You are here

  • Home
  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale
Short Url

https://arab.news/9esty

Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
AP

Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale
  • Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 to advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta to chase the $18 million prize
Updated 37 min 45 sec ago
AP

WILMINGTON, Delaware: Keegan Bradley hasn’t been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back.

Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott.

Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn’t had one since the US Open — to be among the 30 players who will advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta to chase the $18 million prize.

He isn’t willing to consider the scenarios until it matters, which is Sunday. Until then, it’s all about try to do win a tournament, just like any week.

“My plan is I’m going to go home and see my kids no matter what on Sunday night,” Bradley said. “I’d love to go to Atlanta. That’s everyone’s goal to start the year.”

Scott started the postseason at No. 77 and tied for fifth in the playoff opener last week just to make it to the second stage. Now he’s at No. 45, giving him a chance. It also meant being paired with Bradley, and they put on quite a show. They combined for 15 birdies.

“He played beautifully today, and I was really just trying to follow his lead,” Scott said. “He kind of had everything going the way he wanted, and most of the time he was teeing off first and I was just trying to follow.”

PGA champion Justin Thomas put a different putter in the bag and responded with a 66 to leave him in the group with former British Open champion Shane Lowry and Harold Varner III.

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa led the group at 67.

Rory McIlroy was the only player from the afternoon who looked to challenge Bradley, and he was doing just that at 6 under with four holes to play. But then he was between clubs on the par-3 15th, tried to hit a soft cut with a 5-iron and put his tee shot into he water. He took three putts from just short of the green, missing a 3-footer, and made triple bogey.

McIlroy was in the group at 68 that included Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, who won the BMW Championship last year an hour down the road at Caves Valley on his way to capturing the FedEx Cup.

McIlroy was able to accept one bad swing that cost him three shots, especially having missed the cut last week in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

“Overall the rest of it was pretty good,” he said. “I knew once I got here last weekend, I knew it was a golf course that was going to suit me better than last week. ... Pleased with my game. Disappointed with how I finished, but encouraged with the rest of it.”

The course is new to everyone — Delaware has never hosted a PGA Tour event — though Bradley has reason to feel right at home. He won the BMW Championship in 2018 some 20 miles away at Aronimink when he was No. 52 in the FedEx Cup, sending him to Atlanta.

The courses are nothing alike. If anything, Wilmington reminds several players of a “big brother” to Caves Valley, about the same length (7,534 yards) except playing to a par 71.

Find the fairway, fire at the flag. Miss the fairway, and it’s all about trying to get into position. It doesn’t always work out that way, and Schauffele is thankful for that.

He pulled his tee shot so far left on the par-5 14th that he was in shaggy round just in front of the on No. 3. He could see a portion of the green between a television tower, some video equipment and the trees. Schauffele got line-of-sight relief, and his drop happened to be on one of the forward tees. He belted a 3-wood onto the green for birdie.

Will Zalatoris won his first PGA Tour title last week at an ideal time, moving to the top of the FedEx Cup standings. Three holes into the BMW Championship, he went bunker to rough to bunker and then three-putted for a double bogey.

He rallied with four birdies on the back and escaped with a 70. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world coming off a missed cut, still felt scrappy but holed enough putts for a 69.

Topics: golf

Related

Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead
Sport
Late eagle lifts Kim to share of FedEx St. Jude Championship lead
Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world
Sport
Cameron Smith has claret jug and now eyes No. 1 in the world

Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man United

Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man United
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man United

Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man United
  • Always one of the biggest clashes in the English football calendar, Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford has taken on even more importance after a difficult few weeks for both clubs
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER: Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years, Manchester United’s disastrous start to the season on and off the field could still get worse when they face Liverpool on Monday.

Always one of the biggest clashes in the English football calendar, Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford has taken on even more importance after a difficult few weeks for both clubs.

Liverpool’s title hopes have already been hit by draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace to leave Jurgen Klopp’s men four points adrift of defending champions Manchester City.

