Archeologists discover 4,500-year-old temple in Egypt

Archeologists discover 4,500-year-old temple in Egypt
The mud-brick building’s ruins are thought to be one of ancient Egypt's lost “sun temples” from the Fifth Dynasty. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Archeologists discover 4,500-year-old temple in Egypt

Archeologists discover 4,500-year-old temple in Egypt
  • Pots and beer glasses will aid team in their research
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Archeologists in Egypt have discovered a 4,500-year-old temple, according to a report in Metro.

The mud-brick building’s ruins are thought to be one of ancient Egypt's lost “sun temples” from the Fifth Dynasty, 2465 to 2323 B.C.

They were discovered during an Italian-Polish archaeological mission in the Abusir region, south of Cairo, beneath King Niuserre's temple.

On Saturday, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism announced the discovery on Instagram.

“The joint Italian-Polish archaeological mission, working at the temple of King Niuserre in Abu Ghorab, north of Abu Sir, discovered the remains of a mud-brick building below the temple. The discovery hints that the remains might belong to one of the lost four solar temples from the Fifth Dynasty, known only in historical sources but yet to have been found thus far,” it said.

According to the ministry, the pharaoh - the sixth ruler of the Fifth Dynasty during the Old Kingdom period - demolished part of the structure to build his temple.

The team discovered several pots and beer glasses that will aid their research.

Muddy stamps bearing the names of Fifth Dynasty kings were also discovered, and photos shared by the ministry showed the site where archeologists were still working.

The first sun temple dedicated to the god Ra was discovered in the 19th century, so the latest find is significant as it could help scientists’ understanding of ancient Egyptian history.

Only two of Egypt's six or seven such temples have been discovered to date.

Topics: Ancient Egypt archeology Egypt

US actress Zoey Deutch attends 'Not Okay' premiere in Elie Saab gown

US actress Zoey Deutch attends ‘Not Okay’ premiere in Elie Saab gown
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

US actress Zoey Deutch attends ‘Not Okay’ premiere in Elie Saab gown

US actress Zoey Deutch attends ‘Not Okay’ premiere in Elie Saab gown
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab designers have been taking over red carpets in Hollywood with jaw-dropping designs, the latest being renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.

This week, US actress Zoey Deutch had a remarkable fashion moment during the premiere of Hulu’s dark comedy “Not Okay” in New York City.

The 27-year-old star posed on the red carpet in a blue thigh-high dress from the designer’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection that featured voluminous ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline.

 The actress wore a blue dress from Elie Saab’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. (Getty Images)

Deutch, whose hair was in a slick-back bun, chose heels from Spanish label Manolo Blahnik that matched her dress color.

She opted for simple jewelry from US luxury label Tiffany & Co.

In the movie, which premiered on Friday, Deutch stars alongside US actor Dylan O’Brien, who wore a hot-pink suit to the event at Angelika Film Center.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by zoey deutch (@zoeydeutch)

The film tells the story of an ambitious young influencer Danni Sanders, played by Deutch, who wants to gain friends, followers and fame. She fakes a trip to Paris to gain the attention of her co-worker, played by Dylan O’Brien. Sanders gets caught up in the lie when a deadly attack hits the French city during her alleged trip.

“Not Okay,” directed by young US filmmaker Quinn Shephard, also stars actors Nadia Alexander, Mia Isaac, Karan Soni and Sarah Yarkin.

This is not the first time Deutch has stolen the show in an Elie Saab gown.

The teared, beaded dress by Elie Saab was given an envelope-pushing edge due to its sheer skirt. (AFP)

In 2018, the “Vampire Academy” actress turned heads in a lilac gown at the film industry’s biggest night, the Academy Awards.

The teared, beaded dress was given an envelope-pushing edge due to its sheer skirt.

Deutch rose to fame by starring in movies such as “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “Before I Fall,” “The Politician” and “Set It Up.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson)

Earlier this week, US singer and actress Sofia Carson also flaunted a deep-purple gown by Saab at the premiere of her new film “Purple Hearts.”

The dress, from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, boasted a tightly pleated purple skirt, along with a floral-embellished bodice with a statement high collar in black.

Topics: Zoey Deutch Elie Saab

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

MADRID: A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of eight years for Lebanese Colombian superstar Shakira over a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case, a prosecutor’s office document showed on Friday.

The singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as “Hips Don't Lie,” earlier this week rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close the case.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

She is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

The prosecutor’s document, seen by Reuters, asserts that Shakira was ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 bought a house in Barcelona which became a family home for herself, her partner and their son born in Spain in 2013.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

​​​​​​​

It asked for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.5 million) should she be found guilty. No date for a trial has been set yet.

