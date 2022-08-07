White House: China’s actions around Taiwan are ‘provocative, irresponsible’

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Saturday that China’s actions in and around the Taiwan Strait were provocative and irresponsible after Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island.
“These activities are a significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible, and raise the risk of miscalculation,” a White House spokesperson said.
“They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects,” the spokesperson said.
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends
The disagreement triggered weeks of legal arguments as Archie's parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments
AP
LONDON: A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months died Saturday at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue.
Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at 12:15 p.m., about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family’s effort to extend treatment and a request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child's best interests.
“I’m the proudest mum in the world,'' Dance said as she stood outside the hospital and wept. “Such a beautiful little boy and he fought right until the very end.''
The legal battle is the latest in a series of very public British cases in which parents and doctors have sparred over who is better qualified to make decisions about a child's medical care. That has sparked a debate about whether there’s a more appropriate way to settle such disagreements away from the courts.
Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.
Doctors concluded Archie was brain-stem dead soon after the accident and sought to end the long list of treatments that kept him alive, including artificial respiration, medication to regulate his bodily functions and round-the-clock nursing care. But his family objected, claiming Archie had shown signs of life and wouldn't have wanted them to give up hope.
The disagreement triggered weeks of legal arguments as Archie's parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments. Doctors at the Royal London Hospital argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.
After a series of courts ruled it was in Archie's best interest that he be allowed to die, the family asked for permission to move the him to a hospice. The hospital said Archie’s condition was so unstable that moving him would hasten his death.
On Friday, High Court Judge Lucy Theis rejected the family’s request, ruling that Archie should remain in the hospital while treatment was withdrawn.
“Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case,″ Theis wrote in her decision. “I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them."
That ruling was carried out Saturday after both the U.K. Court of Appeal and the European Court of Human Rights refused to take up the case.
But Archie's family said his death was anything but peaceful.
Ella Carter, fiance of Archie's eldest brother, Tom, said Archie was stable for about two hours after the hospital stopped all medication. That changed when the ventilator was turned off, she said.
“He went completely blue,'' she said. “There is absolutely nothing dignified about watching a family member or a child suffocate. No family should ever have to go through what we’ve been through. It’s barbaric.”
Carter put her head on Dance's shoulder and sobbed as the two women hugged.
The hospital expressed its condolences and thanked the doctors and nurses who had looked after Archie.
“They provided high quality care with extraordinary compassion over several months in often trying and distressing circumstances,'' said Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer of Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital. “This tragic case not only affected the family and his carers but touched the hearts of many across the country.''
Legal experts insist cases like that of Archie are rare. But some disputes pitting the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families have been fought in the public eye, such as the 2017 legal battle over Charlie Gard, an infant with a rare genetic disorder. The parents unsuccessfully fought for him to have experimental treatment before he died.
Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on a child's medical treatment. The best interests of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what they believe is best.
Ilora Finlay, a professor of palliative medicine at Cardiff University and member of the House of Lords, said this week she hopes the Conservative government will hold an independent inquiry into different ways of handling these cases. Deciding such disputes through an adversarial court process doesn’t help anybody, she said.
“The parents don’t want to go to court. The doctors don’t want to go to court. The managers don’t want to go to court,” Finlay told Times Radio. “My worry is that these cases are going forward to court too quickly and too early, and that we need an alternative way of managing the communication between the doctors and the parents."
The difficulty for parents is that they are in shock and often want to deny that there has been a catastrophic brain injury, Finlay said.
“When there’s brain injury, often their child looks intact, so their face looks as it always did,'' she said. “So understanding what has gone on inside the brain and the amount of injury is something that needs to be sensitively explained to parents, and that takes time."
Archie's family was supported by the Christian Concern, which campaigns on end-of-life issues and the role of religion in society. The group said it was a “privilege'' to stand beside the family.
“The events of the last few weeks raise many significant issues including questions of how death is defined, how those decisions are made and the place of the family,'' Christian Concern Chief Executive Andrea Williams said.
Pro-Palestinian protesters in UK hold vigil for 5-year-old killed in Israel raid on Gaza
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Pro-Palestinian protesters held a demonstration in East London against Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, organizers said.
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for the occupied enclave after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl, along with at least 15 others in the past two days, the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa said.
Israel has said it was necessary to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, saying the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.
Health authorities in the Palestinian enclave, which is controlled by Hamas, said a five-year-old girl was among 15 people killed since Friday, adding that more than 140 have been wounded.
“This followed a day of street action as individuals from London to Glasgow pledged to boycott Coca-Cola as part of FOA’s latest #NotInMyFridge National Pledge,” the non-profit organization said. “Anti-apartheid activists distributed #NIMF leaflets at food hubs across the country, including at Coca-Cola’s first European flagship store which was recently opened to the public in Covent Garden.”
Pro-Palestinian activists also protested against the “ongoing administrative detention of Khalil Awawdeh,” while a mock bride and groom urged people not to serve Coca-Cola at their weddings.
“We need consistent campaigning to hold companies to account for their complicity in Israel’s murdering of Palestinians,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of Public Affairs at FOA.
