What We Are Doing Today: Right Bite

Right Bite offers its customers myriad delectable and healthy meals from its menu, such as chicken quesadillas with brown bread.
Updated 04 May 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Updated 04 May 2022
Zaid Khashogji

For those looking to eat delicious food while maintaining a low-calorie intake, look no further than Right Bite, the place where weight loss does not mean that you need to compromise on your favorite dishes.

Right Bite offers its customers myriad delectable and healthy meals from its menu, such as chicken quesadillas with brown bread. You can also opt for a meal plan tailored to fit your goals and lifestyle.

Some of the dishes in the weight loss meal plan include chicken biryani with Indian spices and saffron rice; a lean beef shawarma platter with roasted potatoes; Lebanese sayyadia, a dish made of lean fish and rice served with sesame paste and gravy; a homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwich on a whole-wheat baguette; and shakshuka, Arabian style hard poached eggs on a bed of sautéed zucchini, spinach and leek with a side of whole wheat pita.

Right Bite promises to make healthy eating simple by delivering a weight loss meal plan that is balanced and calorie-controlled, designed to optimize your daily intake of nutrients and keep you mentally alert and physically charged.

Meal plans can be customized to meet your target weight and dietary preferences, and the restaurant also offers nutrition consultations with one of its specialists before choosing a plan.

After signing up for one of their meal plans, you can expect daily deliveries of your meals to your home or workplace. Currently, the restaurant is offering discounts on its packages, which include 20-day, 40-day and 60-day meal plans, ranging from SR1,679 ($448) to SR7,197 for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

The restaurant can be found on delivery apps like Jahez and HungerStation, while the meal plan subscription is currently offered only in Riyadh.

Arabs often use saffron and cardamom in their traditional dishes as they enjoy the smell and flavor the spices exude.
Today’s recipe is for saffron and cardamom cookies that can be enjoyed with Arabic coffee.
To make the cookies you need 300g plain flour, 200g unsalted butter, 100g caster sugar, 1 tbsp warm milk, 1 tsp ground cardamom and a pinch of saffron and salt. You also need 50g sugar and 1 tsp ground cardamom for dusting.
Soak the saffron in the warm milk for 10 minutes and then stir the milk until it turns a bright orange-yellow color. Dice the butter and gently combine it with sugar using your hands.
In a large bowl, add the milk, butter mix and the other ingredients to the flour and mix well, but not too much — the dough should be flakey, otherwise the cookies will turn out hard.
Roll the dough into a cylindrical shape, wrap in clingfilm and refrigerate for 30 minutes before cutting the dough into 2cm-thick discs.
Place a parchment sheet on a baking tray and distribute the cookies. Put the tray in the preheated oven at 180 C and leave it to bake for 12-15 minutes or until the cookies turn a bit golden.
For the dusting mix the ground cardamom with sugar and dust on the baked cookies while they are still hot.

If you are interested in tasty baked savory snacks then this Lebanese recipe is a must.

Sfeeha is a classic Lebanese dish that can best be described as a flat, ground beef pie. It is eaten as a light meal during the day, or as an appetizer in some places. Usually, all Levant countries enjoy it as a breakfast dish served with pomegranate molasses and yogurt.

To make sfeeha, you need to prepare the dough first to give it some time for fermentation. For the dough, you will need 500 grams of all-purpose flour, 180 ml of milk, 90 ml of water, 2 tablespoons of oil, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 tablespoon of yeast, and 1/2 a teaspoon of salt.

Mix all the ingredients and knead until they are fully incorporated, then set the dough aside to prove for at least one hour.

For the filling, you will need 500 grams of lamb mince, 1 diced medium onion, four chopped tomatoes, 1 teaspoon of Lebanese seven-spice mix, 1 tsp dried mixed herbs, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, and a 1/4 teaspoon of chili flakes.

Fry the diced onion until it is lightly golden, and add the minced lamb, spices, and seasoning. Cook it until the mixture is well done, then add chopped tomatoes and cook down for about 15 to 20 minutes on a medium heat until the tomatoes are cooked down and reasonably dry. Set the filling aside until it has cooled down

Divide the dough into balls of equal sizes, approximately 30 to 35g in weight for each ball. Flour your working surface and roll out each dough ball into circles.

Spread the spiced meat filling on the dough, using your hand and pressing it down, making sure to avoid the sides, then shape the dough into an open square pocket.

To get the shape of the square pocket, use your thumb and forefinger, grab one side of the dough and gather it with your finger until it has a sharp corner. This might need a little practice.

Place the sfeeha onto parchment paper on a baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and pine nuts, and serve warm.

DUBAI: In the Muslim world, Ramadan marks the holiest month of the Islamic calendar and is a time where millions of people practice fasting from food and drink, shifting their focus to self-reflection and spiritual growth.

But more recently, the trend of “intermittent fasting” has been heavily promoted by health gurus, celebrities and influencers as an effective weight-loss tool and way to detox the body.

These benefits, however, among many others, have long been studied as Muslims have been fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan for centuries.

So what happens to the human body after 30 days of time-restricted feeding?

Dr. Lina Shibib, a nutritionist at Medcare Hospital, Dubai, says the practice of periodically abstaining from food and drink for a month has proven to promote various healing processes in the body and improve functionality.

According to a new study from King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, fasting has been shown to boost brain function, improve long-term memory and generate new “hippocampal” neurons, which prevent neurodegenerative disorders.

“Fasting and exercise both boost the creation of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, in nerve cells,” said Shibib, pointing out that this protein is involved in learning, memory and the formation of new cells and has the ability to make neurons more stress-resistant.

