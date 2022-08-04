You are here

  • Home
  • Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah

Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah

Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah
Jeddah is an attractive tourist destination for people from inside and outside the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjt97

Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah

Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah
  • Jeddah’s attractions combine modernity, heritage, luxury, entertainment, marine tourism, diving and world-class activities
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Jeddah is witnessing an influx of visitors from throughout the Kingdom enjoying the coastal city’s beautiful beaches, especially at King Abdullah Economic City, which features water sports and activities such as fishing and diving. 

The city is also hosting “Summer & Vibes,” a program with scores of activities for tourists to enjoy.  

Jeddah’s attractions combine modernity, heritage, luxury, entertainment, marine tourism, diving and world-class activities. The city is an attractive tourist destination for people from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Jeddah’s heritage is deeply rooted in “Al-Balad,” an historic neighborhood that has witnessed significant development in recent years and is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. 

It combines authenticity and modernity through its historic buildings and ancient popular markets, making the area an open heritage museum.

The city also has a number of gardens and parks, the most popular of which is Prince Majed park, which covers 120,000 sq. m. It was designed according to the highest international standards, providing visitors and their families with a quick getaway into nature where they can enjoy shows, games, green squares, water fountains and restaurants.

Visitors can easily organize their tourist trips to Jeddah and discover its fascinating experiences through Visit Saudi, which provides tourists and visitors with information and services around the clock.  

Information is available in eight languages.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah summer

Related

Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
Sport
Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
Prince Majed Park receives over 300,000 visitors during Jeddah Season 2022
Saudi Arabia
Prince Majed Park receives over 300,000 visitors during Jeddah Season 2022

Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex

Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex

Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex
  • The delegation received a presentation on the manufacturing, replacing, and repair processes, which are carried out by various teams comprising of over 200 skilled Saudi technicians in total
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of the Pilgrims’ Affairs Mission of Sudan, Abdul Hadi Ahmed Abbas, visited the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing Kaaba Kiswa on Tuesday along with his accompanying delegation.

The group was received by the complex’s director general, Faisal bin Saleh Madani, the complex’s assistant director general for public relations and media, Hamza bin Abdulelah Al-Ayouni, the director of the production department, Ali bin Hassan Maash, and the complex’s calligrapher, Mukhtar Alem Shaqda.

The delegation received a presentation on the manufacturing, replacing, and repair processes, which are carried out by various teams comprising of over 200 skilled Saudi technicians in total.

Abbas praised the Saudi government for its ongoing efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims. At the end of the visit, souvenirs and gifts were exchanged.

This year, in a change from tradition, the Kiswa was replaced on the night of the new Islamic year on Muharram 1, 1444, or Saturday, July 30.

The Kiswa is decorated with Qur’anic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kg of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kg of silver thread.

The cost of making a new 850 kg Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million ($6.65 million), making it the world’s most expensive covering.

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa Sudanese pilgrims Makkah Kaaba

Related

Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Head of Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex in Makkah
Kaaba kiswa handed over to senior keeper
Saudi Arabia
Kaaba kiswa handed over to senior keeper

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
SPA

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
  • The MoU will regulate and protect the intellectual property rights arising from all audio and visual materials issued by the general presidency
Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has sponsored the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority at its Riyadh headquarters on Wednesday. 

The MoU will regulate and protect the intellectual property rights arising from all audio and visual materials issued by the general presidency, while also regulating the means through which they can benefit from these rights.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of SAIP CEO Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, in the presence of Bader bin Saleh Al-Asheikh, the undersecretary of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for governance and legal affairs, and Turki bin Owaid Al-Otaibi, the director of the SBA’s Digital Archive Center.

Al-Suwailem thanked the President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, and SBA’s CEO Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi for showing interest in and following up on this matter.

“SAIP, in cooperation with its partners, seeks to raise people’s awareness regarding the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and complying with the relevant laws and regulations, which consider intellectual property as a tool that contributes to the promotion of intangible assets and their impact on the national economy. 

“This can be done by generating and using intellectual property rights in order to benefit from them, while also making sure to respect and preserve them,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques

Related

Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
SPA

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Education and Training Evaluation Commission, represented by the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, granted institutional accreditation to the National Industrial Training Institute and the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy. 

The NITI and the SADA were accredited after meeting the commission’s criteria for a specific period of time.

The national center aims to improve the quality of training through specific frameworks and standards in order to ensure that the requirements of the job market are met.

The NITI is one of the joint non-profit national projects between Saudi Aramco and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation. 

The SADA is a technical and academic institution established as a result of the partnership between Saudi Aramco and the TVTC.  

Topics: Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) National Industrial Training Institute Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy

Related

Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts
  • Exhibition includes copies of the Qur’an dating back to the third century AH
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Fahad National Library has opened an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts, including medieval copies of the Qur’an, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The library’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil launched the opening, which includes books printed prior to the Kingdom’s unification during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

Saleh Al-Aboudi, director of the library’s Anecdotes and Collections Department, gave a presentation explaining the exhibition’s contents, which boasts Qur’ans dating back to the third century AH as well as local manuscripts, miniatures, antiquities, inscriptions, and other Arab and Saudi publications.

Topics: Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023
  • The latest developments in humanitarian work around the world will be discussed to improve outcomes for aid beneficiaries
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum will be held in February 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The forum will be held on February 20-21, 2023 and will be hosted by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the United Nations and its humanitarian organizations.

It will be attended by the leaders of Arab, Gulf, and international organizations, as well as members of UN humanitarian agencies and experts.

They will discuss the latest developments in humanitarian work around the world to improve outcomes for aid beneficiaries.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief to separate Yemeni conjoined twins on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief to separate Yemeni conjoined twins on Thursday

Latest updates

Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah
Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah
Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex
Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex
Saudi tourism spending grew 52% to $25.5bn in 2021
Saudi tourism spending grew 52% to $25.5bn in 2021
Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA
Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.