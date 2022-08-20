You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert

Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert

Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert
Over 10 percent of a UNESCO-listed biosphere El Kala Biosphere Reserve, has been destroyed by fires that tore through northeastern Algeria, killing at least 38 people. (UNESCO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w6g2p

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert

Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert
  • Algeria's northeast was particularly hard-hit since Wednesday by blazes exacerbated by climate change
  • According to the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO, El Kala Biosphere Reserve covers more than 76,000 hectares
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: More than 10 percent of a UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve has been destroyed by fires that tore through northeastern Algeria, killing at least 38 people, an expert told AFP on Saturday.
The figure cited by Rafik Baba Ahmed, former director of the El Kala Biosphere Reserve, means that the burned area of the park alone is almost double what the civil defense service said has been destroyed throughout Africa’s largest country since June.
Algeria’s northeast was particularly hard-hit since Wednesday by blazes exacerbated by climate change, but the fire service on Saturday said most of the fires there had been put out.
“The Wednesday fires damaged around 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres)” of the park, Baba Ahmed said.
According to the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO, El Kala Biosphere Reserve covers more than 76,000 hectares.
It is the last refuge of the Barbary Red Deer and “home to a very remarkable bird life, more than 60,000 migratory birds every winter,” UNESCO’s website says.
“It is (a) mosaic of marine, dune, lake and forest ecosystems, with its marine strip rich in corals, Posidonia meadows and fish,” UNESCO says.
According to Baba Ahmed, forest covers 54,000 hectares of the park and most of the trees are cork oak.
“It is considered one of the main biodiversity reserves in the Mediterranean basin,” he said, extolling its “exceptional biological richness.”
But Baba Ahmed said he was “very pessimistic” about the future of the area regularly damaged by forest fires.
“Over time the fires weaken the forest, making it vulnerable to other attacks: harmful insects but especially to human activities.”
As a consequence, the area loses its flora and fauna, the forestry expert added.
Civil Defense Col. Boualem Boughlef said on television Friday night that since June 1, 1,242 fires had destroyed 5,345 hectares of woodlands in Algeria.
Baba Ahmed said that figure is not realistic.
While Algeria’s northeastern fires have been largely extinguished, firefighters fought two blazes on the other side of the country in Tlemcen, in the far west, the civil defense said Saturday on its Facebook page.
The fires led Algerians both at home and in the diaspora to collect clothing, medicines and food to help those affected.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has also offered support, and French President Emmanuel Macron called his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to express his condolences “for the victims of the fires,” state news agency APS reported on Saturday.
Spain and Portugal too fought massive wildfires over the past week, including in another UNESCO-listed park where more than 25,000 hectares were estimated to have been scorched.

Topics: Algeria wildfires El Kala Biosphere Reserve UNESCO

Related

Deadly wildfires contained in Algeria after homes, livelihoods lost
Middle-East
Deadly wildfires contained in Algeria after homes, livelihoods lost
38 dead, hundreds flee their homes as forest wildfires ravage north Algeria
Middle-East
38 dead, hundreds flee their homes as forest wildfires ravage north Algeria

French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee

French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee
Updated 58 min 3 sec ago
AFP

French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee

French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee
  • “This trip will contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship looking to the future," the presidency
  • Macron is to be in Algeria from Thursday to Saturday next week
Updated 58 min 3 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Algeria next week in a bid to improve strained ties between Paris and Algiers, the French presidency said in a statement Saturday.
“This trip will contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship looking to the future... to reinforce Franco-Algerian cooperation in the face of regional challenges and to continue the work of addressing the past,” the presidency said after a call between Macron and his opposite number Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Macron is to be in Algeria from Thursday to Saturday next week.
French-Algerian ties hit a low late last year after Macron reportedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion and accused its “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred toward France.”
Algeria withdrew its ambassador in response, but the two sides appear to have mended ties since.
The North African country won its independence from France following a gruelling eight-year war, which ended with the signing in March 1962 of the Evian Accords.
On July 5 of the same year, days after 99.72 percent voted for independence in a referendum, Algeria finally broke free from colonial rule — but memories of the 132-year occupation continue to haunt its ties with France.

