Passive resistance as Kashmir marks three years without autonomy

  • Government in New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy on Aug. 5, 2019
  • BJP leader in Srinagar says lack of protests shows acceptance
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: An outward calm amid limited protests was seen on the streets of Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir, on Friday, as the region marked three years since the Indian government stripped it of its constitutional semi-autonomy.

On Aug. 5, 2019, New Delhi revoked the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir granted by Article 370 of the constitution, and split the state into two federally-governed territories, promising security and reform.

The article had for seven decades been the basis of India’s complex relationship with Jammu and Kashmir — part of the larger Kashmir region, which has been the subject of international dispute since the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Both countries claim Kashmir in full, and rule in part.

Article 370 allowed the Muslim-majority region to have its own flag, the freedom to make its own regulations on permanent residency, ownership of property, fundamental rights, and to bar Indians from outside the state from settling there.

I want to warn the people of this nation that the ruling party will completely destroy the Indian constitution the way they have done with the Kashmir’s constitution.

Mehbooba Mufti, Former chief minister

Its abrogation was followed by a total communications blackout, severe restrictions on freedom of movement, and the detention of hundreds of local political leaders — some of whom still remain in prison.

Thousands of additional troops have also been sent to the region, the world’s most militarized zone, where over 500,000 soldiers were stationed before 2019.

For the past few years, Aug. 5 has been marked by protests, strikes, lockdowns and heavy security deployment, but on Friday most business establishments, schools and offices remained open.

A local leader and spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr. Hina Bhat, told Arab News the lack of major incidents on Friday was a sign that the scrapping of Article 370 has been accepted by the population.

“The very fact that nothing happened on Aug. 5, and people opened their shops, shows that people have accepted the government’s decision to abrogate the special status of Kashmir,” she said. “They want to move ahead in life.”

But in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, the city’s commercial hub, shopkeepers said they were not allowed to close their shops.

“The administration called the traders association president and told him that the shops should remain open on Aug. 5,” Ibrahim Dar, a trader in Lal Chowk, told Arab News.

Though others refused to talk, Bashir Ahmad, president of the Lal Chowk Traders’ Association, said that “people are scared and afraid to say this is true.”

A senior police officer in the area declined to comment when approached by Arab News.
Local leaders, some of whom tried to hold a protest in Srinagar on Friday, said there is no acceptance of the change.  

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir who heads the People’s Democratic Party, tried to lead a protest march in the morning.  

“On this day they took away the flags of Kashmir. Not only that: On this day the Indian constitution that gave us a flag and a constitution was also destroyed,” she said, as security forces pushed her back to her party’s office.

“I want to warn the people of this nation that the ruling party will completely destroy the Indian constitution the way they have done with the Kashmir’s constitution.”

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, a senior political leader and the convenor of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration — a political alliance between several regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir campaigning to restore its special status — said the silence and outward calm on Friday should not be taken as acceptance.

“It is forced silence,” he told Arab News.

Altaf Hussain, former BBC journalist and political analyst in Srinagar, said that the calm was only superficial.

“There is a resentment. People have not reconciled to the abrogation of the Article 370, they are still shocked and they are putting up a passive resistance.”

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought

Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought
  • The heat worsened Portugal’s drought, with 45% of the mainland in “extreme drought”
  • Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed torrid conditions in the early summer
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal recorded its hottest July on record last month, the country’s weather service said Friday.
The heat worsened Portugal’s drought, with 45 percent of the mainland in “extreme drought” — the highest classification — and the rest in “severe” drought, which is the second-highest, by the end of July.
Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed torrid conditions in the early summer, and scientists say climate change will continue to make weather more extreme.
Southern Europe’s climate is changing to resemble that of North Africa, according to experts.
The Portuguese weather service, known by its acronym IPMA, said July was the hottest since national records began in 1931.
The average temperature was 25.14 degrees Celsius (77.25 degrees Fahrenheit), it said. That was almost 3 degrees Celsius higher than the expected July average.
National rainfall measured 3 millimeters (0.12 inches), which was around 22 percent of the normal amount, the IMPA said.

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections
Updated 05 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections

Arab Americans hold ground in Michigan elections
Updated 05 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Arab Americans held their own in Michigan’s primary elections on Aug. 2, but it was a Jewish American congressman who was ousted there by a massive $12 million funded campaign by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that targeted several incumbents and candidates.

Jewish Congressman Andy Levin, the son of a former Congressman Sandy Levin and nephew of former Senator Carl Levin, was forced to run in a new district as a result of remapping last year, and lost Tuesday.

Despite his well-known surname, Levin lost to Congresswoman Haley Stevens in part because he was targeted by AIPAC, which was angered by his support of both Israeli and Palestinian interests.

But long-time Michigan political consultant and pollster Dennis Denno told Arab News that AIPAC’s money wasn’t the real factor that caused his loss, but rather it was his decision to challenge Stevens in a year when women candidates are seeing a surge in their popularity.

