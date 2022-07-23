You are here

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi claims pole ahead of world title defense

Al-Qemzi is chasing a fourth F2 world title. (Supplied/Team Abu Dhabi)
AUGUSTOW: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi launched his bid for a fourth UIM F2 World Championship title in commanding fashion today by securing pole position for the Grand Prix of Poland.

The Emirati driver largely dominated the opening day of the new season, and team-mate Mansoor Al-Mansoori also produced an impressive display to qualify in third place for tomorrow afternoon’s first round of the 2022 championship.

Al-Qemzi immediately set down the fastest time at the start of the six-boat qualifying shoot-out before it was halted by a yellow flag after American Brent Dillard hit a buoy.

With winds across Lake Necko producing increasingly rough conditions, another yellow flag followed a few minutes later after Norwegian Tobias Munthe-Kaas crashed out.

Despite the interruptions, Al-Qemzi was untroubled as he claimed pole ahead of German Stefan Hagin, as Al-Mansoori gave an early warning that he could emerge as a serious contender this season.

A powerful assembly of 22 boats has gathered in Augustow for the start of the 2022 season, and Al-Qemzi immediately showed the pace that has earned him three F2 world titles as the boats took to the water on Lake Necko for the first time.

He recorded the fastest lap in this morning’s free practice session from Munthe-Kaas, with Al-Mansoori setting the fifth best time to underline his credentials.

That form continued into the afternoon’s first of three qualifying phases, although the triple world champion was content to finish second to team-mate Al-Mansoori on this occasion.

Munthe-Kaas and Team Sharjah’s Sami Selio were third and fourth quickest in the initial 20-minute session, which sent the top 15 drivers through.

Al-Qemzi powered his way into the six-boat shoot-out by dominating the second qualifying session ahead of American Brent Dlllar, Munthe-Kaas and Al-Mansoori in fourth place.

Memories of their World Endurance Championship triumph with Team Abu Dhabi in Augustow 12 months ago were still fresh in the minds of Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori as they returned to action at the spa resort in northeastern Poland.

Just two months after that success on Lake Necko last July, Al-Qemzi notched a fourth consecutive win in the Grand Prix of Portugal to clinch the 2021 F2 world crown.

The result underlined the impact made by Italian powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini, who has delivered 14 world titles to the UAE capital since taking over as Team Abu Dhabi manager in February 2015.

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds

Cricket in Scotland ‘institutionally racist,’ report finds
  • More than 200 people came forward to give evidence to the inquiry
  • Review ordered after Scotland’s leading wicket-taker Majid Haq made allegations of discrimination while playing for his country
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Cricket in Scotland is “institutionally racist,” an investigation due to be published on Monday will reveal.

An independent review into racism in the Scottish game, commissioned by SportScotland in 2021, was ordered after Scotland’s leading wicket-taker Majid Haq made allegations of discrimination while playing for his country.

The report was carried out by equality and diversity specialists Plan4Sport and a number of referrals from the review were made to Police Scotland, according to media reports.

More than 200 people came forward to give evidence to the inquiry.

Speaking to BBC Scotland in November last year, Haq said: “As an ethnic minority cricketer, you need to perform twice as well as a white counterpart to get the same opportunities.”

He alleges that, despite earning more than 200 caps for Scotland in his career, he was sent home from the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of his race.

Haq spoke out after the testimony of former Yorkshire player Azeen Rafiq to members of the British parliament, which led to a shake-up in the leadership of Yorkshire CCC and its home ground Headingly stripped of international match hosting rights, and which forced the England and Wales Cricket Board to implement a 12-point plan to tackle racism in English cricket.

His teammate, Qasim Sheikh, also said that he suffered abuse throughout his career, alleging he and Haq were treated differently because of the color of their skin.

“Cricket Scotland is dysfunctional and institutionally racist — if that is confirmed by this review, it will be devastating for Cricket Scotland,” Aamer Anwar, who represents Haq and Sheikh, said to Sky News.

“There are those within the organization who should be ashamed of their treatment of Majid and Qasim and so many other cricketers who gave their lives to cricket but saw their careers taken away from them.