However, Liverpool’s woes of an early season injury crisis and the absence of Darwin Nunez due to his ill-discipline that cost the Uruguayan a red card on his home debut, pale into insignificance compared to United’s troubles.

Erik ten Hag is off to the worst start of any United manager for over 100 years after a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Brentford followed Brighton’s first ever win at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season.

A large-scale protest by United fans is planned before kick-off aimed at the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

“A fish rots from the head,” said the Manchester United Supporters Trust this week with pressure rising on the Americans to consider selling the club.

Elon Musk joked he was buying the Red Devils this week, while Britain’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe has signalled his interest.

The lack of a coordinated transfer strategy has left Ten Hag to work with largely the same squad that suffered 5-0 and 4-0 thrashings at the hands of Liverpool in their two meetings last season.

Ten Hag, though, also has questions to ask after pushing for the signing of Lisandro Martinez from his old club Ajax despite the Argentine centerback’s diminutive frame seemingly being unsuited to the rigors of the Premier League.

Martinez was hauled off at halftime against Brentford with United already trailing 4-0, but Ten Hag conceded afterwards all 11 of his starting line-up could have been replaced.

Brentford players covered 13.8 kilometers more in that match and Ten Hag reportedly responded by canceling a planned day off to make his squad run that distance the day after defeat last Saturday.

But it is on the pitch he needs a response with Liverpool also wounded for their trip to Manchester.

City’s transformation into the dominant club in English football over the past decade thanks to the flow of investment from Abu Dhabi appeared the blueprint for Newcastle to follow under the ownership of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

But Newcastle’s first summer transfer window under the new regime has been surprisingly quiet with Nick Pope and Sven Botman the only new faces at St. James’ Park.

They have still enjoyed a strong start to the season with four points from their first two games, but City’s visit will give an early indication as to how seriously the Magpies could challenge for a top-four finish.

Leicester are the only Premier League club yet to spend any money in the window and manager Brendan Rodgers is not expecting that to change due to the state of the club’s finances.

“I spent my summer holidays convincing players to come but when I come back the reality of the situation is there and we are unable to follow through with it,” said Rodgers on Thursday.

“I don’t run the finances of the club. I run the football department and if they say we can’t sign a player I trust the club that it’s the case.”

The Foxes long-serving captain Kasper Schmeichel joined Nice earlier this month and more key players could still leave with Wesley Fofana a target for Chelsea, while Newcastle have had bids rejected for James Maddison.

After just one point from their opening two games, Leicester badly need a win when Southampton visit on Saturday to lift the mood around the King Power ahead of a tough run of fixtures that includes trips to Chelsea and Tottenham in their next five games.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Tottenham vs Wolves (1130), Leicester vs Southampton, Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Fulham vs Brentford (all 1400), Bournemouth vs Arsenal (1630)

Sunday

Leeds vs Chelsea, West Ham vs Brighton (both 1300), Newcastle vs Manchester City (1530)

Monday

Manchester United vs Liverpool (1900)

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Manchester United Liverpool Erik ten Hag

Related

Man United bottom of Premier League after 4-0 thrashing by Brentford
Sport
Man United bottom of Premier League after 4-0 thrashing by Brentford
Ten Hag loses first game as Man Utd manager to Brighton
Sport
Ten Hag loses first game as Man Utd manager to Brighton

Medvedev advances to quarterfinals, Swiatek sinks in Cincy

Medvedev advances to quarterfinals, Swiatek sinks in Cincy
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

Medvedev advances to quarterfinals, Swiatek sinks in Cincy

Medvedev advances to quarterfinals, Swiatek sinks in Cincy
  • Top seed Medvedvev kept Denis Shapovalov winless against world No. 1s with a 7-5, 7-5 victory
  • Unseeded Keys was thrilled with her defeat of Swiatek, against whom she had lost two prior matches
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

CINCINNATI, US: Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced to the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters quarterfinals on Thursday while women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek was upset by American Madison Keys.

