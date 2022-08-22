You are here

Saudi Arabia expresses its condolences to Iraq after Karbala landslide

Saudi Arabia expresses its condolences to Iraq after Karbala landslide
Iraqi rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the rubble of the Qattarat Al-Imam Ali shrine following a landslide in Karbala governorate on August 22, 2022. (AFP)
  • The incident at Qattarat Al-Imam Ali shrine killed at least seven people, including a child
  • According to Iraq’s civil defense, the landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expressed on Monday its condolences to Iraq after a landslide caused a shrine in the governorate of Karbala to partially collapse. 

The incident at Qattarat Al-Imam Ali shrine killed at least seven people, including a child, officials said Monday as rescuers continued to search for survivors. 

According to Iraq’s civil defense, the landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine, which lies in a natural depression, causing it to cave in and dumping a torrent of rock and mud inside the structure. The entrance, walls and the minarets of the shrine, which was built on the place of a water source in the desert, remained standing.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry offered its condolences to the families of those who died and to the Iraqi people. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery. 

Misk entrepreneurship event sees dreamers meet industry leaders

Misk entrepreneurship event sees dreamers meet industry leaders
  • The gathering in Riyadh hosted inspiring speakers and entrepreneurial legends in the Kingdom
  • Ideators in emerging technologies described what made them choose Saudi Arabia as the destination for their businesses 
RIYADH: In the halls of the Misk Foundation’s City Hub in Riyadh, voices echoed in anticipation ahead of last night’s celebration of World Entrepreneurship Day.

The buzz of excitement was rewarded, with valuable experience handed down by leading experts and specialists in various entrepreneurial fields, alongside networking sessions, creativity-enhancing events and idea-building tasks. 

The first speaker, 25-year-old Abdullah Alalshaikh, spoke about his 10-year journey to establishing and becoming the CEO of Watan First Digital in October 2020. The company is a customized digital solutions company that caters to the needs of businesses using digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Alalshaikh shared his journey from becoming the youngest Saudi photographer to join Sabq Online Newspaper at 15-years-old in 2011, his many successes and failed business attempts, reaching the forefront of ticket sales within the entertainment revolution in the Kingdom, and then the launch of his company, Watan. 

He later launched the commerce app “Tshtri” and car maintenance app “Warshati,” and other digital businesses in the last two years.

His main takeaway from his decade-long experience is simple: “A technical project idea doesn’t require you to be a programmer or have great knowledge in the tech field. All you need is the idea.” 

The night continued with various interactive activities, including a coffee section, a lego-building station, where ideators can practice bringing an abstract idea to life, and an art section, where event-goers generate ideas and apply their passion into profitable plans. 

Attendees also participated in a networking session, where thinkers, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs got to know each other and exchanged ideas.

“We only hear about success stories and only about failures after our successes. Abdullah’s story was very inspirational. How he built things and didn’t mind destroying them,” one event attendee, Abdulaziz, told Arab News. 

“I’m hoping to learn what’s in the market if there are new technologies coming out, if there are new methodologies. The great thing about these events is that they raise awareness,” he said. 

Manale Reslan, a program coordinator at Lebanese education technology company Pioneers Gate, told Arab News that the company relocated to the Kingdom because of the fruitful opportunities that have recently surfaced. 

“It’s impressive… It gave me and (my business partner) some positive impact, especially when we talked to Abdullah,” she said. 

The company provides technology, STEM education, robotics, and AI solutions through educational institutions.

 

 

“I didn’t expect that here in Saudi Arabia and Riyadh that there’s this much interest… We are now starting to see that the Kingdom is booming in the digital world, and that’s what made us come here to open our business here,” Reslan said, adding: “Maybe it could be a chance for us to add to this community.”

The eventful night culminated with Web3 strategist and entrepreneur Omar Aridi’s talk focusing on demystifying the concept of NFTs and unlocking the truth behind the new technology. 

Aridi is the founder of XGUARD, an emerging company based in the Arab region, aiming to help organizations and individuals navigate Web3 and the virtual space — one block at a time.

“We hope to_ remove the misconception around all these new buzzwords like NFTs, metaverse, blockchain, because the technology behind all these assets is quite massive. I do believe that moving into a digital transformation, you really need to adopt such technology as infrastructure,” he told Arab News.

Aridi’s talk highlighted the development of this new web platform, starting from the early emergence of the dial-up Internet to the creation of the metaverse. He demonstrated its significance, various utilizations, regulations, and its ongoing evolution. 