Asked to comment, Shakira’s representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she “is fully confident of her innocence” and that she considers the case “a total violation of her rights.”

The terms of the earlier settlement offer have not been disclosed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The 45-year-old singer - dubbed the Queen of Latin Pop - said she initially paid the 17.2 million euros that the Spanish tax office said she owed and claims she has no outstanding debt with the tax authorities.

The latest development in the tax case comes a month after Shakira and her husband, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, announced they were separating. Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two sons.

Topics: Shakira

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer and songwriter George Ezra is set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Oct. 21.

The Brit Award winner is expected to sing songs from his new album “The Gold Rush Kid,” including the hit singles “Anything for You” and “Green Green Grass,” as well as his latest release “I Went Hunting.”

After rising to fame in 2014 with the release of his hit singles “Shotgun” and “Budapest,” Ezra has gone on to release three studio albums as well as achieving a number of awards including the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2019.

The music sensation’s first performance in the UAE was in 2019 at Dubai’s World Trade Center.

Topics: George Ezra

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini's film 'The Swimmers' to open Toronto Film Festival

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival
  • Sisters Sarah and Yusra Mardini left as refugees by boat from war-torn Syria
  • Yusra competed in the pool at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian-Welsh director Sally El-Hosaini’s drama “The Swimmers” is set to open the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8, which will also mark the movie’s world premiere.

The work is based on the true story of Syrian refugees Sarah and Yusra Mardini who fled their war-torn country by boat and had to swim part of the way to keep the vessel moving. Yusra competed as a member of the Refugee Olympic Athletes’ contingent at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

In a statement, the festival’s CEO Cameron Bailey said: “I was deeply moved by the story of these two sisters and wowed by the storytelling. ‘The Swimmers’ was the very best kind of surprise when we saw it this summer — an exciting, epic journey and the arrival of an important filmmaker.”

Syrian refugees and swimmers Yusra and Sarah Mardini pose for photographers with the trophy at the Bambi awards on Nov 17, 2016 in Berlin. (AFP)

“I’m thrilled that audiences in Toronto will be the first to discover Sally El-Hosaini’s remarkable film, and that this year on our opening night we can honor everyone who risks everything to reach a better, safer life,” added Bailey.

Lebanese actresses, and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, will portray Yusra and Sarah in the upcoming movie.

They will be joined by Arab-Israeli actor Ali Suliman, Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush and “The Good Karma Hospital” star James Krishna Floyd, who starred in El-Hosaini’s last film “My Brother the Devil,” which won the World Cinema Cinematography award at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

Rounding out the cast are German actor Matthias Schweighöfer and YouTube star Elmi Rashid Elmi.

The film is be produced by Netflix and Working Title’s Eric and Tim Bevan, Ali Jaafar and Tim Cole.

“The Swimmers,” shot in the UK, Turkey and Belgium, is slated for global release on Netflix this year.

The lineup of the Toronto Film Festival, which will take place from Sept. 8 to 18, includes US actress Viola Davis’ historical epic “The Woman King,” US actor Billy Eichner’s rom com “Bros,” and British star Daniel Craig’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Topics: Sally El-Hosaini The Swimmers Toronto Film Festival

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: While some stars might be spending their summer breaks in the US or Europe, Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has chosen to take a trip to a Middle Eastern country, Lebanon. 

The “Mean Girls” star, who is based in Dubai, took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit, captioning the post “Lebanon” and adding an emoji of the country’s flag. 

The short Instagram Reel features pictures of the statue of Our Lady of Lebanon at a church in Harissa, the Saint Charbel statue in Hammana along with shots of the country’s dreamy sunsets and picture-perfect beaches. 

Lohan secretly tied the knot with her partner Bader Shammas earlier this month.

In a lengthy Instagram post she shared on July 2, the singer and songwriter wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

The Hollywood star announced her engagement in November, posting a series of snaps that showed off her diamond engagement ring.

Lohan and Shammas were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Lohan is not the only celebrity who has visited a Middle Eastern country recently. 

Earlier this week, US singer John Legend took to Instagram to show off his trip to Egypt with wife Chrissy Teigen and their children. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

The family visited Cairo after the singer performed at the Playa beach resort on Egypt’s north coast on July 22.

“We went to see the majestic pyramids today. Beautiful!” Legend posted on Instagram, while his wife took to Instagram Stories on Sunday with an image of their young son at the beach, writing: “I really had no idea the beaches of Egypt were this beautiful.”

Topics: Lindsay Lohan Lebanon

