Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations

The expansion of international airlines' presence in the Saudi aviation market would also enable the growing tourism sector in the country to flourish. (Shutterstock)
The expansion of international airlines’ presence in the Saudi aviation market would also enable the growing tourism sector in the country to flourish. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations

Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations
  The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a statement following Wizz Air's launch of 20 new services
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi aviation officials on Thursday welcomed the announcement of more than 80 new air routes connecting the Kingdom to destinations around the world.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a statement following Wizz Air’s launch of 20 new services from Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Larnaca, Milan, Naples, Rome, Tirana, Varna, Venice, and Vienna to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

The introduction of the latest routes would strengthen the Kingdom’s global connectivity and help encourage greater competition in the Saudi aviation sector, the GACA statement said.

The expansion of international airlines’ presence in the Saudi aviation market would also enable the growing tourism sector in the country to flourish, supporting the Saudi aviation strategy, and Vision 2030, which will see the Kingdom triple its annual passenger traffic to reach 330 million passengers per year to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

The authority recently announced that Saudi Arabia would be reducing charges for airlines using the Kingdom’s main airports by between 10 percent and 35 percent, in order to create a regulatory framework to support a competitive aviation environment in the country.

The cut in airport charges for Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam forms part of the Saudi aviation strategy, a comprehensive sector reform program that will enable industry investment totaling $100 billion.

Ali Mohammed Rajab, the GACA’s vice president for economic policy and air transport, said: “At GACA, we welcome this latest announcement of new routes to Saudi Arabia, which provides a welcome boost to Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity, demonstrates the progress that is being made in delivering on the objectives of the Saudi aviation strategy and will create a more competitive and empowered aviation sector.

“We are committed to reducing costs in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector to ensure long-term competitiveness and growth.

“Today marks yet another step in Saudi Arabia’s vision to create a leading aviation sector, with seamless experiences that exceed the expectations of businesses, investors, and passengers. Saudi Arabia is unleashing unprecedented aviation opportunities as the Kingdom connects to the world,” he added.

Topics: business economy aviation Saudi Arabia GACA

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea

stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Telecommunications firm stc Group has launched the first high-speed cable in the Red Sea, known as Saudi Vision Cable, through its landing station in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Fully owned by the company, the Saudi Vision Cable spans 1.16 million meters, with its name inspired by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The new cable will provide connectivity up to 18 Terabytes per second/fiber pair with a total of 16 fiber pairs through four landings in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.

“Saudi Vision Cable provides communication between several international information centers,” CEO Olayan Alwetaid said.

“It also achieves the raising level of the unified optical fiber platform that is cost-efficient and flexible, and provides access — low latency — to all international cables in the landing stations and information centers of the stc Group,” he added.

Topics: STC group Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Vision Cable

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO
  CEO said best-selling tickets were for Mexico vs Argentina match, followed by Saudi Arabia vs Argentina.
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: FIFA estimates that World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion, Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater told the Qatar News Agency. 

During a live stream on Twitter, Al-Khater told QNA that strong demand had surprised FIFA officials. He said that the best-selling tickets were for the Mexico vs Argentina match, followed by Saudi Arabia vs Argentina. Both games were sold out.

With a new phase of ticket sales starting in September, he said Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy officials were confident tickets would be in high demand, thanks to Qatar’s proximity to heavily populated Asian countries such as China and India, as well as some European countries. 

The CEO said that there were 3.2 million tickets available, with one third of them going to sponsors and carriers.

He said that Qatar’s successful World Cup bid 12 years ago had prompted the country to invest in infrastructure, particularly sporting facilities. Those who had previously visited Qatar would notice significant changes during the World Cup, giving fans an unforgettable experience, he said.

Al-Khater welcomed GCC citizens to Qatar, saying that their presence would benefit the World Cup, as it is the first to be held in the Arab World.

He said GCC fans could enter Qatar via shuttle flights. Al-Khater said that these one-day tickets would be announced at a later date in coordination with Qatar Airways and other air carriers. 

According to the CEO, there are plans to transfer Saudi fans to Qatar via a land crossing, with buses transporting visitors from the Salwa border crossing to Doha Metro stations and connecting them to stadiums or other state facilities.

Addressing rumors about high accommodation prices at the World Cup, Al-Khater said that some hotel rooms were selling for as little as $80 a night, with more luxurious options selling for $5,478 a night. He said that there were options at each price point.

On precautionary measures, he said that the Ministry of Health had devised a COVID-19 plan for entry into Qatar but that he hoped the tournament would take place in a normal atmosphere as the virus entered an endemic phase.

 

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 20 neighborhoods in Riyadh are set to receive funds to develop infrastructure projects from a special Saudi government program.

The Saudi Idle Land Program revealed that it has registered more than 16 million square meters of developed idle land in 21 residential neighborhoods in the Kingdom's capital.

Since it was first launched in June 2016, the program has already disbursed SR2 billion ($532 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure projects of over 80 housing projects across the Kingdom.

This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program, SPA reported. 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Idle Land Program

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based cement producer Al Jouf Cement Co. suffered a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022, due to a downward trend in cement prices and sales.

Al Jouf Cement Co., which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profits reach SR1.8 million ($479,208), down from SR26 million in the prior-year period, its bourse filing shows.

This was accompanied by a 19 percent plunge in revenues, from SR122 million in the previous period to SR98 million.

Topics: Saudi cement shares Profit

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co. has reported weak first-half profits in its first earnings report since going public earlier this month.

The Saudi-based water producer saw its profit slip 20 percent during the first half of 2022 to SR31 million ($8 million), according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the decrease in net profit to a rise in raw materials costs of 10 percent, which led to an increase in costs of sales.

During its initial public offering, Naqi sold 600,000 shares to retail investors, generating SR560 million in subscriptions.

Naqi Water listed a 30 percent stake, representing six million shares, on the Kingdom’s main stock index TASI.

Topics: naqi water Tadawul TASI shares

