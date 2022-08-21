You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks

What We Are Reading Today: The Inheritors by Eve Fairbanks
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Eve Fairbanks' The Inheritors tells the story of a country in the throes of a great reckoning through the lives of Dipuo, her daughter Malaika, and Christo — one of the last white South Africans drafted to fight for the apartheid regime.

Observing subtle truths about race and power that extend well beyond national borders, the book explores questions that preoccupy so many of us today: How can we let go of our pasts, as individuals and as countries? How should historical debts be paid? And how can a person live an honorable life in a society that  they no longer recognize?

A dozen years in the making, the book takes  exquisite look at what really happens when a country resolves to end white supremacy.

What We Are Reading Today: Making the Cut

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones

What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Reece Jones’ Nobody is Protected maps the Border Patrol’s history from its bigoted and violent Wild West beginnings through the legal precedents that have unleashed today’s militarized force, and reveals the shocking true stories and characters behind its most dangerous policies.

The book is the untold story of how, through a series of landmark but largely unknown decisions, the Supreme Court has dramatically curtailed the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution in service of policing borders.

With the Border Patrol intent on exploiting current laws to transform itself into a national police force, the truth behind their influence and history has never been more important.

What We Are Reading Today: Making the Cut

Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Making the Cut

Photo/Supplied
  Making the Cut explores how key gatekeepers—HR managers, recruiters, and talent acquisition specialists—evaluate workers with nonstandard, mismatched, or precarious employment experience
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Author: David Pedulla

Millions of workers today labor in nontraditional situations involving part-time work, temporary agency employment, and skills underutilization or face the precariousness of long-term unemployment. To date, research has largely focused on how these experiences shape workers' well-being, rather than how hiring agents perceive and treat job applicants who have moved through these positions. Shifting the focus from workers to hiring agents, Making the Cut explores how key gatekeepers—HR managers, recruiters, and talent acquisition specialists—evaluate workers with nonstandard, mismatched, or precarious employment experience. Factoring in the social groups to which workers belong—such as their race and gender—David Pedulla shows how workers get jobs, how the hiring process unfolds, who makes the cut, and who does not.
Drawing on a field experiment examining hiring decisions in four occupational groups and in-depth interviews with hiring agents in the US, Pedulla documents and unpacks three important discoveries.

 

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Red Book'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Red Book’
Updated 19 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Red Book’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Red Book’
Updated 19 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah

"The Red Book Liber Novus: A Reader's Edition" is a manuscript written by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung.

The work is a collection of Jung's notes compiled between 1914 and 1930 that was made public in 2009 by his heirs, and edited by Suno Shamdasani in 2012.

The book includes a facsimile reproduction of some of Jung's original handwritten notes.

Jung was a close friend of psychiatrist Sigmund Freud, but the relationship ended over differences of opinion.

"The Red Book" came to life after his break from Freud, where Jung highlights the earliest accounts of his theories on the collective unconscious and individuation.

In it, Jung describes the self-experimentation phase as his "most difficult experiment" where he began deciphering his strange dreams through analytical psychology.

The folio manuscript is divided into two parts: "Liber Primus" and "Liber Secundus" or the first and second book respectively.

Throughout the publication, Jung puts his experience into context by using analogies from history to deconstruct the unconscious mind.

The first part contains 11 chapters in which Jung expresses himself as a flawed human with more questions than answers. "Liber Primus" is a discovery of his soul and its relationship with God and the Universe.

The second part holds 21 chapters in which Jung discusses his encounter with a demon that resides within his soul.

In response to Sigmund Freud's founding of psychoanalysis, Jung founded analytical psychology, a practice that delves into the patients' unconscious mind with the aim to treat various mental illnesses and personality disorders.

His influence spanned numerous fields such as psychiatry, anthropology, religion, archeology and literature.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Microbial Life History
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Microbial Life History

What We Are Reading Today: Microbial Life History
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Steven A. Frank

Design and diversity are the two great challenges in the study of life. Microbial Life History draws on the latest advances in microbiology to describe the fundamental forces of biological design and apply these evolutionary processes to a broad diversity of traits in microbial metabolism and biochemistry.

Emphasizing how to formulate and test hypotheses of adaptation, Steven Frank provides a new foundation for exploring the evolutionary forces of design.

He discusses the economic principles of marginal valuations, trade-offs, and payoffs in risky and random environments; the social aspects of conflict and cooperation; the demographic aspects of age and spatial heterogeneity; and the engineering control theory principles by which systems adjust to environments.

Frank then applies these evolutionary principles to the biochemistry of microbial metabolism, providing the first comprehensive link between the forces that shape biological design and cellular energetics.

What We Are Reading Today: Work Matters by Maureen Perry-Jenkins

What We Are Reading Today: Work Matters by Maureen Perry-Jenkins
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Work Matters by Maureen Perry-Jenkins

What We Are Reading Today: Work Matters by Maureen Perry-Jenkins
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Low-wage workers make up the largest group of employed parents in the US, yet scant attention has been given to their experiences as new mothers and fathers. Work Matters brings the unique stories of these diverse individuals to light. Drawing on years of research and more than 1,500 family interviews, Maureen Perry-Jenkins describes how new parents cope with the demands of infant care while holding down low-wage, full-time jobs, and she considers how managing all of these responsibilities has long-term implications for child development. She examines why some parents and children thrive while others struggle, demonstrates how specific job conditions impact parental engagement and child well-being, and discusses common-sense and affordable ways that employers can provide support.

In the US, federal parental leave policy is unfunded. As a result, many new parents, particularly hourly workers, return to their jobs just weeks after the birth because they cannot afford not to.

