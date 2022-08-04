You are here

Three years after losing autonomy, hopelessness and fear grows in Kashmir

Three years after losing autonomy, hopelessness and fear grows in Kashmir
Indian paramilitary troops stand guard in Srinagar, Kashmir, Oct. 12, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 04 August 2022

Three years after losing autonomy, hopelessness and fear grows in Kashmir

Three years after losing autonomy, hopelessness and fear grows in Kashmir
  • Indian government revoked Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy on Aug. 5, 2019
  • Press freedom, basic rights have since been restricted in country’s sole Muslim-majority region
Updated 04 August 2022
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Terrified to step out from his home in Srinagar, Sanjay Tickoo says he has not felt for decades as unsafe as he is now, three years after the Indian government stripped the Kashmir region of its limited autonomy, promising security and reform.

A leader of the minority Hindu community known as Pandits, he remained in Kashmir Valley when most Hindus fled after an armed anti-India rebellion broke out in 1989 and gripped the region until the early 1990s.

Now, three decades later, he is feeling the same sense of fear and uncertainty, which for both Hindus and Muslims alike has become a reality after the Indian government revoked the constitutional autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two federally governed territories on Aug. 5, 2019.

“During the last 32 years it’s the first time I feel under threat,” Tickoo, who heads the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, the largest Kashmiri Pandit group in the region, told Arab News.  

Located in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent, the territory is part of the larger region of Kashmir, which has been the subject of dispute since 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. Both countries claim Kashmir in full and rule in part.

Indian-controlled Kashmir has for decades witnessed outbreaks of separatist insurgency to resist control from the government in New Delhi.

When New Delhi abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which granted Indian-administered Kashmir its autonomy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a “new era” of development was beginning in the region where the scrapped provisions “had only given terrorism, separatism, nepotism and massive corruption.”

The move was accompanied by a total communications blackout, severe restrictions on freedom of movement, and detention of hundreds of local political leaders.

Many of the detainees have been released since then but some still remain in prison. The Internet has been restored, but in turn authorities have intensified a crackdown on media and civil society groups, often resorting to counterterrorism laws.

In a report released earlier this week, Human Rights Watch (HRW) estimated that at least 35 journalists in Kashmir have faced “police interrogation, raids, threats, physical assault, restrictions on freedom of movement, or fabricated criminal cases for their reporting” since August 2019.  

Thousands of government troops have also been sent to the region, the world’s most militarized zone, where already over 500,000 soldiers were stationed before 2019. They have been implicated in numerous abuses, among which HRW has listed routine harassment, ill-treatment at checkpoints, arbitrary detention and extrajudicial killings.

“If everything is fine, why such an unprecedented presence of security forces in the valley,” Tickoo said.

His own community has been shaken by an unprecedented spate of targeted killings and for months has been on strike, demanding that the government relocate them.

At least 20 Kashmiri Pandits have been shot dead by gunmen in Kashmir Valley since August 2019, after a series of administrative measures allowing more outsiders to settle in the region raised fears of an attempt to engineer demographic change in the Muslim-majority area.

“A volcano is growing,” Tickoo said. “We don’t know when it will burst and what would be the impact in Kashmir and India.”

For HRW, both the targeted attacks by militants and raids by security forces in Kashmir are “grim reminders of the unending cycle of violence linked to repressive Indian government policies and the failure to bring abusive forces to account.”

Not only has security worsened in Kashmir since the suspension of its statehood — any political activity in the region has ceased to exist.

“People in Kashmir don’t have the same democratic rights as people in other parts of India,” Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a Srinagar-based civil rights activist, told Arab News.

The last state elections in Kashmir were held in 2015, when a regional pro-India party, the People’s Democratic Party and Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party agreed to form the government.

But local assemblies have been empty since 2019 and no legislative elections have been announced so far.

“We want our own legislators,” said Bhat. “Why can’t we have our own democratically elected government? Today officers are ruling the region.”

Tension in the region is also growing along another line that never existed before.

