Language app launches free Arabic lesson campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup

LONDON: Language app Ling has launched a new initiative allowing users to get free Arabic language lessons ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins in November in Qatar.
The Thailand-based company is giving users full access to its premium Arabic language course, which features 50 lessons from beginner to advanced levels.
“As a language learning app, we love seeing people get together and connect, despite coming from different cultures, backgrounds, and speaking completely different languages,” Tanawat Prom, head of business development and partnerships at Ling, told Arab News. “As over 1 million visitors are expected to visit Qatar for the FIFA World Cup this year, we want to provide an easy and accessible platform to enable travelers to learn Arabic before their trip.”
The lessons will have a new unit specially designed for football fans and more features to commemorate the World Cup season.
FIFA has published a list of basic Arabic words and phrases as part of its efforts to prepare fans who are heading to the tournament.
“The FIFA official website does provide some basic words and phrases in Arabic, but we think knowing specific football terms will help travelers and sport enthusiasts out much more,” Prom said. “This way, users can learn more about the basic vocabulary associated with football, such as how to say goalkeeper, overtime, and more. There are also several dialogues in the lessons around describing a game, talking about the score, celebrating the winning team, and so on.”
Earlier this year, Ling announced an initiative offering Ukrainian language lessons to its users worldwide.
It also unlocked its app for Ukrainian-speaking people “with the firm hope of easing their situation, by providing the necessary resources to effectively learn a new language,” according to a statement.
App users have the chance to improve their conversation skills through an AI chatbot, with the AI teacher correcting pronunciation immediately and offering dialogue practice at the end of every lesson.