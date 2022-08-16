You are here

Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in US shopping spree

PIF is currently in the fifth spot among the largest sovereign funds in the world with assets valued at $620 billion. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 August 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought shares in Alphabet, Zoom Video and Microsoft as part of a wider pick of US stocks, bringing the sovereign wealth fund’s second-quarter investments to about $40.8 billion.

The PIF acquired 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, 4.7 million class A shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

It also acquired shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock, buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares respectively.

The fund bought 6.3 million shares in Starbucks, and added other stocks including Adobe Systems, Advanced Micro Devices, Salesforce, Home Depot, Costco, Freeport-McMoRan, Datadog and NextEra Energy.

The PIF, which manages $620 billion in assets, is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

Apart from these firms, Saudi Arabia’s PIF is also the majority stakeholder in Lucid Motors, headquartered in California. Currently, PIF owns more than 60 percent share in the electric vehicle manufacturer.

In the first quarter of this year, PIF reduced its ownership of US equities by 22 percent to $43.6 billion, against the $55.9 billion it held a quarter earlier.

A filing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission by the end of the first quarter suggested that PIF cut its stake in three companies which includes Visa Inc., Plug Power, and Walmart.

PIF, however, increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive, PayPal, Alibaba, and Farfetch Ltd.

Data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, in April, had revealed that PIF is currently in the fifth spot among the largest sovereign funds in the world with assets valued at $620 billion. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m

Saudi Tadawul Group looks to acquire 51% of DirectFN for $37m
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stock market operator Tadawul Group has entered a non-binding deal to acquire a 51 percent stake in financial technology provider, Direct Financial Network Co.

Tadawul Advanced Solutions Co., known as Wamid and owned by Tadawul, signed a memorandum of understanding with National Technology Group, a majority shareholder of DirectFN, according to a bourse filing.

GIB Capital has been appointed to advise on the proposed transaction, with a target value of SR140 million ($37 million), subject to adjustments.

The parties involved will hold further negotiations and obtain the necessary regulatory approvals before finalizing the deal, Tadawul said in the filing, adding that any updates will be announced in due course.

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage
Updated 12 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage

Saudi retailer Alhokair posts 26% profits in Q2 despite stores fire damage
Updated 12 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading franchise retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. reported a 26 percent profit surge, despite a fire that damaged some of its outlets in the Mall of Dhahran during the second quarter of the year.

The Saudi-based retailer achieved SR58 million ($15 million) in first quarter profits, up from SR45 million during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

A massive fire at Mall of Dhahran affected at least 11 of the retailer’s stores, but it did not affect Alhokair’s financial statements due to comprehensive insurance coverage.

Revenue stayed flat at SR1.7 billion due to muted growth in Saudi retail revenue, which was compensated for by solid growth in international retail.

Revenue in Saudi retails decreased 3.8 percent year-over-year due to ramp up activity prior to Ramadan.

In a separate announcement, Alhokair said that its accumulated losses have been cut to zero, following a 45.3 percent capital reduction.

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel’s profit drops 58% on higher raw material costs
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. reported a 58 percent drop in net profit during the nine months ending June 30 in response to higher raw material prices.

The company registered a net profit of SR70 million ($9 million) for the first nine months of its financial year, from a profit of SR167.8 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit was caused due to 53 percent increased raw material costs, 41 percent lower sold quantities in the construction sector, in addition to higher financing costs. 

Construction firm Rawasi Albina sets listing date as Saudi IPO spree continues

Construction firm Rawasi Albina sets listing date as Saudi IPO spree continues
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Construction firm Rawasi Albina sets listing date as Saudi IPO spree continues

Construction firm Rawasi Albina sets listing date as Saudi IPO spree continues
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rawasi Albina Investment Co., a construction firm serving major companies including telecom giant stc and Saudi Electricity Co., will list its shares on the Kingdom’s stock market on Aug. 18.

The price guidance for a direct listing on Nomu was set at SR40 ($11), where the opening price will be based on supply and demand for the stock, according to a bourse filing.

Established in 2008, Riyadh-headquartered Rawasi Albina provides infrastructure works for telecom, electricity, and water projects.

Along with stc and Saudi Electricity, among its major clients are Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., and Nokia Corp.

Rawasi Albina will mark the Saudi Exchange’s third listing of the week, after Naqi Water Co. and Saudi Networkers Services Co.

NRG Matters — GAC Bahrain installs 552 solar panels to generate power, Egypt mulls energy cooperation with Slovenia

NRG Matters — GAC Bahrain installs 552 solar panels to generate power, Egypt mulls energy cooperation with Slovenia
Updated 16 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — GAC Bahrain installs 552 solar panels to generate power, Egypt mulls energy cooperation with Slovenia

NRG Matters — GAC Bahrain installs 552 solar panels to generate power, Egypt mulls energy cooperation with Slovenia
Updated 16 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: GAC Bahrain, a shipping and forwarding agency, will install photovoltaic solar panels on the rooftop of its warehouse in Bahrain Investment Wharf in Al Hidd, Trade Arabia reported. 

It has partnered up with renewable energy construction firm Al-Mannai Projects to install 552 solar panels that will generate around 300 kilowatts to meet the facility’s electricity needs.

It is part of the company’s commitment to environmental protection and reducing its carbon footprint across the maritime and logistics industries. 

Japanese JERA

Japan’s power generator JERA will spend around 15 billion yen ($112 million) to buy a 35.1 percent stake in Vietnamese renewable energy company Gia Lai Electricity JSC to expand its overseas business.

Egypt’s energy cooperation with Slovenia

Egypt is mulling cooperation with Slovenia in the fields of electricity, new energy and green hydrogen, according to the State Information Service. 

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker has affirmed the country’s efforts to become a clean energy hub in the African continent.

This came during a meeting between the minister and Slovenia’s Ambassador to Cairo Mateja Prevolšek to discuss ways to reinforce cooperation between the two countries.