“In any other walk of life, the individuals responsible would find themselves out of a job, in a jail cell, or banished from public life.

“Yet, when it comes to cricket, they are rewarded with promotions and status.

“Racism exists in Cricket Scotland and my clients know that has been the case for many years, through generations of cricketers,” he said.

SportScotland said that it was “extremely concerned” by the findings of the Plan4Sport study, and said it had not ruled out withdrawal of funding for Cricket Scotland, which totalled £500,000 ($600,225) between 2019 and 2020.

The governing body for cricket in Scotland apologized to those who had suffered abuse in the Scottish game.

“Cricket should be a welcoming place for everyone and not somewhere that racism or any form of discrimination takes place,” a spokesperson said.

“The Cricket Scotland Board is truly sorry to everyone who has experienced racism in cricket in Scotland.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has been involved in contributing to the review, however the board is not in a position to comment on the independent review’s report as we will not see it until it is published publicly on Monday.”

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice

Verstappen sizzles in the sun to dominate final practice
  • The 24-year-old Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.272 seconds to outpace Carlos Sainz
  • Sainz will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid alongside Jan Magnussen of Haas
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

LE CASTELLET, France: World champion and series leader Max Verstappen sizzled in the sun on Saturday when he topped the times for Red Bull ahead of both Ferrari drivers in third and final practice session at the French Grand Prix.
Making the most of a superior straight-line speed, the 24-year-old Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.272 seconds to outpace Carlos Sainz in the leading Ferrari by three-tenths of a second.
Sainz, who claimed his maiden Formula One triumph at the British Grand Prix earlier in July, will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid alongside Jan Magnussen of Haas after the two Ferrari-powered cars took more new engine parts.
Charles Leclerc, who trimmed Verstappen’s advantage in the title race to 38 points by winning the Austrian Grand Prix, was third fastest six-tenths down on the pace.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and George Russell, in the second Mercedes.
It was a measure of Verstappen’s dominant pace that he was more than a second quicker than his Red Bull team-mate on another hot day in the south of France.
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was seventh for Alpine with a late lap to lift him ahead of Alex Albon of Williams, Lando Norris of McLaren and Yuki Tsunoda of Alpha Tauri.
Both German drivers Mick Schumacher and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel endured difficult sessions and wound up 19th and 20th respectively for the Haas and Aston Martin teams after completing only 12 and 11 laps.
In scorching conditions, the session began with only seven cars venturing out and Perez setting the first lap time in 1:33.628 after seven minutes — a time obliterated immediately by Verstappen in 1:32.837 — but little else for the sell-out holiday crowd to enjoy.
As the air temperature rose to 34 degrees, the fans raised a cheer for Pierre Gasly as he passed the grandstand named after him before the Mercedes set times more than 1.5 seconds adrift of the champion. “1.7?” said Hamilton. “Jeeze...”
Ferrari were also struggling to match the Red Bull pace and Leclerc, pushing hard, spun through a full 360 degrees on his hard tires before Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda of Alfa Romeo each survived brief ‘moments’ in pursuit.
Vertappen’s pace on medium tires remained the standard to catch as his rivals tested ‘softs’ and ‘hards’ before galvanizing themselves for a late flurry of qualifying simulation runs.
With 12 minutes remaining, both Leclerc and Sainz had improved to second and third, but were still 0.1 seconds adrift, with Hamilton fourth, four-tenths down. At this time, Red Bull were still to use soft tires.
The stubborn Sainz persisted and went top after 51 minutes of the hour, replacing Verstappen in 1:32.626, an advantage of 0.182 to enthuse the ‘prancing horse’ fans sweltering in the open grandstands.
Finally taking softs, Verstappen re-joined the fray to beat the Spaniard by 0.354 seconds while Leclerc conceded his tires were ‘dead’, a familiar Ferrari problem at the high-degradation Paul Ricard circuit.
By this time, the track temperature was 57 degrees — hot enough to pose a serious challenge to cars, drivers and teams and certain to make strategy a major factor in Sunday’s race.

