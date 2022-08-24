You are here

New support measures announced to help Saudi Arabia's tourism 'renaissance': Cabinet

New support measures announced to help Saudi Arabia’s tourism ‘renaissance’: Cabinet
The new regulatory system will help tourism’s development in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives (Shutterstock)



RIYADH: Crisis management measures and financial guarantees will be part of a new tourism law unveiled by the Saudi Cabinet to boost a “renaissance” in the sector.

The incoming regulatory system, which will help tourism’s development in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives, addresses the development of the regulatory and legislative environment of the sector.

The changes include measures to manage crises, ward off risks, and provide financial guarantees for certain tourism activities, strengthening the relation between investors, tourists and relevant authorities. 

Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year, data published by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed earlier this month.

“The new system will enable us to carry out our tasks to ensure the provision of high-quality services that enrich the experience of the tourist and visitor and enable us to attract investments and supervise the sector efficiently and effectively,” Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said on his Twitter account.

“The new system will contribute to a qualitative renaissance of the Saudi tourism sector and its development in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

In a separate statement, Al-Khateeb added: “This law follows the Kingdom’s recent announcement of the Regional Tourism Development Councils Regulation, a major milestone in advancing Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy. The regulation will accelerate the development of tourist destinations in the various regions, including NEOM, Al-Soudah, the Red Sea, and Diriyah Gate.”

The new system includes a set of articles related to the licensing of activities, their classifications, standards, requirements, and control over them, while also providing sufficient flexibility for the sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It aims to support and facilitate the completion of procedures for obtaining licenses for hospitality facilities and other tourism activities. 

All tourism activities will now be processed through a comprehensive service center. 

The minister of tourism explained that the regulatory system comes as a culmination of the sector’s reform process, as it was built based on the best international practices selected from the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index.

“This system is not enough, it provides solutions to current problems, but sets a future vision for tourism patterns that may arise later,” Al-Khateeb said.

The Ministry of Tourism also intends to provide a set of incentives, such as the exemption from taxes or customs duties after the approval of the concerned authorities.

There will also be a database providing statistics and information on all aspects of the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also gave the green light for transfer of ownership of assets, as well as financial and contractual liabilities and rights related to healthcare services provided by the Ministry of Health, to Health Holding Co. or any of its subsidiaries.



Pedro Ribeiro appointed as CBRE's KSA country head




RIYADH: Global real estate adviser CBRE has appointed Pedro Ribeiro as the general manager of the firm in Saudi Arabia.

Ribeiro joins CBRE from Knight Frank, where he was a partner in Saudi Arabia. 

He has over 27 years of experience in senior leadership positions in retail, real estate and asset and property management firms across the Middle East, Europe and North Africa, according to a press release.

“With Pedro, we will further strengthen our operations and real estate capability on the ground, as we enter our next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia,” said Nicholas Maclean, managing director of CBRE Middle East.

He added: “In line with Vision 2030, we are dedicated to drive change and transformation across the Kingdom and Pedro will provide invaluable leadership and further differentiate the breadth of the strategic advice we provide our clients.”

CBRE Group has over 120 professionals in Saudi Arabia working full-time in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Saudi stocks start flat on mixed earnings: Opening bell

Saudi stocks start flat on mixed earnings: Opening bell



RIYADH: Saudi stocks started the day flat following mixed earnings for the first half, which kept markets swinging on uncertainty.

TASI and Nomu started Wednesday’s trading session at 12,420 and 21,552, respectively, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco started the session with a 0.52 percent gain, while the Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, added 0.14 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, traded 0.11 percent lower, while Alinma Bank dropped 0.39 percent.

Seera Group Holding slid 1.88 percent, after its losses narrowed by 43 percent to SR131 million ($35 million) during the first half of 2022.

BinDawood Holding Co. lost 4.77 percent, following a decline in profits of 31 percent to SR108 million in the first half.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. decreased 1.12 percent, despite a 515 percent surge in first-half profits of SR313.6 million.

Savola Group dropped 0.74 percent, even with its first-half profit increasing 37 percent to SR485 million.

National Gypsum Co. fell  2.60 percent, with profits declining 72 percent to SR5 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudi Marketing Co. added 0.50 percent, after it posted a higher first-half profit of SR12 million.



Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru's $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court

Oil Updates — Crude down on fears of OPEC output cut; Peru’s $4.5bn lawsuit against Repsol in court



RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a nearly 4 percent surge the previous day, on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $99.82 a barrel by 0337 GMT, after rising 3.9 percent on Tuesday.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract was down 27 cents, or 0.29 percent, at $93.47 a barrel, having jumped 3.7 percent the previous day.

