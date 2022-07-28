You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
The main index TASI advanced 0.7 percent to 12,052. (AFP)
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market extended gains on Wednesday on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector as well as rising oil prices.

The main index TASI advanced 0.7 percent to 12,052. Similarly, the parallel Nomu market was up 0.2 percent to 20,823.

TASI was supported by gains in some of its biggest banks, including the Kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank, Arab National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Alinma Bank, and Bank Albilad — all of which posted profit hikes for the first half of 2022.

This was in line with most major Gulf Cooperation Council stock markets, led by a 2-percent gain in the Omani bourse, followed by 1.7 percent for Qatar’s QSI.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Bahrain added between 0.3 and 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian EGX30 index lost 0.7 percent.

Oil prices gained on Thursday, with Brent crude surging 1 percent to $107.69 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $98.55 a barrel by 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw its half-year profits soar by 45 percent to SR679 million ($180 million)

Thoub Al-Aseel Co.’s profit dropped 9 percent to SR44 million in the first half of 2022

Arab National Bank posted a 29 percent increase in profit during the first half of 2022

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. recorded a 72 percent profit drop for the first half of 2022 on the back of higher feedstock costs and lower selling prices

Saudi stock exchange delisted a debt issuance worth SR3.4 billion on Wednesday

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw its half-year profit jump 265 percent to SR72.4 million

Banque Saudi Fransi recorded an 11 percent profit surge to SR1.7 billion for the first half of 2022

Saudi Alamar Foods completed the retail tranche of its initial public offering with SR847 million worth of subscriptions

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Agricultural Livestock Investment Co. to study the possibility of collaboration to enhance food security

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Pfizer profit beats estimates on higher demand for COVID products

Pfizer profit beats estimates on higher demand for COVID products
Updated 6 sec ago

Pfizer profit beats estimates on higher demand for COVID products

Pfizer profit beats estimates on higher demand for COVID products
Updated 6 sec ago
DUBAI: Pfizer Inc. beat second-quarter profit expectations on Thursday as its COVID-19 pill as well as vaccine remained in high demand following an uptick in infections in the United States.
Revenue from the antiviral pill, Paxlovid, exceeded market estimates by more than $1 billion, while vaccine sales surged 20 percent, helping the drugmaker reaffirm the combined 2022 revenue forecast of $54 billion.
Pfizer also kept its full-year sales forecast unchanged, despite taking a $2 billion hit due to a stronger dollar, sending its shares up 1 percent in premarket trading.
While its coronavirus vaccine powered much of its growth last year, its antiviral treatment Paxlovid, whose demand has surged in recent months, is expected to further bolster revenue.
Paxlovid sales of $8.1 billion beat expectations of $7 billion, according to Refinitiv data, as it becomes the most used COVID antiviral in the United States.
Pfizer has been banking on demand for vaccine boosters to drive up sales in the next few years.
The company and its partner BioNTech last month signed a $3.2 billion deal with the US government for 105 million doses of their vaccine, which includes supply of retooled omicron-adapted booster, pending regulatory clearance.
“One question that could be asked is why Pfizer maintained ... COVID vaccine guidance despite getting an incremental $3 billion plus order from the US government,” said Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal.
The company recorded a $450 million inventory write-off in the second quarter related to its COVID-19 products that had exceeded or are expected to exceed their shelf-lives.
Pfizer’s quarterly profit rose to $9.91 billion from $5.56 billion last year. Excluding items, it earned $2.04 per share, above estimates of $1.78.

SAIB posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises

SAIB posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

SAIB posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises

SAIB posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, saw its profit rise 21 percent to SR608 million ($162 million), buoyed by higher operating income in the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

NRG Matters — Global coal demand set to return to all-time high; Shell hits $11.5bn profit in Q2 on strong gas trading 

NRG Matters — Global coal demand set to return to all-time high; Shell hits $11.5bn profit in Q2 on strong gas trading 
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Global coal demand set to return to all-time high; Shell hits $11.5bn profit in Q2 on strong gas trading 

NRG Matters — Global coal demand set to return to all-time high; Shell hits $11.5bn profit in Q2 on strong gas trading 
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, global coal demand is set to return to its all time high during 2022, as natural gas prices jump following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zooming in, Shell has recorded an $11.5 billion profit during the second quarter on the back of strong gas trading. 

Looking at the bigger picture

  • Global coal demand is set to return to its all time high during 2022, despite a slowing global economy, a report by the International Energy Agency showed. Global coal consumption is forecast to rise by 0.7 percent in 2022 to 8 billion tons. This happens as soaring natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has intensified gas-to-coal switching in many countries, as well as the inability of some major coal producers to ramp up their production. 
  • The UAE has launched its Power-to-Liquids Roadmap, which was drafted in cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the World Economic Forum. The newly launched roadmap shows the financial, economic and environmental benefits of Power-to-Liquids in decarbonising the UAE aviation industry, according to Emirates News agency. 

