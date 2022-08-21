TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell

You are here

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the session 0.53 percent lower at 12,554, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.44 percent higher at 21,668.
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended its first trading session of the week lower as investors raised questions over fluctuations in oil prices over the past week and higher inflation.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the session 0.53 percent lower at 12,554, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.44 percent higher at 21,668.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $96.72 a barrel last Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $90.77 a barrel.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. surged 10 percent to lead the gainers, following a 48 percent profit surge in the second quarter of 2022 to SR56 million.

Saudi Aramco lost 0.76 percent, despite announcing last Sunday that it achieved its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion).

Saudi Automotive Services Co. shed 3.74 percent, despite a 57 percent increase in profits to SR38 million through the first half of 2022.

The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., known as MEDGULF, lost 4.29 percent, after it turned into losses of SR131 million in the first half of 2022.

SABB Takaful Co. increased 1.86 percent, following a 15 percent increase in first-half profits to SR5.6 million.

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 0.31 percent, after its first-half losses narrowed by 82 percent to SR19 million as a result of lower net claims.

Saudi Reinsurance Co. dropped 3.13 percent, after net profit before Zakat dipped 62 percent to SR14 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. declined 2.14 percent, despite its half-year losses shrinking by 83 percent to SR10 million.

Jabal Omar Development Co. dropped 0.17 percent, after its first-half losses widened by 316 percent to SR311 million.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. dropped 5.07 percent, after it swung to losses of SR21 million during the first half of 2022.

Reuters

MILAN: Energy-intensive industries in Italy are modifying their production to save energy as they struggle with soaring bills, a top official at the Ecological Transition Ministry said on Sunday.

“There are entire industrial sectors, the glass and canning industry, where rationing, in the form of self-rationing, has already begun, albeit silently,” said Massimiliano Atelli, who heads the ministry’s committee that evaluates the environmental impact of new renewable energy plants.

“But this is not without costs, social costs ... because the moment production slows down we should think about those who work in those industries,” he said, speaking at a conference.

Italy, which last year got nearly 40 percent of the gas it imported from Russia, has recently clinched deals with several alternative gas producing countries to reduce its dependence on Moscow. Half of the gas is burned to produce electricity.

These agreements have allowed Rome to fill its gas storage quickly, but have not been enough to protect its industries from sky-rocketing energy costs.

Reuters

BERLIN: German Economy Minister Robert Habeck ruled out on Sunday extending the lifespan of the country’s three remaining nuclear power plants in order to save gas, saying it would save at most 2 percent of gas use.

These savings were not sufficient to be worth reopening the debate about the exit from nuclear energy given the consensus on the topic, he said during a discussion with citizens at the government's open-door day.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel initiated legislation to halt the use of nuclear power by the end of this year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 with a majority of voters in favor. But attitudes are shifting amid fears of an energy crisis this winter following a decline in Russian gas deliveries — with the three-way coalition itself divided on the matter.

“It is the wrong decision given the little we would save,” said Habeck, a member of the Greens party, which has it roots in the anti-nuclear movement of the 1970s and 80s.

On the other side of the debate, Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats reiterated his stance that it would be better to extend the lifespans of nuclear plants for a limited time than to bring coal plants back online.

“We shouldn’t be too picky, but reserve all possibilities,” he said, adding that he would be open to an extension of “several years” in the current circumstances.

Separately to the debate over gas savings measures, Habeck said he was open to extending the lifespan of one nuclear power plant in Bavaria if a stress test showed this was necessary to ensure the stability and supply of the electricity network in winter, he said.

Habeck accused the southern state and manufacturing hub, which depends on gas-fired power plants and has few coal-fired plants, of possibly contributing to problems by failing to build up wind power production and improve the network.

Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed an initial agreement with the Japanese company Toyota Tsusho, which includes several decarbonization projects.

The projects will include logistics, renewable energy, water support, green and blue hydrogen production, and green and blue ammonia production, according to Daily News Egypt. 

Renewable energy 

Jordan has topped the Arab world in terms of installed capacity for renewable energy sources, Jordan News Agency reported citing the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources data.

The country’s energy generated from renewable sources reached about 5.5 terawatt-hour by the end of 2021.

LNG 

Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co. is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project, Reuters reported citing the Nikkei newspaper.

Registered on Aug. 5, the new entity replaces project operator Sakhalin Energy as Moscow rewrites the rules for foreign firms operating in Russia, amid global sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Mitsui, which does not see any conditions that disadvantage it, will make a final decision by the end of this month and notify Russia, the paper added.

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flyadeal has received a new Airbus A320neo, bringing its fleet of modern aircraft to 26.

The airline's fleet consists of 15 A320neo and 11 A320ceo aircraft.

The new plane arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturday evening.

The company is implementing a special program to receive the new aircraft, covering all requirements and preparations, and providing specialized training to personnel.

Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said: “We are pleased to receive our new aircraft, which bears the symbol ‘FAZ’, to our growing fleet, which is expected to reach by the end of next year 32, all of the same model.”

Korfiatis pointed out that the fleet expansion will contribute to increasing the number of flights, providing more seats, and serving new customers.

He added that the new Airbus A320neo will push the company's operations to exceed the barrier of 150 flights per day for the first time in the company's history.

Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of the Egyptian Media Production City Co. on Sunday refuted reports claiming Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was mulling investing in the company.
“There are no negotiations, either from near or far, about selling a share of the Egyptian Media Production City Co. to the Saudi sovereign fund,” Abdel Fattah Al-Jabali told Asharq.
Asharq also reported that two unnamed sources revealed that the PIF did not express any interest in acquiring stakes of the Egyptian company.
PIF, earlier this month launched, the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. to invest in a wide range of sectors across the North African country.

