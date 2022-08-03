Egyptian FM, US special envoy discuss coordination on climate change

At least four killed in Iran May protest crackdown: Amnesty
In a report, Amnesty said the Iranian authorities needed to be held accountable for the “torrent of violence” unleashed against the protesters in the southwest of the country
PARIS: At least four people were killed in May when the Iranian security forces launched a violent crackdown on protests over the rising cost of living, firing live ammunition and birdshot, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.
It is the first time a top rights group has given a toll based on analysis of the evidence.
In a report, Amnesty said the Iranian authorities needed to be held accountable for the “torrent of violence” unleashed against the protesters in the southwest of the country.
“The authorities’ militarised response laid bare once again their utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and international legal standards on the use of force and firearms,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa.
The protests over rising food prices erupted in southwestern Khuzestan province in early May, then spread to neighboring Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.
Amnesty said video and audio evidence indicated that the security forces “fired weapons loaded with live ammunition and birdshot on multiple occasions during the protests.”
Birdshot — where small spheres are crammed inside a shell and then scatter outward once fired — “is inherently indiscriminate and designed to cause a level of widespread harm,” Amnesty said.
Three people — Behrouz Eslami, Jamshid Mokhtari and Saadat Hadipour — were killed in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in connection with the protests between May 14 and 17, it said.
Meanwhile, on May 15 a member of parliament also reported the death of an unnamed person in Khuzestan province in connection with the demonstrations.
Protests also took place later in the month after the deadly collapse of a building in the Khuzestan city of Abadan, where authorities fired shots “at crowds of grieving protesters,” the report said.
Amnesty said there were “cycles of protest bloodshed” in Iran with an “increasing militarization of the policing of protests.”
The group has already said at least 321 men, women and children were killed by Iran’s security forces during a crackdown on nationwide protests in November 2019 following a surprise fuel price rise.
“Iran’s security forces will continue to feel emboldened to kill and injure protesters if they are not held accountable,” said Eltahawy, reaffirming Amnesty’s demand for the UN to establish an independent mechanism to investigate such crimes in Iran.
BEIRUT: A Lebanese archbishop who carried more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon is at the center of the latest sectarian showdown in crisis-hit Lebanon, and the case could even spill over into presidential politics.
The situation has ramped up discord between two powerful political camps: Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim Hezbollah group and the Maronite Church.
The clergyman was briefly detained last month by Lebanese border agents who confiscated 20 suitcases stuffed with cash and medicine, arguing he violated Lebanon’s strict laws against normalization with Israel.
Hezbollah’s opponents say the Iran-backed group has sway over Lebanese institutions and security agencies, and have used them to target the Maronite Church. The archbishop, Moussa el-Hajj, is a senior member of the Maronite Church, whose patriarch has become increasingly critical of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its growing influence in Lebanon.
Much of the Christian community saw the archbishop’s detention as an attack on the church.
In a sermon late last month, Maronite Patriarch Beshara Al-Rai denounced the legal proceedings against el-Hajj as a fabrication, arguing that the money was for charity. He demanded that the charges be dropped and that the military judge who presides over the case resign.
Al-Rai was met with a standing ovation and protesters gathered the following week at his summer residence to rally in support of the church.
Underlying the dispute are decades of hostile relations between Israel and Lebanon. The two countries have formally been at war since Israel’s founding in 1948, and Lebanon has tough anti-normalization laws on the books. The border remains closed, though several top Lebanese Christian officials have permission to cross on occasion to visit their flock in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.
On July 20, Lebanese border agents held el-Hajj for eight hours after he returned from Israel with 20 suitcases of medicine and cash. El-Hajj said he was delivering money and assistance from Lebanese Christians in northern Israel to their relatives in the cash-strapped country. The agents confiscated the money, the medicine, el-Hajj’s cellphone and passport.
Hezbollah officials saw el-Hajj’s act as normalization with Israel and accused him of delivering money from Lebanese affiliated with a militia that once fought alongside Israel.
Thousands of Lebanese moved to Israel after it ended an 18-year occupation of parts of southern Lebanon in 2000. Many of those who fled to Israel were linked to the main pro-Israeli militia in the region, the South Lebanon Army, which collapsed after Israeli troops withdrew.
The case could have wider political implications.
The country for months has been without a fully functional government and is expected to hold presidential elections before the end of October.
