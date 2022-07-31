Sadio Mane opens Bayern account in German Super Cup triumph

BERLIN: Sadio Mane opened his competitive goal-scoring account for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions defeated Leipzig 5-3 to capture the German Super Cup for a 10th time on Saturday.
The African Player of the Year, who ended a six-year stint at Liverpool to move to Bavaria in the summer, also had two goals ruled out for offside in the game played at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena.
“I’m really happy to win my first game and first trophy. You can’t complain. I’m really happy to be part of this great club,” said Mane.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann insisted his team deserved the victory.
“We did very well in the first half but from the 60th minute you could see that we were running out of steam,” he said.
“We’ve only been in training for 19 days, you shouldn’t forget that. We deserved to win, there’s no question about that.”
Senegalese star Mane was on target on the half-hour mark for his team’s second goal in the German season curtain-raiser.
Jamal Musiala played a perfect pass to unlock the Leipzig offside trap and release Serge Gnabry whose pass across the front of goal was tapped home by Mane.
Bayern, beginning a new era after the departure of star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, had taken the lead after 14 minutes thanks to Musiala getting the better of Leipzig’s Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.
The impressive Musiala was at the heart of Bayern’s third goal on the stroke of halftime when the teenager’s astute pass was drilled home by French international Benjamin Pavard.
Marcel Halstenberg headed in on the hour as Leipzig cut the deficit but it only took Bayern five minutes to restore their three-goal advantage.
Thomas Mueller had a shot only half saved by Gulacsi and Gnabry was quickest to react to the loose ball to make the score 4-1.
Another new signing Ryan Gravenberch, who arrived from Ajax, came on to replace Mueller for Bayern before Mane had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside.
In an end-to-end second half, Leipzig grabbed their second goal of the evening courtesy of a Christopher Nkunku penalty after Dani Olmo had been brought down in the area.
As the clock ticked down, Bayern brought on another new signing in Dutch centerback Matthijs de Ligt who joined from Juventus for €67 million ($68.2 million).
With six minutes left, Mane had a second goal ruled out, again for offside, before Spanish international Olmo pulled another goal back for Leipzig in the 89th minute after a quick breakaway.
Bayern then had to survive a few nervy moments as Leipzig pushed for a fourth but Leroy Sane wrapped up the game with his team’s fifth goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time.
Bayern Munich begin the defense of their Bundesliga title away to Eintracht Frankfurt next Friday.
Brilliant van Vleuten powers to yellow jersey in women’s Tour de France
The Dutch veteran rider attacked as soon as the peloton arrived at the Petit Ballon, the first of the day’s tortuous climbs
Team Jumbo-Visma's Marianne Vos, the leader in the opening 6 stages, limped in almost 25mins after van Vleuten
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP
LE MARKSTEIN, France: Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten took the yellow jersey in the women’s Tour de France with a crushing performance in the mountains which powered her to a remarkable solo victory on Saturday’s penultimate stage.
Movistar rider van Vleuten, 39, began the day almost a minute and a half behind the leader Marianne Vos but raced solo with 62km still to go in the mountainous 127.5km stage from Selestat to Le Markstein Fellering.
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) finished second, 3mins 30sec behind, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) winning the sprint for third.
Van Vleuten, who was sick at the start of the week and almost pulled out of the Tour, now leads by 3min 09sec ahead of Vollering and is the clear favorite to win the race when it ends with Sunday’s stage eight on the Super Planche des Belles Filles.
“It has been such a roller coaster,” said van Vleuten.
“I have been so sick and to win with this is unbelievable and beautiful. To finish here solo, I had to try because I was behind.
“My style is always attacking not waiting for the final (sprint).”
Van Vleuten attacked as soon as the peloton arrived at the Petit Ballon, the first of the day’s tortuous climbs.
“I did a reconnaissance of the stage and noticed that the Petit Ballon was a difficult climb,” she said.
“After six days of waiting, surviving and recovering, I wanted to make the biggest time gaps and it meant going on the first climb. This stage suited me really well. I knew if I would be fit enough after being sick, it would be my day.”
