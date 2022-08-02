You are here

Israel arrests Islamic Jihad leaders, closes areas near Gaza citing reprisals risk

A fighter affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement stands guard during the funeral of Dirar Al-Kafrayni in Jenin, occupied West Bank, Aug. 2, 2022. (AFP)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Bassem Al-Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad’s political wing in the West Bank, was arrested, along with two others, in Jenin
  • 17-year-old Palestinian Dirar Al-Kafrayni was shot dead by Israeli forces during the raid
GAZA CITY: The Israeli army closed areas near the Gaza border to civilians on Tuesday, citing a risk of reprisals following the overnight arrest of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad members.

Bassem Al-Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad’s political wing in the West Bank, was arrested overnight on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin along with two others in a raid.

A 17-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during the raid.

Islamic Jihad identified the teenager as Dirar Al-Kafrayni, and said he was a member of the group and “our heroic martyr.”

As news of the deadly raid spread, crowds began to gather in Jenin refugee camp and the nearby city of Nablus, as supporters voiced solidarity with Islamic Jihad.

The Israeli army blocked roads and halted rail traffic near the Gaza border in preparation for a retaliatory attack.

A Palestinian source identified the second person detained as Al-Saadi’s son-in-law, a Jenin-based fundraiser for the militant group, AFP reported.

Al-Saadi was injured by an Israeli army dog during his arrest, the Palestinian source said.

The army said it had operated alongside police, who arrested “two wanted terror suspects.”

Israel has arrested Al-Saadi several times in the past, with multiple criminal charges leading to a total prison term of 15 years.

Footage of his arrest taken from nearby security cameras surfaced online showing an injured Al-Saadi being dragged by soldiers.

In an attempt to calm the tension, Israeli media published a picture of Al-Saadi after his arrest to prove that he was in good health.

Al-Quds Brigades said: “We in the Al-Quds Brigades declare alertness and raise the readiness of our mujahideen and combat units operating in response to the call of duty in the face of the treacherous aggression that the great leader Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi and his family were subjected to in Jenin.”

Tariq Ezz El-Din, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, said: “The Al-Quds Brigades are ready to go to the extreme, respond to the crimes of the occupation, carry out their national duty toward our people and assume their national responsibilities toward them.”

Various local media, citing informed sources, reported that the Egyptian government is trying to defuse the tension by communicating with Israel and Islamic Jihad, as well as Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Today, about 14,000 Palestinians from Gaza have permission to work in Israel. If there is no new military escalation with Hamas, that number is expected to grow to 20,000, based on a decision by the Israeli Cabinet. Israel is even considering raising the figure to as high as 30,000.

However, following any period of escalation or after rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Israel cancels the announced facilities or stops the increase of permits, as happened recently after US President Joe Biden’s visit, in which 1,500 permits were frozen following the firing of missiles.

Hamas has not given any indication of a new escalation, except condemning the Israeli incursion into the West Bank and arresting Al-Saadi.

Home to some 2.3 million Palestinians, Gaza has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas ousted forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The US continues to believe that a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal offers the best hope of “making sure we are putting Iran’s nuclear program back in a box and averting any kind of crisis,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Blinken delivered his remarks at a press conference, attended by Arab News, at the UN headquarters in New York, where he led a 60-strong delegation to help kick off high-level nuclear discussions over the coming month.
He said that the US has agreed to an EU proposal, drafted “after many, many months of discussions, negotiations and conversations,” adding that it remains to be seen whether Iran will follow suit.
“We remain prepared to move forward on the basis of what has been agreed. It’s still unclear whether Iran is prepared to do that,” Blinken said.
His comments came shortly after the US slapped a new round of oil and petrochemical sanctions on Tehran and follows claims by Iran’s atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, that Tehran has the ability to build a nuclear weapon, “but does not plan to do so.”
State parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons gather every five years in New York to review the agreement’s operation and the implementation of its provisions: Preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, destroying the existing nuclear arsenal in order to eventually achieve a nuclear weapon free world, and promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the conference with a warning that it is taking place at a critical juncture for world peace and security, “as humanity is in danger of forgetting the lessons forged in the terrifying fires of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”
Geopolitical tensions are reaching new highs, Guterres said, while states “are seeking false security in stockpiling and spending hundreds of billions of dollars on doomsday weapons that have no place on our planet.”
The last Review conference was in 2015 and the current conference was supposed to have taken place in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic.
With its membership of 191 countries — including five nuclear weapon states, China, Russia, France, the US and UK — the NPT is the most wide-ranging multilateral arms control agreement. It came into force in 1970 and has been a cornerstone of the global non-proliferation regime.
The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was agreed after the 2015 review conference so it has never been discussed by state parties before.
Gustavo Zlauvinen, president of the 10th Review Conference of the NPT, told Arab News that he believes the US and other state parties will raise concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear programs, referring to the latest International Atomic Energy Agency report which revealed “inconsistencies and a host of other issues (which) cast a shadow on (Iran’s nuclear) program and have (raised) questions about whether that program is truly for peaceful purposes or not.”
Zlauvinen said that he expects Iran to defend its program as a peaceful one.
“And then the question will be how much the US and others will push for this issue to be included or not in any outcome document.”
He added: “I believe that the more progress we may have in the talks in Vienna regarding the JCPOA, the less the level of discussions in the review conference will be. But if there is no progress on those talks, there will probably be more debate here.”
Speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s minister of foreign affairs, said that Arab states view the NPT regime as highly important, and acknowledge the IAEA as the only agency with a mandate to verify incidents related to the peaceful use of nuclear material.
He told world ambassadors and ministers that the treaty was based on a deal that called on nuclear states to eliminate their atomic weapons and on all other nations to commit to not producing such weapons.
“Nuclear weapons states have not complied. The Arab world has concerns about that,” said Safadi, urging those states to adopt transparency regarding their nuclear arsenals.
He called for the creation of binding instruments to reassure non-nuclear states of international safeguards against the use of atomic weapons.
Safadi also evoked the clear ban on nuclear technology transfers to states that are not party to the treaty, singling out Israel, one of four countries that have not joined the agreement, along with Pakistan, India and South Sudan.
The 1995 Review conference ended with a decision to create a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.
Safadi said that the “Middle East has enough troubles already to deal with (without) any new form of crisis or the entry of nuclear weapons to our nations.”
Jordan “fully commits to the NPT,” he added.
But Safadi said that the goal of achieving a nuclear-weapons-free Middle East goes hand in hand with the resolution of all Middle Eastern issues, including the Palestinian struggle, the war in Syria, the Yemeni conflict and the tensions in Libya.
“These are real impediments, mutually reinforced. Without mutual resolution (of them all) we will continue to see the Middle East struggling,” he said. 

AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top prosecutor Tuesday cleared a Syrian-flagged ship for release after it was seized over allegations by Kyiv’s embassy in Beirut that it carried flour and barley stolen from Ukraine, an official said.
Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat allowed the Laodicea, which docked in the northern port city of Tripoli last week, to set sail after investigations failed to prove it carried stolen goods, a judicial official told AFP.
“Preliminary investigations... did not reveal the existence of a criminal offense, or that the goods were stolen,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Ukraine’s embassy in Lebanon had claimed that the grain aboard the ship was loaded from a region occupied by Russian forces and said it presented Lebanese authorities with proof that the merchandise was stolen.
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Moscow’s forces of ransacking its grain warehouses since Russia invaded the country in late February.
On Saturday, Oueidat ordered the vessel’s seizure and instructed police to investigate.
The prosecutor found that the grain aboard the vessel belonged to a Syrian merchant, the judicial official said.
“The Syrian national whose name is on the shipment from Ukraine came in for investigation and presented the papers and documents that prove his ownership,” the official said on Tuesday.
Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, has this week tentatively resumed grain exports following a UN-backed deal.
A Sierra Leone-registered ship, Razoni, set sail from Odessa port for Lebanon Monday under an accord brokered by Turkey and the United Nations that seeks to release millions of tons of trapped Ukrainian produce to world markets and curb a global food crisis.
The Marine Traffic website showed the vessel — which is carrying 26,000 tons of maize — off the coast of Bulgaria by 0900 GMT on Tuesday.
Lebanon, which is struggling with one of the world’s worst financial crises, is facing a particularly acute bread shortage.

Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Emir on Tuesday issued decree to dissolve parliament, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. 

The country’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said the dissolution of parliament came “because of practices and actions that threaten national unity.”

Last week, Kuwait appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, the ruling emir’s son, as the prime minister to lead the 12-member Cabinet until the dissolution of parliament ahead of early elections, according to KUNA. 

The date of the vote has yet to be announced. It represents Kuwait’s fifth government in the last two years, as the country’s emir-appointed Cabinet and elected parliament battle over power-sharing. 

 

AFP

ISTANBUL: The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa under a landmark deal to lift Moscow’s naval blockade in the Black Sea is expected in Istanbul “after midnight” on Tuesday, the Turkish defense ministry said.
The Sierra Leone-registered ship, Razoni, set sail for Tripoli in Lebanon from Odessa just after 0600 GMT on Monday carrying 26,000 tons of maize.
It had originally been expected to arrive in Istanbul early on Tuesday afternoon.
The vessel made its way along the Romanian coast overnight, but switched off its automatic identification system AIS at around 2300 GMT, meaning it could no longer be tracked, according to the Marine Traffic website.
Ankara did not immediately provide any explanation for the move.
The Razoni had initially progressed very slowly at just seven knots in Ukrainian waters due to possible mines but was then able to pick up speed, Marine Traffic said.
It will be inspected by a special joint coordination center set up last Wednesday and staffed by civilian and military officials from both Ukraine and Russia, as well as delegates from Turkey and the UN.
In line with agreed procedure, the inspections will not take place in Istanbul port itself, but at sea, at the mouth of the Bosphorus.
Media have been warned to stay away from the vessel.
“Boats will not be authorized to approach the ship. The command of the coast guard will take the appropriate measures in this respect,” the defense ministry said.

Arab News

CAIRO: Seen by many as a menace of the sea, now Egypt’s Red Sea governorate, one of the country’s top touristic destinations, has banned jet skies as a proactive step to prevent “disastrous” accidents, according to local newspapers.   

Governor Amr Hanafy said the decision did not seek to upset visitors to the governorate’s cities but rather to preserve the lives of citizens and tourists.

The governor ordered the activation of the ban, which has been issued since 2010, from Monday, urging authorities to immediately deal decisively with violators.

Violators face punishments including the seizing of their jet ski, the statement added. 

The governor indicated that he does not aim to restrict citizens and tourists, but since jet ski accidents are “catastrophic,” he said he would not wait for a “disaster” to occur in any of the Red Sea cities amid the current tourism boom witnessed by the governorate, especially Hurghada. 

Hanafy said there are many other safer water activities taking place.

