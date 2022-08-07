You are here

Edinburgh Festival Fringe presents Yemeni play 

Edinburgh Festival Fringe presents Yemeni play 
The play, which features musical and multimedia elements, is by award-winning Yemeni artist Shatha Altowai and her composer husband Saber Bamatraf. (Facebook)
Edinburgh Festival Fringe presents Yemeni play 

Edinburgh Festival Fringe presents Yemeni play 
DUBAI: Scotland’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe this week presented a Yemeni play titled “Saber Came to Tea” to give visitors a taste of the Middle East. 

The short play, based on a true story, follows a young couple who stand against the constraining social norms of their families and risk their lives to be together. 

The play, which features musical and multimedia elements, is by award-winning Yemeni artist Shatha Altowai and her composer husband Saber Bamatraf. 

The couple worked with Palestinian poet Ghazi Hussein and writer and director Robert Rae on the narrative.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicked off on Aug. 5 and will run until Aug. 29. 

This year’s event returned in full capacity after it was canceled in 2020 and was reduced in size in 2021. 

Muslim ‘Home Alone’ film to hit UK screens in aid of charity

Muslim ‘Home Alone’ film to hit UK screens in aid of charity
Muslim ‘Home Alone’ film to hit UK screens in aid of charity

Muslim ‘Home Alone’ film to hit UK screens in aid of charity
  • The critically acclaimed “Super Hijabi,” which stars a Muslim girl wearing a hijab, will be screened in five British cities
LONDON: A film dubbed the “Muslim version of ‘Home Alone’” is set to appear in UK cinemas in aid of international charity Penny Appeal’s campaign on behalf of orphans.

The critically acclaimed “Super Hijabi,” which stars a Muslim girl wearing a hijab, will be screened in five British cities — London, Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow — from Aug. 19-29.

“Super Hijabi” is based around a 10-year-old girl tech genius whose parents who are on the brink of divorce. After thieves steal the family safe, she uses her skills to track down the bad guys and reclaim the family’s belongings before financial stress forces her parents to call it quits, Penny Appeal said in a statement.

The charity described the film as a “Muslim version of ‘Home Alone’,” and said the production “is revolutionary to the world of Muslim-inspired movies.”

Poet and performer Boonaa Mohammed and stand-up comedian and actor Omar Regan head the film’s cast.

Penny Appeal founder Adeem Younis said: “We are very proud to present a film made by Muslims and distributed by Muslims.”

Younis said that the screenings will raise money for the charity’s OrphanKind projects, which provide vulnerable orphans around the world with basic necessities, including school uniforms, clothing and books.

Dubai to host a new film festival in October

Dubai to host a new film festival in October
Dubai to host a new film festival in October

Dubai to host a new film festival in October
DUBAI: The Dubai-based Great Minds Events Management company has announced the launch of Meta Film Festival, which will be held Oct. 27-29 at Vox Cinema in Dubai’s Nakheel Mall.

The festival is billed as the first private-sector- and industry-stakeholder-led film festival in the Middle East and Africa and promises red-carpet premieres and an awards ceremony. It comes five years after the last edition of the not-for-profit, state-run Dubai International Film Festival, which ran annually from 2004 to 2017.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Due to its location, the festival guarantees one of the most diversified audiences present at any festival, with the legendary glitz and glamour of Dubai to accompany,” the official website states.

The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony that will honor films across seven categories: Best Arabic Feature Film, Best International Feature Film, Best Animation Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Short Film, Best Student/Youth Film and the Film Development Fund award.

Meta Film Festival is accepting submissions on its website, with a selection committee that includes the managing director of Vox Cinemas and the head of OSN Studios deciding which titles make the final cut.

REVIEW: ‘Paper Girls’ is more than its similarities to ‘Stranger Things’

REVIEW: ‘Paper Girls’ is more than its similarities to ‘Stranger Things’
REVIEW: ‘Paper Girls’ is more than its similarities to ‘Stranger Things’

REVIEW: ‘Paper Girls’ is more than its similarities to ‘Stranger Things’
DUBAI: Time travel. Giant mechs. Estranged relationships. And a lot of growing up to do — quickly. Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s comic-book series, “Paper Girls,” has been compared to “Stranger Things” from day one, but the coming-of-age, sci-fi series stands on its own two feet — and does it well.

