Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss

Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss
Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss

Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Uber continued to gain momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and traveling more as anxiety over COVID-19 eases.

Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24 percent increase from the same time last year.

Revenue at the San Francisco company more than doubled to $8.07 billion, bolstered by a change in the business model for its UK mobility business and the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight.

This beat the $7.36 billion that analysts polled by FactSet predicted.

Gross bookings surged 33 percent to $29.08 billion, an all-time high. Looking ahead, Uber Technologies Inc. foresees third-quarter gross bookings between $29 billion and $30 billion.

Shares jumped more than 10 percent before the market open on Tuesday.

Uber has regained a lot of ground since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 triggered government lockdowns that kept most people at home, limiting the need for anyone to need a ride from Uber.

The company pivoted at the time by building up a then-nascent food-delivery division, although that segment isn’t growing as rapidly as last year now that more people are eating in restaurants again.

Uber lost $2.6 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the three months ended June 30. Wall Street expected a loss of 27 cents per share.

Topics: Uber

Saudi Aramco receives 2 bids for water projects for Jafurah gas development scheme

Saudi Aramco receives 2 bids for water projects for Jafurah gas development scheme
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco receives 2 bids for water projects for Jafurah gas development scheme

Saudi Aramco receives 2 bids for water projects for Jafurah gas development scheme
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has received two bids to develop a seawater desalination plant, which includes a water distribution network, for the Jafurah gas development scheme.

Two local companies, Lamar Holding and Aljomaih Holding Co., submitted the bids last month after Saudi Aramco received prequalification applications from interested bidders in August 2021, according to a MEED report.

The seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant has a design capacity of 80,000 cubic meters a day.

The project also includes a water distribution network component which is expected to extend up to 200 kilometers, reported MEED, citing industry sources.

Aramco announced the start of the development of its $68 billion Jafurah unconventional gas field last November. The company’s chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, had said the field could replace 500,000 barrels per day of oil production “at its peak.”

Responding to Arab News' question on the cost of the gas project, Nasser stated that the first phase will cost $24 billion and will be completed by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Projects water projects gas bidding tender

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone factory activity contracted in July as recession fears grow

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone factory activity contracted in July as recession fears grow
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone factory activity contracted in July as recession fears grow

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone factory activity contracted in July as recession fears grow
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: The eurozone saw a significant drop in manufacturing activity in July as weak demand, rising prices and global economic instability continue. 

According to S&P Global’s final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, Japan’s manufacturing sector growth slowed down, while South Korea’s factory activity weakened for the first time in two years.

Russia's factory activity grew slightly, whereas India's factory growth hit an 8-month high last month. 

Global July Factory Activity 

Eurozone

  • Manufacturing activity across the eurozone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand.
  • Final manufacturing PMI fell to 49.8 in July from June’s 52.1, just ahead of a preliminary reading of 49.6.
  • First time below the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction, since June 2020.

UK 

  • British manufacturing output and new orders declined in July at the fastest rate since May 2020 as factories across Europe struggled with rising costs and slowing demand.
  • Final manufacturing PMI fell last month to 52.1 from 52.8 in June.
  • Revised down slightly from a preliminary “flash” July reading of 52.2.

Germany

  • Germany’s manufacturing sector contracted in July for the first time in over two years, hurt by a deepening slump in new orders that darkens the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.
  • Final manufacturing PMI fell to 49.3 from 52.0 in June.
  • A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a July reading of 49.2.

France

  • French manufacturing activity contracted in July by a bit more than initially forecast, highlighting the inflationary pressures on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.
  • Final manufacturing PMI  fell to 49.5 points from 51.4 in June.

Italy 

  • Italy’s manufacturing sector contracted in July for the first time in more than two years, amid a sharp decline in factory production.
  • Final manufacturing PMI came in at 48.5, down from 50.9 the month before.
  • Below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time since June 2020.

Spain

  • Factory activity in Spain contracted in July for the first time in a year and a half as inflationary pressures and macroeconomic uncertainty weighed on demand.
  • Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.7 in July, down from 52.6 in June.
  • The indicator in June was below the 50.0 level that marks an activity contraction for the first time since January 2021 and the lowest since May 2020, when the country was in a strict lockdown.

Poland

  • The downturn in Polish manufacturing accelerated in July, as output and new orders fell sharply due to an uncertain economic outlook and high inflation.
  • Final manufacturing PMI fell to 42.1 in July from 44.4 in June, below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.
  • Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 43.6.

Russia

  • Russia’s manufacturing sector held steady in July, as the sector continues to struggle with diving exports and logistical problems in the face of Western sanctions.
  • Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 50.3 from 50.9 in June, but stayed above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

India

  • India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in July, driven by solid growth in new orders and output as demand continued to improve on the back of easing price pressures.
  • The survey results suggested the Indian economy has remained resilient, at least for now, despite concerns over faster interest rate hikes, massive capital outflows, a weakening rupee and a rapidly slowing global economy.
  • Final manufacturing PMI jumped to 56.4 in July from June’s 53.9, remaining above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for a thirteenth month.

