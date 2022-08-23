New documentary reveals threats to the Yazidi community in Iraq

You are here

Yazidi woman Ashwaq Haji (R), allegedly used by the Daesh group as a sex slave, visits the Lalish temple in Kocho near Sinjar, northern Iraq, on August 15, 2018. (AFP)
  • The short film is a powerful investigation of the crimes against the Yazidis by Daesh, and the community’s ongoing attempts to recover
  • It tells the story of survivors’ battle to rebuild their lives after a massacre in 2014 in which thousands of people were killed or abducted
LONDON: A new documentary highlighting the precarious conditions the Yazidi people continue to live under in the Sinjar district of Iraq was released in mid-August on the eigth year commemorating the Yazidi genocide.

“This Is Still Genocide” follows the efforts of Yazidi survivors and other members of the community who are still struggling to rebuild their lives after a massacre in August 2014, during which Daesh forces killed and abducted thousands of Yazidi men, women and children.

The short film, directed by Mohamad Chreyteh, was commissioned, funded and co-produced by social-investment platform the The Zovighian Partnership.

Lynn Zovighian, the co-founder and managing director of the organization, told Arab News: “On the eighth (anniversary) of the massacre at Kocho, which marked the killing of more than 400 Yazidi men and the kidnapping of many women and children, I am very humbled and truly honored to announce the launch of ‘This Is Still Genocide,’ the first Yazidi-led short documentary.

“I believe it was imperative that we co-create a Yazidi public-advocacy asset that centers on survivor voices to drive national and international accountability for Sinjar and all Sinjaris.”

Described by the producvers as the first of its kind, the documentary was made possible by the assistance of Yazda, a Yazidi community group that helped the filmmakers to secure the support and participation of the Yazidi people and encouraged them to share their stories and describe the experiences of the community in the eight years since the massacre.

Yazidis are a religious minority who predominantely inhabit Kurdistan, a region in West Asia, Armenia and Turkey. A majority of the estimated 350,000 Yazidis living in northern Iraq have long been persecuted because of their faith, which has its roots in Mesopotamia. 

In 2014, Daesh carried out a massacre targeting the Yazidi people, during which 5,000 people were killed, thousands of women and children were forced into sexual slavery, and 500,000 people fled their homeland.

The documentary reveals how, as a result of the precarious socioeconomic conditions in the area and a lack of action from the Iraqi government and the international community, the city of Sinjar and surrounding towns and villages have become unsafe for the Yazidi communities that historically lived there.

“Today, everything is urgent, from security and representation in Sinjar to infrastructure, housing, basic services, economic redevelopment, education, health, and an end to the permanence of the internally displaced persons camps,” Zovighian said.

The documentary sheds light on the atrocities committed by Daesh and investigates the obstruction of justice for the Yazidi people, and calls on the international community to take action.

Senior investigative judge Ayman Mustapha, commenting on the lack of a national plan by the Iraqi government to coordinate the investigation into the massacre, said: “The mission of the investigating committee is to gather evidence, investigate and build cases. However, no judiciary body exists to take these cases to court.”

Haider Elias, the co-founder and president of Yazda, said at the premiere of the film: “To the international community: We need your support more than any other community and more than any other time. We are calling for your help; either help the Yazidi people stay and resettle them in their homes, or help us leave this country.”

Murad Ismael, a co-founder of Yazda and founder of Sinjar Academy, which aims to help communities recover through the provision of quality education, said: “This is a powerful documentary depicting the state of the Yazidi community eight years after the start of the genocide. It left me in tears and probably will do the same to you.

“But we should not close our eyes to a people who collectively suffer. It is necessary to tell this story once again because the world has moved on, while the Yazidi community cannot.”

 

Arab News Pakistan correspondent wins Top 100 Leaders award for Sri Lanka coverage

Arab News Pakistan correspondent wins Top 100 Leaders award for Sri Lanka coverage
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Arab News Pakistan correspondent wins Top 100 Leaders award for Sri Lanka coverage

Arab News Pakistan correspondent wins Top 100 Leaders award for Sri Lanka coverage
  • Veteran journalist began his career with the Riyadh Daily in 1987
  • Joined Arab News in 2004 and stayed until his retirement in 2018
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab News correspondent Mohammed Rasooldeen has received this year’s Sri Lanka’s Top 100 Leaders award for his decades of journalism.

The award by AHASA Media recognizes Sri Lankan citizens who have shown excellence in their field and dedication to community service. Rasooldeen received recognition for his contributions as an Arab News correspondent and chief editor of the Colombo Times.

