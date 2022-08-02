You are here

  • Home
  • UK leadership rivals vow celebration for England’s Lionesses

UK leadership rivals vow celebration for England’s Lionesses

UK leadership rivals vow celebration for England’s Lionesses
England’s hungover Lionesses will stage a victory party in central London in front of thousands of fans after the women’s team clinched the country’s first major football trophy since 1966. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/na5p5

Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

UK leadership rivals vow celebration for England’s Lionesses

UK leadership rivals vow celebration for England’s Lionesses
  • The women's team won the Euro 2022 tournament at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday
  • Foreign Secretary Liz Truss -- who did attend Sunday's final -- and former finance minister Rishi Sunak duly obliged by promising a reception in 10 Downing Street after Johnson leaves in September
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: The two Conservatives fighting to become UK prime minister on Tuesday vowed to host a reception for England’s victorious Lionesses, as Boris Johnson faced criticism for allegedly snubbing the footballers.
The women’s team won the Euro 2022 tournament at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, earning England its first major football trophy since 1966.
But after watching the England men’s team at their own Euro final last year, Johnson skipped the women’s match, and was also absent from the opening last week of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
He watched the women’s final against Germany at his Chequers country retreat, not far from London, a day after holding a delayed wedding party with his wife Carrie.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did make the trip to Wembley, and several commentators suggested Johnson did not want to risk being booed by the public as he prepares to leave office after a spate of scandals.
Neither is there any plan for a Downing Street reception for the women’s team this week, Johnson’s spokesman confirmed, despite the England cricket and rugby teams getting officially feted in years past.
The prime minister was in Northern Ireland on Monday for the funeral of the territory’s late leader David Trimble, and is going on holiday from Wednesday to Sunday.
But Johnson is open to granting the England squad’s manager and players state honors, the spokesman said, as “clearly the public want to see (the) Lionesses receive recognition.”
Former Conservative sports minister Tracey Crouch said she would be “horrified” if there were no official welcome for the women’s team, and urged action by the two Tory rivals bidding to succeed Johnson.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — who did attend Sunday’s final — and former finance minister Rishi Sunak duly obliged by promising a reception in 10 Downing Street after Johnson leaves in September.
“The Lionesses have been an inspiration to our nation,” a spokesperson for the Truss campaign said.
The main opposition Labour party meanwhile urged the government to capitalize on the momentum given to sport for girls and women in Britain, accusing it of squandering past opportunities.
The government insisted it was investing millions of pounds, and said it plans to name sports facilities after each of the 23 England squad members in their hometowns.

Topics: England Lionesses UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 London British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Related

England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
Sport
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
England’s summer of love for the Lionesses reaches Euro 2022 finale
Sport
England’s summer of love for the Lionesses reaches Euro 2022 finale

Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy

Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy

Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy
  • The Cartwheel gained its shape during a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies
  • The impact sent two rings expanding from the galaxy's centre
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: The James Webb Space Telescope has peered through time and huge amounts of dust to capture a new image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing the spinning ring of color in unprecedented clarity, NASA and the European Space Agency said Tuesday.
Located around 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Sculptor, the Cartwheel gained its shape during a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies.
The impact sent two rings expanding from the galaxy’s center, “like ripples in a pond after a stone is tossed into it,” NASA and the ESA said in a joint statement.
A smaller white ring remains closer to the galaxy’s center, while the outer ring, with its spokes of color, has been expanding into the universe for around 440 million years, the statement added.
As the outer ring expands it runs into gas, sparking the formation of new stars.
The Hubble telescope had previously captured images of the rare ring galaxy, which is believed to have been a spiral galaxy like our own Milky Way before it was hit by a smaller intruder galaxy.
But the Webb telescope, which launched in December 2021 and revealed its first images to global fanfare last month, has a far greater reach.
Webb’s ability to detect infrared light allowed it to see through the “tremendous amount of hot dust” obscuring the view of the Cartwheel Galaxy, NASA and the ESA said.
This revealed new details about star formation in the galaxy, as well as the behavior of the supermassive black hole at its heart, they said.
It was also able to detect regions rich in hydrocarbons and other chemicals, as well as dust that is similar to dust on Earth.
Behind the Cartwheel, two smaller galaxies shine brightly, while even more galaxies can be seen behind them.
The observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is still in “very transitory stage,” the space agencies said.
“While Webb gives us a snapshot of the current state of the Cartwheel, it also provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.”