 

“Haley Stevens was kind of a celebrity with Michigan Democrats. She flipped a Republican congressional seat. And she takes credit with helping with the auto bailout under President Obama. So that was unfortunate for Democrats because you had two congressionals getting merged into one district,” said Denno, explaining the battle in the newly drawn 11th Congressional District during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“A lot of Democrats were frustrated if not bitter with Andy Levin because he could have run in that Carl Marlinga-John James seat (10th District) and could have avoided this really ugly expensive primary because he wanted to run in Oakland County.”

Denno added: “Andy Levin was kind of more, for a lack of a better word, moderate with regards to Middle East policies. The pro-Israel and AIPAC groups beat him up over that. ... I saw a lot of the mail and I saw a lot of the TV ads (attacking Levin). One you had Haley Stevens, she is a woman, so she has got that bounce and I didn’t see how Andy Levin was going to break through.”

But Levin chose not to run in the 10th District where Palestinian American activists Huwaida Arraf announced her candidacy. Arraf was also targeted by AIPAC but Denno said he didn’t believe she could overcome the popularity and name recognition that fueled Carl Marlinga’s election victory there on Tuesday.

Stevens won 60 percent or 70,478 votes in the new 11th District while Levin only took 40 percent or 47,117 votes, according to unofficial election returns from Wednesday morning.

In the 10th District, Marlinga won on his high-profile name recognition, securing 48 percent of the vote in a field of five Democratic candidates, including Arraf, who ran fourth with 13 percent support.

Marlinga served nearly 40 years as Macomb County prosecutor, assistant US attorney and judge on the 16th Judicial Circuit Court and Probate Court. Oakland and Macomb counties have always represented the heart of innovation and hard work in Michigan.

Denno said the new 10th District leans Republican and despite Marlinga’s primary victory, he faces a tough race in November against John James who ran twice as a Republican for the Michigan Senate.

 

“Carl Marlinga was the only one who had name ID. I really like Carl Marlinga. He is a great guy. He has been in politics since forever. There have been some questions in his past. But I just think it was very difficult for anyone to take out Carl Marlinga in that Democratic Primary,” Denno said of Arraf’s challenge.

“That being said, it is going to be very difficult for Carl Marlinga to take out the Republican John James who ran for Senate two times and almost won in both of those elections. I think Carl Marlinga is going to have an uphill battle.”

Denno said he expects Michigan to lean Democratic in the upcoming November General Elections, noting the strong performance of Palestinian Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who was also a major target of the AIPAC campaign to unseat or block Arab candidates. Michigan shows that women candidates in the Democratic Party will have an edge going into the November elections in part because of the high-profile battle over abortion rights.

 

“Some of Donald Trump’s candidates did really well, and some didn’t. I think the other thing is, again, female candidates did really well. Female candidates start off with a one to three point advantage, and I think that has been proven over and over again,” Denno said, saying that Trump will be an albatross on Michigan Republicans rather than an advantage.

“(Rashida Tlaib) did really well in a brand new district for her. She is a national name. I did a little work for her opponent Janice Winfrey who is a nice person. But no offense to Janice, she was kind of a second-tier candidate. There really wasn’t that strong candidate that was needed to challenge Rashida. And Rashida works really hard. She raised a lot of money.”

Tlaib’s previous district was majority Detroit but her new 12th district includes Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and more Arab American voters than before. Tlaib won with 64 percent or 61,401 votes in a field of four candidates. Winfrey ran second with 22 percent or 21,577 votes.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington, D.C. including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7:00 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Canada to ban handgun imports: minister

Canada to ban handgun imports: minister
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Canada to ban handgun imports: minister

Canada to ban handgun imports: minister
  • Such guns "have one purpose and one purpose only and that is to kill people," said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino
  • Global Affairs Canada added in a statement that the ban for businesses and individuals was a temporary measure
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

MONTREAL: Canada announced Friday it will ban the import of handguns beginning on August 19, as part of a wider proposed freeze in the wake of high-profile mass shootings in the United States.
Such guns “have one purpose and one purpose only and that is to kill people,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a press briefing announcing the move.
Global Affairs Canada added in a statement that the ban for businesses and individuals was a temporary measure, set to “last until the national freeze comes into force,” which is expected to happen by the fall.
The announcement was welcomed by arms control group PolySeSouvient, which called it an “important and innovative measure that will undoubtedly slow the expansion of the Canadian handgun market pending the passage” of the handgun freeze.
Experts remain skeptical about the effectiveness of gun control measures taken by Ottawa, pointing to the smuggling of guns from the neighboring United States as the real problem.
On Wednesday, the Canada Border Services Agency announced two major seizures in western Canada of “ghost guns,” which have no serial numbers and are difficult to trace.
From January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022, CBSA Pacific Region seized 581 firearms at ports of entry and in international mailings.
Friday’s announcement comes months Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a proposed national handgun ownership freeze in May.
The freeze was announced after two particularly high-profile mass shootings in the United States — at a Texas elementary school where 21 people, mostly children, were killed; and at a New York state supermarket, where a gunman targeting African Americans killed 10 people.
Trudeau’s statement prompted Canadians to flock to gun stores and rapid sell-offs of inventory.
According to government estimates, there are more than one million handguns in Canada, which has a population of 38 million.
Some 2,500 stores sell handguns in the country.