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron Algeria

Related

France’s President Macron welcomes Saudi crown prince to Elysee Palace
Saudi Arabia
France’s President Macron welcomes Saudi crown prince to Elysee Palace
Macron: Situation in Palestinian areas ‘more than worrying’
Middle-East
Macron: Situation in Palestinian areas ‘more than worrying’

Palestinians feel ‘abandoned by international community’: Latin patriarch of Jerusalem

Palestinians feel ‘abandoned by international community’: Latin patriarch of Jerusalem
Updated 20 August 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

Palestinians feel ‘abandoned by international community’: Latin patriarch of Jerusalem

Palestinians feel ‘abandoned by international community’: Latin patriarch of Jerusalem
  • Pierbattista Pizzaballa: Expansion of Jewish settlements in West Bank makes prospect of peace deal ‘increasingly difficult’
  • ‘In Gaza, there are 2 million people locked up in the poverty of a tiny strip of land, left without water and electricity for several hours a day’
Updated 20 August 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

RIMINI, Italy: The Palestinian people feel “abandoned by the international community,” the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem said on Saturday at a conference on inter-religious dialogue in the Italian city of Rimini.

The expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank makes the prospect of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement “increasingly difficult,” added Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the most senior Catholic figure in the Holy Land.

“In Gaza, there are 2 million people locked up in the poverty of a tiny strip of land, left without water and electricity for several hours a day,” he said.

“Palestinians now believe that they have been abandoned by the international community and are left alone to fight for their country, for Palestine.”

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, will address the conference on Sunday.

Topics: Palestine-Israel Conflict Pierbattista Pizzaballa Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa #palestine #israel

Related

US says ‘concerned’ by Israeli closure of Palestinian NGOs
Middle-East
US says ‘concerned’ by Israeli closure of Palestinian NGOs
Israeli troops kill another unarmed Palestinian
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill another unarmed Palestinian

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
  • The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, a regional governor said Saturday.
“In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured .... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance ... between Gaziantep and Nizip,” Davut Gul, the governor of Gaziantep province said.
The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.
“Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead,” the Gaziantep governor said.
Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
World
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
Analysis A new honeymoon for Turkey-Israel ties may begin with envoy exchange
Middle-East
A new honeymoon for Turkey-Israel ties may begin with envoy exchange

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
  • The five siblings died when their apartment on the second floor was ablaze
  • An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

ZARQA, Jordan: Five children were killed in a fire that erupted in their family’s apartment in the Jordanian region of Russeifa in Zarqa governorate, state news agency (PETRA) reported.

In a statement to PETRA, the Public Security Department spokesperson said the five siblings died when their apartment on the second floor was ablaze.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and transferred the bodies to Prince Faisal Public Hospital.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, according to a statement by the Civil Defense Department spokesperson.

The Jordanian father Ahmed Aldaaja mourned the loss of his children, Salman, Sultan, Aryam, Reem and Malak, in a Facebook post.

“All of my five children have passed away.”

“We ask the Almighty to grant us patience and solace.”

The children were buried in Amman as the family will continue to receive condolences in the family’s house over three days.

Topics: Jordan Zarqa Amman

Related

Jordan authorities warn against indiscriminate gunfire over exam results
Middle-East
Jordan authorities warn against indiscriminate gunfire over exam results
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties
Middle-East
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
  • 13 military personnel were killed and 27 others were injured
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militia has been accused on Friday of committing 467 violations to the UN-brokered truce in the past five days. 
This included 122 violations in Hodeida’s Hais, 94 in south, west and north-west of Marib, 85 in Taiz, 82 in Barh, 51 in west Hajjah, 21 in Jawf warfronts, eight in Dhale and four violations in Saadah, according to Yemen’s state news agency SABA.   
Militia members have been accused of trying to infiltrate military positions in Marib and the western coast, opening fire and shelling army positions in all warfronts. 
Reports suggest bomb-laden drones were also directed at army positions killing 13 military personnel and injuring 27 others.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia UN truce

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Aid workers face ‘alarming’ levels of incitement, violence in Yemen: UN humanitarian envoy
Middle-East
Aid workers face ‘alarming’ levels of incitement, violence in Yemen: UN humanitarian envoy

Latest updates

Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert
Algeria fires burned UNESCO-listed park: expert
French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee
French president to visit Algeria to relaunch ties: Elysee
Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse
Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse
LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk
LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk
Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves
Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.