Yes, both shows feature kids on bikes and catchy, synth-laden throwback tunes; but by the end of episode one, “Paper Girls” reveals itself to be its own unique beast — edgy, heartwarming and full of surprises.

“Paper Girls” begins in the wee hours after Halloween night in the year 1988 in Stony Stream – a fictional suburb of Cleveland. It is Chinese-American teenager Erin’s (Riley Lai Nelet) first time on the paper route. When she has to deal with a racist customer, tomboy Mac (Sofia Rosinsky) comes to the rescue and quickly introduces her to the rest of the all-girl delivery gang: KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza), the suburb’s rich girl, and Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), who in her own words is “on the fast track to MIT,” which makes her the brains of the group.

What follows is an increasingly strange night that ends with the four girls being thrown into the future, the year 2019 to be precise, seemingly caught in a time war between underground, rebel soldiers and the nefarious old guard.

While the series makes some narrative departures from the comic book series, it stays true to the spirit of (writer) Vaughan and (illustrator) Chiang’s “Paper Girls,” which makes sense since both serve as executive producers on the show.

While the show is very much built on sci-fi bones, “Paper Girls” thrives in its quieter, more human moments, of which there are many. When the 12-year-old girls must confront their future selves and the lives they’ve built for themselves, while simultaneously building trust and camaraderie among their group, all the while trying to save humanity, it feels like a fully realized and lived-in world.

And the glue that holds it all together? The four excellent lead stars who all make a mark and hold their own, alongside the more experienced cast featuring names such as Ali Wong, Adina Porter, Nate Corddry and Jason Matzoukas.

With “Paper Girls,” creator Stephany Folsom and showrunner Christopher C. Rogers have put together a refreshingly understated feminist caper of young heroines banding together to take on the world. We hope they return for seconds.

The first season of “Paper Girls” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid to launch new clothing label

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid to launch new clothing label
Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid to launch new clothing label

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid to launch new clothing label
DUBAI: Making the leap from runway to design studio, Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid is set to launch her new clothing label. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the supermodel offered a sneak peek at her newest venture, Guest in Residence, on Instagram.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes process of creating her knitwear line, she posted a gallery of images showing herself hard at work, as well as the fabric swatches, the brand’s logo, clothing tags and piles of sweaters, in addition to her wearing lavender knitwear. Also seen in the photos were stylist and fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson; knitwear designer CJ Kim; and fashion publicist Kevin McIntosh Jr.

“Been workin on something . . . with love, @guestinresidence,” Hadid, 27, captioned the images.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also added “founder, creative director @guestinresidence” to her Instagram bio.

While a launch date and further information have yet to be revealed, the Guest in Residence Instagram account and website are up and running. “Coming soon,” the site currently reads.

Hadid’s friends and fans lent their support in the comments section, with sister Bella Hadid writing: “What we’ve all been waiting for.” Hailey Bieber also commented, writing: “So excited about this.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gigi made a splash last month when she hosted the British Vogue X Self-Portrait summer party. As the newest brand ambassador of the contemporary luxury label from London, the supermodel showed up in a lime-green, figure-hugging dress from Self-Portrait. She completed the look with matching metallic heels and Self-Portrait’s new-season Bow bag — creative director Han Chong’s first bag design.

Meanwhile, Yolanda Hadid, the 58-year-old former model, and mother to Gigi and Bella, returned to social media after a nine-month hiatus on Sunday, revealing that she has been battling depression following the death of her mother, and had experienced a Lyme disease relapse.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Coming back from a nine-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse . . . the emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system,” Hadid wrote.

“My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own. Texting is so much easier than picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it,” she continued in the lengthy post.

Highlights from UAE's Hamdan International Photography Awards 2022

Highlights from UAE's Hamdan International Photography Awards 2022
Highlights from UAE's Hamdan International Photography Awards 2022

Highlights from UAE's Hamdan International Photography Awards 2022
  • Selected highlights from the 11th edition of the UAE-based photography prize
DUBAI: The winners of the 11th season of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum International Photography Awards were announced earlier this month. The theme of this year’s awards was ‘Nature’ (intended to “draw the world’s attention to the seriousness of environmental issues and the need to unite efforts and enhance awareness of the importance of preserving our great home that we all share,” HIPA’s secretary general Ali bin Thalith said in a press release), but photographers could also enter the ‘General’ category (open to both black-and-white and color images), and the ‘Portfolio’ category, and the ‘Portrait’ category. Here, we present a selection of highlights from the winning entries. 