Under Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system, its president must always be a Maronite. Incumbent President Michel Aoun is an ally of Hezbollah, but the Maronite patriarch’s increasingly vocal criticism of Hezbollah suggests there is no guarantee the next president will continue an alliance with the militia.
Lebanon’s parliament once had a clear majority for Hezbollah and its allies but since elections in May it now stands neck and neck with some of its staunchest opponents, most notably the Christian Lebanese Forces party.
Most Christian members of parliament and legislators of other sects who oppose Hezbollah rallied to back the archbishop and the Maronite church.
“We agree with everything they have said, whether it’s their calls for removing the judge, or the selectivity in how the archbishop was treated,” said Elias Hankash, a Christian legislator of the Kataeb Party. ”They (Hezbollah officials) shouldn’t just take out their anger on a religious official to send their message to the patriarch.”
Imad Salamey, a political science professor at the Lebanese American University in Beirut, said much is at stake for Hezbollah.
“We’re coming to a presidential election and following that we have to form a new government, and set a government policy to negotiate with the IMF (International Monetary Fund,” he said. “I think Hezbollah wants to send all kinds of messages at the moment, and is determined to show it continues to be the major player among all.”
Hezbollah’s leadership didn’t comment. Its leader Hassan Nasrallah in a recent interview denied the group’s influence in security agencies and the judiciary. “In Lebanon there are laws, and the security agencies take action toward any collaborator or possible collaborator,” he said.
The head of Hezbollah’s block in parliament Mohammad Raad was more explicit, saying the archbishop’s delivery of money and medicine was normalization, which he called a “national betrayal and a crime.”
A person close to el-Hajj’s case told The Associated Press that authorities offered to Al-Rai to return the archbishop’s confiscated passport and phone, but keep the bags of cash and medicine. Al-Rai reportedly refused and the archbishop will not attend any hearings
Meanwhile, poverty deepens for millions of Lebanese, about three-quarters of its population. Rampant power cuts, breadlines and inflation plague households across the country’s mosaic of 18 religious sects following decades of nefarious economic mismanagement and corruption from Lebanon’s ruling parties.
People demand accountability and reform, so divisive political tension could be a good smokescreen, said Mohanad Hage Ali, research fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center.
“The political class is resorting to the old method of sectarian polarization,” Hage Ali said. “It has been effective, and I think it will continue to be effective.”
CAIRO: A vehicle collision in southern Egypt has killed at least 17 people, and left four others injured, authorities said on Wednesday.
The crash took place late Tuesday when a passenger microbus collided with a truck on a highway in the district of Juhaynah in Sohag province, 390 kilometers (244 miles) south of the capital Cairo, provincial authorities said.
Ambulances rushed to the scene to carry bodies and the injured to provincial hospitals, authorities added in a statement.
Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.
In July, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people and injuring at least 30.
DUBAI: On August 3, Yazidis around the world will come together to mourn their brothers, sisters, parents, and other loved ones who were massacred by Daesh eight years ago.
It was on that fateful day in 2014 that Daesh hordes invaded the historic Yazidi homeland, Sinjar, in Iraq. The terrorist group murdered 1,268 people on the first day; and throughout the weeks that followed, 6,417 Yazidis were kidnapped, 3,548 of whom were women and underage girls who were thrown into sexual slavery and forced labor.
The entire community fled, seeking safety in the mountains of Sinjar. More than 65 percent of Yazidis became displaced.
“I am able to announce, that based upon independent and impartial investigations, complying with international standards and UN best practice, there is clear and convincing evidence, that the crimes against the Yazidi people, clearly constituted genocide,” Karim Khan, of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh, told the Security Council in 2017.
A few months into the 2014 genocide, Sinjar and US-based Yazidis established an organization, Yazda, as an emergency response unit to help rescue their community from extinction. It became clear after the release and escape of some women that Daesh was deliberately targeting and sexually enslaving Yazidis due to their religious identity.
Dabiq, the online magazine used by Daesh for Islamic radicalization and recruitment purposes, published fatwas calling on the militants to enslave Yazidis as they were considered “devil worshippers.”
Yazda has logged testimonies from survivors who recounted militants telling them their community would “never welcome them back after what was done to them.”
As of today, 3,545 Yazidis have returned to their families; 1,205 of whom are women who risked their lives to escape captivity.
