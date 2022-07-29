You are here

Ex-British envoy to US, Iraq war critic dies
Christopher Meyer, Britain’s former ambassador to the US and a staunch critic of the Iraq war, has died. (File/AFP)
Ex-British envoy to US, Iraq war critic dies
  • Christopher Meyer became deeply critical of Tony Blair’s relationship with George W. Bush
LONDON: Christopher Meyer, Britain’s former ambassador to the US and a staunch critic of the Iraq war, has died at 78 following a stroke in the French Alps while holidaying with his wife.

Meyer served in Washington during the 9/11 attacks and the resulting wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Having played a central role in dealing with the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Meyer later became deeply critical of Prime Minister Tony Blair’s relationship with George W. Bush, telling the Chilcott inquiry that he believed this gave the US president carte blanche to push ahead with invading Iraq.

Pointing to a speech Blair gave in 2002 in the US, Meyer said there were already clues as to his thinking on regime change in Iraq.

But it was Blair’s failure to use the UK’s leverage in Washington to delay the war that proved decisive in Meyer’s disdain for its handling, writing in his 2005 memoir “DC Confidential” that extra time was needed to allow for better planning of the post-Saddam Hussein era.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Saddened to hear of the death of Sir Christopher Meyer, he was a dedicated public servant throughout his career and devoted his life to international diplomacy. My thoughts are with his wife Catherine and his loved ones.”

After joining the Foreign Office in 1966, Meyer had postings in Moscow, Madrid and Brussels, before being appointed press secretary to Prime Minister John Major in 1993.

Thereafter he returned to foreign postings, with a brief period serving as ambassador to Germany before his six-year stint in Washington.

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as UAE, Oman hit by torrential rainfall

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as UAE, Oman hit by torrential rainfall
Two days of heavy rain across the north and east of the country left 4,225 needing to be evacuated.
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as UAE, Oman hit by torrential rainfall

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as UAE, Oman hit by torrential rainfall
  • The emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah were the most affected areas
  • Meanwhile in Oman, the Police Aviation and the Royal Air Force of Oman said they evacuated hundreds of people who were trapped in their homes and vehicles
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in the UAE as torrential rainfall hit the country’s east and northern region, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement.

Two days of heavy rain across the north and east of the country left 4,225 needing to be evacuated.

Twenty hotels were made ready to accommodate more than 1,885 people, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Thursday. 

The emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah were the most affected areas.

Videos circulating online showed vehicles almost entirely submerged, particularly in Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah.

The National Centre of Meteorology earlier issued a safety alert warning of a continuity of rainfall and flooding in the valleys over some eastern and mountain areas of the country.

NCEMA said it was coordinating with relevant authorities to provide water drawing tanks in the affected areas, and is closely monitoring the weather condition to prevent any potential risks and ensure the public’s safety. 

Both private and public non-essential employees in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah were urged to work remotely until Friday, the Emirates News Agency reported. 

Meanwhile in Oman, the Police Aviation and the Royal Air Force of Oman said they evacuated hundreds of people who were trapped in their homes and vehicles after valleys in the Wilayat of Madha, Musandam Governorate overflowed. 

A shelter was set up in Madha to house those forced to evacuate, the Oman News Agency reported.

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by ‘decree’ amid the presidency’s silence

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by 'decree' amid the presidency's silence
Updated 28 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by ‘decree’ amid the presidency’s silence

Palestinian lawyers ramp up protests against Abbas governing by 'decree' amid the presidency's silence
  • Outcry sparks alarm among global groups, donor countries over Palestinian Authority’s role
Updated 28 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian lawyers are standing firm against legislation delivered by presidential decree that “curbs rights and freedoms.”

The lawyers’ dispute with the Palestinian Authority has deepened a month after the launch of protests over the approval of dozens of “decisions by law” issued by President Mahmoud Abbas.

These are considered illegal and reportedly strengthen the control of the president’s office, while disregarding citizens’ rights.

The Palestinian Bar Association has stepped up protests, including strikes, demonstrations and sit-ins, that have paralyzed the court system.

The Palestinian government is yet to respond to the lawyers’ demands.

Senior sources at the bar association told Arab News that it will escalate the protests.

The lawyers’ central demand is the cancelation of 400 decisions they say have been taken illegally by the 87-year-old Abbas in the absence of a Palestinian parliament.

