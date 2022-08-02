You are here

India In-Focus — Shares fall; 1-5-year OIS spread drops to 29-month low; SpiceJet clears dues
The RBI monetary policy decision is due on Aug. 5. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares were trading lower on Tuesday and looked set to snap a four-day rally, weighed by metal stocks amid a decline in broader Asian equities and oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.49 percent at 17,255.80, as of 0505 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.44 percent to 57,861.69.

Top lender State Bank of India offered a shot in the arm to Nifty 50 index, rising 1 percent, while aluminum and copper manufacturer Hindalco Industries was among the top losers, declining 3.5 percent.

Among other individual stock moves, food delivery firm Zomato Ltd. jumped as much as 18.7 percent after it reported a smaller quarterly loss late on Monday.

India’s 1-5-year OIS spread drops to lowest in 29 months

The spread between India’s one-year and five-year overnight indexed swaps dropped to its lowest level in over 29 months on Tuesday as bets of aggressive rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India ebbed.

The one-year swap rate was trading at 6.10 percent, while the five-year swap rate has fallen more to 6.24 percent, with the spread dropping to 14 basis points, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The spread had been above 50 bps at the end of June, and had jumped to as high as 160 bps in April in anticipation of a prolonged rate hike cycle.

“The fact that the Federal Reserve may find it tough to raise rates aggressively is having a cascading effect across asset classes,” a trader with a private bank said.

The RBI monetary policy decision is due on Aug. 5, with views on the quantum of rate increase split between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The RBI has hiked its repo rate by 90 bps since May.

SpiceJet clears all dues with Airports Authority of India

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd. said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the Airports Authority of India, which owns and operates airports in the country.

The airline will revert to an advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, it added, days after the aviation regulator ordered the low-cost airline to slash its approved fleet to 50 percent this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.

(With input from Reuters)

Lockheed Martin doubles the size of its VC fund to $400m

Lockheed Martin doubles the size of its VC fund to $400m
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Lockheed Martin doubles the size of its VC fund to $400m

Lockheed Martin doubles the size of its VC fund to $400m
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: American aerospace firm Lockheed Martin has doubled its venture capital fund from $200 million to $400 million, with plans to use the additional amount in startup technology companies. 

In the year to date, Lockheed Martin has invested in 11 technology startups operating in various sectors, including sensor technology, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, and space services, according to a press release. 

“The success of our venture capital investments to date is a testament to our strategy and allows Lockheed Martin to continue to deliver innovative solutions across all domains,” said Jay Malave, chief financial officer of the company.

He added: “Doubling our venture fund will allow us to increase the number of startup companies we can work with to advance 21st century security technologies for the benefit of our customers.” 

Rakiza infrastructure fund receives $300m from Saudi PIF

Rakiza infrastructure fund receives $300m from Saudi PIF
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Rakiza infrastructure fund receives $300m from Saudi PIF

Rakiza infrastructure fund receives $300m from Saudi PIF
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Private equity infrastructure fund Rakiza has announced the receival of a capital commitment fund worth $300 million from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. 

Rakiza is co-managed by Oman Infrastructure Investment Management and Equitix, and focuses on the renewables, power and water, social infrastructure, telecommunications, and transport and logistics sectors. 

“The Sultanate of Oman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share public policy support for privatization and (are) key to Rakiza’s investment strategy to foster capital market growth, foreign direct investment, and privatization,” said Muneer Al Muneeri, CEO of Oman Infrastructure Investment Management. 

Hugh Crossley, Equitix co-founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted to have secured PIF’s commitment and to continue our partnership with large institutional investors, delivering on our broader commitments to the team and their vision, as we continue to invest and develop in essential infrastructure projects.” 

