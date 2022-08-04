You are here

Elon Musk's Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows

Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech. (Shutterstock/File)
Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech. (Shutterstock/File)
Reuters

  • Twitter has this week issued dozens of subpoenas to banks, investors and law firms that backed Musk’s bid, while Musk issued subpoenas to Twitter’s advisers at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
LONDON: Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk, who are suing each other over the world’s richest person’s effort to exit their $44 billion merger, couldn’t even agree on how much to tell the public about their dispute.
The presiding judge, Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court, ruled on Wednesday that Musk’s countersuit shall be made public by the afternoon of Aug. 5, two days later than Musk wanted.
Musk’s countersuit may be released as soon as Thursday, according to a person familiar with but not authorized to discuss the case.
McCormick ruled after San Francisco-based Twitter accused Musk of trying to release his 163-page countersuit on Wednesday without giving it a chance to redact, or black out, confidential information about the company.
Hours later, Musk’s lawyers shot back, accusing Twitter of trying to bury “the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed” and undermine the public’s First Amendment constitutional right to know what both sides are arguing about.
Twitter had received a copy of the countersuit on July 29, and said court rules allowed it five business days to work on redactions. Musk said three business days were enough.
The dispute highlights the acrimony between Twitter and Musk, who is also chief executive of the electric car company Tesla Inc.
Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, but sought to back out on July 8 without paying a $1 billion breakup fee, citing Twitter’s failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts.
Twitter sued him four days later, accusing him of sabotaging the merger because it no longer served his interests, and demanding he complete the merger.
An Oct. 17 trial is scheduled. Twitter has this week issued dozens of subpoenas to banks, investors and law firms that backed Musk’s bid, while Musk issued subpoenas to Twitter’s advisers at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech.
Twitter shares closed up 2 cents at $41.00 on Wednesday.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Myanmar charges Japanese journalist with encouraging dissent

Myanmar charges Japanese journalist with encouraging dissent
  • Toru Kubota was held while covering a protest in Yangon last week
  • Charges against him carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison
YANGON: A Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar has been charged with breaching immigration law and encouraging dissent against the military, the junta said Thursday.
Toru Kubota, who was held while covering a protest in Yangon last week “has been charged under section 505 (a) and under immigration law 13-1,” the junta said in a statement. The two charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Topics: Myanmar

US National Security Adviser expresses concern over Iranian-American journalist's safety

US National Security Adviser expresses concern over Iranian-American journalist’s safety
  • A man spent two days last week outside the home of Alinejad, and at one point attempted to open the door, according to an FBI agent
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad on Wednesday and expressed his concern over her safety following the arrest of a man with a rifle outside her home in New York last week, an NSC spokesperson said in a statement.
The man, Khalid Mehdiyev, spent two days last week outside the home of Alinejad, and at one point attempted to open the door, an FBI agent wrote in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court last week. Police stopped him after he ran a stop sign and found the gun in the back seat of the car, according to the complaint.
Alinejad, who saw the incident as an attempt on her life by Tehran, said: “what the Iranian regime did, first trying to kidnap me and now sending someone here trying to kill me, it’s a pattern. It’s a continuation of their way of oppressing dissidents inside and outside Iran.”
On Wednesday, Sullivan said US President Joe Biden will continue to receive updates on her situation, and added that the administration will continue to protect its citizens and dissidents from threats from Iran.
.”..the US Government will use all tools at its disposal to disrupt and deter threats from Iran, including those which target US citizens and dissidents living in the United States,” the NSC statement said.
Last year, Alinejad was said to be the target of a Tehran-backed kidnapping plot. She has promoted videos of women violating Iran’s head covering law to her millions of social media followers.

Topics: Iran US

'Twitter intentional about teams, hiring, costs': Company spokesperson

‘Twitter intentional about teams, hiring, costs’: Company spokesperson
  • Social media platform pauses hiring amid global economic slump
DUBAI: Social media company Twitter last month reportedly laid off 30 percent of its recruitment team.