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Vos, who held the yellow jersey at the start of the day after clocking two wins and five podiums in the opening six stages, was unable to stay in touch and eventually limped in almost 25mins after van Vleuten.
It was a bad day also for Lorena Wiebes, winner of two stages, who suffered a nasty fall on Friday and dropped out early in stage seven.
“It doesn’t make sense to try to come back. She was far behind and in pain. To bring her back up only to get dropped again... It was easier for her to just roll in,” said Team DSM director Albert Timmer.
Fit or not, it would likely have made no difference to van Vleuten who was on another plane to the rest of the field.
Her early break on the Petit Ballon, 85km from the finish, was matched at the start by compatriot Vollering but with 62km remaining on the Col de Platzerwasel, the second of the day’s big climbs, she shook her off.
From then on, the three-time winner of the Giro d’Italia and time-trial gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, was on her own and never looked like wilting.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) attempted to give chase but could never get close enough to close up the gap on the front two.
As the chasing group cranked up the pace, so the Italian began to tire and she was gobbled up on the final ascent up the Grand Ballon, 12km from the finish.
Third place came down to a dog fight between stage three winner Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez), Juliette Labous (DSM) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM) who were neck and neck at the summit of Grand Ballon before the Dane snatched it in the dash for the line.
Sunday’s final stage sees the riders racing a 123km with two major climbs from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles in the Vosges, where Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the defending champion, won in the men’s race three weeks ago before finishing second overall in Paris.
Australian swim star McKeon, New Zealand cyclists dazzle at Commonwealth Games
New Zealand dominated the track cycling events at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, winning three of the four titles on offer
Victor Kiplangat marked himself down as a talent for the future on a bigger stage in delivering Uganda’s first-ever Commonwealth Games marathon gold
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP
BIRMINGHAM, Britain: Emma McKeon needs just one more title to break the record for most Australian Commonwealth Games golds after yet another win in the pool on Saturday as New Zealand dominated on the cycling track.
McKeon, 28, swam the anchor leg as Australia won the women’s 4x100 meters relay to put her alongside Ian Thorpe, Susie O’Neill and Leisel Jones on 10 gold medals.
“It’s nice to do that 10th one in a relay,” she told Australia’s Channel 7.
“It’s kind of all a bit of a blur, I guess. It’s been over a long time. I mean my first one was 2014 and I was so young.”
Scotland’s Duncan Scott avenged his Olympic defeat at the hands of his friend Tom Dean.
Scott beat England’s Dean in a thrilling men’s 200m freestyle duel, pulling away from the Olympic champion in the final 50m to win in a time of 1min 45.02sec.
The 25-year-old returned to the pool to take bronze in the 400m individual medley behind New Zealand gold medallist Lewis Clareburt, who won in a time of 4:08.70.
South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk won the women’s 50m freestyle while compatriot Pieter Coetze triumphed in the men’s 100m backstroke.
New Zealand dominated the track cycling events at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, winning three of the four titles on offer.
Aaron Gate won the men’s 4,000-meter pursuit, with compatriot Tom Sexton taking silver.
Bryony Botha won the women’s 3,000m individual pursuit and Ellesse Andrews took gold in the women’s sprint, beating Canada’s Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell.
For both Gate and Andrews it was their second gold of the Games.
“My grandma and my grandad love coming to watch racing,” said Andrews. “This is my first elite result in front of them because they weren’t able to come to Tokyo (Olympics).
“To be able to go and give them a big cuddle afterwards, I can’t even explain how special that is.”
Gate and Andrews had waited just 24 hours to add to their gold collection — a blink of an eye compared to the 56 years it has taken a Trinidad and Tobago athlete to stand on top of the track cycling podium.
Nicholas Paul, 23, was the man to end the long wait since Roger Gibbon won two gold medals in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1966, storming home to win the keirin.
“To be able to race in London again, go to my second Commonwealth Games and to earn a gold medal is unbelievable,” he said.
The track athletics does not get under way until Tuesday but the marathons served as an appetizer.
Victor Kiplangat marked himself down as a talent for the future on a bigger stage in delivering Uganda’s first-ever Commonwealth Games marathon gold.