The uproar has drawn the attention of international organizations and donor countries to the Palestinian Authority.

Several have expressed their disappointment at the executive authority’s failure to respond to the lawyers’ demands not to disrupt the judiciary.

Majed Al-Arouri, director of the Civil Commission for the Independence of Judiciary and Rule of Law, told Arab News that there has been widespread resistance to the decisions by law in recent months, especially judicial laws, which threaten human rights and guarantees of fair trial.

“Decisions by law aim to serve the interests of individuals within the ruling system, or to arbitrate the ruling system in the absence of parliament. The overall interests of the people, including lawyers, are affected because of these decisions,” Al-Arouri said.

The bar association’s demands are modest, he said, adding: “It does not need more than five minutes for the presidency to take a decision on it and open a dialogue.”

Al-Arouri said that the PA’s intransigence has forced the bar association to take to the streets and adopt new methods of demonstrating, including marching on the headquarters of the president and government.

Meanwhile, a senior PA official told Arab News that Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and PA Minister of Justice Mohammed Al-Shalaldeh had not been informed of the contentious law decisions, which were drafted by Supreme Judicial Council President Issa Abu Sharar.

Ali Muhanna, presidential adviser for legal affairs, presented the decisions to Abbas, who issued them as “decrees,” the official claimed.

Lawyers are right to protest against the decisions, which affect the prestige and integrity of the judiciary, the senior PA official said.

Suhail Ashour, head of the Palestinian Bar Association, confirmed to Arab News that the issue is not related to the Palestinian presidency, but to the Supreme Judicial Council and the president’s adviser, who drafted the decisions.

Up to 400 decrees have been issued by Abbas’ office and taken effect, an approach used by the Palestinian leader in the absence of a parliament that introduces or monitors legislation.

“It has been nearly a month since the start of our protests as lawyers, but our demands to the president of the Supreme Judicial Council and the president’s legal adviser, who passed these laws, were ignored. We are continuing our protest activities,” said Ashour.

He told Arab News that the bar association will meet on Sunday to discuss transferring lawyers from the register since they are longer able to carry out their mandated mission.

The West Bank has about 7,000 practicing lawyers in addition to 3,000 trainees and 500 retired lawyers.

All are members of the bar association, which is one of the most influential unions in the Palestinian territories.

Palestinian legal experts say that the issue has added to the growing public awareness that citizens’ rights are being ignored following the decision to cancel legislative elections in 2021.

“There is no specific mechanism for issuing decisions by law,” Al-Arouri added.

“Some are published individually based on the degree of this or that person’s proximity to the president. The government provides some, and only a few are the subject of consultation. The citizen has nothing to do with these decisions,” he said.

“The way out of all these crises is to respond to the public’s demands to hold presidential and legislative elections.”

Angry protesters storm Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts

Angry protesters storm Lebanon's Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts
Updated 28 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Angry protesters storm Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts

Angry protesters storm Lebanon's Ministry of Energy to protest power cuts
  • Gen. Joseph Aoun: We will not accept chaos, attempts to destabilize state
  • Protesters who demanded to meet with Energy Minister Walid Fayyad were not allowed access to the ministry’s office floors by internal security forces
Updated 28 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun stated that security forces “will not allow chaos or strife to find its way to our country,” addressing military personnel on the occasion of 77th Army Day.

Pledging to thwart any attempts to destabilize the state, he said: “We are concerned with our institution’s cohesion and continuity in carrying out its missions, along with Lebanon’s security and stability.”

The army chief’s warning came as Lebanese protesters stormed the Ministry of Energy in Beirut on Thursday, chanting: “We will continue the journey as free revolutionists until the fall of the thugs’ rule.”

Protesters who demanded to meet with Energy Minister Walid Fayyad were not allowed access to the ministry’s office floors by internal security forces.  

From the ground floor, they protested power cuts and most of the Lebanese people’s inability to afford private generator fees.

A protester from Akkar, in northern Lebanon, said: “There has been a power outage in Akkar for months. What are you, as employees, doing in your offices, getting your salaries as we drown in darkness?”

Another protester said: “We get half an hour of electricity every week, and the private generator fees are more than $200. Have some mercy!”

Activist Wassef Al-Harake stressed that “protests will continue in all ministries.”

He added: “We demand living in dignity. They hid flour so they could sell it at expensive prices until the subsidy is fully lifted, exactly like other subsidized items.

“People can no longer tolerate this. They are deprived of electricity, bread and medicines.”

An altercation took place between protesters and employees at the ministry who are affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement.

Al-Harakeh said that “there will be more confrontations everywhere with the authorities, and peaceful disputes are the only solution.”

The Union of Workers and Employees of Electricity of Lebanon announced on Thursday that they were joining the public sector employees’ open-ended strike to protest the failure of including them in public institutions and independent interests.

General Labor Union President Bechara Al-Asmar called on the public sector to resume work following an open-ended strike that lasted almost five months.

He assured that “another decree will be issued next week that will make public institutions, independent interests, municipalities, governmental hospitals, social security and Télé Liban equal with the public sector, in terms of production grant.”

The Finance Ministry’s employees resumed work on Thursday to complete the payment of salaries to civilians, military personnel and retirees.

As longer queues form in front of bakeries, more disputes have erupted between bakery owners and people waiting to buy bread — and between people themselves.

Antoine Seif, head of the Syndicate of Bakery Owners in Mont-Liban, said: “While we were supposed to receive 27,000 tons of wheat in June, we only received a quantity of 7,000 or 8,000 tons. If wheat is smuggled, that is the state’s responsibility.

“The reason for the crisis is not the result of misusing wheat. The reason is the lack of wheat.”

He clarified that the “Ministry of Economy and Trade has established a mechanism to distribute wheat to bakeries fairly, and we hope that the crisis will end.”

In his address to army personnel, Aoun also said: “You are going through exceptional circumstances, and similarly to our people, you are suffering from an economic and financial crisis that started around three years ago and led to the paralysis of most state sectors and institutions, resulting in negative repercussions in various fields.

“The military institution alone is still ready to take on its full responsibilities toward the homeland and its people, with determination and conviction.”

Aoun added: “You are fighting for survival, as Lebanon desperately needs you today.

“Continue to be ready to confront all dangers,” he said, referencing such diverse threats as Israel, terrorism and drugs.

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain
  • According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut, the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli
  • It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

BEIRUT: A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.
According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut, the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city. It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley, the embassy said.
The US Department of the Treasury sanctioned the Laodicea in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.
Ukraine has accused Russia of plundering grain and steel from its territory since Moscow invaded the country in late February. The embassy in Beirut did not elaborate or say how the barley was purportedly stolen from Ukraine.
Marine Traffic, which monitors vessel traffic and location of ships on seas, also confirmed the ships docking in Tripoli on Thursday. The Laodicea was initially heading to Tartus Port in Syria, and was expected to arrive there earlier this week.
It was unknown why it had rerouted to Lebanon, and whether or not it is offloading the cargo here.
Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Ostash met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and warned the Lebanese leader that purchasing stolen goods from Russia would “harm bilateral ties,” according to the embassy statement. Kyiv had previously praised Lebanon for condemning Russia for its war on Ukraine.
Ukraine has promised to export wheat to Lebanon, currently experiencing a crippling food security and economic crisis.
Lebanon’s caretaker economy minister, Amin Salam, did not have details on the ship. The Tripoli Port general manager, Ahmad Tamer, said initially that he was unaware of the vessel’s arrival, and did not respond to requests for further comments.

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims

International transport federation donates $5K to families of Aqaba gas leak victims
  • Malkawi hopes port accident investigation will result in a “just outcome”
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

AQABA: The International Transport Workers’ Federation Arab World has donated  $5,000 to the families of each of the 13 victims of the Aqaba chlorine gas incident, according to the Jordanian Press Agency.

The 13 died in June when a tank of liquified chlorine gas ignited after a cable snapped as it was being loaded by a crane. At least 300 others were injured.

ITF Arab World Regional Secretary Bilal Malkawi said the financial assistance was given in solidarity with the dock workers who died in the accident, and to send a message of support to the victims’ families from laborers all over the world. 

Malkawi expressed hope that the port accident investigation will result in “just outcomes,” and he urged Jordanians to advocate for employees in the transportation sector, which he described as “one of the most dangerous for workers.” 

Meanwhile, the victims’ families expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying they are “waiting for fair results.”

Environment Minister Muawiya Radaydah said a few days after the incident that the air and water in the port city were free of chlorine gas.

