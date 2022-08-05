You are here

South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st

South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country’s 1st
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or KPLO, lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country’s 1st

South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country’s 1st
  • South Korea’s $180 million mission — the country’s first step in lunar exploration — features a boxy, solar-powered satellite designed to skim just 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the lunar surface
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December.
If successful, it will join spacecraft from the US and India already operating around the moon, and a Chinese rover exploring the moon’s far side.
India, Russia and Japan have new moon missions launching later this year or next, as do a slew of private companies in the US and elsewhere. And NASA is next up with the debut of its mega moon rocket in late August.
South Korea’s $180 million mission — the country’s first step in lunar exploration — features a boxy, solar-powered satellite designed to skim just 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the lunar surface. Scientists expect to collect geologic and other data for at least a year from this low polar orbit.
It is South Korea’s second shot at space in six weeks.
In June, South Korea successfully launched a package of satellites into orbit around Earth for the first time using its own rocket. The first try last fall fizzled, with the test satellite failing to reach orbit.
And in May, South Korea joined a NASA-led coalition to explore the moon with astronauts in the coming years and decades. NASA is targeting the end of this month for the first launch in its Artemis program. The goal is to send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back to test the systems before a crew climbs aboard in two years.
Danuri — Korean for “enjoy the moon” — is carrying six science instruments, including a camera for NASA. It’s designed to peer into the permanently shadowed, ice-filled craters at the lunar poles. NASA favors the lunar south pole for future astronaut outposts because of evidence of frozen water.
South Korea plans to land its own spacecraft on the moon — a robotic probe — by 2030 or so.
“Danuri is just the beginning,” Sang-Ryool Lee, president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, said in the SpaceX launch webcast.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying Danuri took off from Cape Canaveral close to sunset. The first-stage booster — making its sixth flight — landed on an ocean platform several minutes later for further recycling.
It was the third spaceshot of the day from the US
United Launch Alliance kicked things off at sunrise in Florida, launching an Atlas V rocket with an infrared missile-detection satellite for the US Space Force. Then Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company sent six passengers on a quick ride to space from West Texas.
Across the world, the company Rocket Lab launched a small classified satellite from New Zealand for the US National Reconnaissance Office.

US condemns as 'provocative' China's firing of missiles around Taiwan over Pelosi visit

US condemns as 'provocative' China's firing of missiles around Taiwan over Pelosi visit
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

US condemns as 'provocative' China's firing of missiles around Taiwan over Pelosi visit

US condemns as 'provocative' China's firing of missiles around Taiwan over Pelosi visit
  • Tokyo lodges diplomatic protest with Beijing, saying five of the missiles reached Japanese exclusive economic zone
  • Taiwan said the Chinese military fired 11 ballistic missiles “in several batches”
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

PINGTAN, China: The US on Thursday denounced as an "overreaction" and "provocative China's show of force after the Asian superpower fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets around Taiwan, in an angry response over the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

“China has chosen to overreact and use the speaker’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“The temperature’s pretty high,” but tensions “can come down very easily by just having the Chinese stop these very aggressive military drills,” he added.

China launched a series of exercises in multiple zones around Taiwan, straddling some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world and at some points just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the island’s shore on Thursday following Pelosi's stunt.

The US House speaker was the highest-profile US official to visit Taiwan in years, defying a series of stark threats from Beijing, which views the self-ruled island as its territory.

The drills began around 12 noon local time (0400 GMT), and involved a “conventional missile firepower assault” in waters to the east of Taiwan, the Chinese military said.

Taiwan said the Chinese military fired 11 Dongfeng-class ballistic missiles “in several batches” and condemned the exercises as “irrational actions that undermine regional peace.”

Taipei did not say where the missiles landed or whether they flew over the island.

But Japan, a key US ally, said that of the nine missiles it had detected, four were “believed to have flown over Taiwan’s main island.”

Tokyo has lodged a diplomatic protest with Beijing over the exercises, with Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi saying five of the missiles were believed to have landed in his country’s exclusive economic zone.

Taipei’s defense ministry said it had detected 22 Chinese fighter jets briefly crossing the Taiwan Strait’s “median line” during Thursday’s exercises.

AFP journalists on the border island of Pingtan saw several small projectiles flying into the sky followed by plumes of white smoke and loud booming sounds.

