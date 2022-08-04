You are here

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears
A Palestinian police officer shuts the main gate to Beit Hanun at the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, on Thursday. (AFP)
GAZA: Israel on Thursday extended its closure of Gaza crossings, further restricting the movement of people, goods and aid, over what the army said were potential retaliatory attacks following Israel’s arrest of a Palestinian militant leader.
On Monday, Israel arrested Bassam Al-Saadi, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, during a West Bank raid in the city of Jenin, in which a 17-year-old member of the group was killed. It has since closed off all Gaza crossings and some surrounding roads, citing fears of retaliation.
The militant group declared a full alert among its fighters, implying a threat of imminent retaliation, after footage circulating in Israeli media appeared to show Al-Saadi may have been hurt during his arrest.
“We detect the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s intentions to carry out terrorist attacks,” Nimrod Aloni, commanding officer of the Gaza division, said in a video released by the Israeli military.
The shutdown “will continue as long as necessary,” he said.
The shutdown, which entered its third day on Thursday, has prevented Palestinian workers from crossing into Israel. It has affected 50 patients a day in need of health care outside of Gaza, according to the World Health Organization.
Israeli officials have so far offered no comment on the circumstances of Al-Saadi’s arrest, but Israeli media reported on Thursday that a military court extended his detention by eight days.
In a tweet following a security briefing on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel “will act offensively against any organization that threatens the security of our citizens.”
Since Hamas started governing Gaza in 2007, Israel has maintained a land, air and sea blockade of the strip, citing security concerns.
The recent closures have cut off access for fuel trucks that supply Gaza’s sole power plant, which will have to shut down within 48 hours if the crossings are not reopened, officials warned on Thursday.
Already facing cuts that leave them with just 10 hours of electricity a day, Gaza residents would face further blackouts if the plant stopped operating, leaving the enclave’s only external source of power a daily feed of 120 megawatts that comes from Israel.
“That would have a grave impact on the daily life of over two million people and vital services,” said Mohammad Thabit, of Gaza’s power distribution company.
Residents on the Israeli side have also complained of restrictions on movement.
Egyptian mediators sought to lower tensions between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad after Al-Saadi’s arrest.
“We are in contact with Egyptian officials but so far there is no satisfactory result, therefore, the full alert status remains,” said Daoud Shehab, an Islamic Jihad spokesman.
Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, a spokesman for Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, condemned Israel’s closures and said his group had also been in talks with mediators.
“We will not accept the continued closure of crossings and the policy of collective punishment,” he said.

Arab News

  • Two officials discussed efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Afghanistan
  • Blinken: The US values its partnership with Doha “tremendously”
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Qatar for its continued assistance with Iran and Afghanistan diplomacy on Thursday.

After a meeting with Qatari Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Cambodia, Blinken said that the US values its partnership with Doha “tremendously.”

He continued: “Qatar is a major non-NATO ally. But alongside of that, really a partner in trying to deal with so many of the most urgent challenges that we face around the world.”

The two officials discussed regional and global issues including efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Afghanistan.

Qatar’s foreign minister said his discussion with Blinken “is very important for the security of our region.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman continued: “We really appreciate the relationship and the partnership and the commitment that the US has toward our region.”

AP

  The collapse occurred an hour before hundreds of people were to gather outside the facility to mark the 2nd anniversary of the blast
BEIRUT: A large section of Beirut’s giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, collapsed on Thursday as hundreds marched in Beirut to mark the second anniversary of the blast that killed scores.

The northern block of the silos consisting of four towers has been slowly tilting for days and collapsed causing a huge cloud of dust that covered the structure that shielded Beirut’s western neighborhoods when the blast occurred on Aug. 4, 2020 killing nearly 220 people, injuring over 6,000 and causing damage worth billions of dollars.

Thursday's collapse of roughly a fourth of the structure occurred an hour before hundreds of people were to gather outside the facility to mark the 2nd anniversary of the blast. Authorities have evacuated parts of the port earlier this week — after an initial section of the silos collapsed on Sunday — as a precautionary measure and there was no indication that anyone was hurt.

The 50 year-old, 48 meter (157 feet) tall silos had withstood the force of the explosion two years ago that destroyed much of the port. Many in Lebanon, including families of the victims, have been demanding that the silos be kept for future generations to witness the result of one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history caused by widespread corruption and mismanagement in the small Mediterranean nation.

The anniversary came amid calls for an international investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The domestic investigation has been stalled since December following legal challenges by charged and accused officials against the judge leading the investigation.

Hundreds of people, including families of the victims, marched from three locations in Beirut toward the main road outside the port to mark the blast that occurred at 6:07 p.m. two years ago Thursday. Some carried white coffins with name of some of the victims while others carried gallows demanding punishment for those responsible.

“Two years later the pain is still the same,” said one of the family members who lost his brother.

Two years after the explosions, none of the top politicians have apologized to the Lebanese and the government called for a day of mourning leading many businesses to close.

Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE affirmed its support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also stressing the importance of respecting the “One China” principle, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement on Thursday. 

The ministry also called for the adherence to relevant United Nations resolutions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, without giving further detail. 

The UAE urged parties involved to prioritize diplomatic dialogue in an effort to ensure regional and international stability, the statement added.  

The announcement came after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan for an official visit – a move highly criticized by China. 

