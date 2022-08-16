KSrelief mobile clinics provide treatment for displaced Yemenis in Walan camp

King Saud University thanks Saudi leadership after being rated top in Arab world by Shanghai Ranking

RIYADH: The president of King Saud University thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership for its support after the university was ranked top in the Kingdom and the Arab world by the Shanghai Ranking, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar said the university, ranked 121st globally, is proud of the national achievement, which adds to its local, regional and, international achievements.

“We are seeing the fruits of the university’s commitment to its educational goals in the field of developing academic studies, scientific research, and innovation in order to elevate our university, as well as the continuous work in strengthening our relations with leading scientific institutions around the world to achieve knowledge exchange with them and advance the educational level at the university,” Al-Omar said.

He continued: “We believe in the importance of appreciating successes and their impact in spreading a sense of self-confidence and belief in one’s ability to achieve more as is the case at King Saud University.”

Al-Omar said the university is continuing its scientific and research efforts to strive for excellence in various fields of science and knowledge in the world.