You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity
Al-Hilal have won the Saudi Professional League a record 18 times and are the only club to ever win the Saudi Founder’s Cup. (@Alhilal_FC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwhfw

Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity
  • The club, who are the current Saudi and Asian champions, also unveiled an e-store named “BLU STORE” where fans can get the teams merchandize
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal sports club debuted a new identity on Monday.

The club, who are the current Saudi and Asian champions, also unveiled an e-store named “BLU STORE” where fans can get the teams merchandize.

The restyled logo features a blue shield encompassing the English letter H with two crescent moons making up the top and bottom of the letter’s central bar. The resulting shape also doubles up as the Arabic “Al-H,” or the H.

“The merging of the two letters in both languages in the logo is to symbolize the form of a grand and solid shield suitable for all sports, and bearing the values and principals of Al-Hilal,” the club said.

The announcement video opens with a crescent moon, where the club gets its name, and features players wearing kits sporting the new branding. The 80-second montage, which spotlights the club’s past and present successes, was viewed nearly a million times on Twitter just a few hours after it was posted.

Club chairman and head of Al-Hilal Investment Company Fahad bin Nafel said that launching BLU STORE was a pioneering step for the brand, through which they seek to enhance the relationship with fans and provide all products and news through the use of modern technology.

Bin Nafel said that Al-Hilal’s strategy and identity is built on pride and ambition derived and inspired by the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

With 65 championships to their name, “Asia’s Leaders” will hold another re-branding event for fans on Aug. 23-24, 2022.

Al-Hilal have won the Saudi Professional League a record 18 times and are the only club to ever win the Saudi Founder’s Cup. They begin their campaign to defend their crown on Aug. 25 against newly promoted Al-Khaleej in Dammam.

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia soccer

Related

Al-Hilal in transfer limbo as SPL rivals strengthen squads
Sport
Al-Hilal in transfer limbo as SPL rivals strengthen squads
Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
Sport
Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start

Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria

Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria

Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria
  • Saudi Arabia have been placed in Group D alongside Egypt, Syria and Lebanon
  • Saudi Arabia hosted, and won, the first edition of the competition in 2011
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

ARAB NEWS: The 2022 Arab Cup U-17 is set to kick off today in Algeria with two matches, marking the fourth edition of the competition.

Organized by the Algerian Football Federation and the Union of Arab Football Associations, the 16-team tournament will run until Sept. 8 at two stadiums in the Oran province of the country.

Hosts Algeria play against Palestine at Abdelkerim Kerroum Stadium, with fellow group teams Sudan taking on the UAE at Mohamed Bensaid Stadium, also on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia have been placed in Group D alongside Egypt, Syria and Lebanon.

Group B is made up of Tunisia, Libya, Oman and Yemen, while Group C sees Morocco, Iraq, Comoros and Mauritania facing off.

Saudi Arabia hosted, and won, the first edition of the competition in 2011, defeating Syria 4-3 in the final.

A year later, the tournament was held in Tunisia, with the home nation emerging triumphant after overcoming Iraq 3-0 in the final.

In 2014 in Qatar, Iraq defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 to take the crown.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Arab Cup U-17

Related

Saudi favorites to reach U-17 and U-20 Asian Cups in 2023 after draw in Kuala Lumpur
Sport
Saudi favorites to reach U-17 and U-20 Asian Cups in 2023 after draw in Kuala Lumpur
Saudi Arabia beat Algeria to reach football final at Islamic Solidarity Games
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Algeria to reach football final at Islamic Solidarity Games

Zamalek claim Egyptian Premier League title after Pyramids falter

Zamalek claim Egyptian Premier League title after Pyramids falter
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Zamalek claim Egyptian Premier League title after Pyramids falter

Zamalek claim Egyptian Premier League title after Pyramids falter
  • The Cairo giants have unassailable lead, while rival’s challenge ends with 1-0 loss to Future FC
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Zamalek have retained the Egyptian Premier League title they won last season after nearest challengers Pyramids lost 1-0 at home to Future FC on Monday night.

