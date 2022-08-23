Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal debut new brand identity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal sports club debuted a new identity on Monday.

The club, who are the current Saudi and Asian champions, also unveiled an e-store named “BLU STORE” where fans can get the teams merchandize.

The restyled logo features a blue shield encompassing the English letter H with two crescent moons making up the top and bottom of the letter’s central bar. The resulting shape also doubles up as the Arabic “Al-H,” or the H.

“The merging of the two letters in both languages in the logo is to symbolize the form of a grand and solid shield suitable for all sports, and bearing the values and principals of Al-Hilal,” the club said.

The announcement video opens with a crescent moon, where the club gets its name, and features players wearing kits sporting the new branding. The 80-second montage, which spotlights the club’s past and present successes, was viewed nearly a million times on Twitter just a few hours after it was posted.

Club chairman and head of Al-Hilal Investment Company Fahad bin Nafel said that launching BLU STORE was a pioneering step for the brand, through which they seek to enhance the relationship with fans and provide all products and news through the use of modern technology.

Bin Nafel said that Al-Hilal’s strategy and identity is built on pride and ambition derived and inspired by the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

With 65 championships to their name, “Asia’s Leaders” will hold another re-branding event for fans on Aug. 23-24, 2022.

Al-Hilal have won the Saudi Professional League a record 18 times and are the only club to ever win the Saudi Founder’s Cup. They begin their campaign to defend their crown on Aug. 25 against newly promoted Al-Khaleej in Dammam.