Saudi-Jordanian naval exercise begins

RIYADH: A naval exercise hosted by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces started on Sunday with participation from the Western Fleet’s Special Maritime Security Group and the Jordanian Special Operation Forces.
The exercise, called Abdullah 8, aims to improve and develop the capability of the participating units to respond quickly to counter terrorist activities, exchange expertise in combating terrorism, and handle unexploded weapons.
It also aims to raise efficiency and combat readiness and unify operational concepts in the preparation, planning, and implementation stages.
Commander of the Western Fleet Rear Admiral Yahya bin Mohammed Asiri confirmed that the exercise is an extension of joint exercises between the two countries, adding that the drill includes two exercises that are being launched simultaneously in Saudi Arabia and Jordan and other military activities.
Asiri said that the week-long exercise at the Western Fleet aims to strengthen and consolidate relations between the two countries in mixed military training, and contribute to developing and raising the combat readiness of units from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Jordanian Special Operation Forces. He added that the units will carry out various drills and military hypotheses using live ammunition.
Around 200 craftsmen and administrators work at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa
The sewing department houses the longest sewing machine in the world that has a length of 16 meters
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Kiswa of the Kaaba will be replaced on Saturday to coincide with the beginning of the new Islamic year, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has announced.
166 technicians and craftsmen will take part in the annual custom under the supervision of the head of the presidency Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais.
Al-Sudais highlighted the great care that the Saudi leadership takes to maintain the Kaaba.
Around 200 craftsmen and administrators work at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa in different sections including departments that deal with dyeing and automatic weaving, manual weaving, printing, sewing and assembly, and the belt and gold section of the Kaaba.
The sewing department houses the longest sewing machine in the world that has a length of 16 meters and operates with a computer system.
The Kiswa is made with about 670 kilograms of raw silk which is dyed black at the complex, 120 kilograms of gold wire and 100 kilograms of silver wire.
Saudi ministry says alleged copy of draft penal measures circulated on social media is incorrect
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: An official at the Saudi Ministry of Media has denied the authenticity of the alleged draft of penal measures recently circulated on social media platforms.
The statement said based on official information, the previously announced draft remains under preparation and is currently undergoing legislative review.
The ministry source also stressed on the need to ensure the accuracy of information being circulated to avoid the spread of rumors and incorrect information through unofficial accounts, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday.
The statement also called on everyone to cooperate in advancing a healthy judicial and legal culture.
Pilgrims to issue Umrah permits, book slots online starting July 30
Through a color-coded system on “Eatmarna” app, pilgrims will be able to book their slot based on the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah
pilgrims to have their permits cancelled if contracted COVID-19
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Umrah pilgrims will be able to book their slots and issue permits online starting from July 30, reported Saudi News Agency (SPA), citing the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Through a color-coded system on the “Eatmarna” app, pilgrims will be able to book their slot based on the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, said SPA.
Under the Kingdom’s health guidelines, pilgrims will have their permits cancelled if they test positive for COVID-19 or are proven to be a patient’s close contact on the “Tawakkalna” app.
Pilgrims performing Umrah will have to wear masks inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, leave the site by the end of their permit, and refrain from carrying unauthorized luggage inside the mosque, reported SPA.
And the “Eatmarna” app will enable pilgrims to issue Hajj permits in easy steps, the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan to boost investment, trade
Energy, IT, tourism, mining and agriculture targeted
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held wide-ranging talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan are set to enhance mutual trade and investment in several sectors, according to a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.
This cooperation includes petrochemicals, renewable energy, mining, agriculture, tourism, transport and logistics. Other agreements cover information technology, digital transformation, financial services and space, SPA reported.
The statement follows the visit of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who held wide-ranging talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Tokayev on Sunday praised Saudi Arabia for successfully organizing the Hajj and Umrah seasons despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the SPA reported.
The two countries signed several agreements and memoranda of cooperation in sports, media, medicine and finance. The also agreed to enhance cooperation in higher education, research and innovation.
To boost trade and tourism, the countries agreed to allow direct mutual flights and create multiple additional shipping lines. Saudi Arabia praised Kazakhstan for exempting Saudi citizens from its visa requirements.
On climate change, they agreed to abide by the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate and the Paris Agreement, and to focus on reducing emissions.
There was mutual support for the Kingdom’s Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, as well as Kazakhstan’s Green Bridge Partnership Program.