Top seed Medvedvev kept Denis Shapovalov winless against world No. 1s with a 7-5, 7-5 victory while Poland’s Swiatek lost 6-3, 6-4 to 2019 Cincinnati champion Keys, who needed five match points to finish off the shock triumph.

Shapovalov, who lost in an hour and three-quarters, has dropped all eight career matches he has played against the elite echelon.

Medvedev moved into a quarterfinal against 11th seed Taylor Fritz after the American stopped No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-5.

“It was a fight today, definitely not easy,” said Medvedev, who clinched the top US Open seeding when Rafael Nadal lost here in the second round.

“The match was pretty tight, played at a great level. My goal was to stay in every point possible and try to put pressure on him if I had the chance.”

Medvedev secured late breaks in both sets as he matched his volatile Canadian opponent.

Medvedev and Fritz have never played.

“We trained together at the start of the season before the ATP Cup,” Medvedev said. “He won Indian Wells, he’s a Masters champion. I need to be at my best to try and beat him.”

Unseeded Keys was thrilled with her defeat of Swiatek, against whom she had lost two prior matches.

“I had a couple of games with a couple of match points,” Keys said. “She beat me pretty badly last time so I’m happy to get the win.”

Swiatek never found an ace and was broken five times as she fought back in vain after standing one game from defeat.

It was the second week in a row that the Pole, who put together a 37-match win streak this season, lost in a Masters third round. She suffered the same fate in Toronto seven days earlier.

Keys plays on Friday against Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, who advanced to the last eight 6-2, 6-4 over Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Also ousted was Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit, who fell to China’s Zhang Shuai 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula ended the run of US Open champion Emma Raducanu 7-5, 6-4, sending the Briton onto the practice courts before the Aug. 29 start of her Grand Slam title defense.

Raducanu will head to New York with a 15-18 record since her 2021 title triumph and will drop from the top-10 after failing to reach the quarterfinals.

The teenager put a backhand into the net to give her opponent a match point, with Pegula sending over a service winner to wrap up the victory in an hour and three-quarters on her opponent’s 21st unforced error.

“I didn’t feel amazing out there,” Pegula said after reaching her seventh career quarter-final at a Masters 1000. “I’ve never hit with Emma, there was a lot to get used to.

“I’m happy with how I competed and stayed in it. I’m glad I handled things really well. I’ve been playing very consistently, no dramas, get out there and do what you’ve got to do. I try to do that every single week.”

Czech Petra Kvitova, twice a Wimbledon champion, defeated Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur 6-1, 4-6, 6-0. Kvitova broke six times as her fifth-ranked Tunisian opponent committed six double-faults.

Borna Coric, who upset second seed Rafael Nadal, continued his injury comeback progress by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-3.

No. 152 Coric is the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 quarter-finalist since 239th-ranked Ivo Karlovic at 2011 Indian Wells.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, semifinalist at the last two editions, defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3.

John Isner sent down 20 aces in a 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) defeat of US compatriot Sebastian Korda. At 37, Isner is the oldest Cincinnati men’s quarterfinalist in the post-1968 Open era.

Isner passed Roger Federer, who was a younger 37 when he reached his most recent Cincinnati quarterfinal in 2018.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev WTA Cincinnati Masters Madison Keys Iga Swiatek

Related

Distracted Kyrgios crumbles, Murray falls and Raducanu rolls
Sport
Distracted Kyrgios crumbles, Murray falls and Raducanu rolls
Serena Williams gets door from Raducanu in Cincinnati opener
Sport
Serena Williams gets door from Raducanu in Cincinnati opener

Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates

Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates

Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates
  • Ingebrigtsen’s victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a precocious 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018
  • Thiam went into the final 800m in total control of the multi-discipline event and duly completed the two laps to seal a comprehensive victory
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

MUNICH: Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium’s Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style.