Topics: NASA James Webb Space Telescope Cartwheel Galaxy

Related

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views photos
World
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
Hubble telescope yields images of early galaxies
Lifestyle
Hubble telescope yields images of early galaxies

Nearly 700 migrants crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 record: UK

Nearly 700 migrants crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 record: UK
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

Nearly 700 migrants crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 record: UK

Nearly 700 migrants crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 record: UK
  • The defence ministry said 696 migrants arrived on 14 small boats on Monday, the highest daily tally in 2022
  • Large groups of people, including young children, were reportedly brought ashore at Ramsgate
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday.
The latest arrivals suggest the government’s controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
The defense ministry said 696 migrants arrived on 14 small boats on Monday, the highest daily tally in 2022 and only the second time this year it has topped 600.
Large groups of people, including young children, were reportedly brought ashore at Ramsgate, on the Kent coast in southeast England, before being taken by bus to processing centers.
More than 17,000 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel — one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes — in small boats so far in 2022, according to government figures.
More than 28,500 — most of them young men — arrived on British shores last year. The all-time daily record of 853 was set in November 2021.
The number of crossing fluctuates through the year, depending on weather conditions and enforcement action along the northern French coastline.
In a bid to deter the arrivals, Britain earlier this year unveiled a new policy to send those crossing for processing and permanent resettlement in Rwanda.
However, the first flight due to take off in mid-June was grounded due to legal challenges, and the policy remains stalled.
Britain has been sending France tens of millions of euros annually to help stop the boat crossings, including for extra beach patrols and equipment such as night-vision goggles.
The Times reported this week that interior minister Priti Patel is set to announce the latest financial deal with Paris, despite questions over the arrangement’s value for money.
It has drawn consistent criticism from some ruling Conservative MPs, with one senior lawmaker telling the newspaper that Patel was “throwing more good money after bad.”
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two Conservative rivals bidding to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have both vowed to maintain the Rwanda policy.

Topics: English channel migrants UK

Related

Home Office says a quarter of migrants crossing English Channel fleeing Afghanistan
World
Home Office says a quarter of migrants crossing English Channel fleeing Afghanistan
Russian-flagged cargo vessel Baltic Leader after it was intercepted by French naval forces in the Channel and escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. (AFP)
World
France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia in English Channel

EU signs contract for new Spanish Covid vaccine

EU signs contract for new Spanish Covid vaccine
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

EU signs contract for new Spanish Covid vaccine

EU signs contract for new Spanish Covid vaccine
  • The HIPRA vaccine has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency
  • If it gets the green light it would be the eighth to join the EU joint procurement programme
Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Commission has signed a contract to allow EU member states to buy up to 250 million doses of a new Covid-19 vaccine developed in Spain, it said Tuesday.
The HIPRA vaccine has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but if it gets the green light it would be the eighth to join the EU joint procurement program.
The Brussels EU executive oversees a joint buying strategy that has secured 4.2 billion Covid vaccine doses so far, underpinning the bloc’s immunization strategy.
Contracts have already been signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen, BioNtech-Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Valneva, although the latter has suspended production.
The HIPRA vaccine, also known as PHH-1V, is protein-based and intended as a booster shot for adults whose immunity is receding after their first two or three shots.
The EMA has placed it on “rolling review” and is studying the results of laboratory and clinical trials, with a view to possibly authorizing its use later this year.
“With Covid-19 infections on the rise in Europe, we need to ensure maximum preparedness as we head into the autumn and winter months,” EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.
“The HIPRA vaccine adds yet another option to complement our broad vaccine portfolio for our Member States and citizens. An increase in vaccination and boosting is essential over the coming months.”
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking to reporters on a visit to Palma de Mallorca, seized on the contract as a sign that approval was imminent, declaring: “We have finally achieved this vaccine.”
He hailed Brussels’ confidence as a victory for “innovation and the pharmaceutical industry in our country” and for public research funding from the national and Catalan governments.

Topics: Spain European Commission COVID19 vaccine

Related

Pfizer profit beats estimates on higher demand for COVID products
Business & Economy
Pfizer profit beats estimates on higher demand for COVID products
Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy
Media
Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy

US strike that killed Al-Zawahiri violates Doha pact, say Taliban

US strike that killed Al-Zawahiri violates Doha pact, say Taliban
Updated 02 August 2022

US strike that killed Al-Zawahiri violates Doha pact, say Taliban

US strike that killed Al-Zawahiri violates Doha pact, say Taliban
  • Biden announced on Monday that Al-Qaeda leader died in ‘precision strike’ 
  • Drone attack targeted diplomatic enclave that is home to many senior Taliban officials
Updated 02 August 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday morning condemned as a violation of the 2020 Doha Agreement a US drone strike in a residential area of Kabul, which according to Washington had killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday evening that a “precision strike” had killed Al-Zawahiri, who the US leader said was sheltering in the center of the Afghan capital.