 

King Abdullah Port records 7% growth in shipping operations in H1 

King Abdullah Port records 7% growth in shipping operations in H1 
Updated 02 August 2022
ARAB. NEWS

King Abdullah Port records 7% growth in shipping operations in H1 

King Abdullah Port records 7% growth in shipping operations in H1 
Updated 02 August 2022
ARAB. NEWS

RIYADH: King Abdullah Port registered 6.69 percent annual growth in container shipping operation in the first half of 2022, with a total of 1,502,720 twenty-foot equivalent units handled between January and June. 

This indicates an upward trend of growth at King Abdullah Port, which operates within King Abdullah Economic City, the company said in a statement.

This comes as the port reached an annual production capacity of 15 million TEUs in May, within less than nine years since the launch of the container terminal at the port.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “Amidst constantly evolving demands, we firmly believe in our capabilities and processes which allow us to overcome a variety of conditional industrial shifts, both projected and unforeseen.”

The port’s good performance in the first half follows a 31 percent rise in container imports and exports during 2021.

King Abdullah Port is owned by the Ports Development Co., and it is considered the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector. 

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 
Updated 02 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 
Updated 02 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt is expecting the financial closure of wind and solar photovoltaic power generation projects with a combined total capacity of 1,000 MW.

Zooming in, British oil company BP has seen its profit triple to £7 billion ($8.5 billion) during the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year, as oil prices rise. 

Looking at the bigger picture

Egypt is expecting the financial closure of wind and solar photovoltaic power generation projects with a combined total capacity of 1,000 MW, according to MEED.

The projects include a 500 MW solar PV plant in Kom Ombo and a 500 MW wind power plant in Ras Ghareb. 

The European Commission had approved the German government's €3 billion ($3.07 billion) scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programs.

It added this would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, Reuters reported.

India is planning to start a carbon trading market for major emitters in the energy, steel and cement industries, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plan.

This comes as part of the world’s third-biggest emitter’s efforts to hasten the transition to cleaner fuels.

Through a micro lens:

British oil company BP has seen its profit triple to £7 billion during the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year. 

This happens as oil prices surge due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Guardian reported. 

The quarterly profit jump is the second highest in BP’s history, behind its $8.8 billion profit during the summer of 2008.

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar has achieved financial close for its 230-MW Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic Plant in Azerbaijan, according to a statement.

The plant is the nation’s first foreign investment-based independent solar power project, and Masdar’s first project in the country. 

 

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
  • World Finance magazine lauds Kuwait operation’s transparency and disclosure
  • ‘Highest standards of ethical behavior overseen by the directors’
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: Zain Group has won the World Finance Best Corporate Governance Award 2022 for Kuwait for the second year in a row.

World Finance is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.

The World Annual Finance Awards select and analyze some of the most diverse and succinct governance platforms and recognize leading organizations in that area.

As a leading entity listed on the Premier Market, Zain maintains regular contact with the country’s Capital Markets Authority, as it abides by and strives to exceed all fully financial regulatory bodies in Kuwait, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the CMA, and Boursa Kuwait, the magazine stated.

“It is an outstanding achievement to be recognized as possessing the Best Corporate Governance practice in Kuwait for two years in a row, and this milestone just rewards our Investor Relations and Corporate Governance team’s high standards, professionalism and diligence,” the company’s Group CEO Bader A-Kharafi said.

Al-Kharafi added: “As a publicly traded organization, it is necessary for us to disclose certain information, though in Zain’s case we proactively seek to go beyond this minimum disclosure requirement. The publication of our annual and sustainability reports, regulatory disclosures, Corporate Governance framework, as well as our operational and financial reporting results, all point to our goal to be as informative, transparent, and supportive as possible to all stakeholders, that require company and financial information from us.”

By monitoring policy implementation while daily operations are running, Zain’s corporate governance framework assists the company in mitigating risks and facilitating effective board oversight over the company’s executive management, the group said.

Zain’s board of directors played a critical role in ensuring that the company conducts its operations in accordance with the highest standards of governance and ethical behavior, and that it contributes positively to society, the company added.

Zain Group has also expressed its concern with environmental, social, and governance indicators and ensures that ESG issues are incorporated into business strategy.

