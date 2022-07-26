You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Paul Laurence Dunbar

Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Gene Andrew Jarrett

A major poet, Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872–1906) was one of the first African American writers to garner international recognition in the wake of emancipation.

In this definitive biography, the first full-scale life of Dunbar in half a century, Gene Andrew Jarrett offers a revelatory account of a writer whose Gilded Age celebrity as the “poet laureate of his race” hid the private struggles of a man who, in the words of his famous poem, felt like a “caged bird” that sings.

Jarrett tells the fascinating story of how Dunbar, born during Reconstruction to formerly enslaved parents, excelled against all odds to become an accomplished and versatile artist.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Arab News

Author: Eric Tagliacozzo

In this book, Eric Tagliacozzo chronicles how the seas and oceans of Asia have shaped the history of the largest continent for the past half millennium, leaving an indelible mark on the modern world in the process.

Paying special attention to migration, trade, the environment, and cities, In Asian Waters examines the long history of contact between China and East Africa, the spread of Hinduism and Buddhism across the Bay of Bengal, and the intertwined histories of Islam and Christianity in the Philippines.

The book illustrates how India became central to the spice trade, how the Indian Ocean became a “British lake” between the 17th and 19th centuries, and how lighthouses and sea mapping played important roles in imperialism.

The volume ends by asking what may happen if China comes to rule the waves of Asia, as Britain once did.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: What Is Dark Matter?

Arab News

Author: PETER FISHER

Astronomical observations have confirmed dark matter’s existence, but what exactly is dark matter? In What Is Dark Matter? particle physicist Peter Fisher introduces readers to one of the most intriguing frontiers of physics. We cannot actually see dark matter, a mysterious, non-luminous form of matter that is believed to account for about 27 percent of the mass-energy balance in the universe.
Fisher brings readers quickly up to speed regarding the current state of the dark matter problem, offering relevant historical context as well as a close look at the cutting-edge research focused on revealing dark matter’s true nature.

 

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Agent Josephine by Damien Lewis

Arab News

This is a remarkable story about the exploits and dangers of Josephine Baker as a secret agent during the Second World War. Prior to World War II, Baker was a music-hall diva renowned for her singing and dancing and her beauty.

She was the highest-paid female performer in Europe.

When the Nazis seized her adopted city, Paris, she was banned from the stage.

In Agent Josephine, bestselling author Damien Lewis uncovers this little-known history of the singer’s life. 

Drawing on a plethora of new historical material and rigorous research, including previously undisclosed letters and journals, Lewis upends the conventional story of Baker, explaining why she fully deserves her unique place in the French Pantheon.

During the war years, as a member of the French Nurse paratroopers — a cover for her spying work — Baker participated in numerous clandestine activities and emerged as a formidable spy.

In turn, she was a hero of the three countries in whose name she served—the US, France, and Britain. 

Baker “was a very interesting woman who did a lot with her life and it makes for a long, but informational read,” said a review in goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Rules by Lorraine Daston

Arab News

Rules order almost every aspect of our lives. They set our work hours, dictate how we drive and set the table, tell us whether to offer an extended hand or cheek in greeting, and organize the rites of life, from birth through death. We may chafe under the rules we have, and yearn for ones we don’t, yet no culture could do without them.

In Rules, historian Lorraine Daston traces their development in the Western tradition and shows how rules have evolved from ancient to modern times.

Drawing on a rich trove of examples, including legal treatises, cookbooks, military manuals, traffic regulations, and game handbooks, Daston demonstrates that while the content of rules is dazzlingly diverse, the forms that they take are surprisingly few and long-lived.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The World the Plague Made

Arab News

Author: James Belich

In 1346, a catastrophic plague beset Europe and its neighbors. The Black Death was a human tragedy that abruptly halved entire populations and caused untold suffering, but it also brought about a cultural and economic renewal on a scale never before witnessed.

The World the Plague Made is a panoramic history of how the bubonic plague revolutionized labor , trade, and technology and set the stage for Europe’s global expansion.

James Belich takes readers across centuries and continents to shed new light on one of history’s greatest paradoxes. Belich shows how plague doubled the per capita endowment of everything even as it decimated the population.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