Biden said that he hoped Al-Zawahiri’s death would provide “a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of Al-Qaeda.”

Al-Zawahiri, 71, an Egyptian-born physician, was on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list with a $25 million bounty on his head. He had helped coordinate the Sept. 11  Al-Qaeda attacks on the US that killed almost 3,000 people, and took over the group when its leader Osama bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011.

Since Biden’s announcement, the FBI has updated Al-Zawahiri’s status to “deceased.”  

The Taliban did not confirm if anyone was killed in the drone strike, or if Al-Zawahiri was in Kabul. Chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid only said that a preliminary investigation found that the attack in the Shirpur area of downtown Kabul was “carried out by American drones.”

The area where Al-Zawahiri’s residence is believed to have been located has been cordoned off by security forces, blocking media access to the site. The neighborhood is a diplomatic enclave home to many senior Taliban officials.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any cause and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement,” Mujahid said in a statement.

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the US, Afghanistan and the region. Repeating such actions will damage the existing opportunities.”

The Doha Agreement between the Taliban and Washington led to the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from the country before the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

The foreign troops were stationed in Afghanistan since the 2001 invasion that ended the first Taliban stint in power. It came after Washington accused the group of sheltering bin Laden.

After the Kabul strike, the US also accused the Taliban of violating the Doha deal, under which the Taliban were obliged to cut ties with foreign militants, including Al-Qaeda.

“By hosting and sheltering the leader of Al-Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The drone strike is the first known US intervention in Afghanistan since its military withdrawal, and may damage already tense relations with the ruling Taliban.

“This is a major blow to the Taliban rule after withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan and will severely impact future relations between the Taliban and the US,” Naseer Ahmad Nawidy, political sciences professor at Salam University in Kabul, told Arab News.

“The recent attack means that the US still has intelligence and even military presence in Afghanistan, and can target anyone in the country.”

Obaidullah Baheer, transitional justice lecturer at the American University in Afghanistan, said that with the Doha deal being “vaguely worded,” there was room for operations like the Kabul drone strike to take place, but that the move was still an “attack on the sovereignty of the country.”

He said: “Violation of sovereignty is condemnable and unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.”

Topics: US Al-Qaeda Taliban

Related

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden’s announcement on killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden’s announcement on killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri

Spain says its mothballed German-made tanks in no fit state to send to Ukraine

Spain says its mothballed German-made tanks in no fit state to send to Ukraine
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

Spain says its mothballed German-made tanks in no fit state to send to Ukraine

Spain says its mothballed German-made tanks in no fit state to send to Ukraine
  • Spain was considering sending around 40 German-made Leopards kept at a military base in Zaragoza
  • PM Pedro Sanchez had made the tank offer to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv
Updated 02 August 2022
Reuters

MADRID: Spain cannot send its mothballed Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine as they are “in an absolutely deplorable state” and could be a danger to the people firing them, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday.
In June, Robles said the possibility “was on the table” after El Pais newspaper reported that Spain was considering sending around 40 German-made Leopards kept at a military base in Zaragoza to Ukraine.
“We are today looking at all the possibilities, but I can already say that the Leopards in Zaragoza that have not been used for many years cannot be sent because they are in an absolutely deplorable state,” Robles told reporters on Tuesday during at an air base in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid.
“We can’t give them away because they would be a risk to the people” using them, she said.
According to El Pais, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had made the tank offer to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv, but the plans had been put on hold due to the complexity of the operation, which also required approval from the German parliament.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Spain Leopard 2A4 tanks

Related

Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
World
Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
Update ‘Relief for the world’ as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa
Middle-East
‘Relief for the world’ as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa

Latest updates

Algeria buys around 660,000 tons of wheat in tender, traders say
Algeria buys around 660,000 tons of wheat in tender, traders say
INTERVIEW: TikTok’s Fahad Almaghrabi on travel in the age of TikTok
Fahad Almaghrabi, head of business partnerships at Global Business Solutions for TikTok in Saudi Arabia.
Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023
Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023
Shahid almost doubles telecom partnerships in a year
Shahid almost doubles telecom partnerships in a year
Global photographers compete for Saudi Arabia’s photography award in Al-Wajh city
The 2022 award aims to inspire local and international photographers. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.