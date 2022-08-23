Survey reveals that 88% of Saudi Twitter users watch videos on the platform

LONDON: The results of a survey, released on Monday, found that 88 percent of Saudi Twitter users watch videos on the social media platform, with 74 percent of them believing that it is the most trusted source for videos.
GroupM, a media investment company, surveyed 1,062 Saudis in November 2021 to study Saudi Twitter users’ video consumption behavior.
Other notable findings revealed that 74 percent of those surveyed believe Twitter is one of the main sources of video content online, and 79 percent said it is always updated with the latest video content.
The most common types of video content consumed by Saudis are funny clips (43 percent), followed by football clips (40 percent), entertainment videos (37 percent), food/cooking (33 percent), technology/gadgets (33 percent), political news (29 percent), basketball (19 percent), and Formula One (18 percent).
Seventy percent of respondents said they had watched live-stream videos on Twitter, 46 percent saw videos sent by friends and family, and 35 percent viewed videos produced by government entities.
In terms of pre-rolled adverts that play before featured videos, 68 percent of respondents said they find such ads less intrusive on Twitter than on other platforms, 63 percent enjoyed watching what brands are up to, 62 percent find them informative, and 62 percent find ads more relevant than on other social media sites.
Fifty-six percent of respondents watched videos on Twitter because they recognize the publisher, 54 percent said they do so because of the title of the video, 47 percent viewed a specific video when it featured in the replies of other Twitter users, and 30 percent of respondents did so for other reasons.