The 22-year-old even overcame a moment of confusion in going the wrong way inside the final mile and still had over a minute to spare over his nearest rival Alphonce Tibu of Tanzania.
“The people riding the motorcycles were confusing me,” he said.
“They told me to turn back.
“I believe Uganda is proud of me today. We have been waiting for this.”
Jessica Stenson has been waiting eight years to be crowned Commonwealth marathon champion and the plucky Australian finally experienced it after two successive bronzes.
The 34-year-old showed few signs of a recent bout of Covid-19 as she came home on her own and said having had a child had changed her perspective on life.
“I am doing this because I can,” she said.
“It’s a privilege. I feel fulfilled anyway and everything here is just a bonus.”
Hosts England, lifted by vociferous home support, won the women’s team gymnastics title to go with their triumph in the men’s event.
But the support was not just for English athletes as Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu found to her surprise as she won the 49kg category for her second successive title.
“Every athlete wants the crowd to back them and roar for them and I was taken aback that there was such a huge Indian presence in Birmingham,” she said.
“They were roaring their lungs out for me, and it pepped me on.”
Newcastle wrap up pre-season friendlies with 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao
Goals by Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin secure second victory in two days following Friday’s 1-0 win over Atalanta
Updated 30 July 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE, Britain: Two days, two totally different starting XIs, but exactly the same result. Newcastle United made it back-to-back pre-season victories at St. James’ Park, this time seeing off Athletic Bilbao 2-1.
Less than 24 hours after Chris Wood's penalty ensured a 1-0 win over Atalanta, strike rivals Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin netted to see off La Liga opposition this time out. Raul Garcia added a consolation for Los Leones.
In a ploy that has intrigued many among the United faithful, head coach Eddie Howe has opted to split this Newcastle group throughout pre-season.
Hour and half-hour stints in Austria, then a 45-minute show apiece at Benfica before the full 90 for much of the squad this weekend is Howe's way of easing his players into things and firing them up at just the right time.
In truth, it is impossible to know whether this tactic will work — judgments will be reserved for after the clash with Nottingham Forest next weekend — but it's kept everyone guessing as to what constitutes Howe's strongest XI, with Premier League football looming large on the horizon.
“The last two games have been brilliant exercises for us," said Howe on selection. “Two top teams. Two different XIs for a big test for us, but I think we've come through with no injuries. Two positive results and two good performances.
“We wanted a tough test. We wanted every game to examine our team and make sure we’re ready for the rigors of Premier League football. Definitely, the last three games have given us top-quality opposition who have all played in slightly different ways, but they’ve taken the game to us so it was an equal challenge.
“Both teams in the last two days have been going for each other and played some really good football at times. That was the type of test we needed because we know the level of Nottingham Forest will be very high. None of our players can turn round and say they weren’t ready for Premier League football.
“Pre-season is done, we’ve got the last few bits of training to get us up to top speed. I’m sure we’ll be ready.”
While what looked very much like at least four of United's first-choice back five — four plus a goalkeeper — was deployed against the Italians last night, it looked, to the untrained eye at least, that this XI makes up much of Newcastle's forward big hitters.
Saint-Maximin and Wilson were joined by Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, and Joe Willock, all of whom look set to be guaranteed starters with the newly-promoted Tricky Trees in town in seven days.
And it was two of those who combined to get Howe's men off to the perfect start.
With just three minutes on the clock, Saint-Maximin cut in from the left, as has become his trademark, and laid into the path of Matt Ritchie, who in turn flipped through the Bilbao backline to Wilson who showed his usual level of composure and class to turn home for 1-0.
Dominant from minute one to 45, Guimaraes ran rings around the visiting midfield, spraying balls left and right and drawing tackles and fouls at will as he frustrated those on the Bilbao bench and the pitch.
Sven Botman, making his home debut, also excelled at the heart of defense as his timely blocks and interceptions shed light on the very different side to his game, the blood and guts defensive work, to go with the slick, unflappable passing game he so clearly possesses.
Like the previous night, a raft of changes from the visiting bench freshened things up for the opposition and, with fatigue a factor, the balance of play leveled somewhat — although not before Saint-Maximin had worked some match-winning magic of his own.