“It’s time to make a simple pledge and support Palestine by boycotting Coca-Cola,” he said. “We’re asking people to pledge that Coca-Cola won’t be in their fridges for summer barbecues, parties and weddings,” adding: “Our good times must not come with the taste of apartheid and at the expense of Palestinian rights.”
FOA claims that “Coca-Cola has long been criticized for its complicity in Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid.”
It says it operates in the town of Atarot, north of Jerusalem, which is “an illegal Israeli settlement built on land stolen from Palestinians. Atarot operates in violation of international law, and FOA’s campaign urges Coca-Cola to changes its ways.”
UN’s nuclear watchdog chief condemns shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant
Updated 06 August 2022
Reuters
ZURICH: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised grave concerns on Saturday about the shelling the previous day at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying the action showed the risk of a nuclear disaster.
Both sides accused each other on Saturday of engaging in “nuclear terrorism.” Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russia for the damage while Russia’s defense ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant.
“I’m extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.
Grossi, who leads the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, urged all sides in the Ukraine conflict to exercise the “utmost restraint” around the plant.
Shells hit a high-voltage power line on Friday at the facility, prompting its operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected. The plant was captured by Russian forces in early March in the opening stage of the war but it is still run by its Ukrainian technicians.
Energoatom said Russia wanted to disconnect the station from the Ukrainian electricity system and cause blackouts in the south of the country. Moscow’s forces, it said, had placed weapons and explosives in two of the power-generating units and mined the shoreline outside the plant.
“It is highly probable that all of this will cause a nuclear and radiation disaster,” it said in a statement on Saturday.
Russia’s defense ministry said damage to the plant had only been avoided thanks to the “skilful, competent and effective actions” of its units.
Grossi said that military action jeopardizing the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia plant “is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs.”
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
Thirty-two people were injured in the crash which happened at 5:40 a.m.
Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said 19 people were in a serious condition
Updated 06 August 2022
Reuters
VARAZDIN, Croatia: Twelve people were killed in Croatia on Saturday when a Polish bus filled with religious pilgrims slipped off a road and crashed near Varazdin, authorities said.
Thirty-two people were injured in the crash which happened at 5:40 a.m. (0340 GMT) on the highway between Varazdin, in northwest Croatia, and capital Zagreb.
Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said 19 people were in a serious condition.
Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, who was traveling to the site on Saturday, said the injured were being treated at five hospitals in Croatia.
He said there were 44 Polish pilgrims on the bus driving from Poland to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic shrine in southern Bosnia, including two drivers. Among them were three priests and six nuns, a ministry spokesman said.
Police cleared the area where the accident took place after firefighters and medical teams recovered all the occupants of the vehicle which had Warsaw registration plates.
Polish police officers, in Croatia as part of project “Safe Tourist Destination” project, were helping Croatian authorities in communicating with the survivors.
An investigation has been started into the cause of the accident.
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities
The last Russian strike on Sloviansk was July 30, but Ukrainian forces are fortifying their positions around the city in expectation of new fighting
Updated 06 August 2022
AP
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces began an assault Saturday on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s military and local officials said.
Both cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka have been considered key targets of Russia’s ongoing offensive across Ukraine’s east, with analysts saying Moscow needs to take Bakhmut if it is to advance on the regional hubs of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
“In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation, concentrating its main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It uses ground attack and army aviation,” the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.
The last Russian strike on Sloviansk was July 30, but Ukrainian forces are fortifying their positions around the city in expectation of new fighting.
“I think it won’t be calm for long. Eventually, there will be an assault,” Col. Yurii Bereza, head of the volunteer national guard regiment, told The Associated Press.
Russian shelling killed five civilians and injured 14 others in the Donetsk region in the last day, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote Saturday on Telegram, saying two people were killed in Poprosny, and one each in Avdiivka, Soledar and Pervomaiskiy.
The governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region said three civilians were injured after Russian rockets fell on a residential neighborhood in Nikopol, a city across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. The nuclear plant has been under Russian control since Moscow’s troops seized it early in the war.
“After midnight, the Russian army struck the Nikopol area with (Soviet-era) Grad rockets, and the Kryvyi Rih area from barrel artillery,” Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.
Another Russian missile attack overnight damaged unspecified infrastructure in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia. On Thursday, Russia fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, damaging 50 residential buildings in the city of 107,000 and leaving residents without electricity.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned this week that the situation was becoming more perilous day by day at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
“Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” at the plant, he said. “What is at stake is extremely serious.”
He expressed concern about the way the plant is being operated and the danger posed by the fighting going on around it. Experts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War said Russia is shelling the area intentionally, “putting Ukraine in a difficult position.”
The Ukrainian company operating the nuclear power station said Saturday that Russian troops are using the plant’s basement to hide from Ukrainian shelling and have barred its Ukrainian staff from going there.
“Ukrainian personnel do not yet have access to these premises, so in the event of new shelling, people have no shelter and are in danger,” Enerhoatom, a Ukrainian state enterprise, said on its Telegram channel.
Enerhoatom said Friday that Russian rockets had damaged the plant’s facilities, including a nitrogen-oxygen unit and a high-voltage power line. Local Russian-appointed officials acknowledged the damage, but blamed it on the Ukrainians.