherfan Darwish, a spokesman for the SDF-affiliated Manbij Military Council.

The SDF has dug trenches on the outskirts of Manbij in readiness for a potential attack, AFP correspondents said.
“We have trained our forces... based on our experience fighting against IS, though the war against Turkish forces calls for new tactics,” Darwish said.
The SDF has reached out to Damascus for help in fending off a potential Turkish onslaught — as they have done in past campaigns.
Government and Kurdish forces have struggled to find common ground, because Damascus rejects Kurdish self-rule.
In the past few days, the regime has deployed reinforcements near Manbij, as part of a Russia-mediated agreement, to act as a buffer between Kurdish and Ankara-backed forces.
They have come bearing “heavy and high-quality weapons,” Darwish said.
Regime flags were visible on the front lines, while Manbij Military Council fighters were scattered farther back in small numbers, hiding from possible Turkish drone strikes in the shade of olive trees, an AFP correspondent said.
Syrian soldiers have trickled in over the past two days, setting up camp in nearby villages.
Hamdoush said he hopes the army will be able to protect Manbij, but others are skeptical.
“I wish we could have peace,” said Ali Abu Hassan, a 50-year-old Manbij resident. “But this (war) is an international game and we are the victims.”
 

Topics: Syria syrian kurds Turkish aggression

