What We Are Reading Today: Cuba: An American History

Author: Ada Ferrer

This book offers an insight into the history of Cuba and its complex ties to the US — from before the arrival of Columbus to the present day — written by one of the world’s leading historians.

In 1961, at the height of the Cold War, the US severed diplomatic relations with Cuba, where a momentous revolution had taken power three years earlier.

For more than half a century, the stand-off continued — through the tenure of 10 American presidents and the fifty-year rule of Fidel Castro. His death in 2016, and the retirement of his brother and successor Raúl Castro in 2021, have spurred questions about the country’s future.

The writer delivers an important and moving chronicle that demands a new reckoning with both the island’s past and its relationship with the superpowers of the world, according to a review on goodreads.com

The book provides readers with an insight into the evolution of the modern nation, with its dramatic record of conquest and colonization, of slavery and freedom, of independence and revolutions made and unmade.