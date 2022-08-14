TASI loses ground after Aramco’s share decline: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index, Saudi Arabia’s main index, ended the first trading session of the week lower, following four consecutive gains led by a decline in Aramco.

TASI slipped 0.13 percent to finish at 12,514, while the parallel market, Nomu, ended flat at 22,041.

Saudi Aramco shed 0.86 percent, despite posting a 90 percent surge in the second quarter of 2022 to SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), beating analysts’ forecasts with the highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019.

The Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. dropped 1.65 percent, after it posted a 23 percent first half profit decline to SR278 million.

The Alandalus Property Co. declined 1.28 percent, after reporting SR35 million in profit for the first half of the year, down 8 percent from the same period a year ago.

The National Agricultural Development Co., known as Nadec, ended the day flat, after it turned into profits of SR43 million during the first half of 2022.

The Saudi Chemical Co. decreased 0.65 percent, after it posted a 32 percent drop in first half profit to SR47 million.

Tanmiah Food Co. edged up 0.46 percent, after profits rose 43 percent to SR32 million during the first half of 2022.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance added 0.88 percent, after it approved the re-appointment of Loay Hisham Nazer as chairman of the board and Martin Fletcher as vice chairman.

Maharah Human Resources Co. fell 2.41 percent, after it reported a 26 percent decline in half-year profit to SR52 million.

Academy of Learning Co. edged up 0.93 percent, after its profit rose 10 percent to SR8 million in the first six months of 2022.