“During fasting, neurons go into a ‘resource conservation and stress resistance’ state,” she said.

“When a person feeds after fasting, their neurons go into ‘growth’ mode, producing more proteins, growing, and forming new connections,” Shibib told Arab News.

As a result, these cycles of metabolic challenge followed by a recovery period, according to researchers, may improve neuroplasticity, learning, memory, concentration, sharpness and stress resistance in the brain.

“Researchers also found (that these hippocampal neurons) will slow the progression of cognitive decline, therefore (potentially) delaying or preventing dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Shibib said.

In other parts of the body, health experts have also seen subtle changes in organ function.

For instance, one study reported a decrease in blood sugar levels and an increase in insulin sensitivity in people who fasted during the month of Ramadan.

“When we fast, our bodies don’t have access to glucose as they normally do, requiring our cells to find other ways to generate energy,” Shibib said.

Fasting, in essence, rids our bodies of toxins, she explained, adding that when practiced regularly, it can encourage cells to engage in processes that are not normally triggered when a regular supply of food is available.

In fact, organs such as the liver and kidneys, both of which are responsible for detoxification, are then fully able to regenerate without the constant influx of additional toxins.

Such important cell-cleaning processes known as “autophagy” take place when the body is not required to digest any food, promoting its own immune defense.

On the other hand, fat is one of the body’s most stubborn toxins to get rid of, and therefore weight loss is a difficult process for millions of people worldwide.

According to Dr. Pankaj Shah, an endocrinologist at the Mayo Clinic, fat is only a toxin when the body’s capacity to store it in fat cells is overwhelmed and therefore stores it in places where it is toxic.

For example, fat stored in the liver can lead to a fatty liver, increasing the risk of diabetes, just as fat stored in muscle fiber or the pancreas can lead to the same prognosis.

“If by fasting the total body fat decreases, it is because the dietary fat is replaced by healthier fat,” said Shah, who referred to a necessary reduction in calorie intake.

If weight loss is achieved during Ramadan, improvements are then evident in the liver, muscles, insulin secretion and insulin action, and a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease is likely.

In fact, a review from the University of Sydney, Charles Perkins Center, Australia, found 70 studies and showed that over the Ramadan period, there is a reduction in body fat content (as a percent of body weight) in those who are overweight or obese.

Since it stimulates metabolism and balances hunger and satiety hormones, fasting is considered especially useful for those wishing to lose weight and who are usually unsuccessful.

However, over and beyond the physical changes and benefits of fasting, the ancient practice is considered one that brings about mindfulness and helps with mental and spiritual fulfillment.

“A lot of the benefits felt in Ramadan may be related to physical changes in fasting, but also, more family time, meditation, prayers and extra gratitude often seen during the religious period,” Shah said.

If you are looking for a healthy soup that is low in calories and yet filling and tasty, then this roasted courgette soup is for you.

Courgette is known for having zero fat, low calories and high protein, and is a natural source of potassium that can help maintain normal blood pressure. It is also rich in vitamin C, which contributes to reducing tiredness and fatigue, and folate.

For roast courgette soup, you need 650 grams courgettes (around three large pieces), 750 ml of chicken, or vegetable stock if you are vegan, 60 ml of cream, 50 grams of cheese (optional), 2 cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon of oregano, salt, and pepper.

Cut the courgettes into 1 cm chunks and distribute them on a baking tray and drizzle them with olive oil, then roast them in the oven at 180 C for 10 minutes before adding the garlic and roast for five more minutes.

Move the courgette and garlic in a pot, add the stock, oregano, salt, and pepper, and simmer for about 15 minutes until the courgettes are completely soft, add the parsley and further simmer for three more minutes. Blend the soup mixture with a hand blender until smooth. The cream can be added for a thicker texture.

Pour the soup into a large bowl and sprinkle any type of cheese of your choice, parsley, or coriander. Serve.

JEDDAH: Balila is a popular Arab dish, widely spread among Arab societies, especially in the Levant, Iraq, Egypt, and the Hijaz region of the Kingdom.
The dish consists mainly of boiled chickpeas, cumin, vinegar, pickled cucumber and other spices.
It is often sold on carts by street vendors who roam neighborhoods, or can be found near local shopping malls.
Arab News spoke to Abeer Sinan, 55, who has been making and selling the dish for around a decade.
She said balila is consumed at other times of the year as well, but the dish gains in popularity in the holy month.
“The Hijaz region is famous for balila, and it is associated with beautiful memories especially in Jeddah,” she said.
“Every year in Ramadan, the balila season really begins in Qabil Street in Al-Balad,” she added.
The vendor usually wears traditional Hijazi attire like an ommah (scarf), vest, and foutah (a garment wrapped around the hips), and chants witty phrases about the product to attract customers.
Sinan said the benefits of balila are plenty because chickpeas are wholegrain and loaded
with minerals.
“Don’t you see the Levants eat chickpeas all the time? The first thing is that these are whole grains, they are not peeled or anything. All their components in them are known to help in losing weight and reduce sugar in the blood,” she said.
“It also supports the digestive tract, contains many vitamins and minerals that give the body strength and increases energy and activity, and also improves the mood,”
she added.
She said while every balila maker gives their own twist to recipes, most do try to present it in its most traditional way.
“Of course, balila is great
when it is presented in its traditional form. It is visually pleasing. I always try to present it in its traditional way as much as I can,” she said.
Although balila’s popularity rises during Ramadan, Sinan plans to open a shop that sells the dish all year round.