Through a micro lens

  • Shell has reported a profit of $11.5 billion during the second quarter, smashing its previous record three months earlier. The jump is attributed to the tripling of refining profits and strong gas trading, according to Reuters. The company also announced a share buyback program of $6 billion for the current quarter, but did not raise its dividend of 25 cents per share.
  • British oil company BP and Spain’s Iberdrola will jointly invest $1 billion in electric vehicle charging and agreed to work together on the development of green hydrogen production, Bloomberg reported. Both energy companies are forming two joint ventures to accelerate emissions reduction in sectors beyond power production. 
Topics: NRG Matters coal Shell

India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body

India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body

India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India’s blue-chip stock indexes hit a three-month closing high on Thursday, led by a surge in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, in the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates as expected.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.73 percent at 16,929.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.87 percent to 56,857.79, both hitting their best closing levels since May 2. The indexes are set for their best month in nearly a year with gains of over 7 percent.

Bajaj Finance soared 10.6 percent on stronger than expected first quarter results, while Bajaj Finserv jumped 10 percent after the company announced a stock split, bonus share issue and a surge in profit.

Egypt and India to build green hydrogen factory worth $8 billion

Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian company to build a green hydrogen factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited will build a factory to produce 20,000 tons of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion.

Reliance joins India’s Olympic body as principal partner

India’s most valuable company, Reliance, said it would support the country’s athletes in major multi-sport events as part of a long-term partnership with the Indian Olympic Association.

As part of the deal, the conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will become the IOA’s principal partner.

It will help the country’s sports federations and athletes prepare for such events as the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

The partnership has “an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future,” the company said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

GCC wealth grows 9% to $7tr in 2021, UAE leads the pack

GCC wealth grows 9% to $7tr in 2021, UAE leads the pack
Updated 34 min 5 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

GCC wealth grows 9% to $7tr in 2021, UAE leads the pack

GCC wealth grows 9% to $7tr in 2021, UAE leads the pack
Updated 34 min 5 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s financial wealth grew by 9 percent to $7 trillion in 2021, revealed the annual global wealth report published by Boston Consulting Group.

The report identified the GCC as the fourth fastest growing region in the world in 2021 after Eastern Europe and Central Asia, which grew at 23 percent, North America at 15 percent and Oceania at 14 percent.

The UAE led the GCC in terms of growth in financial wealth. It increased by 20 percent in 2021 and contributed around 30 percent to the region’s development.

The financial wealth of Western Europe, Japan and Africa increased by 8 percent, whereas Latin America and Asia increased by 7 percent, according to the BCG press release.

Overall, the global financial wealth in 2021 grew by 10.6 percent over the previous year, the fastest rate in over a decade.

The report further stated that the world’s net financial wealth stood at $473 trillion in 2021 and is expected to increase by $80 trillion in 2026.

These figures consider the current political and economic pressures that could affect this growth.

According to the press release, the financial wealth of Western Europe, Japan and Africa increased by 8 percent, whereas Latin America and Asia increased by 7 percent.

When addressing the potential for future growth, the BCG report identified emerging opportunities for wealth managers and pushed for their effective utilization.

It stated the broadening arena of blockchain and crypto is an untapped resource for financial advisers and should be more efficiently employed to generate additional financial wealth in the coming years.

Crypto assets reached a market cap of over $2 trillion by December 2021 and are forecast to grow four or five times larger before the decade ends. Additionally, 71 percent of institutions either bought or intend to buy crypto assets, stated the report.

 “About 95 percent of crypto wealth is bypassing traditional wealth management channels,” it clarified, “putting significant value at stake for wealth managers.”

While crypto possesses vast potential, wealth managers and leaders “need to assess the opportunity systematically, determine the time to invest in this space, and identify the best ways to structure their approach” to successfully generate significant global financial wealth.

Another emerging opportunity for wealth managers mentioned in BCG’s release was sustainable investment or net zero.

This investment, which is growing three to five times as fast as traditional investing, should be an ‘immediate imperative’ for wealth managers, stated the report.

According to Mustafa Bosca, the managing director and partner at BCG, the biggest challenge the industry could face in terms of crypto and sustainable development would be to stand still.

“Wealth managers and leaders need to have a plan where they are continually testing products with their clients, working closely with regulators to shape this,” said Bosca in a webinar discussing the report titled Global Wealth 2022: Standing Still Is Not an Option.

The competent utilization of personalization and digitalization would further empower wealth managers to produce a greater scope of financial wealth in the years to come.

Delivering individualized products and services would accelerate top-line growth and witness a higher level of client satisfaction.

Compared to traditional wealth managers that incorporate little digital technologies, “digital wealth managers are outperforming them in the markets, out-innovating them in client service, and outclassing them in core operational efficiency,” the report said.

“To protect their future growth, these wealth managers must begin to emulate the practices of these digital leaders,” it added.

 

Topics: GCC wealth UAE Saudi Investment fund