When Hindu-dominated Jammu and Muslim-majority Kashmir formed one state, they could be shown as an “example of democracy and secularism in the country,” Subhash Gupta, political analyst and lawyer from Jammu, told Arab News.

But the situation has changed since their division into two union territories under direct administration from New Delhi.

“We are torn apart and the distance and difference between Jammu and Kashmir has widened, economically, socially and religiously,” Gupta said.

“People like me feel that the scrapping of the Article 370 was not called for, it was not needed. This article was a gateway between India and Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi demolished that gateway.”

Topics: Kashmir India Pandits

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling
  • Judge Anna Sotnikova sentenced Griner, 31, to nine years in prison and said she would also have to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590)
  • US President Joe Biden immediately released a statement, calling the Russian court’s sentencing of Griner “unacceptable”
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

KHIMKI, Russia: A Russian court on Thursday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison over drug smuggling as US President Joe Biden called the ruling “unacceptable.”
The court “found the defendant guilty” of smuggling and possessing “a significant amount of narcotics,” judge Anna Sotnikova told a court in the town of Khimki just outside Moscow.
Sotnikova sentenced Griner, 31, to nine years in prison and said she would also have to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590).
US President Joe Biden immediately released a statement, calling the Russian court’s sentencing of Griner “unacceptable.”
“Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” Biden said in the statement.
The US president reiterated that he would “work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue” to repatriate Griner.
Griner’s trial accelerated in recent days as the United States and Russia discuss a potential prisoner swap that could involve the basketball star.
The six-foot-nine (2.06 meters) star was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. The arrest came just days before Moscow launched its military intervention in Ukraine.
Prosecutors had earlier requested the two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women’s NBA champion be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison on drug smuggling charges.
Griner’s trial came with tensions soaring between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine that has sparked international condemnation and a litany of Western sanctions.
“I made an honest mistake and I hope that your ruling doesn’t end my life here,” Griner said earlier Thursday.
“I want the court to understand it was an honest mistake that I made while rushing, under stress, trying to recover from post-Covid and just trying to get back to my team.”
Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to break the law or use the banned substance in Russia.
Her defense team said they were “very disappointed” by the verdict and would appeal.
“The court completely ignored all the evidence of the defense, and most importantly, the guilty plea,” lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement.
“The verdict is absolutely unreasonable. We will certainly file an appeal.”
Prosecutor Nikolay Vlasenko had requested a prison sentence of nine years and six months for Griner, requesting a term just short of the maximum punishment of 10 years.
Vlasenko said Griner “deliberately” proceeded through the green corridor at customs and stated she had nothing to declare “in order to conceal” the substance.
Earlier in the day Griner walked into the courtroom in handcuffs, escorted by several law enforcement officers and a police dog.
Standing inside a cage for defendants before the start of the hearing, she held up a photo of herself with teammates from the Russian club she plays for.
Griner was detained when she came to Russia to play club basketball with UMMC Ekaterinburg during the US off-season — a common path for American stars seeking additional income.
In previous hearings, Griner said she was regularly tested by US, Russian and European leagues.
The WNBA star said she had permission from a US doctor to use medicinal cannabis to relieve pain from her many injuries — “from spine to cartilages.”
Her case has raised speculation about a potential prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to Moscow to free Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was imprisoned on espionage charges.
A prisoner swap was also discussed during a call between Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday.
The highest-profile Russian prisoner in the United States is Victor Bout, a 55-year-old arms trafficker, dubbed the “Merchant of Death,” who is serving 25 years in jail.
There is no official confirmation that Washington has offered to exchange him.
Russia and the United States have already conducted one prisoner swap since the start of Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.
In April, Washington exchanged former US Marine Trevor Reed for convicted drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Topics: Russia United States of America (USA) Brittney Griner Joe Biden Victor Bout

Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide

Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide

Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide
  • The 85-year-old pope is always attended by healthcare staff
  • Strappetti was widely identified as the Vatican hospital nurse hailed by the pope last year
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis named a Vatican nurse who he said had “saved my life” to become his personal health care aide Thursday, a new role in response to his recent health problems.
“The Holy Father has nominated Massimiliano Strappetti, nurse coordinator of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene, as his personal health care assistant,” the Vatican said in a short statement.
The 85-year-old pope is always attended by health care staff, both in the Vatican and his overseas trips, but this is a new position linked to his recent health problems, a Vatican source told AFP.
The Argentine pontiff suffers from knee pain that has forced him to cancel numerous events, and admitted last week after a trip to Canada that he must slow down or even start thinking about retiring.
Strappetti was widely identified as the Vatican hospital nurse hailed by the pope last year for persuading him to undergo surgery for an inflammation in the intestine.
“He saved my life!” the pope told Spanish radio Cope following his July operation, adding that the nurse had been there for three decades and was a “man with a lot of experience.”
Since early May, the pope has used a wheelchair to move around, or sometimes walks with a cane.
He takes painkillers for his knee pain and also undergoes physiotherapy, according to the Vatican.
However, last week Francis ruled out having surgery, saying he was still suffering after-effects of the anaesthetic administered during last year’s operation.

Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district

Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district

Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district
  • Commentators say triumph impressive having battled opposition from pro-Israeli group
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Rashida Tlaib, who won the Democratic primary race for the US House of Representatives in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District by a landslide this week, has praised the introduction of Arabic-language ballots for elections in her district.

Tlaib won her race by a landslide, receiving 63.8 percent of the vote with an estimated 99 percent of votes counted, the Associated Press said.

She faced three opponents, with Janice Winfrey receiving 22.4 percent of the vote, Kelly Garrett receiving 8.7 percent, and Shanelle Jackson receiving 5.1 percent.

Tlaib is one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, as well as being the first Palestinian-American to take a seat.

The Michigan congresswoman celebrated her victory on Twitter, saying: “This girl from #southwestDetroit isn’t going anywhere. I’m just getting started.”

She also thanked voters for their support and for their belief in the “people powered campaign and movement.”

Earlier this week, Tlaib shared on Instagram that her mother voted for her in this election.

“My Yama just voted for me. She has been a voter for over 35 years, but this is the first time I am on her ballot and she got to vote for me. She found my name immediately on her ballot,” Tlaib posted.

“She requested the Arabic ballot (that’s new for our communities),” she added.

Michigan announced in July that for the first time in state history, Arabic language ballots would be available at clerk offices in Dearborn and Hamtramck.

It’s important that our democracy continue to be accessible and secure for every Michigan voter,” said Secretary of State of Michigan Jocelyn Benson.

“In a moment where there are so many efforts to divide and deter citizen engagement, it’s inspiring to see Dearborn, Hamtramck and Wayne County leadership come together to show government can be responsive to citizens’ needs and deliver results,” she added.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said: “This measure honors the fundamental ideal in our democracy — that it belongs to all of us, no matter our background, zip code, or native tongue.”

Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act requires that certain state and local governments also provide voting ballots, registration forms and other election materials in the language of the applicable minority group.

However, Arabic is not protected as a minority language under US federal law.

Commentators added that her triumph was particularly impressive, given her vocal criticism of Israel during her campaign, and having to battle opposition from the pro-Israeli Urban Empowerment Action political action committee.

According to Open Secrets, a website that tracks US election spending, the pro-Israeli group spent nearly $700,000 backing Winfrey against Tlaib.

