Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah

JEDDAH: Jeddah is witnessing an influx of visitors from throughout the Kingdom enjoying the coastal city’s beautiful beaches, especially at King Abdullah Economic City, which features water sports and activities such as fishing and diving.

The city is also hosting “Summer & Vibes,” a program with scores of activities for tourists to enjoy.

Jeddah’s attractions combine modernity, heritage, luxury, entertainment, marine tourism, diving and world-class activities. The city is an attractive tourist destination for people from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Jeddah’s heritage is deeply rooted in “Al-Balad,” an historic neighborhood that has witnessed significant development in recent years and is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

It combines authenticity and modernity through its historic buildings and ancient popular markets, making the area an open heritage museum.

The city also has a number of gardens and parks, the most popular of which is Prince Majed park, which covers 120,000 sq. m. It was designed according to the highest international standards, providing visitors and their families with a quick getaway into nature where they can enjoy shows, games, green squares, water fountains and restaurants.

Visitors can easily organize their tourist trips to Jeddah and discover its fascinating experiences through Visit Saudi, which provides tourists and visitors with information and services around the clock.

Information is available in eight languages.