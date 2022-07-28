You are here

Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy

The board’s decision is not binding and critics argue that Facebook’s move is cover for a decision that is expected to be highly unpopular. (Shutterstock/File)
The board's decision is not binding and critics argue that Facebook's move is cover for a decision that is expected to be highly unpopular. (Shutterstock/File)
  • Platform could drop ban protocol in favour of label system, algorithm changes
LONDON: Meta’s oversight board has welcomed a Facebook request to review the platform’s policy of banning COVID-19 misinformation.

The board, an arms-length self-regulator set up in May 2020, will decide how to move forward with restrictions on COVID-19 misinformation.

“We are requesting an advisory opinion from the oversight board on whether Meta’s current measures to address COVID-19 misinformation under our harmful health misinformation policy continue to be appropriate,” said Nick Clegg, head of global affairs at Facebook.

Rather than removing fake news about COVID-19, Facebook is considering a new labelling system that notifies users about content validity, or demotes misinformation in algorithmic rankings.

The platform is considering “whether we should address this misinformation through other means, like labelling or demoting it either directly or through our third-party fact-checking program,” Clegg added.

The board’s decision is not binding and critics argue that Facebook’s move is cover for a decision that is expected to be highly unpopular, and that could have negative repercussions on the company’s reputation.

“Meta must send the board’s recommendations through its official policy development process and give regular updates on this, including through its newsroom,” the board said in a statement.

“While the board’s policy advisory opinion is not binding, Meta must provide a public response and follow-on actions within 60 days of receiving our recommendations,” it added.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has faced significant criticism over its handling of fake news, particularly during the pandemic.

However, “Meta remains committed to combating COVID-19 misinformation and providing people with reliable information,” Clegg said.

Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK

Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK
Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK

Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK
  • Content licensing body takes down more than 50,000 articles removed from 1,000 fake, illegitimate news sites last year
LONDON: The fight against cloned news articles has intensified after the number of “pretty sophisticated fake sites” shut down by UK publishers more than doubled in 2021 on the previous year.

Matt Aspinall, head of publisher services at content licensing organization NLA Media Access, said the problem was widespread.

“It could be anyone from a blogger that’s just a bit naive and doesn’t really understand that you can’t just rip news content.

“It could be someone that knows exactly what they’re doing. And it could be a URL (web address) or something. It could be something like London News.today … trying to create a fake news site. All the way to these kinds of cloned businesses,” he added.

NLA revealed it had taken down more than 50,000 articles removed from 1,000 fake or illegitimate news sites last year.

Numerous UK publishers including The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News, and Chronicle Live have reported their website and news articles being cloned.

The motivation for the activity remains unclear. Publishing companies rely heavily on advertisements for their revenue and duplicated sites were not showing their own advertising or asking visitors to sign up for something, NLA said.

Only in some instances were users, when clicking through to a story, redirected to crypto websites, an activity called clickbait.

However, consequences for UK publishers can be severe, leading to reputational damage.

“We had a case a few years ago with one of the national newspaper websites that was cloned, and the actual content of the interview was changed as well. So, it wasn’t immediately obvious until you looked into it and did a little bit of comparison,” Aspinall added.

Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules

Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules
Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules

Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules
  • The Federal Antimonopoly Service said the company had “abused its dominant position in the YouTube video hosting services market.”
LONDON: Russia’s competition watchdog fined Alphabet’s Google 2 billion roubles ($34.2 million) on Tuesday for abusing its dominant position in the video hosting market, the regulator said in a statement.
The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine as part of Moscow’s increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.
The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said the company had “abused its dominant position in the YouTube video hosting services market,” without providing additional details.
“We will study the text of the official decision to define our next steps,” Google said in a statement to Reuters.
Google must pay the fine within two months of it entering into force, the FAS said.
Russia has slapped Google’s Russian subsidiary with numerous fines in recent months. Last week a court ordered it to pay 21.1 billion roubles ($358.7 million) over what prosecutors said were repeated refusals to remove content Russia deems illegal, such as “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Since Moscow launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, it has also accelerated attacks on Western tech companies at home in a push to exert more control over the online space, including through supporting domestic players to oust their Western rivals.
Gazprom Media — a media conglomerate linked to state-controlled gas giant Gazprom — has been heavily promoting RuTube, its Russian alternative to YouTube, which has seen a sharp uptick in traffic since February.
YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is under heavy pressure from Russia’s communications regulator and politicians.
Google stopped selling online advertising in Russia in early March but has kept some free services available. Its Russian subsidiary officially filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

France closes ‘cookies’ case against Facebook

France closes ‘cookies’ case against Facebook
France closes ‘cookies’ case against Facebook