Topics: Rashida Tlaib

South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years

South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years

South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years
  • The world's newest nation was meant to conclude a transition period with elections in February 2023
  • The government has so far failed to meet key provisions of the agreement
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

JUBA: South Sudan’s leaders announced Thursday that the country’s post-war transitional government would remain in power two years beyond an agreed deadline, in a move foreign partners warned lacked legitimacy.
Martin Elia Lomuro, the minister of cabinet affairs, said the decision was taken “to address the challenges that impede the implementation of the peace agreement,” following a 2018 deal to end a five-year civil war that left nearly 400,000 people dead.
“Thus a new roadmap has been agreed,” the minister said, speaking in the presence of President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar, who formed a unity government more than two years ago after half a decade of fighting.
The world’s newest nation was meant to conclude a transition period with elections in February 2023, but the government has so far failed to meet key provisions of the agreement, including drafting a constitution.
The so-called troika of the United States, Britain and Norway boycotted Thursday’s announcement, pointing out that the government had not consulted all the parties involved in the 2018 deal before announcing the extension.
In a letter to Kiir, the troika expressed “profound concern that fully inclusive consultations must take place with civil society, faith-based groups, business, women’s groups, youth representatives, eminent persons and international partners before the (peace deal) is amended.”
“Whether a roadmap and an extension are seen as legitimate by the people of South Sudan and the international community will depend on an inclusive consultation process,” the letter said.
“We cannot guarantee that we will be able to support a roadmap or extension in other circumstances.”
The United Nations has repeatedly criticized South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.
South Sudan, one of the poorest countries on the planet despite large oil reserves, has suffered from war, natural disasters, hunger, ethnic violence and political infighting since it gained independence in 2011.

Topics: South Sudan President Salva Kiir

Dearborn mayor proudly Arab but vows to represent everyone

Dearborn mayor proudly Arab but vows to represent everyone
Updated 04 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

Dearborn mayor proudly Arab but vows to represent everyone

Dearborn mayor proudly Arab but vows to represent everyone
  • Diversity of his administration key to equitable change, says Abdullah Hammoud
  • Budget deficit, low taxes, better services are city’s challenges
Updated 04 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said Wednesday he is proud to be the city’s first Arab and Muslim chief executive but one of his priorities is to ensure everyone, regardless of race or religion, enjoys the same level of access and service.

A former member of the Michigan State House, Hammoud, 31, was elected on Nov. 2, 2021, and declared a “new era in Dearborn,” which has a large Arab and Muslim population.

Ranked as the sixth largest city in Michigan with more than 112,000 residents, Dearborn is 89 percent White, 4 percent Black, 2 percent Asian and has a smaller Hispanic population. Arabs, Hammoud said, are lumped into the “White” category because they are excluded from the Census count.

Hammoud said that his administration is focused on “change” and “accessibility” for everyone regardless of their racial, ethnic or religious background, noting Dearborn is the “capital of immigration.”

“I never ran to be the first. I ran to be the best. And that’s what I am trying to demonstrate. Regardless of the direction in which an individual prays. What matters is the direction in which they lead. And that is really what we want to uplift and highlight. And being the first is cool. Sure. I am not going to take away from the cool factor of it. Hopefully, what it does is to demonstrate to individuals from marginalized communities, traditionally communities of color, that hey you too can do this without changing your identity or trying to wash away who you are,” Hammoud told Arab News during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show broadcast in Detroit, Washington D.C. and in Chicago.

“But what is most important is not in fact being the first. What is most important is demonstrating that you can do as good a job as every one of your predecessors so that you are not the last. So that the next time that somebody with a different sounding name, who sounds a little bit different, looks a little bit different, maybe got a longer beard than others tries to run for office; or maybe has a hijab on their head; the people don’t look and say oh they can’t do the job because no one has ever done it who looks like them. In fact they can say hey that guy Abdullah did it. Maybe this person can too.”

He said one of his first actions was to build a municipal administration that was “diverse.” Although he named an Arab American, Zaineb Hussein, as his chief of staff immediately after being sworn in as mayor in January, many of his appointments have been non-Arab.

Hammoud said his policies are driven by the Arab tradition of “wasta,” which in English is often translated into “nepotism” and “personal connection.” He explained he uses “wasta” to put every Dearborn citizen in that category “to connect” and be involved in the city’s government.

“Accessibility again is key. And regardless of one’s ethnicity, I might be Arab and Muslim, but I am also reaching out to my non-Arab counterparts. I am reaching out to my non-Arab Muslim, my non-Arab Christian counterparts,” Hammoud said.

