You are here

  • Home
  • Tourist visa holders can now perform Umrah

Tourist visa holders can now perform Umrah

Tourist visa holders can now perform Umrah
Pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport as Saudi Arabia allows vaccinated foreigners to make the off-season Umrah pilgrimage. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4s6h

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Tourist visa holders can now perform Umrah

Tourist visa holders can now perform Umrah
  • 49 nations eligible under the new rules
  • Booking online or on arrival, says ministry
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Kingdom will now allow visitors holding tourist visas to perform Umrah.

Citizens of 49 countries will be able to do so by securing their visas online at Visit Saudi Arabia, or immediately on arrival at airports.

The decision has been taken to allow as many people as possible to perform the ritual.

Those who qualify include holders of visas to the US and the UK, as well as those who have Schengen visas.

The regulations allow visitors to obtain a tourist visa, valid for 12 months, to visit other cities in the Kingdom.

Those who have family visit visas are allowed to perform Umrah, by booking through the Eatmarna app.

To perform Umrah, visitors are required to obtain comprehensive health insurance, which includes covering the costs of COVID-19 treatment, accidents resulting in death or disability, and expenses arising from flight delays or cancellations.

Those wishing to perform Umrah from nations other than those who currently qualify, should apply for visas at the Kingdom’s embassies in their countries.

Documents required include proof of residence and employment, return ticket, bank statement proving financial stability, itinerary, and complete personal information.

Topics: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Umrah pilgrims

Related

First Iraqi Umrah pilgrims arrive in Madinah
Saudi Arabia
First Iraqi Umrah pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Crisis and disaster management center inaugurated in Najran

Crisis and disaster management center inaugurated in Najran
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Crisis and disaster management center inaugurated in Najran

Crisis and disaster management center inaugurated in Najran
  • Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz says opening reflects seriousness with which Kingdom takes safety of citizens, residents and visitors
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Najran Governor Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz inaugurated on Tuesday a new crisis and disaster management center in Najran after approval from the Political and Security Affairs Council.

The aim is to establish centers in all regions of the Kingdom.

Prince Jalawi stressed that directives to establish new crisis centers reflect the keenness of the government to ensure the safety of citizens, residents and visitors during emergencies.

He also highlighted the importance of working as a unit to strengthen cooperation and integration between government, civil agencies and Saudi society.

The official spokesman of Najran region, Mohammed Al-Ahmadi, briefed the governor on the center’s vision for excellence in managing crises and disasters at the national level, and strengthening the security and stability of the region by raising preparedness levels.

The center is tasked with supervising, monitoring and managing all national resources to confront crises and disasters — depending on the capabilities of the region.

It is also tasked with establishing a solid base for documenting cooperation and integration among all concerned parties in the region efficiently and effectively, and involving the community with government and civil sectors in awareness and volunteer initiatives and programs.

The governor watched a mock crisis scenario — a simulated chemical leak at King Khalid Hospital in Najran and the new Najran General Hospital — and methods to deal with it through the center in coordination with the concerned authorities.

He then toured the center and was briefed on security and service operations by the region’s police director, Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Shammari, the director of civil defense in the region, Maj. Gen. Saad Al-Shahrani, the director general of health affairs in the region, Dr. Ibrahim Bani Hamim, the mayor, Saleh Al-Ghamdi, and the director of the Red Crescent Authority branch in the region, Mohammed Al-Faraj.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Najran

Related

Bahrain tourism minister discusses opportunities in Saudi Arabia with officials
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain tourism minister discusses opportunities in Saudi Arabia with officials
Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister
Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister

Saudi man hailed a “hero” after pulling drowning father and daughter from Austrian lake

Saudi man hailed a “hero” after pulling drowning father and daughter from Austrian lake
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi man hailed a “hero” after pulling drowning father and daughter from Austrian lake

Saudi man hailed a “hero” after pulling drowning father and daughter from Austrian lake
  • Askar Al-Hajri was visiting Hallstatt with two of his colleagues when he saw young girl fall from a 5-meter-high fence into lake
  • Social media users praised the Saudi citizen as a hero
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

AUSTRIA, VIENNA: Meet Askar Al-Hajri, he’s a Saudi citizen who was holidaying in Austria, and he’s a hero.

Al-Hajri was visiting Hallstatt, a village in Austria, with two of his colleagues when he saw a young girl fall from a 5-meter-high fence into a lake.
Now the Saudi Embassy in Vienna has hailed him a “hero” for his courageous actions.