The survivors were physically, sexually, mentally, and spiritually devastated, with Yazda offering full access to psycho-social and protection services, while also documenting testimonies.
Some spoke of forced abortions, others shared how they self-harmed in order to miscarry after they learned the militants were keen on keeping the children. Some women even decided to complete their pregnancies and did their best to raise their children through re-education programs.
Today, many of these survivors are internally displaced persons trapped in a miserable life in camps. They complain that the facilities are in miserable condition with no access to critical services such as food, water, electricity and safe housing.
There are no recreational spaces to help encourage community building activities, and women and children are also unable to complete their education.
Against all odds, Yazidi women continue to fight for themselves.
A platform created within Yazda, the Yazidi Survivors Network, has given women from the community the space to advocate for their cause as they felt it vital that their voices are present when decisions were being taken.
“I want to be able to speak for myself and not have others speak for me,” one survivor and YSN member said.
Another said: “We want to participate in every decision that affects us as survivors. We want to be our own voice in all projects that concern us because only we know what we have been through and what we need in order to achieve the peace and security we desire, as well as to recover from our suffering.”
Justice, though, can be achieved through different ways for the survivors.
Yazidis have been advocating to bring Daesh militants to court and prosecute them for crimes against humanity, namely for genocide. But while many petitions have been filed and are receiving funds to cover costs, what they lack is the quantity of legal advocacy needed for commitment to the cases that have piled up.
Apart from legal prosecution, the safe return to Sinjar is another form of justice Yazidis have been hoping for since their exile, where they can find their missing family members and give a proper burial to the ones they lost.
Another aspect of justice is global recognition of their genocide. To date, there has been no follow-through from the international community on helping the Yazidi community. More surprising is that no Middle Eastern country besides Iraq has formally recognized the genocide.
Even in Iraq, where the genocide is legally recognized under Article 7 of the law, the acknowledgement has not been fully realized. At a commemorative event, YSN member Nasrin Hassan Rasho said: “I demand the Iraqi state adopt a national project for transitional justice that explicitly and clearly includes a legal recognition of the Yazidi genocide and that of other minorities.”
Many female survivors expressed their concern on being treated like second-class citizens in Iraq and the Kurdistan region. Despite their history of shared violence under the brutality of Daesh, there have been no efforts of reconciliation or efforts to resolve the discrimination.
On a personal level for survivors, the lack of their inclusion affects their productivity, independence and sense of self, which in turn hinders their psychological rehabilitation and treatment.
Suzan Safar, a Yazidi genocide survivor and founder of the Dak Organization for Ezidi Women Development, said: “This marginalization, carelessness and negligence of the Sinjar cause practiced by the government makes us feel and gives us the impression that unfortunately we are not first-class citizens, but second-class ones.
“This is what we are sensing from the actions that we are witnessing from the Iraqi government.”
In his 2017 presentation to the Security Council, UNITAD head Khan did recognize that genocide had occurred — which in itself is a big step forward in the pursuit of justice.
Underscoring the importance of this development, members of the YSN have said: “This genocide recognition by UNITAD is very important for all Yazidis. For us, the genocide qualification of the crimes is very important since it is the only way to prevent other genocides against the Yazidis and other minorities from happening again in the future.”
JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of female guards by prisoners at a maximum security prison with the encouragement of their superiors.
“Hearing the testimonies of the female prison wardens in recent days, I am filled with shock and pain, and I feel sick,” Herzog said in a statement. “We must investigate these cases in depth, so that everyone responsible is held accountable with the fullest severity. That is our obligation.”
Last week, a former soldier who served as a prison guard in the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel wrote an online post under a pseudonym accusing her superior of repeatedly “handing her over” to be raped and sexually assaulted by a Palestinian inmate a few years ago.
On Monday, an Israel Prison Service officer was questioned under caution over the former soldier’s allegations.
Several women have since come forward with allegations that female guards were “pimped out” to be raped or sexually abused by political prisoners at the same prison, according to Israeli media reports.
In a response to a request for comment, an IPS spokesperson said the “serious allegations” refer to an incident from a few years ago.
“The information is under a gag order and we will wait for the results of the police investigation and act accordingly with zero tolerance,” the spokesperson added.
The Gilboa Prison case surfaced amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations against men in Israel’s security forces.