The title celebration will commence on Tuesday night when they take on Al-Ittihad in Matchday 32 of the season.

The Cairo giants, with 75 points, now lead second-placed Pyramids by an unassailable seven points with only two rounds of matches left.

This is Zamalek’s 14th title win since the league championship was launched in 1948. Only fierce local rival Al-Ahly, with a record 42 titles, have more.

Topics: football Egypt Zamalek

Related

Zamalek president jailed for insulting rival
Sport
Zamalek president jailed for insulting rival
Zamalek defeat Pyramids to edge closer to Egypt Premier League title
Sport
Zamalek defeat Pyramids to edge closer to Egypt Premier League title

England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win

England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win

England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win
  • The 33-year-old Manchester City striker said England’s Euro 2022 triumph made it the ideal time to retire
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

LONDON: England’s record scorer Ellen White announced her retirement from soccer Monday after saying her “dreams came true” when the Lionesses won the Women’s European Championship last month.

White scored 52 goals in 113 appearances for England’s national team.

The 33-year-old Manchester City striker said England’s Euro 2022 triumph made it the ideal time to retire.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” White said. “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.

“My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion.”

White came through Arsenal’s academy but made her name at Chelsea, spending three years in the Blues’ senior ranks before heading to Leeds.

After returning to Arsenal, she also had stints at Notts County, Birmingham and Man City.

The Lionesses have been determined to capitalize on their success to force change at every sporting level, to boost sporting opportunities for girls and women.

And White urged future England hopefuls never to lose sight of their goals.

“This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness,” she said. “You don’t have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true, just look at me.

“Hard work, dedication, passion and love for what you do are a great recipe. Don’t ever let someone tell you ‘you can’t do something or achieve your dreams.’ I was once told I couldn’t play in the boys’ team and I would never play for England. Now I am retiring having made 113 caps with 52 goals for England and a European Champion.”

England head coach Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to a “world-class” operator, who played a vital role in the Euros triumph.

“Ellen has given so much for England and we are all so proud of her,” said Wiegman. “We will miss her, but I fully understand her decision to take a new direction.”

Topics: England Ellen White UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 soccer

Related

England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football
World
England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022
Sport
England women beat Germany to end major tournament wait at Euro 2022

Casemiro completes $60m move to Man United from Real Madrid

Casemiro completes $60m move to Man United from Real Madrid
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

Casemiro completes $60m move to Man United from Real Madrid

Casemiro completes $60m move to Man United from Real Madrid
  • Casemiro is older than De Jong but has the experience of winning five Champions League titles and playing 63 times for Brazil
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United completed the signing of Casemiro for a reported $60 million on Monday, hours after the Brazil international made an emotional departure from Real Madrid after nine years at the Spanish club.

The 30-year-old Casemiro has signed a contract until 2026, with the option of a further year.

He was presented to United’s fans on the field at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid while starting another in Manchester,” Casemiro said in a United statement, “as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.”

United have been looking to sign a defensive midfielder during this transfer window and has been closely linked with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Casemiro is older than De Jong but has the experience of winning five Champions League titles and playing 63 times for Brazil.

“Casemiro is a serial winner and one of the best midfielders in world football; his exceptional record speaks for itself,” said John Murtough, United’s football director.

“He complements the skillsets of the squad and will be a great addition to the dressing room with his experience, knowledge and character.”

Earlier Monday, Casemiro held a news conference in Madrid, saying it was “the hardest decision of my life” to leave the team he joined in 2013 from São Paulo.

It was an emotional farewell for Casemiro, who felt his cycle with the Spanish club ended after the team won the Champions League last season.

“It’s always hard to make such an important decision in your life, it’s always difficult, but when the Champions League final ended, I spoke with my agent and told him that I had the feeling that my cycle here had ended,” he said.

Casemiro couldn’t hold back tears at times.

“What I have won here is not going to change, but there in Manchester I haven’t won anything and I’m to try to help the club as I did here,” Casemiro said. “I’m going with all the motivation in the world.”

