President’s supporters welcome vote on Tunisia constitution

TUNIS: Its detractors say Tunisia’s draft constitution will give President Kais Saied unchecked powers, but for voter Baya, that’s a welcome break from the country’s old political elite.
“They were in power for 10 years and did nothing. Let this man do his job!” the 54-year-old said after voting in a referendum on the charter on Monday.
“We believe in him and we’ll support him until the end.”
Monday marks a year since Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in a dramatic move against a system praised as the only democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings — but also hobbled by chronic crises and corruption.
He has since tightened his grip on power and pushed to replace the country’s 2014 constitution with a document that would lock in his virtually unchecked powers.
Many of those voting were in their 40s and 50s, but student Aya, 23, was also in favor.
She hopes it will be “the starting point for real change, as the president will be able to implement the policy he sees as the most appropriate for the country’s interests.”
Tunisians are facing growing poverty, surging inflation and high joblessness particularly among the young.
But Aya said she was “optimistic” that Saied could change things.
Many of those casting votes in Tunis were happy to tell journalists that they had voted “yes” — despite rules on electoral discretion.
Chokri, who was helping his aged father reach a polling booth at a school in Tunis, said he agreed.
“We approve of all these measures and that’s why we came today to give a big ‘Yes’ to Saied and his decisions,” the 45-year-old said.
Despite Tunisians having had just weeks to read or discuss the new constitution, few doubted the yes vote would win.
But observers also said voter turnout was key and would reflect Saied’s popularity.
Saied’s opponents, including the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party that had dominated Tunisian politics since 2011, called for a boycott.
Despite that, the ISIE electoral commission said almost 12 percent of registered voters had cast ballots by 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).
“The rate of participation isn’t bad at all, said Raouf Ben Moussa, deputy head of a polling station in the heart of Tunis, with 428 out of over 9,000 voters having cast their ballots by 9:30.”
Saied came under fire for giving a speech on Monday urging a yes vote for “a new republic based on genuine freedom, justice and national dignity,” despite his own electoral law stipulating campaign silence until the polls closed.
One “no” voter, who asked not to be named, said those telling journalists they had voted in favor were “trying to intimidate others who reject this constitution.”
But for Majrya Hajja, 60, voting “yes” was “a duty.”
“Anyone who loves Tunisia must come and vote yes,” she said.
Iraq held early parliamentary elections in October 2021 but a new government is nowhere in sight
Updated 26 July 2022
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: In and of themselves, the audio recordings are scarcely newsworthy. They simply confirm what is a matter of public knowledge in Iraq: That the antipathy between two of the country’s most powerful Shiite power brokers, Nouri Al-Maliki and Muqtada Al-Sadr, is deep, and their relations with other Iraqi politicians complicated.
The real significance of the recordings, according to analysts, lies in their revelation of the deep divisions and enmities that plague Iraqi politics, and are likely to continue hindering the process of government formation in the months to come.
In the recordings, known in Iraq as the “Maliki Wikileaks,” the man who served as prime minister between 2006 and 2014 is heard denouncing his political rivals and talking about an imminent civil war.
“Iraq is on the verge of a devastating war from which no one will emerge unscathed, unless the project of Muqtada Al-Sadr, Masoud Barzani, and Muhammad Al-Halbousi is defeated … and if necessary, I will attack Najaf,” Al-Maliki is heard declaring in one of the many recordings, whose authenticity he disputes.
He even claims the British are behind a conspiracy to place Al-Sadr in charge of Iraqi Shiites and then assassinate him, paving the way for the restoration of Sunni rule over the country
The recordings, released by journalist and activist Ali Fadhel, appear to be at least two months old since they refer to the tripartite Save the Homeland parliamentary coalition — consisting of the Sadrist Movement, Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Halbousi’s Progress Party — that competed against the pro-Iran Shiite parties under the umbrella of the Coordination Framework, of which Al-Maliki’s State of Law is a part.
Al-Sadr ordered all 73 of his MPs to resign in mid-June after months of trying to form a majority government without the Framework, which favors another consensus-type government that has been the norm in post-2003 Iraq.
The mass resignation of the Sadrists brought an end to the Save the Homeland alliance and the prospect of a majority government in Iraq along with it.
The Framework has been negotiating the formation of another government with the remaining parliamentary blocs ever since.
Iraq held early parliamentary elections in October 2021 but still has not been able to form a new government. The country is currently governed by a caretaker government led by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the incumbent prime minister.
INNUMBERS
39.3 million Population of Iraq.
