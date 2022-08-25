You are here

Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round

Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round
Newcastle United's defender Lascelles (2nd-L) scores a goal during the English League Cup second round football match against Tranmere Rovers on Aug. 24, 2022. (AFP)
AP

Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round

Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round
  • Newcastle were pushed the hardest of the three top-flight teams in action Wednesday, needing to come from behind to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals by Jamaal Lascelles in the 40th minute and Chris Wood in the 52nd
LONDON: Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup on Wednesday by beating lower-league opposition in the second round despite fielding lineups containing fringe players.

The draw for the third round was also made and it features seven all-Premier League matchups — including Manchester City hosting Chelsea.

Newcastle were pushed the hardest of the three top-flight teams in action Wednesday, needing to come from behind to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals by Jamaal Lascelles in the 40th minute and Chris Wood in the 52nd.

Coming off a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the league, Leeds beat third-tier Barnsley 3-1 after Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra scored his first goal for the club. Mateusz Klich scored the other two goals for Leeds, one of them a penalty.

Brighton have already won away against Manchester United and West Ham in the league and found third-tier Forest Green easy to deal with.

Deniz Undav, on his first start for the club since an offseason move from Belgian side Union SG, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson were the scorers in a 3-0 victory.

Second-tier team Bristol City was the other team to advance Wednesday.

Fulham was the only Premier League team to be eliminated in the second round. In the third round, the Premier League teams playing in European competitions enter the League Cup and two of them — City and Chelsea — will meet in the standout match.

Other all-Premier League matches include Manchester United vs. Aston Villa and Arsenal vs. Brighton, while Liverpool begin their title defense at home to third-tier Derby.

Draw for the third round (matches take place week beginning Nov. 7)

Leicester vs. Newport County

West Ham vs. Blackburn

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Derby County

Burnley vs. Crawley

Bristol City vs. Lincoln

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Stevenage vs. Charlton

MK Dons vs. Morecambe

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Brentford vs. Gillingham

Topics: Newcastle United leeds united English League Cup

Saudi Arabia allows Hayya Qatar World Cup Card holders to visit the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia allows Hayya Qatar World Cup Card holders to visit the Kingdom
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allows Hayya Qatar World Cup Card holders to visit the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia allows Hayya Qatar World Cup Card holders to visit the Kingdom
  • After obtaining an e-visa through the Saudi Unified National Visa Platform, Hayya card holders can visit the Kingdom ten days prior to football’s showpiece event
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announced that Hayya Qatar World Cup 2022 card holders can visit the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Hayya card allows fans to enter Qatar, access stadiums, use the metro and buses system for free.

After obtaining an e-visa through the Saudi Unified National Visa Platform, Hayya card holders can visit the Kingdom ten days prior to football’s showpiece event, which is being held in November and December.

Those who obtain the e-visa have the opportunity stay in the Kingdom for a period of 60 days with no limit of entry and exit during this period.

Medical insurance is one of the requirement to enter the Kingdom, and prior entry into Qatar before coming to the Kingdom is not required, the ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar Qatar World Cup 2022

Kobe Bryant crash photo jury to mull multi-million-dollar claim

Kobe Bryant crash photo jury to mull multi-million-dollar claim
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Kobe Bryant crash photo jury to mull multi-million-dollar claim

Kobe Bryant crash photo jury to mull multi-million-dollar claim
  • Sheriff's deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene of the January 2020 smash snapped pictures of the carnage
  • A civil trial in Los Angeles has heard how some of these first responders showed the photographs to members of the public
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: A jury in a multi-million-dollar civil case brought by Kobe Bryant’s widow over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star began considering its verdict Wednesday.

 

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene of the January 2020 smash snapped pictures of the carnage, including the mangled remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

A civil trial in Los Angeles has heard how some of these first responders showed the photographs to members of the public — including a bartender — while one deputy texted them to a friend as the pair played video games.

In its defense, Los Angeles County says the pictures have never become public and officials have been diligent in efforts to scrub them from devices.

But a two-week trial has heard how Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also perished in the crash, live in fear of these photographs surfacing on the Internet one day.

The pair are both suing for emotional damages over the photos, in suits that have been combined.

Chester’s lawyer on Tuesday said the jury should award each of them a million dollars for every year of their remaining expected life — a figure that would amount to $40 million for 40-year-old Bryant and $30 million for 48-year-old Chester.

