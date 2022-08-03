Explainer: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China’s angry

You are here

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. (REUTERS)
AP

AP

WASHINGTON: When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.
President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a US obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
A look at some of the issues at play:
WHY DID PELOSI GO TO TAIWAN?
Pelosi has made a mission over decades of showing support for embattled democracy movements. Those include a trip in 1991 to Tiananmen Square, where she and other lawmakers unrolled a small banner supporting democracy, as frowning Chinese security officers tried to shut them down. Chinese forces had crushed a homegrown democracy movement at the same spot two years earlier.
The speaker is framing her Taiwan trip as part of a broader mission at a time when “the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.” She led a congressional delegation to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the spring, and her latest effort serves as a capstone to her years of promoting democracy abroad.
“We must stand by Taiwan,” she said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on her arrival in Taiwan. She cited the commitment that the US made to a democratic Taiwan under a 1979 law.
“It is essential that America and our allies make clear that we never give in to autocrats,” she wrote.
WHAT IS THE US STAND ON TAIWAN?
The Biden administration, and Pelosi, say the United States remains committed to its “one-China policy.”
Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. But China claims the island as its own territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.
China has been increasing both diplomatic and military pressure in recent years. It cut off all contact with Taiwan’s government in 2016 after President Tsai Ing-wen refused to endorse its claim that the island and mainland together make up a single Chinese nation, with Communist Beijing the sole legitimate government.
Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they don’t support.
HOW IS THE CHINESE MILITARY HANDLING THE TENSION-RAISING TRIP?
Soon after Pelosi’s arrival, China announced a series of military operations and drills, which followed its promises of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went through with her visit.
China’s People’s Liberation Army said the maneuvers would take place in the waters and skies near Taiwan and include the firing of long-range ammunition in the Taiwan Strait.
China’s official Xinhua News said the army planned to conduct live-fire drills from Thursday to Sunday across multiple locations. An image released by the news agency indicated that the drills were to take place in six different areas in the waters surrounding Taiwan.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said early Wednesday that China had sent 21 planes flying toward Taiwan, 18 of them fighter jets. The rest included an early warning plane and an electronic warfare plane.
HOW HAS THE UNITED STATES RESPONDED?
While Biden has expressed some wariness about Pelosi’s trip, the administration has not openly opposed it and said it is up to Pelosi to decide whether to go.
Ahead of Pelosi’s visit, the American military increased its movements in the Indo-Pacific region. The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group were in the Philippine Sea on Monday, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.
The Reagan, the cruiser USS Antietam and the destroyer USS Higgins left Singapore after a port visit and moved north toward their home port in Japan. The carrier has an array of aircraft, including F/A-18 fighter jets and helicopters, as well as sophisticated radar systems and other weapons.
IS ARMED CONFLICT A RISK?
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden both have made clear they don’t want that. In a call with Biden last week, Xi echoed a theme of Biden’s — their countries should cooperate on areas where they can.
The biggest risk is likely an accident if China tries the kind of provocative maneuver it’s increasingly been executing with other militaries around the South China Sea. Those include close fly-bys of other aircraft or confronting vessels at sea.
However, when it comes to the United States, with the world’s strongest military, “despite a chorus of nationalistic rhetoric, China will be careful not to stumble into a conflict with colossal damages on all fronts,” said Yu Lie, a senior research fellow at the Chatham House think tank.
For China, the best approach is patience and time, Jie said — building toward the day when its economy and military could be too big for the US to challenge.

Topics: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan China Joe Biden

Chinese ambassador warns British lawmakers against Taiwan visit: report

Chinese ambassador warns British lawmakers against Taiwan visit: report
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Chinese ambassador warns British lawmakers against Taiwan visit: report

Chinese ambassador warns British lawmakers against Taiwan visit: report
  • Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

China’s UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang vowed “severe consequences” if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Visits would interfere in China’s internal affairs and would lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations, Zheng said at a news conference in London, the report said.
“We call on the UK side to abide by the Sino-UK joint communique and not to underestimate the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, and not to follow the US’s footsteps,” the Guardian quoted Zheng as saying.
Zheng’s comments came after the Guardian reported on Monday that Britain’s House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year.
Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory.
Separately, tensions have escalated in the Taiwan Strait after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island late on Tuesday, a move that China condemned as a threat to peace and stability.
The committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding Zheng’s statement. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry office could not immediately be reached.
The reports come following a deteriorating relationship between China and Britain, with UK leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak demonstrating their tough stance on China as they race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s next prime minister.
Responding to remarks about China by Sunak and Truss, Zheng urged British politicians to “be realistic” about the fundamentals of bilateral relations, the Guardian reported.