On the mainland, at what is said to be China’s closest point to Taiwan, AFP saw a batch of five military helicopters flying at a relatively low altitude near a popular tourist spot.

Beijing has said the drills will last until midday on Sunday.

Beijing has defended the drills as “necessary and just,” pinning the blame for the escalation on the United States and its allies.
“In the face of this blatant provocation, we have to take legitimate and necessary countermeasures to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing Thursday.
Military analysts told Beijing’s state broadcaster CCTV that the goal was to practice a possible blockade of the island and contain its pro-independence forces.
“The purpose is to show that the PLA is capable of controlling all the exits of the Taiwan Island, which will be a great deterrent to ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist forces,” said Zhang Junshe, a senior researcher at China’s Naval Research Institute.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had contacted Beijing “at every level of government” in recent days to call for calm and stability.
“I hope very much that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretext to increase its aggressive military activity,” Blinken told ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh.

'Stop it', says Japan

Speaking at the same meeting, Japan’s foreign minister called for an “immediate stop” to China’s military drills near Taiwan.
“China’s actions this time have a serious impact on the peace and stability of the region and the international community,” Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
The manoeuvers are taking place along some of the busiest shipping routes on the planet, used to supply vital semiconductors and electronic equipment produced in East Asian factory hubs to global markets.
Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau has issued warnings to ships to avoid the areas being used for the Chinese drills.
The Taiwanese cabinet said the drills would disrupt 18 international routes passing through its flight information region (FIR).
Taiwan’s 23 million people have long lived with the possibility of an invasion, but that threat has intensified under President Xi Jinping, China’s most assertive ruler in a generation.
Analysts said the Chinese leadership is keen to project strength ahead of a crucial ruling party meeting this autumn at which Xi is expected to be given an unprecedented third term, but that China is not aiming to escalate the situation beyond its control — at least for now.
Titus Chen, an associate professor of political science at the National Sun Yat-Sen University in Taiwan, said: “The last thing Xi wants is an accidental war.”
 

Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread

Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AP

Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread

Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
  • The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City, health officials said
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AP

ALBANY, New York: New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus.
The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City, health officials said.
So far, only one person has tested positive for polio — an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County who suffered paralysis.
But based on earlier polio outbreaks, “New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected,” the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, said in a statement.
“Coupled with the latest wastewater findings, the Department is treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg of much greater potential spread,” she said. “As we learn more, what we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today. We must meet this moment by ensuring that adults, including pregnant people, and young children by 2 months of age are up to date with their immunization — the safe protection against this debilitating virus that every New Yorker needs.”
The polio patient in Rockland County is the first person known to be infected with the virus in the US in nearly a decade. Wastewater samples collected in June and July in adjacent Orange County also contained the virus.
Polio, once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, was declared eliminated in the United States in 1979, more than two decades after vaccines became available.
A majority of people infected with polio have no symptoms, but can still shed the virus and give it to others for days or weeks. A small percentage of people who get the disease suffer paralysis. The disease is fatal for between 5-10 percent of those paralyzed.
All school children in New York are required to have a polio vaccine, but enforcement of vaccination rules in some areas can be lax. Rockland and Orange counties are both known as centers of vaccine resistance. Statewide, about 79 percent of have completed their polio vaccination series by age two. In Orange County, that rate is 59 percent. In Rockland it is 60 percent.
The Orange County wastewater samples were initially collected from municipal wastewater treatment plants for COVID-19 testing.
“It is concerning that polio, a disease that has been largely eradicated through vaccination, is now circulating in our community, especially given the low rates of vaccination for this debilitating disease in certain areas of our County,” said Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman said. “I urge all unvaccinated Orange County residents to get vaccinated as soon as medically feasible.”

Rights group: ‘Lanka govt harassed, intimidated protesters’

Rights group: ‘Lanka govt harassed, intimidated protesters’
Updated 04 August 2022
AP
Reuters

Rights group: ‘Lanka govt harassed, intimidated protesters’

Rights group: ‘Lanka govt harassed, intimidated protesters’
  • New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement that Sri Lanka’s military sought to curtail protests through intimidation, surveillance, and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators, activists, lawyers and journalists
Updated 04 August 2022
AP Reuters

COLOMBO: An international human rights group says Sri Lanka’s government is using emergency laws to harass and arbitrarily detain protesters who are seeking political reform and accountability amid the island country’s economic crisis.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement that Sri Lanka’s military sought to curtail protests through intimidation, surveillance, and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators, activists, lawyers and journalists since President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office last month.