Attorney Jerry Jackson called the figure “a fair and reasonable compensation. You can’t award too much money for what they went through.”

Bryant’s lawyer Craig Lavoie said he was asking for “justice and accountability” for the basketball great — a hero to the city of Los Angeles — and his widow.

“We’re here because of intentional conduct — the county violated Mrs. Bryant and Mr. Chester’s constitutional rights,” Lavoie said, asking the jury to hold the county liable for “the constitutional violations of its employees.”

Relatives of other victims were last year granted $2.5 million in compensation over the photo-taking.

An investigation into the crash found the pilot had probably become disorientated after flying the Sikorsky S-76 into fog.

Bryant is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players ever, a figure who became the face of his sport during a glittering two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 straight out of high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

Topics: basketball Kobe Bryant court US

Rasha Al-Khamis seeks to raise a generation of female boxers in the Arab world

Rasha Al-Khamis seeks to raise a generation of female boxers in the Arab world
Updated 24 August 2022
Michelle Kuehn

Rasha Al-Khamis seeks to raise a generation of female boxers in the Arab world

Rasha Al-Khamis seeks to raise a generation of female boxers in the Arab world
  • The vice president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation is looking to unearth and develop the best female and male talent from across the Kingdom
  • Rasha Al-Khamis: The impact of ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ is massive and tangible, as it will inspire many generations to pick up boxing as one of the most preferred sports to practice
Updated 24 August 2022
Michelle Kuehn

For Rasha Al-Khamis, one word sums up last weekend’s “Rage on the Red Sea” boxing bout in Jeddah: Legendary.

This is not merely hyperbole for the vice president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.

“It tells you that the future hub for boxing is in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Khamis said. “The impact of ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ is massive and tangible, as it will inspire many generations to pick up boxing as one of the most preferred sports to practice.”

While the main event, which saw Oleksandr Usyk retain his heavyweight title belt against Anthony Joshua, drew most of the world’s attention on the night, another bout was arguably as important for Al-Khamis.

“It was indeed delightful to watch the first-ever women’s pro boxing fight taking place in Saudi Arabia,” she said of British Somali fighter Ramla Ali’s win over Crystal Garcia Nova of the Dominican Republic.

“I’m sure that this legendary fight will create a tangible impact on the boxing ecosystem.” 

Sport has long been life’s calling for Al-Khamis.

Born and raised in Riyadh, she was fortunate to grow up in a family that valued sports and healthy lifestyles.

“I was never treated differently from my brother,” said Al-Khamis.

Childhood activities included playing football with her cousins on the family farm and shooting hoops in her backyard.

After graduating from King Saud University, Al-Khamis moved to the US to continue her graduate studies, and expand her educational and cultural horizons. It was while she was at the University of Southern California that she took up boxing to get active and meet new people.

From the moment she laced her first pair of gloves, Al-Khamis fell in love with the sport.

She competed locally in California many times, each time diving deeper into the world of boxing.

In 2017, she returned home, a move that would have a major impact on her and many other aspiring athletes across the Kingdom.

After attending an intensive training course by the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, in 2018, she became the first Saudi certified female boxing coach and started teaching the sport at King Saud University. Hundreds of young women lined up to learn from her.

“Each one felt the benefits of boxing in their daily lives. It was making a huge difference and I can still remember each student’s story about how boxing changed their life for the better,” said Al-Khamis.

In 2021, she was appointed as the vice president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, working closely with President Abdullah Al-Harbi to implement a long-term strategy for the sport in the Kingdom, focusing on growing it to send a strong team to the Olympics.

In February 2022, Al-Khamis became the first Saudi to be appointed as a board member of the Asian Boxing Committee (ASBC). 

“I am very grateful and benefiting massively from being surrounded by years of experience and knowledge at ASBC. It is such a great opportunity to grow and learn from those who have been in this industry for years,” she said. “I am using this chance to help further our initiatives at home and ensure we bring that high-quality knowledge to the local landscape.”

Developing the nascent boxing scene in Saudi Arabia comes with many challenges, but unearthing and cultivating world-class athletes is what drives her daily. Above all, she hopes providing equal opportunities will be her enduring legacy.

With Al-Khamis at the helm, progress is happening at a rapid rate.

“Only in female programs we have seen a 100 percent increase from last year,” she said.