France closes ‘cookies’ case against Facebook
  • CNIL told the firm's parent company Meta to fix the issue within three months or face further punishment
  • On Thursday, the regulator announced that "the company had complied with the injunction issued"
PARIS: French privacy regulators on Thursday closed a case against Facebook after determining the US tech giant had changed the way it collected user data to comply with the law.
Facebook was slapped with a 60-million-euro ($61-million) fine last December when the French regulator CNIL ruled it was failing to allow users to easily opt out of cookies, tiny data files that track online browsing.
CNIL told the firm’s parent company Meta to fix the issue within three months or face further punishment.
On Thursday, the regulator announced that “the company had complied with the injunction issued” by installing a button labelled “only allow essential cookies.”
Cookies are installed on a user’s computer when they visit a website, allowing web browsers to save information about their session.
They are hugely valuable for tech platforms as ways to personalize advertising — the primary source of revenue for the likes of Facebook and Google.
But privacy advocates have long pushed back.
Since the European Union passed a 2018 law on personal data, Internet companies have faced stricter rules that oblige them to seek consent from users before installing cookies.
Both Facebook and Google continue to face a slew of cases across Europe.
The French regulator stressed in its statement on Thursday that the end of this procedure did not rule out further scrutiny of Facebook, particularly of the requirement to give users “clear and complete” information on data collection.
“The CNIL therefore reserves the right to check the compliance of the facebook.com website with these other requirements in the future and, if necessary, to resort to enforcement actions,” it said.
In response, Meta said Facebook’s cookie consent controls “provide people with meaningful options over their data, and the ability to revisit and manage their decisions at any time.”
“We continue to develop and improve these controls, including in response to regulator feedback,” a spokesperson said.
The French regulator hit Google with a 150-million-euro fine at the same time as Facebook was sanctioned.
Google said in April it had “completely overhauled” its approach as a result, though CNIL told AFP on Thursday that the case against Google was still open.

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations
Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations
  • News agencies reported that Moscow’s Tagansky District Court fined WhatsApp 18 million roubles ($301,255) and Snap 1 million roubles.
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday fined Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp messenger and Snapchat owner Snap Inc. for an alleged refusal to store the data of Russian users domestically, news agencies reported.
Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that have escalated since Russia sent forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Moscow’s Tagansky District Court fined WhatsApp 18 million roubles ($301,255) and Snap 1 million roubles, news agencies reported. WhatsApp was fined for the same offense last August.
Meta and Snap did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Russia restricted access to Meta’s flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, soon after the conflict in Ukraine began, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows.
Meta was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia and saw an appeal against the tag rejected in June, but Moscow has permitted WhatsApp to remain available.
According to the ruling, when referring to Meta in the public sphere, organizations and individuals are required to include the disclaimer that Meta’s activities are banned on Russian territory.
Microsoft’s LinkedIn has been blocked in Russia for years after a court found it breached the data-storage rule, which was passed in 2015.

FTC acts to block Meta from buying VR company, fitness app

FTC acts to block Meta from buying VR company, fitness app
FTC acts to block Meta from buying VR company, fitness app

FTC acts to block Meta from buying VR company, fitness app
  • The action marked a new FTC salvo against Meta, in the agency’s drive against what it views as anticompetitive conduct in the tech industry.
WASHINGTON: Federal regulators on Wednesday took legal action to block Facebook parent Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting the deal would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.
Experts said it was the Federal Trade Commission’s first legal challenge to a Big Tech merger.
The FTC filed a complaint in federal court in San Francisco against the tech giant based in Menlo Park, California, and its high-profile CEO seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the proposed acquisition.
The regulators said that Meta already is a key player “at each level of the virtual reality sector,” owning the top-selling device, a leading app store, seven of the most successful developers in the sphere and one of the best-selling apps of all time.
The FTC alleged that Meta and Zuckerberg plan to expand that VR empire by attempting to illegally acquire a dedicated fitness app.
Under Zuckerberg’s leadership, Meta began a campaign to conquer virtual reality in 2014 with its acquisition of headset maker Oculus VR. Since then, Meta’s VR headsets have become the cornerstone of its growth in the virtual reality space, according to the complaint. Fueled by the popularity of its top-selling Quest headsets, Meta’s Quest Store has become a leading US app platform with more than 400 apps available to download, it says.
Meta rejected the regulators’ claims.
“The FTC’s case is based on ideology and speculation, not evidence,” the company said in a statement. “By attacking this deal ... the FTC is sending a chilling message to anyone who wishes to innovate in VR. We are confident that our acquisition of Within will be good for people, developers and the VR space.”
The FTC vote to block the acquisition was 3-2, with Chair Lina Khan and the other two Democratic commissioners approving it and the two Republicans opposed.
The action marked a new FTC salvo against Meta — the owner of Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp in addition to Facebook — in the agency’s drive against what it views as anticompetitive conduct in the tech industry. The FTC filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Facebook in late 2020, as the government pursued its most significant attempt to buttress competition since its historic case against Microsoft two decades ago.
In the broad antitrust suit, the FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company. Its core theory is that Meta is a monopoly engaging in anticompetitive conduct.
In the complaint against the Within Unlimited acquisition, the FTC cites a 2015 email from Zuckerberg to key Facebook executives saying that his vision for “the next wave of computing” was control of apps as well as the platform on which those apps are distributed. The email says a key part of this strategy is for the company to be “completely ubiquitous in killer apps,” which are apps that prove the value of the technology.
Meta bought seven of the most successful virtual-reality development studios, and now has one of the largest first-party virtual-reality content catalogs in the world, the FTC says. It cites the acquisition of the Beat Games studio, giving Meta control of the popular app Beat Saber.
The FTC action ensures that “Facebook earns, rather than buys, its place in the emerging virtual and augmented reality sector,” Krista Brown, senior policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project, said in a statement. “This is the agency’s first challenge to a big tech merger, and it represents its new commitment to protecting fair competition in nascent digital markets. The effects of Facebook’s pending acquisition of Within ... would reduce innovation and competition in a sector just getting off the ground.”