Potential OPEC+ production cuts may not be imminent and are likely to coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should that country clinch a nuclear deal with the West, nine OPEC sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Peru’s $4.5 billion lawsuit against Repsol over oil spill to go to court

A Peruvian judge on Tuesday admitted a $4.5 billion lawsuit against Spanish oil firm Repsol, eight months after an underwater oil pipeline owned by the company caused a spill of over 10,000 barrels into the Pacific Ocean.

The civil lawsuit seeking $3 billion for environmental damage and $1.5 billion for damages to locals and consumers was filed by Peru’s consumer protection agency Indecopi.

Repsol has said the lawsuit is meritless, the sum demanded is arbitrary, and that the spill was not its fault.

The proceedings, however, add to Repsol’s legal troubles. The company is also facing a criminal investigation over the spill and prosecutors have barred four top executives from leaving the country for 18 months.

Peru has called the incident the country’s worst environmental disaster in recent memory.

Repsol said in May that cleanup of the spill would cost it $150 million.

Pemex fined for failures at top oil field leading to flaring

Mexico’s hydrocarbon regulator has fined state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, for development violations at one of its most important fields that led to excessive flaring of natural gas, and is preparing another fine for a similar field, according to three sources briefed on the matter.

The Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos, as the regulator is known, in recent weeks fined Pemex more than 40 million Mexican pesos ($1.98 million) for violating its own development plans at the Ixachi field in Veracruz state, two of the sources said.

Such fines are capped by the Mexican hydrocarbon law but one of the sources said it was the highest so far imposed.

Pemex lawyers have already filed an appeal over the Ixachi fine, which is now being considered by a judge, the two sources said, adding that it could result in a lengthy legal process.

(With input from Reuters)



Saudi Arabia's NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes August issuance of sukuk program at $820m



RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR3.09 billion ($820 million) SR-denominated sukuk in August.

The total value of bids stood at nearly SR5.08 billion, said NDMC in a statement.

The sukuk offering was divided into three tranches.

The first tranche has a size of SR1.69 billion maturing in 2027, while the second amounts to SR1.3 billion, which will mature in 2030.

The third tranche has a size of SR100 million, maturing in 2034.



Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday



RIYADH: Saudi stocks slipped on Tuesday, tracking a trend in the region as market sentiment remained negative due to continued recession fears and oil volatility.

TASI finished the session 1.1 percent lower at 12,420, while the parallel Nomu fell 0.8 percent to 21,562.

The Qatari index underperformed Gulf peers as it dropped 1.5 percent, while Abu Dhabi and Dubai lost 0.2 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Oman edged 0.3 percent lower and Bahrain closed almost flat. However, Kuwait’s bourse bucked the trend to end 1.7 percent higher.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index extended losses from a day earlier by 1.1 percent.

Oil prices jumped more than $3 a barrel as investors eyed potential OPEC+ supply cuts to support prices.

Brent crude reached $100.02 a barrel on Wednesday, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $93.65 a barrel by 9:12 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Savola Group’s first-half profit surged 37 percent to SR485 million ($130 million)

BinDawood Holding Co. will distribute SR0.9 per share in cash dividends, despite reporting a 31 percent profit drop for the first half of 2022

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. recorded a 515 percent profit jump to SR313.6 million for the first half of 2022

Academy of Learning’s shareholders approved a half-year cash dividend of SR1.5 per share

Seera Group Holding’s losses narrowed by 43 percent to SR131 million during the first half of 2022

Knowledge Economic City’s losses widened by 21,545 percent to SR15 million during the first half of 2022

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. announced dividends of SR1.25 per share, following a 27 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022

Gas Arabian Services Co. was awarded an SR24 million deal from SABIC to provide maintenance services to its Petrokemya plant

Alhasoob Co.'s profit dropped 40 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR3.4 million

Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. reported a 57 percent decline in profit for the first half of the year to SR1.7 million

Al Hammadi holding saw its profit jump by 68 percent to SR127 million during the first half of 2022

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s accumulated losses were cut to 45 percent of capital following the completion of a 231 percent capital increase

Saudi Marketing Co. posted a higher first-half profit of SR12 million due to a rise in Farm Superstores’ retail revenue

National Gypsum Co.’s net profit dropped 72 percent to nearly SR5 million in the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 25, 2022

End of the earnings season for the second quarter of 2022

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building