Casemiro said his move to United, where he joins former Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, was not motivated by money.

“Those who think that don’t know me,” he said. “If money was the issue, I would have left four or five years ago. This club has always been very good to me. I really like the Premier League and wanted to play there.”

Topics: Manchester United Casemiro real madrid English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
Sport
Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
Man Utd agree to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
Sport
Man Utd agree to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Injury-hit Juventus miss Di Maria in 0-0 draw at Sampdoria

Injury-hit Juventus miss Di Maria in 0-0 draw at Sampdoria
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

Injury-hit Juventus miss Di Maria in 0-0 draw at Sampdoria

Injury-hit Juventus miss Di Maria in 0-0 draw at Sampdoria
  • Juventus’ new signing Filip Kostic almost won it right at the death, but his effort was brilliantly parried by home goalkeeper Emil Audero
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

MILAN: Injury-hit Juventus clearly missed Angel Di Maria as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday.

Di Maria had added some much-needed flair to the Juventus side and scored on his debut last weekend as well as providing an assist as the Bianconeri opened the season with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo.

However, he went off injured in that match and could also miss next weekend’s key game against Roma, who beat newly promoted Cremonese 1-0 on Monday to make it two wins out of two.

Juventus was also missing Paul Pogba as well as Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, while veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci was only fit for a place on the bench.

Sampdoria had hit the woodwork — twice — in a 2-0 loss to Atalanta last weekend and did so again in the opening few minutes following Mehdi Leris’ effort.

Shortly afterward, Juventus almost scored an own-goal as Bianconeri forward Dusan Vlahovic kicked a corner onto his own post.

Juventus thought it had broken the deadlock in the 65th minute but Adrien Rabiot’s strike was disallowed because Vlahovic was in an offside position in the buildup.

Rabiot, who had missed the opening match through suspension, recently saw a proposed move to Manchester United fall through.

Juventus’ new signing Filip Kostic almost won it right at the death, but his effort was brilliantly parried by home goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Roma sent messages of support to injured teammate Georginio Wijnaldum before and during their narrow victory over newly promoted Cremonese.

The Roma players wore shirts bearing the words “Forza Gini” (“Stay strong Gini“) as they warmed up for the match and Chris Smalling also held up a Roma jersey with Wijnaldum’s name and number after scoring the only goal of the match.

Wijnaldum, who was signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, fractured his tibia during a training session on Sunday.

There was a further injury blow for Roma just before halftime when Nicolò Zaniolo was stretchered off after seemingly dislocating his shoulder.

Roma had also won their opener 1-0 against Salernitana while Cremonese had narrowly lost 3-2 to Fiorentina in its first match back in the top flight since 1996.

Both sides had several chances to take the lead and Cremonese goalkeeper Ionuț Radu pulled off a number of impressive saves.

The visiting team went agonizingly close shortly after the break when Cyriel Dessers’s effort crashed off the crossbar.

Dessers also sent two acrobatic overhead kicks narrowly past the post,

Roma hit the woodwork too when Radu tipped Stephan El Shaarawy’s shot onto the bar.

But the hosts broke the deadlock in the 65th when a corner was floated in from the left and Smalling headed in at the back post.

Cremonese almost leveled in stoppage time as Charles Pickel’s volley clipped the outside of the right upright.

Topics: Juventus Angel Di Maria Serie A Sampdoria

Related

Juventus newcomer Di Maria sidelined by thigh injury
Sport
Juventus newcomer Di Maria sidelined by thigh injury
Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons
Sport
Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 
Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 
EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians
EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians
Iran Guards general killed in Syria: state media
Iran Guards general killed in Syria: state media
Women’s team now officially part of Newcastle United promise a quiet revolution
Women’s team now officially part of Newcastle United promise a quiet revolution
Sadr supporters launch sit-in outside Iraq’s highest judicial body
Sadr supporters launch sit-in outside Iraq’s highest judicial body

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.