South Korea

  • South Korea’s factory activity shrank in July for the first time in nearly two years, as output and new orders weakened amid continued inflation and supply chain woes.
  • The final manufacturing PMI fell to a seasonally-adjusted 49.8 in July from 51.3 in June, falling below 50 for the first time since September 2020.

Japan

  • Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest rate in 10 months in July, as pressure from rising prices and supply disruptions hurt output and new orders, suggesting a solid post-pandemic economic recovery is still some way off.
  • The final manufacturing PMI dipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 in July from the previous month’s 52.7 final.

South Africa

  • South African manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in a year in July, when the country experienced major power cuts that dented output.
  • The seasonally-adjusted Absa PMI fell to 47.6 points in July from 52.2 in June, falling below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction for the first time since July 2021.

 

 

 

Topics: Macro Snapshot Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahraini GFH Financial Group’s UK unit, Roebuck Asset Management, has set up a joint venture to acquire logistics assets in Spain for €400 million ($410 million).

The 18-month deal was signed with ICG Real Estate for urban logistics, targeting income-generating assets that seek to build funding opportunities, according to a statement.

“The JV builds on Roebuck’s well-established track record as a pan European asset manager and its presence in the Spanish market, having established Roebuck Iberia in 2020, following the transaction of €300 million of Spanish logistics and increased investor demand for access to Spain,” said Hugh Macdonald-Brown, managing partner at Roebuck.

The move comes in line with the Bahrain-based investment firm’s expansion strategy in a bid to strengthen its footprint in Europe.

Topics: GFH Financial Group Roebuck Asset Management

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1
Updated 34 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1
Updated 34 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem witnessed a strong demand for its products in Europe in the second quarter of 2022 leading to a 4 percent rise in its half-year sales.
During the same period, the company managed to reduce its debt to SR4.34 billion ($1.2 billion) resulting in a lower debt-to-equity ratio, CEO Abdullah Al-Saadoon told Argaam.
Sipchem showed a 10 percent increase in average prices as compared to the previous quarter and 23 percent from last year. The CEO attributed it to a significant rise in the prices of raw material including butane, ethanol, ethylene and propane.
He expected that product prices will fall in the third quarter of 2022 due to weak seasonal demand and consumer caution in the second half of the year.
The CEO said Sipchem is well positioned to meet these challenges and limit risks thanks to its diversified product portfolio, customer base, and global reach.
He pointed out that several factors are supporting prices at robust levels, such as the rise in Chinese demand for products due to easing restrictions.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sipchem expects higher gas prices to contribute to higher product prices. Al-Saadoon noted that high energy prices in Europe and low feedstock availability may contribute to improving these expectations.
Sipchem reported a net profit of SR2.3 billion in the first half of 2022, a rise of 89 percent from SR1.2 billion during the same period in the previous year. In the second quarter, profit jumped 52 percent to SR1.3 billion.

Topics: SIPCHEM petrochemicals Europe sales

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 43 applications for mergers and acquisitions in the second quarter of 2022, a 23 percent jump from a year ago, it has announced.

In its recent report, GAC said it received 76 applications for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022, 11 percent lower than the same period in the previous year, Argaam reported.

Despite the increase in the number of deals in the second quarter, the authority did not receive any merger requests for the same period, according to GAC spokesman Saad Al-Masoud.

GAC is expecting a decline in deals and joint ventures of between 20 and 30 percent, according to Head of the Mergers and Acquisitions, Talal Al-Hogail.

“International mergers dropped in the first half of this year by 25 percent, and according to our internal study (we expect) that requests (in the Kingdom) will drop significantly after the end of 2022,” he said.

Of the 43 no objection certificates issued by the authority, 37 were for acquisitions, with the remaining six for joint projects.

The authority treated 23 applications as “not requiring reporting” during the second quarter of 2022.

Some nine applications are still being considered by GAC in the “under study” category, most of which are in the wholesale and retail trade, and information and communications sectors, according to Al-Hogail.

One application was rejected. 

According to the report, economic concentration applications by foreign establishments accounted for 61 percent of total applications filed in the second quarter.

With 15 applications, the information and communication sector topped the list — making up 30 percent of total applications in the second quarter.

Manufacturing industries accounted for 14 percent of the overall applications, followed by wholesale, retail trade and vehicle repair sector.

“The requests for economic concentration of foreign establishments had the largest share, amounting to 61 percent of the total requests received by the authority during the second quarter of 2022,” Al-Hogail said.

The most prominent were the joint venture between Bottega Veneta Netherlands and the Rubaiyat Company for Industry and Trade Holding Ltd., and the establishment of a joint venture between the Saudi Military Industries for Aerospace Systems and Airbus.

Oracle's acquisition, through one of its subsidiaries, of all Cerner shares was also a leading deal.

Topics: General Authority for Competition Mergers and Acquisitions