3.9% GDP growth rate (PPP).
12.8% Unemployment rate.
$708.3 billion GDP size (PPP).
Source: The Heritage Foundation (2021)
On the surface, Iraq appears on the verge of more instability. The Sadrists are out of Parliament and back on the street, where Al-Sadr has repeatedly demonstrated his capability of swiftly mobilizing hundreds of thousands of devoted followers, most of them poor and angry with the political elite.
The political deadlock in Parliament continues, and the prospect of forming a new government remains distant despite the passage of about 10 months since the last election. Now, Al-Maliki’s incendiary pronouncements have been added to the mix.
Is Iraq at risk of severe conflagration, or even a civil war of some kind, if this state of affairs persists?
“Al-Maliki’s comments seem to point towards him believing things would escalate to possible street clashes, which have happened before between Shiite factions,” Joel Wing, author of the “Musings on Iraq” blog, told Arab News.
Wing believes the recordings are authentic, noting that only Al-Maliki and his allies have claimed otherwise.
He pointed out that the Framework has already resorted to political violence since the October election, including bombing the houses and offices of rival political parties. A series of rocket and drone attacks have also been carried out against Iraqi Kurdistan to pressure the KDP.
“The political parties are growing increasingly frustrated over not being able to form a government,” Wing said. “Al-Maliki’s comments just add more fuel to the fire, and his talk of political violence shows what lengths some leaders are willing to go to defeat their opponents.”
Wing does not see any sign that the present political deadlock will end anytime soon, which will only increase tensions and the possibility of armed clashes. Nevertheless, he is doubtful that the current situation will degenerate into an intra-Shiite conflict or civil war in Iraq.
“I don’t see a civil war coming, but the Framework and Sadrists have already resorted to violence, which could escalate given the current inability of the political parties to come to any compromises,” he said.
The political deadlock will likely persist given the continued failure of the Framework and Kurdish parties to select the country’s next president and prime minister.
A candidate for the presidency, a largely symbolic role in Iraq reserved for the Kurds, must be nominated before Parliament can elect the next prime minister. However, the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan have so far failed to agree on a common candidate.
Furthermore, as Wing pointed out, “there are deep divisions within the Framework itself over who should be prime minister.
“That’s the reason why there’s increasing talk about either having new elections or just keeping the present incumbent in office,” he said.
Wing’s opinion that the Al-Maliki recordings are authentic is seconded by Kyle Orton, an independent Middle East analyst.
“The leaked recordings are indicative that Al-Maliki retains his belief in the legitimacy of political violence, which was the Dawa Party position since it was co-opted by the Iranian Revolution in 1979,” he told Arab News.
“Within Iraq, this is not so unusual a position: Since the fall of Saddam Hussein, many in the political elite have done politics by day and terrorism by night.”
Orton too doubts the leaks could lead to “anything like a civil war” in the near future. On the contrary, he believes the main thing that “they show is that Iraqi politics is played within limits set by the IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).
“This is a factional fight between Iranian clients, even if the game is being played a bit rougher than in the past,” he said. “But the IRGC controls the security architecture in Iraq, and its militias have the streets ultimately, so it will not allow a collapse of that kind.”
Summing up the situation, Orton said: “In terms of the outcome, again, the question really leads back to Tehran: Whether the Iranians are affronted by Al-Sadr overstepping the bounds or judge that Al-Maliki is too politically damaged by this to be viable.”
Unlike Wing and Orton, Nicholas Heras, the deputy director of the human security unit at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, believes that an intra-Shiite civil war is a strong possibility.
“Al-Sadr knows Al-Maliki hates him, with or without any new recordings,” Heras told Arab News. “Nouri Al-Maliki is the type of Shiite politician that Muqtada Al-Sadr has made a political career out of bashing for being out of touch with the needs of the Iraqi people, especially the Shiites.
“Iraq is on the verge of an intra-Shiite civil war. The situation in Iraq is too far gone, and the most tensions are among the Shiites.”
Looking to the future of Iraq, Heras said: “It is boiling down to a dispute between Al-Sadr and his allies and an entire range of Shiite politicians and their affiliated militias.
“The Kurds and Sunnis are, for all intents and purposes, bystanders to this looming conflict.”
Lebanese authorities launch investigation to find Saudi national missing in Bekaa
There were 24 kidnappings in the first quarter of 2022
Updated 26 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities have launched an investigation to locate a Saudi national who went missing after being lured to the country's eastern region of Bekaa to buy a property, officials have said.
