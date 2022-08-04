Elon Musk’s Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows

‘Twitter intentional about teams, hiring, costs’: Company spokesperson

DUBAI: Social media company Twitter last month reportedly laid off 30 percent of its recruitment team.

And the firm has now announced it will slow hiring around the world.

A Twitter spokesperson told Arab News: “As we’ve previously shared, Twitter is being intentional about our teams, hiring, and costs. This includes pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business-critical roles.”

The move is part of a global cost-cutting push that will include scaling back its Dublin office space, The Irish Times reported.

Twitter is also considering closing offices in Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and New Zealand when leases expire, while reportedly looking to reduce office floor space in New York, San Francisco, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

In an internal memo, first acquired by Bloomberg, Twitter’s chief people officer, Dalana Brand, said: “I want to make it clear that this does not change our commitment to the work in each of these markets.”

The company has pointed out that any closures would not result in job losses.

“If certain offices were to close, there would be no impact” to Twitter workers’ jobs, they would simply transition to full-time work-from-home employees, Brand added in the memo.

“There are still no plans for company-wide layoffs,” a spokesperson told Arab News, while declining to comment on the regional impact of the cost-cutting measures.