“And that is the beauty of Dearborn where this (is a) culturally diverse, demographically diverse and ethnically diverse community, and I am hoping that everybody feels like — you know in Arabic we have this term called ‘wasta’ which means ‘to connect.’ And prior to coming in everybody said if you don’t have a ‘wasta’ you can’t get anything done in the city. What I am trying to get people to feel is that with this administration, all residents have a ‘wasta.’ You are all connected. You are all able to walk in to be treated equitably and fairly, and whatever you need to get done, as long as it is within our confines. Our motto is how can we get to ‘yes.’ We don’t want to tell people ‘no’ because that has been the standard. How can we get to ‘yes’ working with residents?”

Hammoud said one of his challenges since becoming mayor is to overcome a significant budget deficit, and ensure municipal services continue without cutbacks or having to raise taxes.

“We ran on the concepts of change. But when we came in, because I have felt that as a lifelong resident, the city has stagnated to some degree. And coming in and opening up the financial books you realize that we have really struggled much more than I had anticipated,” Hammoud said.

“So I walked in inheriting a $28 million deficit, $22 million was structural, meaning ongoing year to year. And, it was very challenging (the) first six months to put forth a budget that reflected our priorities and our values as a city, but also ensured that we uplifted not only our residents but our employees and our retirees. I think we were successful in moving something that represented our values forward. But the work is only beginning. It is easy to pass a budget. That was the work of a legislator. It’s easy to vote up or down on a budget. What is difficult is to actually execute and build out the programming in that budget so that the outcome is reflective of its intentions.”

Hammoud said he is “trying to do more with less” because the city lost so much of its operating revenues. Taxes have gone down 16 or 17 percent, he said, and he has made a commitment to balance the city budget without levying new taxes on the voters and to work within the existing tax revenue collections.

“What we are also trying to do is sustain the level of services that we offer, though. So, what we have actually been able to do is challenge the way things have always been done, and improve the service quality that we have delivered as a city at a lower cost. And that is something to be very proud of,” Hammoud said.

“And now what we are looking at is expanding programming and investing in amenities that we currently have but we have not … improved in three, four or five decades. And so, we are prepared to hopefully make some announcements in the coming months about some investments that are coming. But to your point, it has been seven months and we are trying to pace ourselves. One of the caveats to being the first is that the expectation and the bar is higher. So that means the work that we are doing is at a much quicker pace than maybe some of our predecessors were used to but hopefully (we can) deliver to the expectations of our residents.”

Helping to provide for the neediest in the city, he said, can strengthen the community.

“Any administration should be reflective of the community that it serves, and we were able to accomplish that. As it pertains to what I have been able to bring, I think, more so than being Arab American but as somebody who grew up in a working poor family, I think it is that perspective of those who grew up in a marginalized part of the city. It is one of the things that influenced for example our decision to make pools free for children 13 and under,” Hammoud said.

“Because as somebody growing up, one of five siblings, my parents couldn’t afford to send me to the pool. And so we thought waiving the fee for children means that they have access to amenities and maybe have a better experience throughout their summer in their childhood. So I think it is that perspective, it’s that ability to empathize based on my life experiences which has been pretty great.”

He said safety was a major concern but that the biggest problem was motorists who were speeding, but that oftentimes police in the past focused more on issues associated with profiling than with actual hazardous driving patterns.

“We shifted our focus to solely focus on things impacting immediate public health or what we call hazardous moving violations. So we have seen a 700 percent uptick in citations issued on speeding and reckless driving,” Hammoud explained.

“So one, we are seeing a decrease in speeding and reckless driving in the city. But the second direct and indirect outcome of this is that there was a racial disparity present in the last decade. Nearly 60 percent of all citations issued were issued to Black and African American drivers, although the region is only 22 percent Black. And under this model, not only are we improving the safety in our neighborhoods based on what residents want, but we also have seen a significant plummet in that disproportionate effect that was present based on the data and that is also something that we’re proud of.”

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C. including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