He began his career in Saudi Arabia in 1987 as a reporter for the Riyadh Daily. He joined Arab News in 2004 and covered diplomatic and expat affairs. He retired in 2018 and returned to Colombo, where he covers news and political developments.

“I remain still thankful to Arab News for making me a full-fledged journalist with all the needed skills,” Rasooldeen said after the award ceremony in Colombo on Tuesday, which was attended by Sri Lanka’s top government officials, public servants, and civil society leaders. “I was very proud that I was able to get this award on behalf of Arab News, where I spent the best days of my life and continue to serve the newspaper, which remains my home even after retirement.”

A recipient of the Sri Lankan government’s Best Journalist award in 1990, Rasooldeen is the founder of the Sri Lankan Expatriates’ Society in Saudi Arabia. He also holds the title of Justice of the Peace in Sri Lanka, awarded by the state in recognition of services to the community.

Topics: journalist Srli Lanka award

Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities

Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities

Watchdog condemns arrest of journalists, media workers by Russian authorities
  • Eight detained after raids on homes between Aug. 1-16, sources say
  • News websites and social media have been subject to significant harassment by Moscow
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the arrest of at least eight journalists and media workers by Russian authorities on fraud and extortion charges.
“Russian authorities should immediately release journalists and media workers recently arrested and ensure that the country’s judicial system is not used to silence critical voices,” the CPJ said in a statement on Tuesday.
Russian forces raided homes and carried out eight arrests between Aug. 1-16, according to sources.
Media outlets in the country confirmed that as of Tuesday at least seven journalists and Telegram media employees remained in custody.
Among them are Vladislav Malushenko, Yevgeny Moskvin and Aleksei Slobodenyuk, who run the Telegram channel Scanner.
According to Russian investigative outlet Agentstvo, the channel “is used to discredit those who disagree with the government” and has about 178,000 subscribers.
The three are accused of extorting money from Rostec, the state-owned defense conglomerate, in exchange for not publishing damaging information about the firm. Under Russian law, they face up to six years in jail if found guilty.
As part of efforts to control media coverage in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, news websites and social media have been subject to significant harassment by Moscow since the war began.
As a result, several independent media outlets in the country have shifted or stopped their operations entirely, and often rely on Telegram to share information, specifically news related to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Due to its lack of moderation and clear user guidelines, Telegram has also been used by pro-Russian operators to spread misinformation.
“The press freedom situation in Russia has only become more alarming since the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s program director, in New York.
“Russian authorities are increasingly charging journalists with financial crimes in apparent retaliation for their investigation into business and political issues.
“The Russian judicial system must not be used to silence critical voices, and authorities must immediately release all the journalists and media workers who remain in custody and drop all charges against them,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Moscow media

Saudi competition body first to approve Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard

Saudi competition body first to approve Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi competition body first to approve Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard

Saudi competition body first to approve Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard
  • ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Candy Crush’ among video game company's hits
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition is the first international regulatory body to approve Microsoft’s takeover of the video game company Activision Blizzard.

The GAC “issued a No Objection Certificate with respect to the completion of the economic concentration transaction between Microsoft Corporation and Activision Blizzard, Inc.” on Sunday, becoming the first regulatory body in the world to announce its approval.

In January, Xbox maker Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. If approved, the merger will create one of the world’s largest video game companies while allowing the tech giant to compete with rivals such as Meta in creating immersive virtual worlds.

The acquisition is being scrutinized by other international authorities, who will assess if it conforms with competition rules.

The deal, which is waiting for approval from US and European internet regulators, is expected to be the most expensive video game acquisition in history and the third biggest corporate deal of the decade.

But it has also been criticized.

Sony, the maker of PlayStation and one of Microsoft’s direct competitors, recently said the proposed acquisition would create a publishing clash and eventually lead to Microsoft holding a monopoly over the market due to the massive popularity of Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty” franchise.

In a letter filed to Brazilian authorities, it said: “Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its community of loyal users is entrenched enough that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it would not be able to rival it.”

Microsoft’s head of gaming revealed the company had no intention to remove “Call of Duty” from the PlayStation platform and expected the game to remain multiplatform due to “contractual agreements.”

Activision Blizzard has also been at the center of intense criticism having been buffeted for months by allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Earlier this year, the company was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit, which further exposed its workplace culture to intense scrutiny. Last year, an employee committed suicide while on a company retreat.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has a great interest in the deal, having previously acquired stakes in Activision Blizzard as part of its effort to diversify the country's investment beyond oil. After Microsoft announced the deal, the sovereign wealth fund enjoyed a $1.1 billion boost in its investment in the video game producer.