AFP

  Daesh militants carried out horrific massacres, including in the northern region of Sinjar where the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi minority has long been rooted
GENEVA: Eight years on since the Daesh militant group’s massacres of Yazidis, more then 200,000 survivors are still displaced from their homes in Iraq, the United Nations said Thursday.
The needs of displaced persons living in and outside camps, and returnees remain high said the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).
After seizing swathes of Iraq in 2014, Daesh militants carried out horrific massacres, including in the northern region of Sinjar where the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi minority — a monotheistic, esoteric community — has long been rooted.
A lack of adequate shelter and basic services such as running water, electricity, health care and education is making durable solutions difficult for Yazidis returning home or seeking to do so.
“Families are forced to focus on meeting their most basic needs rather than on meaningfully rebuilding their lives,” the IOM said.
Daesh destroyed around 80 percent of public infrastructure and 70 percent of civilian homes in Sinjar city and its surrounding areas, the Geneva-based agency said.
Daesh fighters also destroyed the region’s natural resources and farmland.
“Mass executions, forced conversions, abduction and enslavement, systematic sexual violence and other heinous acts” perpetrated by Daesh “reflect a genocidal effort to destroy this historically-persecuted ethno-religious minority,” the IOM said.
More than 2,700 people remain missing, the agency added.
Some are known to be held by Daesh, which persecuted Yazidis for their non-Muslim faith, but the whereabouts of others is uncertain.
Survivors among the non-Arab, Kurdish-speaking minority are unable to mourn lost loved ones, many of whom lie in unmarked and mass graves still awaiting exhumation, said the IOM.
“The scale of the atrocities committed against the Yazidi community is such that it will have an impact on generations to come,” said Sandra Orlovic, IOM Iraq’s reparations officer.
“The government of Iraq and the international community need to create conditions that will assure Yazidis that such atrocities will not happen again and support them in healing and rebuilding their lives.”
The Norwegian Refugee Council said in May that violence and sluggish reconstruction had prevented Sinjar city’s Yazidi, Muslim Kurdish and Arab residents from returning home, as had a surge in violence earlier in the month.
“A staggering 99 percent of those who applied for government compensation had not received any funding for damaged property,” the aid group added.
In early May, fighting broke out between Iraqi troops and Yazidi fighters affiliated with Turkey’s banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
More than 10,000 people fled the fighting, adding to the displaced population.

AFP

  • An investigation into the cause has been stalled amid political interference
  • French civil engineer Emmanuel Durand, who monitors the silos with sensors, told AFP that four more towers could come crumbling down "at any time"
BEIRUT: Crisis-hit Lebanon marked two years Thursday since a massive port explosion ripped through Beirut, with victims’ relatives planning protest marches and the country bracing for silos to collapse at the blast site.
The dockside blast of haphazardly stored ammonium nitrate, one of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions, killed more than 200 people, wounded thousands and decimated vast areas of the capital.
Yet an investigation into the cause has been stalled amid political interference and no state official has yet been held accountable over the August 4, 2020 tragedy, prompting rights defenders and some victims’ families to demand an international probe.
Several heavily damaged grain silos that became a grim symbol of the disaster collapsed last week, and more are dangerously close to coming down, with chunks already falling on Thursday, AFP correspondents reported.
French civil engineer Emmanuel Durand, who monitors the silos with sensors, told AFP that four more towers could come crumbling down “at any time.”
“I hope that seeing the silos fall will give people the will to fight for justice, to battle with us,” said Tatiana Hasrouty, who lost her father in the blast.
Politicians “are doing everything in their power to stop the investigation” into the explosion, she said.
The mega-blast was a nightmarish moment in the chaotic history of Lebanon, which is mired in its worst-ever economic crisis marked by blackouts, runaway inflation and widespread despair.
When protesters from three separate marches converge at the port, they will smell the smoke wafting from the silos where fermenting grain is smoldering in the blistering summer heat.
The enormous explosion two years ago was felt as far away as Israel and Cyprus and sowed the kind of devastation normally caused by wars and natural disasters.
It further scarred the crisis-tested population and accelerated a massive exodus that recalls the flight from the 1975-1990 civil war.
Lebanon’s ruling class, accused of misrule, graft and gross negligence, has however clung firmly to power even as the people endure shortages of fuel, medicines and clean water.
“This ruling class is killing us every day,” Hasrouty said. “If we did not die in the blast, we are dying of hunger, from a lack of basic human rights.”
Power cuts last up to 23 hours a day, streets are dark at night and traffic lights out of service, leaving some districts illuminated mainly by the silo fires.
Lara Khatchikian, 51, whose apartment was badly hit two years ago, has watched the blazes, calling the sight “a nightmare.”
“I have felt fear, we couldn’t sleep,” she said. “It takes superhuman strength to live when you are constantly reminded of the blast.”
The government in April ordered the silos’ demolition, but this has been suspended, partially because of objections from victims’ relatives who want them preserved as a memorial.
Meanwhile, the probe is also at risk of falling apart, as officials close to the powerful Hezbollah movement have curtailed the work of the lead investigator Tarek Bitar with a series of lawsuits.
A judicial official close to the investigation said judge Bitar’s work had been paused since December 23.
Hezbollah, which has repeatedly accused Bitar of bias, on Thursday condemned what it described as a two-year “intense political and media campaign, which contained false accusations” against it, and called for a “fair” investigation.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated his call for an “impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the explosion.”
UN experts and groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had earlier relaunched an appeal to the United Nations to send a fact-finding mission.
The rights groups jointly declared that “it is now, more than ever, clear that the domestic investigation cannot deliver justice.”
Aya Majzoub of HRW said that an international investigation “may be the only hope for the millions of Lebanese people... to get the answers they deserve.”