“We are implementing boxing fitness courses in eight schools this year and are looking to accumulate more. Right now, our focus is on the education of the sport within the schools, slowly introducing it to them so that they can understand that it teaches discipline and respect for others, and instills self-confidence.

“The more schools we can integrate, the more opportunities we create for organic growth of the sport in the country. This helps us build good competition and gives us a chance to send strong participants to the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.”

Earlier this year, a team of Saudi female boxers traveled to Northern Ireland for a training camp, where for the first time they were able to train and spar with amateur fighters from all around the world.

“What an opportunity it was for these young women to see and live the life of an athlete,” Al-Khamis said. “These are the opportunities we want to facilitate more and more for our national boxing team, and are some of the main things the federation wants to provide to develop boxing in Saudi Arabia.”

Raising boxing’s profile in the Kingdom remains the priority, and she is grateful for the support she has received from the country’s leaders.

“I want to thank my country, and extend my sincere appreciation to His Majesty King Salman and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Al-Khamis.

“With Vision 2030 and the direction of the Ministry of Sports and Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee under the leadership of HRH Prince Abdulaziz Al-Faisal and vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, I am so grateful.”

She became the first woman to join the Arab Boxing Union as president of the Arab Women’s Boxing Committee in August 2022. Following this ground-breaking move, Al-Khamis hopes to build up women’s boxing in the region.

“Right now, as it is a completely new committee, I am focused on picking the right board members. My ideal candidates are those who are actively championing female boxing in their countries,” she said. “Although a majority will be women, I am not looking at only females as candidates. They should be well educated and have a background in combat,” Al-Khamis added.

“I hope that athletes in Saudi Arabia have the right opportunities and facilities to compete in boxing at the highest level around the world,” she said. “I will work every day, alongside my country’s leaders, to bring that vision to life.”

Topics: Rasha Al-Khamis ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ Ramla Ali Saudi Boxing Federation

Belarus’ Azarenka dropped from Ukraine exhibition at US Open

Belarus’ Azarenka dropped from Ukraine exhibition at US Open
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Belarus' Azarenka dropped from Ukraine exhibition at US Open

Belarus’ Azarenka dropped from Ukraine exhibition at US Open
  • The USTA said: “Given the sensitivities to Ukrainian players, and the ongoing conflict, we believe this is the right course of action for us”
  • Azarenka and all players representing Russia or Belarus were banned from entering Wimbledon
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka was dropped Wednesday from a pre-US Open exhibition event raising money for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

Azarenka is from Belarus, which helped Russia launch its invasion of Ukraine in February.

At least one Ukrainian tennis player, Marta Kostyuk, questioned having a Belarusian player participate in the US Tennis Association’s “Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition,” scheduled for Wednesday night in Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

The USTA issued a statement Wednesday, saying: “In the last 24 hours, after careful consideration and dialogue with all parties involved, Victoria Azarenka will not be participating ... this evening. Vika is a strong player leader and we appreciate her willingness to participate. Given the sensitivities to Ukrainian players, and the ongoing conflict, we believe this is the right course of action for us.”

Azarenka and all players representing Russia or Belarus were banned from entering Wimbledon — which was held in June and July — because of the invasion of Ukraine. The USTA announced in June that it would allow those athletes to compete in the US Open.

Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, and was the runner-up at the US Open in 2012, 2013 and 2020.

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcarez, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez were among the other players set to participate in Wednesday’s event, with 100 percent of proceeds from sales of $25 and $50 tickets going to an international nonprofit organization.

It is part of the USTA’s effort to raise at least $2 million to benefit Ukraine by the end of the US Open, which starts Monday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict tennis Victoria Azarenka US Open

Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open

Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open

Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open
  • "I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't a fair competition," tweeted Kerber
  • Kerber said she was excited about her new chapter
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: Former women’s world number one Angelique Kerber announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and has withdrawn from next week’s US Open joking “two against one just isn’t a fair competition.”
The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her. She won the title there in 2016 and, as a result, became world number one.
“I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition,” tweeted Kerber, who is ranked 52.
“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason!
“New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way!
“From restarting my career in 2011 (ranked 92 she reached the semifinals) to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world.”
Kerber — who won the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2018 — said she was excited about her new chapter.
“Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to,” she said.
“To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time.”

Topics: tennis US Open Angelique Kerber