Topics: Taiwan Zheng Zeguang China British lawmakers

UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son

Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. (Social media)
Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. (Social media)
Updated 26 min 2 sec ago
AP

UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son

Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. (Social media)
  • Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child
Updated 26 min 2 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to prevent a hospital withdrawing life support from a 12-year-old boy with catastrophic brain damage, rejecting a bid by his parents to extend his treatment.
The parents of Archie Battersbee had asked Supreme Court justices to block a lower court’s ruling that the Royal London Hospital can turn off the boy’s ventilator and stop other interventions that are keeping him alive.
Archie’s treatment had been due to end at noon Tuesday, but the hospital said it would await the decision of the Supreme Court.
Justices at the UK’s top court said Archie had “no prospect of any meaningful recovery,” and even with continued treatment would die in the next few weeks from organ and heart failure. The judges agreed with a lower court that continuing treatment “serves only to protract his death.”

Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. (Photo/Social media)

Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, said the family would “fight until the end,” but it was unclear what legal options they have left.
Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.
Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. Several British courts have agreed.
The family appealed to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and wanted the withdrawal of treatment put on hold while the committee examines the case.
“We do not understand what the rush is and why all of our wishes are being denied,” Dance said.
The case is the latest in the UK that has pitted the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families. In several cases, including this one, the families have been backed by a religious pressure group, Christian Concern.
Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child. In such cases, the rights of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what’s best for their offspring.
On Monday, the Court of Appeal said that “every day that (Archie) continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests and, so, a stay, even for a short time, is against his best interests.”
A panel of three Supreme Court judges said it could only overturn that ruling “if it is satisfied that the Court of Appeal has made an error of law or principle.” It said it “is not persuaded that there is an arguable case that the Court of Appeal has so erred.”
“The panel reaches this conclusion with a heavy heart and wishes to extend its deep sympathy to Archie’s parents at this very sad time,” the court said.

Topics: Archie Battersbee London

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
  • China’s military said it was on “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response” to the visit
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

BEIJING: China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing Tuesday to rebuke him over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “egregious” trip to Taiwan, state media reported.
Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng voiced “strong protests” over Pelosi’s visit to the democratic self-governing island, which China considers part of its territory, during his talk with Ambassador Nicholas Burns.
“The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious,” Xie was quoted as saying by China’s state news agency Xinhua. “China will not sit idly by.”
The trip by Pelosi, the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, sent tensions soaring between the world’s two largest economies, with Beijing regarding it as a major provocation.
Xie said the United States “shall pay the price for its own mistakes” and urged Washington to “immediately address its wrongdoings, take practical measures to undo the adverse effects caused by Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan,” Xinhua reported.
Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying a string of angry warnings from Beijing.
While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to Pelosi’s Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington she was entitled to go where she pleased.
China’s military said it was on “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response” to the visit. It announced plans for a series of military exercises in waters around the island to begin on Wednesday.
And Taiwan’s defense ministry said more than 21 Chinese military aircraft had flown on Tuesday into the island’s air defense identification zone — an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China’s own air defense zone.
“Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, and Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland. Chinese people are not afraid of ghosts, pressure and the evil,” Xie told Burns, according to Xinhua.
There was no immediate comment from Washington.

Topics: China US ambassador Taiwan US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US sanctions Putin ‘girlfriend,’ more oligarchs for ‘complicity’ in Ukraine war

US sanctions Putin ‘girlfriend,’ more oligarchs for ‘complicity’ in Ukraine war
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
AFP