Grand Prize Winner

‘Gannet Storm’

Henley Spiers 

The British photographer picked up the $120,000 grand prize for this stunning underwater shot of a gannet in the waters off the Shetland Islands — “a cold, harsh and wild place of which I have grown extremely fond,” he tells Arab News. 

“Gannets are one of the most impressive animals I’ve ever come across, master of both air and sea. This photograph is captured underwater, surrounded by diving gannets, and I tried to display the controlled violence of the scene with a photograph which goes beyond what is seen by the naked eye. Dialing my shutter speed down, and moving my camera along with the movement of the seabirds, an artistic blurring occurred, eventually (after many attempts) leading to the frame we see here,” he continues.

Spiers’ photograph fits perfectly with the intentions of the prize, as stated by bin Thalith. Sadly, the gannets of the Shetlands are, Spiers explains, “in the midst of an avian flu pandemic which has ripped through their colonies. I recently returned from Shetland and bore witness to heart-wrenching scenes within the bird populations. One can only hope that nature will be sufficiently resilient to resist the damage caused by this disease.”

First Prize Winner, Nature

‘Jumeirah’

Ryo Minemizu

The Japanese photographer named his nighttime shot of Mollusca Gastropoda larvae “Jumeirah” because he felt it bore a resemblance to Dubai’s man-made island Palm Jumeirah. “It’s a cautious creature,” Minemizu said in his submission text. “If it feels the slightest splash of water, it will return to the oyster.” His shot was taken in the waters near Komi Island in Okinawa, Japan.

First Prize Winner, General (Color) 

‘Boats Matrix’

Cao Nguyen Vu 

This image was shot in the Quang Ngai province of Cao’s homeland, Vietnam — located on the coast of the South China Sea. The fishermen’s boats, Vu explained, were “neatly lined up when anchored to avoid Typhoon Molave (in 2020), the most-powerful typhoon to hit Quang Ngai in 30 years, completely destroying 325 homes and damaging more than 140,000.” Vu is not a professional photographer, but works in health care and volunteers for a local charity in Quang Ngai, his hometown.

First Prize Winner, Portrait

‘Relaxing in the rain’

Ali Saifaldeen 

The Qatari photographer’s captivating image of a mountain gorilla called Kibande was taken in Uganda. “In rainy weather, we encountered a family of 19 gorillas,” Saifaldeen explained in his submission. “Kibande was in an open area in the rain, and when she closed her eyes, (it was the perfect time to take) this photo of her relaxing in the rain.”

First Prize Winner, General – B&W

‘Flour War’

Muhammad Alamsyah Rauf

The Indonesian photographer describes his shot of a group of kids in Papua celebrating their graduation from school by throwing flour over each other as looking “like a funny war.” “Despite their poverty and the poor condition of their school, they create happy moments together,” he said in his submission text.

First Prize Winner, Portfolio

‘Cold Pursuit’

Paul Nicklen

Nicklen is a Canadian biologist “fascinated by changing seasons and their effect on the wildlife populations at our planet's extremes, where conditions can shift dramatically.” This shot was taken on the Fishing Branch River in Canada’s Yukon, where “dwindling resources force typically isolated, nomadic” animals such as this bear “into close proximity.” Nicklen said he hopes images like those in his portfolio “will help underscore the struggle of life in the wild and convince us to rethink actions that jeopardize the survival of our animal cousins. Our urgency in dealing with the existential threat of climate change will make all the difference for her future and those like her.”

Fourth Prize Winner, Nature

‘How Did You Get There?’

Thomas Vijayan

Vijayan took this bewildering picture of an orangutan up a huge tree in Borneo “after a grueling trip by boat and foot in shallow waters teeming with crocodiles.” Orangutans, he explained, only look up when they’re climbing, “so there’s only one way to get a picture … to stay on top of it.” The hardest part, he said, “was keeping quiet while he looked at me.”

Fourth Prize Winner, Portfolio 

‘Architectronic’

Shad Abdul Kader 

Kader’s portfolio focused on the architecture of Dubai. “Over the decades, Dubai has developed some of the most innovative modern architectural buildings across commercial, residential, and public sectors,” he wrote. “From the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, to the latest architectural brilliance at Expo 2020, the list is astounding. As an aspiring photographer, it is my vision to capture these iconic structures through my lens.” 