The Saudi government is betting heavily on the gaming industry.

The Kingdom this year hosted Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide. It expects the sector will make up about 1 percent of its economy—for a value of around $21 billion—by 2030.

Topics: Microsoft Activision Blizzard Saudi Arabia General Authority for Competition Public Investment Fund

Saudi video game creators showcase Arab mythical character Bahamut

Saudi video game creators showcase Arab mythical character Bahamut
Updated 24 August 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi video game creators showcase Arab mythical character Bahamut

Saudi video game creators showcase Arab mythical character Bahamut
  • Creators aim to revive, show forgotten Arabian mythology through new game
  • Bahamut is set underwater, where the ocean has become dark and corrupted by mysterious magic
Updated 24 August 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A mythical giant fish portrayed in the “One Thousand and One Nights” collection has taken center stage in a new Saudi-inspired 2-D action-adventure video game.

Known as Bahamut, the legendary monster of the deep has been revived by creators at Starvania Studio, and the game is due for release next year.

“One Thousand and One Nights” is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age.

The game is set underwater, where the ocean has become dark and corrupted by mysterious magic, and players will be tasked with the job of bringing light back to the ocean with the creature’s help.

Mashael Al-Khalifah, co-founder and art director of Starvania, described the game as a side-scrolling action adventure about an aquatic humanoid boy exploring the underwater world.

She said: “We are talking about myths that have been buried and forgotten, and we want to revive them in a better way and learn valuable lessons from them, especially if they are Arab.”

Meaad Aflah, co-founder and chief executive officer of Starvania, said the game was expected to launch on PCs via the Steam platform in early 2023.

Bosses at Starvania, a Saudi indie game studio based in Riyadh, aim to create unique entertainment experiences by making fantasy universes and characters beyond imagination while being thoughtful and inspiring.

Aflah noted that public interest in mythology was growing, and the time was now right to highlight Arabian folklore.

“It’s not that common, and not everyone knows about it. It was an opportunity for us to make something new and unique to show it to the world by making them live the experience and reflect it in the game.

“The depth that we put into our game’s narrative and content helps us to represent it with diverse entertainment mediums like comics, cinematics, animation, and merchandise to support the game itself,” she added.

General game designer, Rafif Kalantan, told Arab News: “I have always been fascinated with ancient religions and mythologies in general, and I have been wanting to work on a game that incorporates Arabian and Middle Eastern mythology since my undergrad degree.

“I even have a concept that I’ve gone back to times during projects in my undergrad. When I spoke with the founders of Starvania Studio and found out that Arabian mythologies were their angle, I was on board before hearing anything else.”

Bahamut was said to carry the world on his back, and Kalantan pointed out that the myth had been largely accredited to Zakariya Al-Qazwini from his book “Aja’ib Al-Makhluqat wa Ghara’ib Al-Mawjudat” (“The Wonders of Creation”), written in 1203.

“Games are a great medium that can get people interested in things they’ve never been introduced to. I personally had many games that got me interested in topics only after I played them, and I can see ‘Bahamut’ inspiring players to do the same thing,” she added.

Kalantan said the studio had chosen to work with a 2-D instead of 3-D medium because it was more easily accessible to independent developers, especially when considering hardware limitations.

“2-D is also more easily personalized and stylized which would give your game a more unique look amongst competitors. Our main reasons for going with 2-D is a bespoke look and ease of access,” she added.

Topics: Bahamut Starvania Studio Mashael Al-Khalifah “One Thousand and One Nights”

Meta reaches $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit

Meta reaches $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit
Updated 24 August 2022
Reuters

Meta reaches $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit

Meta reaches $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit
  • Facebook is accused of violating California laws and its own privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile devices
Updated 24 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission.

A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires a judge's approval.

It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and its own privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile devices.

The users said that while they did not want to share their locations with Facebook, the company nevertheless inferred where they were from their IP (internet protocol) addresses, and used that information to send them targeted advertising.

Monday's settlement covers people in the United States who used Facebook after Jan. 30, 2015.

Meta denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

In June 2018, Facebook and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the US Congress that the Menlo Park, California-based company uses location data “to help advertisers reach people in particular areas.”

As an example, it said users who dined at particular restaurants might receive posts from friends who also ate there, or ads from businesses that wanted to provide services nearby.

The lawsuit began in November 2018. Lawyers for the plaintiffs may seek up to 30 percent of Monday's settlement for legal fees, settlement papers show.

Topics: Meta Facebook

What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea
What We Are Reading Today: White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea
US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties
US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties
Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital
Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital
US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq
Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq

