Kabul hospital says explosion at cricket game wounded 13

Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion in front of the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP)
Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of an explosion in front of the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP)
AP

Kabul hospital says explosion at cricket game wounded 13
  • The Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the game was briefly halted due to the grenade explosion but later continued
AP

ISLAMABAD: A grenade exploded on Friday during a cricket game in Kabul, wounding 13 spectators at the stadium, an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital said.
The Italian-run Emergency Hospital in Kabul said on Twitter that 12 of the wounded were hospitalized while one other patient was treated and discharged.
No one claimed responsibility for the explosion at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.
The afternoon game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageza Cricket league games held every year. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan.
The Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the game was briefly halted due to the grenade explosion but later continued.
“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened,” said Nassib Khan, chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board.
Lately, the Daesh group’s regional affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has claimed attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country. The IS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers.
Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August, the former insurgents have launched sweeping crackdowns against IS, which has a foothold in eastern Nangarhar province.
Ramiz Alakbarov, the deputy at the UN mission in Afghanistan, condemned Friday’s attack in a statement. He was at the stadium at the time of the attack and was to address the Afghan cricket association.
Alakbarov could not confirm if there were any fatalities at the stadium but wished the injured a speedy recovery.
“Today’s blast is yet another harrowing reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence that the population in Afghanistan continues to be exposed to,” he said. “Sports bring people hope, inspire children and generations alike, play a crucial role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together.”
Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, said he was deeply saddened by reports of the explosion Friday during a cricket match in Kabul.
“Violence serves no purpose and is not the answer for the people of Afghanistan,” said West, who succeeded Zalmay Khalilzad in the post.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan Taliban

  • Currently only one Muslim cemetery in the Autonomous Community of Madrid, in Grinon
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

MADRID: The Madrid City Council last week approved the use of land in the Spanish capital for Muslim burial spaces.

Maysoun Douas, the first and only Muslim councillor on the City Council for Mas Madrid, made a speech to highlight the problems and lack of rights faced by the Muslim community in the region.

Religious freedom includes the right to receive a dignified burial without discrimination on religious grounds, she said.

However, there is currently only one Muslim cemetery in the Autonomous Community of Madrid, in Grinon, 40 km from the center of Madrid.

In 2016, it was already full and did not even allow burials according to the Islamic rite, because municipal ordinances require the use of coffins.

The space was historically designated for Franco’s “Guardia Mora” during the Francoist dictatorship.

The Autonomous Community of Madrid has about 250 public cemeteries, 14 of which are municipal in the city of Madrid.

Of all of them, only the one in Grinon is Muslim, for about 300,000 people in the community and 100,000 in the capital who practice Islam.

All this comes under civil rights for Muslim citizens, which have been stigmatized according to Douas. 

“The official interlocutors for religious issues, organizations we trusted, convinced us that we were fighting for our rights when they were actually hijacking them,” she said.

“This is a group that needs real institutional support, as organizations have done little or nothing to implement basic rights recognized for other citizens,” she added.

After decades of stagnation and paralysis of progress, only political participation and the occupation of spaces by new voices opens the way to achieve basic rights, such as the ability to bury family members under the same umbrella of rights as any other citizen, no matter what religion they profess, she said.

Daesh ‘groomer’ with ties to Manchester Arena bomber could be released from jail

Daesh 'groomer' with ties to Manchester Arena bomber could be released from jail
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Daesh ‘groomer’ with ties to Manchester Arena bomber could be released from jail

Daesh 'groomer' with ties to Manchester Arena bomber could be released from jail
  • Abdalraouf Abdallah was convicted of raising money for Daesh, aiding travel for people to Syria in 2016
  • He was visited in prison by Salman Abedi, communicated with him in the months before 2017 attack.
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A British man convicted of helping people travel to join Daesh and accused of “grooming” the Manchester Arena bomber could soon be released from jail.

Abdalraouf Abdallah, 29, could be up for parole in November. He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years in 2016 for facilitating travel for people to fight in the civil war in Syria, and of raising money to support their efforts.

He was paralyzed from the waist down while fighting in the Libyan revolution of 2011, and was arrested in 2014 in the UK for suspected terrorist activities — charges he continues to deny.

At his trial in London it was revealed that correspondence was found on his mobile phone with the Manchester Arena bomber, Salman Abedi, in which the two discussed, among other things, martyrdom and the death of a member of Al-Qaeda.

Abdallah was released on license in November 2020, but was recalled to prison soon after for breaching his behavior-related conditions.

His prospective re-release comes after a change in the law in February 2020, mandating that criminals with convictions for terrorism offenses must serve two-thirds of their sentence in jail before review by the Parole Board.

In the UK, convicted criminals typically only serve half of a given custodial sentence dependent on circumstances before parole considerations.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: “We can confirm the parole review of Abdalraouf Abdallah has been referred to the Parole Board by the secretary of state for justice and is following standard processes.

“Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community,” the spokesperson said.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behavior change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

“It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing, which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Abdallah’s trial heard that he arranged for the movement of people and money to Syria, all while confined to his wheelchair.

Prosecutor Max Hill, QC, accused Abdallah of being “at the center of a jihadist network facilitating foreign fighters . . . intent upon sending fighters to join groups in Syria who were committing terrorist acts in that country.”

After his conviction, Abdallah was visited in prison by Abedi, and continued to contact him via an illegal mobile phone in 2017 before the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, which killed 23 people.

The inquiry into the bombing was told by one expert Abedi was “groomed” by Abdallah, who is from Moss Side in Manchester, claiming he converted Abedi to his “violent, Islamist, extremist world view.”

Abdallah denies involvement in the bombing. He was transferred from Wakefield Prison to give evidence at the inquiry in November 2021, where he said he was “haunted” by the attack, describing his correspondence with Abedi as “normal chitchat.”

However, Pete Weatherby, QC, representing families of the victims of the bombing, said that dialogue between the pair was “about radicalization, it was about discussing some kind of perverse death.”

Sri Lanka cracks down on protesters under emergency rule

Sri Lanka cracks down on protesters under emergency rule
Updated 29 July 2022

Sri Lanka cracks down on protesters under emergency rule

Sri Lanka cracks down on protesters under emergency rule
  • 23 face charges of theft, property damage, obstructing government offices Activists accuse President Ranil Wickremesinghe of trying to crush dissent
Updated 29 July 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Security forces in Colombo have arrested 23 protesters in the past two days, police said on Friday, after parliament extended a state of emergency giving troops sweeping powers to question and detain people.

Anti-government protests in the island nation of 22 million started in March and have spread across the country.

People are struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food and medicines, as Sri Lanka runs out of foreign currency reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imports.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country earlier this month, after protesters stormed his home and presidential offices, demanding his resignation. His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has been viewed as an ally of Rajapaksa, and his appointment has triggered more protests.

Wickremesinghe set out emergency rule orders when he assumed office last week — a move that lawmakers kept in place on Wednesday.

“We have arrested 23 people so far, everyone was produced before court,” Nihal Thalduwa, Sri Lanka police spokesperson, told Arab News.

He said the suspects have been charged with damaging property, obstructing government offices and theft.

“We don’t arrest peaceful protesters since they are well within the law. We have arrested the people who have exceeded their limits and committed various other offenses.”

The crackdown and emergency laws come after Wickremesinghe had sworn in a new government last week, retaining previous ministers in his new Cabinet despite an earlier promise to reach a consensus on the establishment of an all-party interim administration.

The military has since raided and dismantled camps the protesters had set up for more than 100 days opposite the president’s office — the main site of demonstrations.

Protesters continued to come onto the streets in different areas of Colombo and said their agitation has been peaceful, with the recent arrests not taking place at the demonstration sites.

“There were no clashes with the government forces,” Namal Jayaweera, a leader of the protest movement, told Arab News.

“They go home and arrest certain protesters.”

The new president was “using all his executive powers to crush the protesters,” Jayaweera alleged.

“Ranil (Wickremesinghe) is only a deal maker, we cannot accept him unless he forms an all-party interim government.”

Sri Lanka is bankrupt and has suspended repayment on its $51 billion foreign loans, as the inflation rate continues to soar.

It surged to a record 60.8 percent in July, with a 90.9 percent climb in food inflation, the statistics department said on Friday.

The government is in the process of preparing a debt restructuring plan, a condition for an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Blinken and Russia’s Lavrov have ‘frank’ discussion about prisoners

Blinken and Russia's Lavrov have 'frank' discussion about prisoners
Updated 29 July 2022

Blinken and Russia’s Lavrov have ‘frank’ discussion about prisoners

Blinken and Russia's Lavrov have 'frank' discussion about prisoners
  • "I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Blinken said
  • Lavrov suggested to Blinken that the two sides return to quiet diplomacy on the issue of prisoner swaps
Updated 29 July 2022

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he has held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
He pressed the Kremlin to accept the ‘substantial proposal’ that Washington has put forward to secure the release of two Americans detained in Russia.
In their first such conversation since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the two top diplomats looked to stick to their existing positions, according to the readout of the call from Blinken and the Russian foreign ministry.
“We had a frank and direct conversation,” Blinken told a news conference at the State Department. “I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner,” he said.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the call lasted about 25 minutes and it was “without polemics and was businesslike.”
Lavrov suggested to Blinken that the two sides return to quiet diplomacy on the issue of prisoner swaps.
“Regarding the possible exchange of imprisoned Russian and US citizens, the Russian side strongly suggested a return to the practice of handling this in a professional way and using ‘quiet diplomacy’ rather than throwing out speculative information,” a Russian foreign ministry statement said.
The United States this week announced that it made an offer to Russia, weeks ago, to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan but did not reveal what it was offering.
A source familiar with the situation said Washington was willing to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25 year-prison sentence in the United States, as part of a deal.
Families of Americans detained abroad, many of them by some of the top US adversaries, have been increasing pressure on US President Joe Biden, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic gold medallist Griner, who was arrested on drugs charges at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 and could face up to 10 years in prison.
Earlier at a news conference in Uzbekistan, Lavrov said talks on prisoner exchanges had been taking place since a summit in Geneva last year where President Vladimir Putin and Biden had agreed to nominate officials to look into the issue.

IMPOSE ADDITIONAL COSTS
Blinken said he also emphasized to Lavrov that the world expected Russia to fulfill its commitments under a deal with Ukraine struck in Turkey to reopen grain and fertilizer exports that have been blocked by war, which is deepening a worldwide food crisis.
“Ambassador Brink, our ambassador to Ukraine, was in Odesa this morning. She confirmed the ships are loaded and ready to go...As I made clear, we’re looking to see that move forward as soon as possible,” he said.
Lavrov told Blinken that it was the US sanctions that complicated the global food situation.
The top US diplomat also warned Lavrov against going ahead with plans to further annex parts of Ukraine. “The world will not recognize annexations. We will impose additional significant costs on Russia if it moves forward with its plans,” he said.
Lavrov said Russia will meet targets of its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine — the term Moscow uses to define its invasion of Ukraine, which it says is conducted in self-defense. Ukraine and its allies say the Russian assault is entirely unprovoked.
Lavrov also told Blinken that ‘the continuous pumping of US and NATO weapons into the armed forces of Ukraine...only prolongs the agony of the regime in Kyiv prolonging the conflict and multiplying the casualties,” according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 

Pakistan's deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 
Updated 29 July 2022

Pakistan’s deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 

Pakistan's deadly monsoon season worsened by climate change 
  • Experts say monsoon has become highly erratic in terms of its onset, intensity and coverage due to climate change
  • Monsoon rains have claimed 357 lives in Pakistan and injured 408 people since beginning of the season in mid-June
Updated 29 July 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Mohammed Danish Khan left home with his family to attend a dinner earlier this month when his motorbike skidded into a drain in unusually heavy rainfall, killing his wife and infant son.

“I didn’t know that rain was going to claim the lives of my family,” the 23-year-old carpenter in Karachi told Arab News. “I don’t want anyone to face the tragedy I have gone through.”

Only a week after the incident, the seaside Pakistani megapolis in Sindh province witnessed yet another cloudburst in which 15 people either drowned or died of electrocution.

According to National Disaster Management Authority data, 357 people have been killed across the country and 408 injured since the beginning of the season in mid-June.

Over a hundred casualties have been reported in Balochistan, the country’s impoverished southwestern province, while 93 people, including 47 children, also lost their lives in three monsoon spells that lashed Sindh in July.

Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist in Karachi, told Arab News the downpours across the country in the ongoing month had been about 200 percent heavier than the average, with the southern parts of Pakistan bearing the brunt of the rainy season.

“Sindh saw some very intense rainfall events in July,” he said. “Karachi, Badin, Sukkur and Padidan received the highest rainfall, which broke all previous records.”

Dr. Ghulam Rasul, a climate change expert and vice president of the Asia-Pacific region at the World Meteorological Organization, said climate change had made the monsoon highly erratic in terms of its onset, intensity and area of coverage.

“This year’s monsoon is among the special ones as its onset was 10 days earlier than its normal beginning in Pakistan,” he told Arab News. “It attained its peak in July, which normally occurs in August, and heavily penetrated monsoon shadow zones, including Balochistan and the high mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, where it usually does not reach.”

Extreme weather events are increasingly becoming the norm across the region, with its major cities remaining ill-equipped to handle them.

“Due to global warming, the frequency of such intense monsoons will increase,” Rasul said. “Climate change will also pose a challenge to policymakers regarding how best to manage heatwaves, droughts and floods, which will be occurring simultaneously.”

Pakistan has long ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries, according to the Global Climate Risk Index. It is estimated to have lost nearly 10,000 lives to climate-related disasters and suffered losses amounting to $4 billion from extreme weather events between 1998 and 2018.

In August 2020, heavy rains killed 44 people in Karachi and urban flooding disrupted the lives of the city’s 15 million people.

Mashail Malik, assistant professor of government at Harvard University, who studies Karachi’s political landscape, links the tragedies with the growth of poor squatter settlements and slums.

“Aside from these failures in governance, another reason heavy rainfall is so devastating is simply because so much of the population lives in informal settlements — a reality that is often unavoidable in major urban centers in much of the global south,” she told Arab News.

The Sindh administration said it was trying to address the problem without creating greater challenges for the impoverished communities and has mobilized human resources and all necessary equipment to deal with the monsoon season this year.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a written interview with Arab News. “We are working to reconstruct and rehabilitate the dilapidated infrastructure of Karachi that has worsened due to ill-conceived planning, illegal constructions, widespread encroachments."

“We keep upgrading our preparedness and response systems to tackle the weather unpredictability and avert urban rain flooding,” he added. 

“Although we do not contribute significantly to the global emissions that pollute the environment, Pakistan is one of the worst-affected countries due to climate change.”