A curled ball from the outside of Joelinton's right boot set the Frenchman away down the left and driving toward goal, and Saint-Maximin rolled past the outstretched frame of Ander Iruarrizaga for 2-0.
That goal, more than any other this pre-season, will likely have a profound impact. No player has been transformed in approach so starkly this summer than Saint-Maximin. While the goals and assists have evaded him this summer, like the tail end of last season, this all-round player has gone up levels.
Where previously decision-making was found wanting and often the ball turned over to the opposition, the former Monaco man is now doing the simple things well - and, importantly, is a vital and willing component in Howe's high praise.
“I thought he was excellent today,” Howe said of Saint-Maximin. “Allan thrives on the crowd here, thrives off the energy and the love of the crowd. You could see that in his performance today, it was probably his best performance during pre-season.
“He took his goal very well and worked hard, looking like a real threat. Delighted for him.”
As the game stretched and United's powers waned, substitute Garcia got on the end of an inviting cross to hammer home a header to reduce arrears but, despite some sustained pressure and thanks to some Martin Dubravka heroics, the Magpies held on to round off their summer in style.
“The first half was good. There were a lot of fluent attacks, good individual displays and collective too,” said Howe, summing up another victorious afternoon for his side. “We looked dangerous, defended well, and were on the front foot - everything we want to be. An intense game.
“Second half, similar to yesterday when the changes were made, we suffered with their fresh legs and our tired bodies but that’s the beauty of the exercise of playing two games in two days so we can get the majority of players 90 minutes.”
Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a 75-million euro ($77 million) move from Benfica
Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP
LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the Community Shield 3-1.
In a tale of two big summer signings, Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a 75-million euro ($77 million) move from Benfica, while Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s blistering strike gave Liverpool a deserved half-time lead in Leicester.
But it was City’s other new forward who hauled Pep Guardiola’s men back into the game after the break as Julian Alvarez equalized.
Tying down Mohamed Salah to a new three-year deal was Liverpool’s other major piece of summer business and the Egyptian was deadly from the penalty spot after Nunez’s header was handled by Ruben Dias.
The Uruguayan then got his own glory moment by stooping to head home in stoppage time before tearing off his shirt in celebration.
Victory saw Liverpool win the traditional season curtain-raiser for the first time since 2006 and lay down an early marker in what is expected to be another battle between the sides for the Premier League title.
City held off the Reds to win the Premier League for a fourth time in five years by a point in a thrilling finale to last season.
Guardiola’s men had to come from 2-0 down on the final day of the campaign to beat Aston Villa and were again guilty of a slow start.
Salah was the provider for the opening goal as he laid Thiago Alcantara’s crossfield pass back to the edge of the box and Alexander-Arnold smashed in off the post with the aid of a slight deflection off Dias.
City had played just two pre-season friendlies to Liverpool’s four and took half an hour to find their feet.
Haaland was denied by Liverpool stand-in goalkeeper Adrian with his first sight of goal.
However, the Norwegian should have opened his City account moments later as he failed to properly connect with Joao Cancelo’s inviting cross.
Nunez was given his chance to shine on the hour mark, but fluffed his first big chance when Ederson prevailed in a one-on-one.
At the other end, City’s new South American striker also got his career in England off to a flying start.
Alvarez’s arrival at the Etihad has gone under the radar in the hype surrounding Haaland.
But the Argentine, who scored six goals in one Copa Libertadores match in May, is also regarded as one of the world’s most exciting young forward.
Alvarez was quickest to react to the rebound after Adrian saved Phil Foden’s initial effort and the goal stood after a VAR review for offside.
It needed another the intervention of VAR once more for Liverpool to restore their lead seven minutes from time.
Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after seeing a replay of Nunez’s header coming back off the arm of Dias.
Salah was deadly as ever from 12 yards as he drilled into the bottom corner despite Ederson going the right way.
Nunez then ended any doubt over the result when he pounced on Andy Robertson’s header across goal.
But City’s miserable day did not end there as Haaland hit the bar with the goal gaping deep in stoppage time to keep the Norwegian superstar waiting to open his account in English football.