But the measures being taken to search for Hussein Al-Shammari are being kept under wraps.
Reports circulating on social media on Monday morning claimed that unidentified people had lured Al-Shammari to one of the hills of Baalbek to sell him real estate. They later kidnapped him and demanded a ransom in exchange for his release.
There is conflicting information about the location of the kidnapping.
BACKGROUND
The kidnappers find in Baalbek-Hermel governorate — which is under the control of Hezbollah’s security force — a haven for their protection, weapons, and movements.
Al-Shammari was on the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport after arriving at the airport when he was kidnapped, according to news reports.
A military source told Arab News that the security services had no information about a kidnapping in Lebanon in the past 24 hours or about the nationality of the captive should the kidnapping be confirmed.
But security and judicial services in the Baalbek region have been mobilized, as has the Lebanese military.
Raids began in the early hours of Monday on the house of a wanted person from the Al-Jaafar family in the Al-Sharawneh neighborhood on suspicion of his involvement with other people in previous kidnappings.
Forces confiscated weapons and ammunition but found no captives.
Baalbek-Hermel Gov. Judge Bashir Khader told Arab News that the security forces, army intelligence, and the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces had not received any information or news from any Saudi family reporting that a member of their family had been kidnapped.
He also said that the Saudi diplomatic mission in Lebanon had not reported any information about a Saudi national being kidnapped on Lebanese territory.
Khader said the security services had, however, carried out pre-emptive raids against people involved in previous kidnappings or had precedent.
“The aim of these agencies — if there is a kidnapped person — is to ensure his safety and arrest the perpetrators — if the matter is confirmed — in a way that ensures the captive's safety.”
Khader stressed that the issue would not go unpunished, although there were hopes for an early breakthrough in the investigation.
Kidnappings for ransom have increased this year in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation.
The kidnappers find in Baalbek-Hermel governorate — which is under the control of Hezbollah's security force — a haven for their protection, weapons, and movements.
They have been using illegal crossings for transferring kidnapped individuals to Syrian territory or moving there themselves to avoid detention.
Official figures indicate an increase in kidnappings this year compared to 2021.
The first three months of 2022 witnessed 24 kidnappings, compared to 17 during 2021, with kidnappers using different methods.
The nationalities kidnapped for ransom include the Lebanese, Syrians, Saudis, Yemenis, and Egyptians.
Some were freed by the Lebanese security forces, while others were released after a ransom was paid.
Israel urged to lift blockade on struggling Gaza fishing industry
Fishermen risk being shot, arrested and having their catch confiscated Palestinians’ farming, imports cannot meet a 12,000-ton shortfall
Updated 26 July 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: Palestinians stand on the sides of tanks at Al-Bahar Fish Farm, waiting to pick up sea bream to cook at home, or have gutted and grilled in the adjoining restaurant.
Al-Bahar is one of three fish farms in the Gaza Strip adjacent to the Mediterranean, which were started by Palestinian investors to meet local market needs.
The fish is farmed in special tanks containing salt or freshwater, equipped with oxygen pumps and water purification devices.
Yasser Al-Hajj, the owner of Al-Bahar Farm, said that he started the project about six years ago because of local market needs and “the restrictions imposed on” the fishing industry.
He said that he chose bream because they are easier and cheaper to breed, compared to other species. There is, however, little experience of raising them in tanks.
The Palestinians have started these projects because of Israel’s restrictions over several years. An exclusion zone policed by Israel limits the industry’s range to between 10 and 20 kilometers off Gaza’s coast.
Fishermen risk being shot, arrested and having their catch confiscated.
“I’ve been buying fish from the farm here regularly, once or twice a week for years, sometimes it’s prepared at home and sometimes I ask them in the restaurant to prepare it for me before I take it home,” said Mahmoud Ghaly, 52, a customer at Al-Bahar farm.
“I can see what is caught in front of my eyes and it is fresh and tasty fish at the same time, other than what is in the market, which I can’t be sure was freshly caught. Besides, my family loves sea bream,” Ghaly added.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture, Palestinian fishermen catch about 4,500 tons of fish, while local farms produce about 620 tons, about 1,500 tons are imported from Egypt annually, and several thousand tons of frozen fish are bought from other international sources.
The Gaza Strip needs about 26,000 tons of fish annually, at a rate of 13 kilograms per person, but there is a shortfall of 12,000 tons that is not met by fish caught, farmed and imported.
Walid Thabet, general director of fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza, said: “The permitted area for fishing in the Gaza Strip is limited, and the number of fishermen is also small, in addition to the fact that the Mediterranean is one of the poorest seas for fishing.”