On energy, there was praise for the efforts of the OPEC+ nations to stabilize the global oil market. They stated that all participating countries should adhere to the OPEC+ agreements that would assist producers and consumers, and support world economic growth.
On defense, security and political levels, discussions were held on ways to ensure the safety and sovereignty of the two nations.
With regard to the crisis in Yemen, the two sides supported international and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution for that country, based on the Gulf initiative, the Yemeni National Dialogue, and the UN Security Council Resolution 2216 of 2015.
At the end of the visit, Tokayev invited King Salman to participate in the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held on Sept. 14 and 15 this year, as well as the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, which will be held on Oct. 12 and 13 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
King Salman thanked Tokayev for these two invitations.
Saudi creatives showcase sensational sounds and art at SOL festival
Jeddah’s Buhairat Beach a hive of creativity for rising stars ‘There’s nothing like performing at home and using my music to bring the right energy to my people’
Updated 24 July 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The three-day SOL music festival, which ended on Saturday, featured an eclectic lineup of local, regional, and global DJs and artists, that had the crowds rocking on Jeddah’s beachfront.
Held at Buhairat Beach for the first time, the event also featured a fashion fete of contemporary clothing brands, art installations, craft from local artisans, and food trucks.
SOL is an exclusive community that aims to bring together local fans of music, fashion and art. Their goal is to shine a light on local artists and talent.
Managed by ENTX and EGO talents, an event management company, SOL delivered pure ecstasy for Jeddah’s music lovers.
Ibtisam Al-Somali, CEO of ENTX, said: “We created a festival that is a whole experience of art, fashion, food, and performances including acting shows on (the) ground and on stage.”
FASTFACT
Held at Buhairat Beach for the first time, the event also featured a fashion fete of contemporary clothing brands, art installations, craft from local artisans, and food trucks.
“We collaborated with pioneers Karaz and Neo Nomad Digital in Jeddah to create and produce a rare experience for the audience by finding new artists and talents,” Al-Somali added.
“As this is the first edition, we are still learning the musical market and their interests in new … talents. It was not easy to create an event with emerging artists or those that are not A-list stars.”
Al-Somali said it was not easy trying to convince the industry that there was a great deal of talent to be tapped in the country. They partnered with musical enterprises including EGO talents, HRMNY, Karaz, Neo Nomad Digital, and BRIJ Entertainments.
Fahad Al-Saud, CEO of Karaz and co-partner of SOL Jeddah, said: “Karaz is so excited to have provided our consultancy services to ENTX and the role we played in advising and supporting them in this event. As a team of local and international professionals, it is our mission to bring a sense of community and collaboration to the Kingdom and are honored to have been a part of this developing industry in the Kingdom.”
Nezar Tashkandi, aerial director and producer of Glider Aerial Solutions, and a leading drone pilot, handled all the media production including livestreaming and drone filming. “The event was very special as it gathered all the new generation of Saudi artists in one spot to be exposed to the world. It’s a great experience to be surrounded by talented people.”
Misha Saied, director for the media production team of the festival, and the main driver behind the photography and videography, said: “I enjoyed documenting SOL. The team worked very hard to set up a proper stage with a (crisp) sound system and visually pleasing lighting. It was special because the team was heavily invested in the artists they book, especially the local heroes. It’s beautiful to see local, talented artists get the recognition they deserve.”
Several artists told Arab News that SOL has helped them get attention.
Saud Al-Turki, a Saudi music producer, curator, and owner of BRIJ Entertainment, said: “There’s nothing like performing at home and being able to use my music to bring the right energy to my people; (it) is a feeling that’s unmatched. Such an initiative like SOL is a beautiful thing. Bringing artists together from across the world is the very essence of what music is all about and that’s also the actual mission of BRIJ Entertainment.”
Jeme, born and based in Riyadh is another Saudi music producer, DJ, and founder of KNZ Record Label, and music lab. “To be a part of this new experience formed by local brands and to connect with local and international artists was amazing. I personally believe that it is always exciting to connect and meet new and familiar faces on stage. We even had a chance to interact with the audience after the performance. This intimate experience of getting to talk with the crowd was incredible.”
DJ Zii performed for the first time on a stage for a huge audience, and called the experience “magical.”
“It’s always exciting to be performing at a local gig, let alone a festival that has a different approach when it comes to showcasing upcoming talents and artists.”