In a mixed night for defending champions at a rain-hit Olympic Stadium, a third, Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki, left it late to also retain his hammer throw title.

But there was no such luck for two-time world long jump champion and Olympic gold medallist Malaika Mihambo and her German teammate Mateusz Przybylko in the men’s high jump.

After heavy rain had seen the evening session delayed by 20 minutes, Ingebrigtsen made up for the disappointment of finishing second to Britain’s Jake Wightman in the 1,500m in last month’s world championships in Oregon.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who dominated the 5,000m here on Tuesday, was also in total control of the 1,500m, clocking a championship record of 3min 32.76sec for his second gold of the continental track and field showpiece event.

Ingebrigtsen’s victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a precocious 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018.

Britain’s Jake Heyward claimed silver in 3:34.44, with Spain’s Mario Garcia taking bronze in 3:34.88.

Thiam went into the final 800m in total control of the multi-discipline event and duly completed the two laps to seal a comprehensive victory.

It meant the Belgian became a two-time champion on the Olympic, world and European stage.

She had registered 13.34sec in the 100m hurdles, 1.98m in the high jump, 14.95m in the shot put and 24.64sec in the 200m on the first day of action on Wednesday.

Thursday saw her go out to a disappointing 6.08m in the long jump before 48.89m in the javelin and 2:17.95 in the 800m for a total of 6,628 points.

Poland’s Adrianna Sulek won silver with 6,532pts and Switzerland’s Annik Kalin bronze (6,515).

Kenyan-born Yasemin Can came close to a second distance double for Turkey, but Germany’s 2019 world bronze medallist Konstanze Klosterhalfen bolted with 600m to run for victory in the women’s 5,000m in 14:50.47.

Can and Britain’s Eilish McColgan rounded out the podium to add to the gold and silver medals they respectively won in the 10,000m earlier in the week.

There was a battle royale in the men’s hammer throw, Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Nowicki retaining his title with a best of 82.00m on the fifth of his six attempts.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz won silver in a personal best of 80.92m, while Norwegian Eivind Henriksen took bronze (79.45) to push five-time world champion Pawel Fajdek of Poland into fourth (79.15).

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, who famously shared Olympic gold at last year’s Summer Games in Tokyo with Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim but who has been suffering with the after-effects of Covid-19, wrapped up the men’s high jump with a best of 2.30m.

It was Tamberi’s second European title after having previously won in Amsterdam in 2016.

Tobias Potye of Germany took silver with 2.27m on countback from Ukraine’s Andriy Protsenko.

Defending champion Przybylko could only finish sixth in the high jump, but Mihambo was beaten by just 3cm in her bid to retain long jump gold.

That title went to Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta, with a best of 7.06m.

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis and Karsten Warholm had earlier lent more world-class stardust to the fourth day of action in Munich.

Olympic pole vault champion Duplantis, fresh from breaking his own world record in Eugene as he clinched world gold with 6.21 meters last month, qualified with ease for Saturday’s final.

And there was also no drama for defending 400m hurdles champion Warholm, who sailed into Friday’s final.

Related

Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal
Sport
Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold, Hosszu wins 97th medal
European Champions League increased by four teams to 36
Sport
European Champions League increased by four teams to 36

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes karate gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes karate gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes karate gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes karate gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
  • After winning a silver medal at Tokyo 2020, Hamdi took top spot in the +84kg kumite category in Konya
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi has claimed karate gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey.

He defeated Ismailov Qurban of Azerbaijan 10-4 in the final on Thursday night to take first place in the +84 kg kumite category.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and head of the Kingdom’s delegation in Konya, watched the victory and congratulated Hamdi on his latest triumph.

Hamdi reached the final by beating Sen Fateh of Turkey 2-0 in the semi-final. Earlier in the day, the Saudi Olympic hero kicked off his campaign at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games by overcoming Tunisia’s Ahmad Khader through a technical knockout. He followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Khalid Hassanain of Qatar in the quarter-final.