Rapid climate migration fuels slum growth in Bangladeshi capital

Rapid climate migration fuels slum growth in Bangladeshi capital
Updated 05 August 2022

Rapid climate migration fuels slum growth in Bangladeshi capital

Rapid climate migration fuels slum growth in Bangladeshi capital
  • 2,000 people move from rural areas to Dhaka’s overcrowded slums every day
  • Coastal and river erosion in Bangladesh claim at least 10,000 hectares of land every year
Updated 05 August 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When Abdul Alim moved to Dhaka five years ago, after floodwaters swept away his farmland in southern Bangladesh, he hoped to find a livelihood, like tens of thousands of others who arrive in the city every month, displaced by the impacts of climate change.

Alim, a 68-year-old farmer, arrived in Dhaka with his family from Bhola, an island in the estuary of the Meghna River, just a few kilometers from the Bay of Bengal. It was the seventh time he had to abandon his home due to river erosion, which this time destroyed everything he owned.

“We’ve lost all ancestral lands,” Alim told Arab News in the Karail slum area, where he now lives with his wife and youngest son, working as a rickshaw driver. “I don’t have any permanent address now.”

Alim’s two other sons have found work at garment factories outside Dhaka, and he only gets to meet them a few times a year.

“My family fell apart due to river erosion,” he said. “All our hopes and dreams have gone under the waters of the Meghna River.”

Mansurul Haider, who arrived in Dhaka four years ago from Satkhira, a southwestern coastal district, did not lose his land but is no longer able to cultivate it after tidal waters poisoned the soil.

Like farming, finding drinking water also became difficult in his village as the rising sea level has been compounded by heatwaves that have lately intensified across the whole Indian subcontinent.

“People sometimes used to walk several kilometers to refill their drinking water pots from the reserve ponds, a dedicated drinking water source. But things became worse during summer when these little ponds are dried up,” he said.

“I was compelled to migrate to the capital in search of livelihood.”

He now works at a garment factory in Dhaka, like many other climate migrants who find employment in the city’s sprawling industrial areas.

The Dhaka North City Corp., which governs about 80 percent of the Bangladeshi capital’s 22 million population, estimates that about 2,000 people move from rural areas to the city’s overcrowded slums every day.

“Seventy percent of them are climate migrants,” Peal Hasan, the administration’s information officer, told Arab News.

“Most inhabitants of the slums were displaced by the rise in sea level, water salinity, river erosion, floods and droughts in rural areas of Bangladesh.”

While the influx of migrants creates an opportunity for Dhaka’s future economic growth, it also poses challenges in responding to the population shift as the city is already considered to be one of the world’s most crowded and most polluted.

“Many industries have developed within the town. That has a very negative impact on biodiversity,” Hasan said.

“It also creates extra pressure on the land of the city, its green spaces and water bodies.”

Migration to the country’s urban centers has been on the rise since the early 2000s, as accelerated coastal and river erosion have been claiming about 10,000 hectares of land every year, according to data from the Disaster Management Bureau.

Syed Aminul Haque, director of COAST Foundation, an NGO working in the country’s coastal areas, estimates that now hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis are forcibly displaced every year from the country’s disappearing river lands. 

“There should be a budget allocation every year for the river protection of the country, which will reduce incidents of river erosion,” he said. “Only then we can bring down the number of the internally displaced.”

But it may be easier said than done.

According to Prof. Atiq Rahman, one of Bangladesh’s most renowned climate scientists, erosion, which has always been a natural phenomenon in riverine Bangladesh, has now been accelerated and made more visible by climate change.

One solution to address it, he told Arab News, would be adapting to the new circumstances by introducing, for example, varieties of crops that grow well on saline soil.

“For people in the coastal areas, where increased salinity has become a growing concern, we need to be prepared to adapt to the changes,” he said. 

“We can’t resist it. We need to adjust to the changed situation of the climate at this moment.”

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan

Anti-US protests erupt in Afghanistan
  • Photos shared on social media showed protesters in at least seven Afghan provinces
  • Banners read "Down with USA", "Joe Biden, stop lying" and "America is a liar"
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

KABUL: Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a US drone strike that Washington says killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri this month.
The protests were launched a day after the Taliban said their government had no information about Zawahiri “entering and living” in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.
Photos shared on social media showed protesters in at least seven Afghan provinces carrying banners reading “Down with USA,” “Joe Biden, stop lying” and “America is a liar.”
Zawahiri, the top leader of the hard-line militant group, was killed with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials stated, the biggest blow to the militants since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.
Zawahiri’s death in Kabul raised questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbor other militant groups.
Taliban warned Washington that “if such incidents are repeated again and if the territory of Afghanistan is violated then responsibility for any consequences will be on United States.”
The Taliban gained complete control over Afghanistan on Aug. 15 last year after US led foreign forces withdrew and top Afghan leaders including the country’s president fled, marking an end to two decades of war.

