You are here

  • Home
  • TASI falls in the face of rising inflation and shifting oil prices: Opening bell

TASI falls in the face of rising inflation and shifting oil prices: Opening bell

TASI falls in the face of rising inflation and shifting oil prices: Opening bell
TASI started the week 0.2 percent lower at 12,621, while the parallel Nomu started 0.19 percent higher at 21,574, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgaub

Updated 21 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls in the face of rising inflation and shifting oil prices: Opening bell

TASI falls in the face of rising inflation and shifting oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 21 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index opened the week lower following fluctuations in oil prices over the past week and higher inflation, dampening investor confidence.

TASI started the week 0.2 percent lower at 12,621, while the parallel Nomu started 0.19 percent higher at 21,574, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $96.72 a barrel last Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $90.77 a barrel.

Saudi Aramco lost 0.13 percent, despite announcing last Sunday that it achieved its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion).

Saudi Automotive Services Co. added 0.53 percent, following a 57 percent increase in profits to SR38 million through the first half of 2022.

Maharah Human Resources Co. rose 0.30 percent, after acquiring a 40 percent stake in Saudi Medical Systems through its unit Growth Avenue Investment.

The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., known as MEDGULF, lost 1.91 percent, after it turned into losses of SR131 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. increased 1.6 percent, following a 48 percent profit surge in the second quarter of 2022 to SR56 million.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. declined 0.48 percent, after it saw its half-year losses shrink by 83 percent to SR10 million.

Jabal Omar Development Co. dropped 1.76 percent, after its first-half losses widened by 316 percent to SR311 million.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. led the fallers, dropping 5.07 percent, after it swung to losses of SR21 million during the first half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
TASI ends in red as investor mood sours over oil price shifts: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends in red as investor mood sours over oil price shifts: Closing bell

Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company

Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company

Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of the Egyptian Media Production City Co. on Sunday refuted reports claiming Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was mulling investing in the company.
“There are no negotiations, either from near or far, about selling a share of the Egyptian Media Production City Co. to the Saudi sovereign fund,” Abdel Fattah Al-Jabali told Asharq.
Asharq also reported that two unnamed sources revealed that the PIF did not express any interest in acquiring stakes of the Egyptian company.
PIF, earlier this month launched, the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. to invest in a wide range of sectors across the North African country.

Topics: PIF Egypt media company reports

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Egypt launches low-cost airline Air Sphinx; Deal signed for high-speed rail line; SCZONE signs MOU with Toyota Tsusho
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Egypt launches low-cost airline Air Sphinx; Deal signed for high-speed rail line; SCZONE signs MOU with Toyota Tsusho

Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates

Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates
Updated 4 min ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates

Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates
Updated 4 min ago
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: Iraq’s foreign currency reserves are now above $80 billion and are expected to hit $90 billion by the end of the year, state news agency INA cited the deputy governor of the central bank, Ammar Khalaf, as saying on Sunday.

The central bank’s gold reserves have climbed 30 tons to stand at more than 131 tons now, Khalaf said.

Turkish central bank may cut loan rates

Turkey’s central bank is expected to take steps soon to bring lending costs closer to its newly cut policy rate, especially for some corporate loans, three bankers told Reuters, after the bank said spreads between the two rates had widened.

The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 13 percent on Thursday, despite 80 percent inflation. It cited the widening gap between its policy rate and rising lending rates as having reduced the effectiveness of its monetary policy.

The central bank “decided to further strengthen the macroprudential policy set with tools supporting the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism,” its policy committee said. 

Polish PM sees GDP growth

Poland’s economic growth in 2022 may be around 5 percent, the prime minister said on Friday, as economists warn of a slowdown in the country.