Last year, Hamdi came within seconds of winning gold at the delayed Tokyo 2020 games but had to settle for silver after he was disqualified for a kick to the head of Iranian opponent Sajad Ganjzadeh in the final.

Topics: Saudi Arabia karate Tarek Hamdi Islamic Solidarity Games Olympics

Related

Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi leads way as Saudi Arabia bags 3 karate gold medals at GCC Games
Sport
Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi leads way as Saudi Arabia bags 3 karate gold medals at GCC Games
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship
Sport
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship

Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah

Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah

Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah
  • The Somali-English fighter will take on Crystal Nova Garcia at the Rage on the Red Sea on Saturday
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ramla Ali held a boxing session for girls and women in Jeddah on Thursday ahead of her history-making bout against Crystal Nova Garcia at the Rage on the Red Sea this Saturday.

It will not be the first time Ali makes history, having become the first English Muslim fighter to claim an amateur title in her country, and she will etch her name into the record books alongside her opponent as they become the first females to fight professionally in Saudi Arabia.

Since Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. headlined the Clash of the Dunes in 2019, there has been a 150 percent uptake in female sports participation across the Kingdom.

Boxing as a whole has seen a 300 percent jump in Saudis taking up the sport, and the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation is aiming to get 500,000 people involved in the sport over the next four years.

The increased interest in the sport and the governing body’s mission were in evidence at Jeddah’s Waad Academy, where Ali conducted a 45-minute training session with local coaches and Saudi girls and women between the ages of 15 and 30 from government-funded and private clubs across the country.

“The organizers inviting me to compete and allowing this fight to go ahead really shows you the cultural shift in the landscape that is happening in the region. I hope myself and my opponent, as well as the full card competing in Saudi Arabia, inspires future generations. It’s been wonderful to spend time with this group of girls today and I hope they truly believe their ambition is limitless.”

Alongside Ali was Rasha Al-Khamis, the country’s first certified female boxer and boxing coach, as well as a part-time footballer, Guinness World Records-holder and current vice president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.

Al-Khamis herself has inspired women from all over the country and is hoping that Ali’s presence both at Waad Academy and at the Rage on the Red Sea will lead to even more of her countrywomen giving boxing — or any other sport for that matter — a go.

“Training programs are very important, not only for the athletes but to develop coaches and referees; the more we have the more competitions can be organized, which helps to identify promising talent,” Al-Khamis said. “We are constantly in the process of providing more training and increasing the number of competitions nationally and regionally, as well as looking into more programs that pave the way for future athletes.

“It’s so exciting to see the growing interest in the sport, especially following some of the incredible boxing spectacles we have, like this week’s Rage on the Red Sea.”

Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation President Abdullah Al-Harbi and CEO Amr Abdel Binhassan also oversaw the clinic, alongside Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn.

Rage on the Red Sea is at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah on Saturday, with Joshua looking to recapture his heavyweight world titles from Oleksandr Usyk at the top of the billing.

As well as Ali versus Nova Garcia delivering a first for boxing in Saudi Arabia, local boxer Ziyad Almaayouf will become the first professional fighter from his country to feature on a major international card.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Women in Sport women empowerment

Related

Usyk and Joshua get ready to rumble in Jeddah
Sport
Usyk and Joshua get ready to rumble in Jeddah
Eddie Hearn: Joshua-Usyk will not go past six rounds
Sport
Eddie Hearn: Joshua-Usyk will not go past six rounds

Latest updates

Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale
Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man United
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man United
Saudi crown prince receives Iraq’s Wisdom Movement leader
Saudi crown prince receives Iraq’s Wisdom Movement leader
Medvedev advances to quarterfinals, Swiatek sinks in Cincy
Medvedev advances to quarterfinals, Swiatek sinks in Cincy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.