Juventus open US tour with 2-0 friendly win over Chivas

Juventus open US tour with 2-0 friendly win over Chivas
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Juventus open US tour with 2-0 friendly win over Chivas

Juventus open US tour with 2-0 friendly win over Chivas
  • French World Cup winning midfielder Pogba joined Juventus this month on a free transfer
  • The 29-year-old made his presence felt in coach Massimiliano Allegri's starting 11 at Allegiant Stadium
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

LAS VEGAS, United States: Italian Serie A giants Juventus welcomed Paul Pogba back to the fold on Friday with a 2-0 friendly victory over Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara in Las Vegas to launch their US tour.
French World Cup winning midfielder Pogba joined Juventus this month on a free transfer after winding down his contract with Manchester United, who he joined in 216 for a then-record fee of 105 million euros.
The 29-year-old made his presence felt in coach Massimiliano Allegri’s starting 11 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.
But it was Marco Da Graca that fired Juventus ahead from close range in the 10th minute after Federico Gatti’s header from a corner was parried by the Chivas goalkeeper.
Mattia Compagnon added a second goal in the 80th minute after Tommaso Barbieri’s solo run into the area ended with his blocked shot veering straight to his teammate.
Pogba and Gatti were just two of the recent acquisitions that Allegri thrust into action, with former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria also in the lineup and Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer coming on amid a raft of changes for the second half.
Allegri is counting on them to fill the gaps left by the departures of veteran Giorgio Chiellini, recently signed with Major League Soccer’s LAFC, leading scorer Paulo Dybala in a transfer to Roma and Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Bayern Munich.
He knows fans are expecting Juventus to return to the pinnacle of Italian football, having failed to lift the trophy since winning nine titles in a row from 2011 until 2020.
Last season they finished fourth, and fell to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia Final.
“Our duty is to win this year,” Allegri said in Vegas. “After winning trophies 10 years in a row, last year was our first without, so we (are) obliged to win and we all know that it’s an important year for us.”
Juventus dominated the first half, with Di Maria, Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli all threatening.
Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny was forced into a save on the stroke of halftime by a shot from Carlos Cisneros.
After wholesale substitutions Juventus looked less cohesive in the second half, but they still managed not only to keep the Liga MX outfit in check but also to expand their lead in a promising start to a tour that includes a clash with Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and a meeting with Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl near Los Angeles.

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
  • Djamel Sedjati, Slimane Moula both won semifinal heats to line up for Saturday’s final
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati and Slimane Moula have qualified for the final of the men’s 800-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships taking place in the US on Saturday.

The two runners will line up in a field of eight at Saturday’s final after both finished first in their heats at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

Sedjati crossed the line first in heat 2 with a time of one minute, 45.44 seconds. France’s Gabriel Tual and Great Britain’s Daniel Rowden finished second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, Moula won the third semifinal heat with a time of 1:44.89, with Canada’s Marco Arop and Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi in second and third, respectively.

Six Arab runners had qualified for the semifinals of the 800m competition.

Sedjati and Moula had been joined by Morocco’s Moad Zahafi, Elhassane Moujahid and Abdelati El-Guesse, as well as Tunisia’s Abdessalem Ayouni, after all successfully completed their preliminary heats.

Zahafi had come first in Heat 3, Sedjati in Heat 4, and Moula in Heat 6, while Moujahid came second in Heat 1. Both Ayouni and El-Guesse came third in the 4th and 6th heats, respectively.

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
  • Despite the 31-26 loss, it has been a successful tournament for the young Falcons as qualification to last four secured a spot at next year’s Junior World Championship
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have missed a place in the final of the 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship after losing 31-26 to hosts Bahrain in their last-four clash in Manama.

Japan beat Kuwait 28-26 in the other semifinal and will now meet Bahrain in Sunday’s final. Saudi Arabia will take on Kuwait in the bronze-medal match earlier in the day.

The Saudi team trailed 13-9 at half-time, and were unable to make the deficit in the second half to eventually go down by five points.

It has already been a successful tournament for the young Saudi team as they secured a spot at the Junior World Championship for the fourth time in its history following their 32-28 win over South Korea in the final group match to reach the semifinals.

The eight-team continental tournament in the Bahraini capital doubled up as a qualifying campaign for the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, which will be held jointly by Germany and Greece from June 20 to July 2 next year.