Seasonally-adjusted Polish gross domestic product fell by 2.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, indicating that a slowdown in domestic demand, rising interest rates, and companies’ surging costs amid double-digit inflation have started to dampen growth. Read full story

“Economic growth this year may hover around 5 percent,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Iraq Turkey economy Reserves Gold

Related

Macro Snapshot — Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate; Spain’s trade deficit widens almost to $32bn 
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate; Spain’s trade deficit widens almost to $32bn 

TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell

TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell

TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended its first trading session of the week lower as investors raised questions over fluctuations in oil prices over the past week and higher inflation.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the session 0.53 percent lower at 12,554, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.44 percent higher at 21,668.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $96.72 a barrel last Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $90.77 a barrel.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. surged 10 percent to lead the gainers, following a 48 percent profit surge in the second quarter of 2022 to SR56 million.

Saudi Aramco lost 0.76 percent, despite announcing last Sunday that it achieved its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion).

Saudi Automotive Services Co. shed 3.74 percent, despite a 57 percent increase in profits to SR38 million through the first half of 2022.

The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., known as MEDGULF, lost 4.29 percent, after it turned into losses of SR131 million in the first half of 2022.

SABB Takaful Co. increased 1.86 percent, following a 15 percent increase in first-half profits to SR5.6 million.

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 0.31 percent, after its first-half losses narrowed by 82 percent to SR19 million as a result of lower net claims.

Saudi Reinsurance Co. dropped 3.13 percent, after net profit before Zakat dipped 62 percent to SR14 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. declined 2.14 percent, despite its half-year losses shrinking by 83 percent to SR10 million.

Jabal Omar Development Co. dropped 0.17 percent, after its first-half losses widened by 316 percent to SR311 million.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. dropped 5.07 percent, after it swung to losses of SR21 million during the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI NOMU oil prices

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers

SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers

SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization paid SR60.9 million ($16.2 million) to 104 local farmers following the procurement of 34,489 tons of wheat, said a SAGO statement

The organization allocates a certain quantity of wheat to be purchased by local farmers every season. During the current wheat season, the SAGO spent SR654 million to purchase local produce.

It is part of the government’s initiative to ensure food security and support local farmers.

Topics: SAGO Saudi Arabia wheat local Agriculture

Related

SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat
Business & Economy
SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat

Russia continues to be China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month; Saudi Arabia trails behind

Russia continues to be China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month; Saudi Arabia trails behind
Updated 21 August 2022
Reuters

Russia continues to be China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month; Saudi Arabia trails behind

Russia continues to be China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month; Saudi Arabia trails behind
Updated 21 August 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Russia held its spot as China’s top oil supplier for a third month in July, data showed on Saturday, as independent refiners stepped up purchases of discounted supplies while cutting shipments from rival suppliers such as Angola and Brazil. 

On the other hand, imports from second-ranking Saudi Arabia rebounded last month from June, which was the lowest in more than three years, to 6.56 million tons, or 1.54 million barrels per day, but still slightly below year-ago level. 

Year-to-date imports from Russia totaled 48.45 million tons, up 4.4 percent on the year, still trailing behind Saudi Arabia, which supplied 49.84 million ton, or 1 percent percent below the year-ago level.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totaled 7.15 million tons, up 7.6 percent from a year ago, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed. 

Still, Russian supplies in July, equivalent to about 1.68 million bpd, were below May’s record of close to 2 million bpd. China is Russia’s largest oil buyer. 

China’s crude oil imports in July fell 9.5 percent from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected. 

The strong Russian purchases squeezed out competing supplies from Angola and Brazil, which fell 27 percent year-on-year and 58 percent, respectively. Customs reported no imports from Venezuela or Iran last month. State oil firms have shunned purchases since late 2019 for fear of falling foul of secondary US sanctions. Imports from Malaysia, often used as a transfer point in the past two years for oil originating from Iran and Venezuela, soared 183 percent on the year, to 3.34 million tons, and up from June’s 2.65 million tons. 

Topics: Russia Saudi Arabia Oil bpd China imports Data

Related

China In-Focus — Xiaomi posts 20% revenue fall; Russian coal imports hit 5-year high
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Xiaomi posts 20% revenue fall; Russian coal imports hit 5-year high

Latest updates

UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in the coming days
UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in the coming days
Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games
Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games
Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company
Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company
Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates
Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates
Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory
Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.