And the firm has now announced it will slow hiring around the world.

A Twitter spokesperson told Arab News: “As we’ve previously shared, Twitter is being intentional about our teams, hiring, and costs. This includes pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business-critical roles.”

The move is part of a global cost-cutting push that will include scaling back its Dublin office space, The Irish Times reported.

Twitter is also considering closing offices in Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and New Zealand when leases expire, while reportedly looking to reduce office floor space in New York, San Francisco, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

In an internal memo, first acquired by Bloomberg, Twitter’s chief people officer, Dalana Brand, said: “I want to make it clear that this does not change our commitment to the work in each of these markets.”

The company has pointed out that any closures would not result in job losses.

“If certain offices were to close, there would be no impact” to Twitter workers’ jobs, they would simply transition to full-time work-from-home employees, Brand added in the memo.

“There are still no plans for company-wide layoffs,” a spokesperson told Arab News, while declining to comment on the regional impact of the cost-cutting measures.

Topics: Twitter

Instagram boss announces temporary move to London

Instagram boss announces temporary move to London
  • Adam Mosseri expected to strengthen UK capital’s Instagram team in bid to counter rise of TikTok
LONDON: Instagram boss Adam Mosseri on Wednesday announced that he is temporarily moving to London, just a few days after the social media app faced a user backlash over the introduction of TikTok-style features.

The relocation of the Instagram head and close ally of Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg comes as the US company struggles to deal with the growing expansion of Chinese social media app TikTok.

“Given the global nature of his role, Adam will be temporarily based out of London later this year,” a Meta spokesperson said.

“London is already Meta’s largest engineering hub outside the US, with over 4,000 employees across our offices, including a dedicated Instagram product team with people focused on building long-term solutions for creators.”

Mosseri joined the tech giant in 2008 and led the team that developed Facebook’s News Feed, before becoming Instagram’s boss in 2018.

The 39-year-old is expected to expand the platform’s team in London, where the costs of recruiting and retaining tech professionals are considerably lower than in San Francisco, the company’s headquarters.

The relocation also takes place at a critical moment as the UK government prepares to introduce the Online Safety Bill, which will further regulate social media companies.

“(The UK) is seen increasingly as a world leader in terms of setting the tone on tech regulation. And so if you’re concerned about that, then that will definitely be one reason to be here,” said tech journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker.

Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon have significant hubs in the UK capital, and Snapchat and TikTok are increasing their presence there.

Instagram could also take advantage of UK government tax credits offering incentives for innovation, research and development.

Reports suggest that Mosseri is also moving for family reasons. Meta’s relaxed office policies, first introduced during the pandemic, have prompted several executives to work away from the company’s Menlo Park headquarters.

“They also move because they see the US so factionalized. As San Francisco loses its density (of tech headquarters), there is a chance for London to be the global leader,” Brent Hoberman, the tech entrepreneur behind lastminute.com, said.

Topics: Instagram Adam Mosseri

Twitter tests new status feature

Twitter tests new status feature
  • Options include spoiler alert, shower thoughts, picture of day, current status
DUBAI: Social networking platform Twitter is trialing a new feature allowing users to change their profile status.

A company spokesperson told Arab News: “We are always exploring more ways for people to join the conversation and expression is key to that.

“For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your tweets to provide more context for your followers.”

Users will be able to choose from a list of preset statuses such as spoiler alert, shower thoughts, picture of the day, and current status. As of now, there is no option for users to customize and add their own status.

Some users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new feature.

Tests are currently being carried out in the US and Australia where people can post their own as well as see others’ statuses on iOS and Android mobile devices. Those using the web will be able to see status tweets, but not compose them.

At present, it is unclear whether the test or features will be rolled out in the Middle East. “There’s no clarity yet if the test will expand to other markets or languages,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: Twitter