Thabet added: “If the blockade is lifted and fishermen are allowed access to larger areas to fish and equipment is allowed to enter freely, the catches will double dramatically.”
In addition, annually 800 tons of the fish caught in Gaza and produced at the farms are sold at West Bank markets.
Thabet said the ministry allows fish to be imported from Egypt at reasonable prices for the local market, in exchange for allowing some to be sold in the West Bank. This creates a situation where local fisherman are supported and their catches bought at better prices.
About 4,000 Palestinians and their families in the Gaza Strip depend on fishing as a source of income.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN funded in 2020 offshore marine cages in Gaza’s waters as part of efforts to strengthen the resilience of Gaza’s fishing communities.
The marine cage farm produces around 120 to 150 tons of sea bream per year, contributing about 5 percent to the local fish market.
Ciro Fiorillo, head of the FAO office in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, said these projects would increase profits that can be reinvested in the industry.
US special envoy for Yemen travels to Saudi Arabia, Jordan
The trip follows Biden’s recent visit to Jeddah during which Yemen figured prominently in discussions
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is traveling to the capitals of Saudi Arabia and Jordan to continue diplomatic efforts in support of the truce in Yemen.
The trip, starting on Monday, follows US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Jeddah during which Yemen figured prominently in discussions, the US State Department said in a statement.
“In close coordination with the UN special envoy and our regional and Yemeni partners, special envoy Lenderking will continue our efforts to help advance peace,” the statement said.
The envoy’s engagements will focus on “expanding, extending, and renewing the current truce agreement that will further the tangible benefits already reaching Yemenis and build towards a more comprehensive, inclusive peace process and permanent ceasefire.”
The truce in Yemen first came into effect in April and was then extended for a two-month period in June. It ends on August 2 and the international community is keen for it to be extended.
The US called on “all parties to choose peace and recovery over continued war and destruction for the sake of the Yemeni people.”
Houthis abduct up to 100 women over prostitution claims
Houthis in Hajjah, northwestern Yemen, raided homes in the city, arresting about 60 women
SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties: We stress that what happened with the women is a full-fledged kidnapping crime
Updated 25 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have abducted up to 100 women from their homes over prostitution allegations since the beginning of July in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemeni activists and rights groups warned on Monday.
The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said that it received information that Houthi authorities in Hajjah city, capital of Hajjah Governorate, aggressively raided homes in the city, arresting about 60 women and throwing them in prison.
“We stress that what happened with the women is a full-fledged kidnapping crime that does not take into account the legal controls imposed by the law,” the organization said. “We call on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally release the women.”
SAM said that several Houthi officials, including the city’s security chief Mohammed Salbah and another figure called Hisham Wahban, conducted the raids on women’s gatherings and homes in Hajjah.
Yemeni officials and human rights activists put the number of abducted women at about 100, warning that the Houthis falsely accused the captives of prostitution without offering evidence to support their allegations.
Many of the abducted women have suffered from intense social stigma as a result of the arrests, with some ostracized by family members.
Hadi Wardan, a lawyer and a member of the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, told Arab News that armed Houthis stormed homes and female student accommodations in Hajjah city and arrested at least 95 women, including many displaced people from the neighboring Haresh and Abes districts. The militia placed the women in prisons and secret detention cells in the city, Wardan added.
“They frightened people and said that these women practice adultery, prostitution and immoral acts. They did not catch a single case red-handed,” Wardan said, adding that no men were man arrested during the raids.
The Houthis also rejected a mediation proposal by local dignitaries and tribal leaders who tried to secure the release of the abducted women, the Yemeni activist said.
Activists believe that the Houthis launched the raids after growing local anger over the group’s morality crackdowns, which targeted women who allegedly violated Islamic dress codes or socialized with men.
Wardan said: “How can that number of women be involved in prostitution and why didn’t they arrest any men?”
Due to the raids, some husbands have divorced their abducted wives while other women have been made social outcasts.
“Many women now prefer staying in the prison to going back to their houses after the Houthis distorted their reputation. In one case, they arrested a mother, her daughter and her daughter-in-law,” Wardan said.
Wardan accused provincial Houthi operatives, including Naif Abdullah Abu Khorfesha, Hajjah province security chief; Mohammed Salbah, Hajjah city security chief; Sadeq Al-Gailil, an officer; and Mohammed Al-Madwami, deputy director of criminal investigation in Hajjah city, of masterminding the raids.