The entrepreneur hopes to bridge the gap between these new technologies and the general public through his company’s work, which centers on consulting and education.

“I do see a lot of entrepreneurs moving into the tech industry. This is mainly one of the biggest industries that are capturing a lot of interest from the young … what we’re trying to do (today) is have people know more about this technology and see how they can incorporate such technologies into their business,” he said.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia ranked first globally out of 45 counties by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Index as the best country with good opportunities to start a business and the ease of starting a business. The Kingdom ranked second by the National Center for Performance Measurement for individual skills and knowledge, and infrastructure.

King Salman directs urgent airlift for victims of Sudan floods

King Salman directs urgent airlift for victims of Sudan floods
  • Urgent food and shelter aid will be delivered to those affected by floods and torrential rain in Sudan
  • KSrelief chief: Directive is extension of continuous Saudi support to friendly countries during tribulations
RIYADH: King Salman has ordered an urgent airlift to be sent to Sudan to provide relief to flood victims, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will transport urgent food and shelter aid to those affected by floods and torrential rain in Sudan.

The supervisor general of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the directive is an extension of the continuous support provided by the Kingdom to friendly countries during tribulations.

It also reflects the strong bond between Saudi Arabia and Sudan, he added.

At least 77 people have died during torrential rains and flash floods in Sudan and thousands of homes have been destroyed in South Darfur and North Kordofan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday.

Jeddah Waterfront to host seafood festival

Jeddah Waterfront to host seafood festival
  • Festival will feature a fresh fish market, theater and musical performances, and live cooking sessions
  • Tickets are SR10 and can be bought on the Ministry of Culture’s website
RIYADH: A seafood festival will take place at Jeddah’s ROSHN Waterfront between August 23-26, the Culinary Arts Commission announced on Monday.

The festival aims to showcase the rich variety of local seafood and will feature a fresh fish market, theater and musical performances, live cooking sessions, a children’s area, and a Saudi coffee corner.

It will give local fishermen, fish sellers, and owners of local projects opportunities to show off their seafood and fish dishes, while also providing visitors and tourists with entertainment.

Tickets are SR10 and can be bought on the Ministry of Culture’s website.

Saudi Public Prosecution: 11 people arrested for stealing money from bank accounts

Saudi Public Prosecution: 11 people arrested for stealing money from bank accounts
  • Suspects posed as bank employees and sent text messages to victims asking for personal information
  • Prosecution stressed that personal details should not be shared except through accredited channels
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution said its financial fraud unit has started an investigation into 11 suspects who were allegedly part of a criminal organization that sought to defraud citizens and residents.

The gang was based in a house that they used to perpetrate their illegal actions and the suspects were apprehended pending investigation, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Investigative procedures showed that the suspects had posed as bank employees and sent random text messages to their victims saying that their access to ATMs had been deactivated and that they were required to provide the fraudsters with personal information and passwords to reactivate the services.

The suspects then used the details gained to access the bank accounts of their victims and withdrew money from them. 

Messages between the suspects and their victims showed that they also requested verification codes for accessing bank services and government services on the Absher platform.

The prosecution highlighted the importance of social awareness and stressed that personal details should not be shared with anyone except through accredited channels.

The public prosecutor has previously endorsed a decision to establish a specialized unit to investigate financial fraud crimes and carry out procedures such as  freezing accounts in which stolen money has been deposited in, SPA said. 

KSrelief dismantles 921 mines in Yemen in one week

KSrelief dismantles 921 mines in Yemen in one week
  • KSrelief also signed an agreement to build a $1.5 million comprehensive primary healthcare center in Hadhramaut
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) Masam project dismantled 921 mines planted by Houthi militia across Yemen during the third week of August, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The extraction included 51 anti-personnel mines, 276 anti-tank mines, 590 non-explosive ordnances and four explosive devices, bringing the total number of mines removed during the month to 2,542.
Since its launch in 2018, Masam project has cleared 354,857 mines in Yemen.
KSrelief also signed an agreement to build a $1.5 million comprehensive primary healthcare center in Yemen’s Hadhramaut.
The center, funded by the Salem Bin Mahfouz Foundation, will serve residents who lack access to critical healthcare services in Al-Hajrin region. 
“The agreement comes within Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support the people of Yemen across various fields and help them establish a decent living,” read the SPA statement.