US sanctions Putin ‘girlfriend,’ more oligarchs for ‘complicity’ in Ukraine war

US sanctions Putin ‘girlfriend,’ more oligarchs for ‘complicity’ in Ukraine war
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s purported girlfriend and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
Also hit with US business bans were several other oligarchs believed to be close to Putin, four officials Russia has named to administer occupied territories in Ukraine, and around two dozen high technology institutes and companies, including key state-backed electronics entities.
The US Treasury announced sanctions on Putin associate and billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, who owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.
Guryev is the founder and former deputy chairman of PhosAgro, a major supplier to global fertilizer markets.
He and his son were hit with financial sanctions, which ban US businesses — including banks with US branches — from transactions with them, and freeze their assets under US jurisdictions.
The Treasury also blacklisted Guryev’s Caribbean-based 81-meter (267 feet) yacht Alfa Nero, which puts it at risk of seizure.
However, the Treasury said Alfa Nero “has reportedly shut off its location tracking hardware in order to avoid seizure.”
The Treasury also imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast widely described as Putin’s girlfriend, and Natalya Popova, the wife of Kirill Dmitriev, the manager of the Russian government’s massive sovereign wealth fund.
The Treasury said Popova works for the technology firm Innopraktika, which is run by one of Putin’s daughters.
“As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
“The Treasury Department will use every tool at our disposal to make sure that Russian elites and the Kremlin’s enablers are held accountable for their complicity in a war that has cost countless lives,” Yellen said.
Viktor Filippovich Rashnikov, one of Russia’s largest taxpayers, and two subsidiaries of his MMK, which is among the world’s largest steel producers, also were hit with sanctions.
In a joint action, the State Department imposed sanctions, including visa restrictions, on oligarchs “running massive revenue-generating companies,” including Dmitry Aleksandrovich Pumpyanskiy, Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko and Alexander Anatolevich Ponomarenko.
In addition, nearly 900 Russian officials were placed on a US visa ban list, as were 31 unnamed non-Russian officials who have supported Russia’s occupation of Crimea, the State Department said.
“Today, the United States is taking additional actions to ensure that the Kremlin and its enablers feel the compounding effects of our response to the Kremlin’s unconscionable war of aggression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict us sanctions on russia Putin oligarchs

Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber

Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber

Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber
  • The judge said that 28-year-old Ismail Abedi was made aware of the hearing and given the opportunity to attend
  • IT worker Abedi left his home in Manchester last August and is believed to be in Libya with his parents and three younger siblings
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the older brother of the Manchester Arena bomber after he refused to testify in the bombing inquiry before fleeing the country, Sky News reported.

The judge said that 28-year-old Ismail Abedi was made aware of the hearing and given the opportunity to attend.

IT worker Abedi left his home in Manchester last August and is believed to be in Libya with his parents and three younger siblings.

On Tuesday, Manchester Magistrates Court conducted a final search to ensure he was not present.

In May 2017, Salman Abedi blew himself up at the arena, killing 22 men, women, and children. His younger brother Hashem, 24, who was extradited from Libya, is serving life in prison for helping him make the bomb.

The inquiry wanted to question Ismail because his DNA was discovered on a hammer in a car that his two younger brothers used to transport and store the explosive they had made.

The families of the victims also wanted to question him about his brothers’ radicalization, especially since extremist propaganda was discovered on Ismail's phone when he returned from his honeymoon 20 months before the bombing.

Police arrested Abedi the day after the attack and questioned him for 14 days before releasing him without charge.

He had moved out of the family home by the time of the attack, and he told police that he had called his parents and asked them to return the brothers to Libya because he was concerned they had dropped out of school.

On Aug. 28, 2021, he was subject to a schedule seven stop under the Terrorism Act 2000 at Manchester Airport but told police he would return to the country in mid-September.

He missed his flight but returned the next day to Manchester Airport and left the country.

Ismail was found guilty of refusing to comply with a section 21 notice under the Inquiries Act 2005 in his absence at a hearing last month.

Prosecutor Sophie Cartwright QC said a notice of Tuesday's hearing was sent to him at his last known address, informing him that he had been found guilty of an offense under section 35 of the Inquiries Act in his absence.

“He was separately emailed notice of today's hearing," she said. "We would submit there is adequate notice of this hearing, and we would submit that he has not attended today. As a result, we would submit that this is an offense which carries imprisonment and you do have the power to issue a warrant."

Judge Jack McGarva told the hearing: “Not only has he been emailed, but there has been a great deal of publicity. I am sure he will have followed what has happened in this court.

"I would have issued the warrant at the last hearing, but the Magistrates Court Act did not allow me to do this. I am now allowed to issue a warrant and do so under section 13 of the act.”

The judge said there was an interest in ensuring that others in similar situations attended and fulfilled their obligations and that a warrant would allow Interpol to post a “wanted” notice.

“If he crosses any of the countries we cooperate with, he will make his way (here),” the judge added.

Nick de la Poer QC told the hearing that Abedi had “thrown up every obstacle he could think of, and when those failed he fled the jurisdiction.”

The families asked if Ismail would ever be apprehended and accused him of “truly despicable contempt.”

“Whilst we welcome the conviction of Ismail Abedi today we remain sorely disappointed that the conviction had to take place in his absence,” said solicitor Kim Harrison, who represents 11 of the victims.

“We remain gravely concerned as to how Abedi was able to leave the country before giving evidence to the inquiry in the first place. His leaving the country should never have happened and despite the conviction, he is unlikely to face any real justice until he is apprehended, if at all.

“The families deserve to know the truth about what happened that night, and the contempt Ismail Abedi has shown them is truly despicable.”

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Ismail Abedi Salman Abedi Libya