“The Sri Lankan government’s crackdown on peaceful dissent appears to be a misguided and unlawful attempt to divert attention from the need to address the country’s urgent economic crisis,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, Human Rights Watch’s South Asia director.

Sri Lanka is bankrupt, having announced that it is suspending repayment of its foreign loans pending the outcome of talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package.

“Sri Lanka’s international partners should be clear that they need to be working with a rights-respecting administration to address Sri Lanka’s deeply rooted economic problems,” Ganguly said.

Sri Lanka’s Parliament approved a state of emergency on July 27.

The decree gives the president the power to make regulations in the interest of public security and order.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sri Lanka is in a moment of challenge and crisis but has an opportunity to create a more democratic and inclusive government.

Blinken made the remarks on Thursday in Cambodia at the start of a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry.

Sabry said his country appreciates the US role in securing support from the International Monetary Fund.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia. In a speech to Parliament on Wednesday, Wickremesinghe promised leniency for those who took to violence unknowingly or at the instigation of others.

He also promised to punish those who broke laws willfully.

Some of those arrested are accused of clashing with security forces and encouraging people to break into Parliament.

Wickremesinghe’s predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country after protesters stormed his official residence and also occupied many key state buildings including the president’s office, prime minister’s office and the prime minister’s official residence.

Wickremesinghe was elected by Parliament to complete Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024.

Officials have also seized the passport of a British woman who posted about the protests on social media.

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
  • The declaration comes as the tally of cases crossed 6,600 in the US on Wednesday
  • The declaration will also help improve the availability of monkeypox data
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, the health secretary said Thursday, a move expected to free up additional funding and tools to fight the disease.
The declaration comes as the tally of cases crossed 6,600 in the United States on Wednesday, almost all of them among men who have sex with men.
“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a briefing.
The declaration will also help improve the availability of monkeypox data, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said, speaking alongside Bacerra.
The World Health Organization has also dubbed monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern,” its highest alert level.
The WHO declaration last month was designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on vaccines and treatments.
Biden earlier this month appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration’s response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.
First identified in monkeys in 1958, the disease has mild symptoms including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions, and people tend to recover from it within two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization. It spreads through close physical contact and is rarely fatal.
Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told Reuters on Thursday that it was critical to engage leaders from the gay community as part of efforts to rein in the outbreak, but cautioned against stigmatizing the lifestyle.
“Engagement of the community has always proven to be successful,” Fauci said.
Unlike when COVID-19 emerged, there are already vaccines and treatments available for monkeypox, which was first documented in Africa in the 1970s.
The US government had distributed 156,000 monkeypox vaccine doses nationwide through mid-July. It has ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine.
The first US case of monkeypox was confirmed in Massachusetts in May, followed by another case in California five days later.

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey
  • Defense Minister Hulusi Akar: ‘It is planned that three ships will set sail tomorrow from Ukraine’
  • The first ship, loaded with 26,000 tons of maize, set off from Odessa on Monday for the Lebanese port of Tripoli
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

ANKARA: Three more ships filled with grain will sail from Ukraine on Friday under a UN-backed deal lifting Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea, Turkey’s defense minister said.
“It is planned that three ships will set sail tomorrow from Ukraine,” the Anadolu state news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying, one day after the first ship passed Istanbul on its way to Lebanon.
Ankara also announced that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the agreement’s implementation by phone with UN chief Antonio Guterres, without disclosing further details.

Moscow and Kyiv agreed in Istanbul last month to resume shipments of wheat and other grain from Ukrainian ports for the first time since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.
The first ship, loaded with 26,000 tons of maize, set off from Odessa on Monday for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
It was cleared for passage through the Bosphorus Strait by a team that included Russian and Ukrainian inspectors on Wednesday.
The ship’s passage is being overseen by an international team that includes officials from Turkey, the United Nations and the two warring parties.
The team said in a statement that the first ship’s successful passage offered “proof of concept” that the agreement can hold.
Ukraine said earlier this week that it has 16 more ships loaded with grain and ready to set sail.
Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of wheat and other grain.
The halt of almost all deliveries from Ukraine has sent global food prices soaring, making imports prohibitively expensive for some of the poorest nations of the world.