“The girl was sitting on the fence as her father snapped photos of her before she suddenly fell into the lake,” Al-Hajri told the Saudi news channel Al Ekhbariya.
Hearing wails and screams from the lake, Al-Hajri said he was first assured when he looked over and found that the father had jumped to his daughter’s rescue.
But Al-Hajri said the situation quickly worsened when both disappeared under the water.
“That’s when I had to take action and save them,” he said during the interview.
Al-Hajri jumped into the lake and with the help of his colleagues, he said he was able to get the girl and her father out of the water.
“I had the feelings of a father watching his daughter in the lake. I did not hesitate for one second to jump in the lake with the thought that we either live together or die together,” he explained.
A video, which appears to be shot by one of the three men, showed Al-Hajri and one of his colleagues in the lake as a group of passersby were comforting the young girl on ground. It widely circulated online with social media users praising Al-Hajri as “a hero.”

 


In a tweet, the Saudi embassy in Vienna acknowledged the Saudi citizen “for his brave act.”
“We offer our gratitude to this Saudi hero,” the embassy said.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Austria

Related

Saudi father and child killed after saving his family in train collision in Austria
Saudi Arabia
Saudi father and child killed after saving his family in train collision in Austria
Special All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s new social media influencer permit graphic
Media
All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s new social media influencer permit

KSrelief’s supervisor general meets Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, pledges $10m aid

KSrelief’s supervisor general meets Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, pledges $10m aid
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

KSrelief’s supervisor general meets Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, pledges $10m aid

KSrelief’s supervisor general meets Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, pledges $10m aid
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

Abdullah Al Rabeeah, advisor to the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), met with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 

During the visit Al Rabeeah said the charity would be providing $10 million in emergency health and shelter funds. 

This came during his visit to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Cash Enrolment Centre in Warsaw. 

The KSrelief Supervisor General was briefed on the Cash Enrolment Centre work mechanism and the services provided to meet the urgent material needs of Ukrainian refugees. 

He also praised the efforts of UNHCR in supporting and alleviating the suffering of refugees and internally displaced people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief

Related

Saudi charity KSrelief launches medical program combatting blindness in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi charity KSrelief launches medical program combatting blindness in Bangladesh
Update KSrelief holds joint meeting with UNHCR, WHO in Poland 
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief holds joint meeting with UNHCR, WHO in Poland 

Bahrain tourism minister discusses opportunities in Saudi Arabia with officials

Bahrain tourism minister discusses opportunities in Saudi Arabia with officials
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

Bahrain tourism minister discusses opportunities in Saudi Arabia with officials

Bahrain tourism minister discusses opportunities in Saudi Arabia with officials
  • Both officials agreed to explore investment opportunities in the tourism sector in both countries
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s tourism minister discussed expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the tourism sector during an official visit to the Kingdom, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Fatima Jaafar Al-Sairafi met with Qusai bin Abdulla Al-Fakhri, CEO of Saudi Tourism Development Fund, in Riyadh where both reviewed ways to create diverse business opportunities in the tourism sector and promote sustainability in line with international developments.

“They agreed to explore the future prospects of tourism projects undertaken by the private sector in both countries, in addition to tapping into investment opportunities in this vital sector,” the BNA statement read.

The officials praised the deep-rooted historic relations between both kingdoms, highlighting efforts to strengthen the steadily growing ties.
Al-Sairafi highlighted Bahrain’s 2022-2025 tourism strategy, which aims to increase cooperation with other countries to boost investment in tourism infrastructure.

Topics: Bahrain #SAUDI ARABIA #tourism

Related

Saudi envoy to UN in Geneva, UNHCR chief discuss stronger cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to UN in Geneva, UNHCR chief discuss stronger cooperation
Bangladesh extends support for Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid
Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh extends support for Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid

Saudi charity KSrelief launches medical program combatting blindness in Bangladesh

Saudi charity KSrelief launches medical program combatting blindness in Bangladesh
Updated 11 August 2022
SPA

Saudi charity KSrelief launches medical program combatting blindness in Bangladesh

Saudi charity KSrelief launches medical program combatting blindness in Bangladesh
  • Thousands of people were examined in the new scheme
Updated 11 August 2022
SPA

RIYADH: A new scheme combatting blindness and its causes in Bangladesh was launched on Monday by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

The KSrelief voluntary medical team examined 6,600 cases, and performed 150 successful cataract procedures.
This latest scheme serves as an extension of projects combating blindness by the Saudi charity, for families with low incomes in a number of countries.

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia KSRelief blindness

Related

Update KSrelief holds joint meeting with UNHCR, WHO in Poland 
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief holds joint meeting with UNHCR, WHO in Poland 
KSrelief distributes food aid to families in Yemen and Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes food aid to families in Yemen and Pakistan

Latest updates

Tourist visa holders can now perform Umrah
Tourist visa holders can now perform Umrah
MENA Project Tracker— KOC receives bids for $100m flowline; CHEC wins Red Sea contract
MENA Project Tracker— KOC receives bids for $100m flowline; CHEC wins Red Sea contract
Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India - sources
Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India - sources
Crisis and disaster management center inaugurated in Najran
Crisis and disaster management center inaugurated in Najran
Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam
Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.