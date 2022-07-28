Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy

LONDON: Meta’s oversight board has welcomed a Facebook request to review the platform’s policy of banning COVID-19 misinformation.
The board, an arms-length self-regulator set up in May 2020, will decide how to move forward with restrictions on COVID-19 misinformation.
“We are requesting an advisory opinion from the oversight board on whether Meta’s current measures to address COVID-19 misinformation under our harmful health misinformation policy continue to be appropriate,” said Nick Clegg, head of global affairs at Facebook.
Rather than removing fake news about COVID-19, Facebook is considering a new labelling system that notifies users about content validity, or demotes misinformation in algorithmic rankings.
The platform is considering “whether we should address this misinformation through other means, like labelling or demoting it either directly or through our third-party fact-checking program,” Clegg added.
The board’s decision is not binding and critics argue that Facebook’s move is cover for a decision that is expected to be highly unpopular, and that could have negative repercussions on the company’s reputation.
“Meta must send the board’s recommendations through its official policy development process and give regular updates on this, including through its newsroom,” the board said in a statement.
“While the board’s policy advisory opinion is not binding, Meta must provide a public response and follow-on actions within 60 days of receiving our recommendations,” it added.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has faced significant criticism over its handling of fake news, particularly during the pandemic.
However, “Meta remains committed to combating COVID-19 misinformation and providing people with reliable information,” Clegg said.