Where We Are Going Today: Bread Ahead

Updated 25 August 2022
Ameera Abid
Updated 25 August 2022
Ameera Abid 

Where We Are Going Today: Bread Ahead

Where We Are Going Today: Bread Ahead
Updated 25 August 2022
Ameera Abid 

Bread Ahead is a bakery that has traveled straight from London to Jeddah, and takes the doughnut scene in the city to the next level. The doughnuts are displayed on their side, and the fillings ooze out in perfect peaks. 

The melt-in-the-mouth doughnuts are like little clouds that makes the tastebuds explode with happiness when you bite into them.

The blackcurrant cheesecake version, for example, creates an explosion of flavors that perfectly balance sweet and sour.

If doughnuts are the highlight, the rest of the goodies on offer are not far behind. The perfect croissants can be enjoyed plain or with flavors such as pistachio chocolate and almonds.

Their bread and buns can be taken home, or you can order sandwiches and French toast from their sourdough or brioche selection.

They also serve pizza made in the authentic Italian way. They have kept the flavors simple but have perfected the taste of each.

The business not only aims to spread happiness through baked goods but also to spread knowledge through its baking school. You can register for the baking school through the website.

They hold small master classes that focus on just one kind of skill.

You can attend the classes regardless of where you are in your baking journey: beginner or an expert, there is something for everyone.

The classes are sometimes specific to a certain region, such as the eastern European or the Greek baking workshops.

Topics: Food restaurants baking

La Rustica: A success story from Riyadh to Marbella

Updated 25 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah
Updated 25 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah

La Rustica: A success story from Riyadh to Marbella

La Rustica: A success story from Riyadh to Marbella
  • Neapolitan pizza restaurant opens pop-up location on Spanish island for summer season
Updated 25 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi-based Italian restaurant La Rustica Pizzeria opened a pop-up in Marbella, Spain, after success in the Kingdom.

La Rustica Pizzeria opened its doors in January 2016 as a unique Italian restaurant that serves authentic Neapolitan pizza in Riyadh.

It was co-founded by Saudi couple Najla Al-Radadi and Sultan Al-Shmassy, who are passionate about Italian cuisine.

The Marbella pop-up started in June and will be in operation until September, as a collaboration concept with an existing Italian restaurant in Marbella called Incontro.

The restaurant, located in Marbella’s Centro Comercial Cristamar near Puerto Banus, has received significant positive feedback.

In the past five years, La Rustica has been popping up in carefully selected locations in Saudi Arabia, such as Alkhobar and Riyadh. In the capital, it is located in Al-Olaya, Diplomatic Quarter and soon in King Abdullah Financial District. The Marbella pop-up is the first out-of-Saudi site for the restaurant.

Al-Radadi and Al-Shmassy told Arab News; “To be the first to introduce Neapolitan pizza in Riyadh makes La Rustica stand out. It has been a risk making the first move, especially as we have to import 90 percent of our products and ingredients – including the wood-fired oven – from Italy.”

The casual-dining restaurant serves authentic Neapolitan pizza made with long-fermented dough, tomatoes, and fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese. Customers can also enjoy a wide range of appetizers, salads, pasta, steak, desserts, and coffee.

The vibes of the Marbella location of La Rustica mimic that of a simple pizzeria with a rustic atmosphere, and the familiarity of a bonafide Italian kitchen from Napoli.

The co-founders said that Marbella was chosen for the pop-up for several reasons.

“Our customer segment in Riyadh covers mainly people who spend (their) summer vacation in Marbella. It is a global summer hub where we can expose the taste of La Rustica to more customers worldwide.”

The restaurant began as a family business with 10 indoor tables and minimal menu options. It was purely passion that drove the owners to start the business, and introduce Neapolitan pizza to Riyadh.

“It started slow, but word of mouth has been a strong tool that La Rustica Pizzeria had since its inception in 2016. Soon enough, we gained people’s trust and were able to meet target market customers through the help of those who have been loyal to us.”

Since then, La Rustica has been able to sustain consistency in terms of food, services, and presentation. “This became a success due to our aim of promoting authenticity not only with food but also with the approach on restaurant design, setup and the whole environment itself,” they said.

The challenges the couple faced in opening in Marbella are numerous, but the main ones are “understanding the local Spanish regulations, tax system, finding the correct partner, and in bidding our concept to local Spanish tastes,” they said.

Opening in Marbella was a great success story for everyone at La Rustica, especially those who worked hard in the last six years to make the restaurant prosper in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Spain Food restaurants Marbella

What We Are Eating Today: Loaded

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 24 August 2022
AMEERA ABID

What We Are Eating Today: Loaded

Photo/Supplied
  • The dishes at the restaurant are simple but perfected to be the best versions of themselves
Updated 24 August 2022
AMEERA ABID

This restaurant serves up steakhouse and diner staples like burgers, sandwiches, and fries but ups the comfort food level by pouring extra cheese over what you order, making the dishes more decadent and perfect for your social media.

Its most popular offering is the stack of sliders that can serve from three to five people. The staff working at the restaurant will pour cheese onto the stack to cover its outsides. You shouldn’t be afraid to make a mess because the restaurant provides you with gloves.

It is the ideal place to meet up with new people to break the ice.

Fortunately, the food tastes just as good as it looks, so you don’t have to worry about the food just looking good.

They have a variety of loaded fries, some of which are only for the brave as they are extremely hot and spicy.

The sliders, even without the extra cheese sauce, are soft and melt in your mouth. The brisket sandwiches are beautiful to behold and encapsulated in thick slices of brioche bread.

Even the pasta is smothered in rich cheese sauces and spices that make each bite explode with flavor.

The dishes at the restaurant are simple but perfected to be the best versions of themselves.

One of the best things about the restaurant was that it served drinks that were not overly sweet and complemented the food perfectly.

On top of everything, prices are reasonable, so it is perfect for a quick visit without thinking twice.

 

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Saudia's youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise
Updated 23 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise
  • Donya Modir’s stunning success story inspired the Tourism Ministry to select her as one of its ambassadors
Updated 23 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: When Donya Modir was growing up, she nurtured an appetite and a curiosity for food. This interest grew until she graduated from the Culinary Arts Academy in Switzerland and was chosen as one of the ambassadors of the Kingdom’s Tourism Ministry.

“Cooking was my hobby and I used to cook for my family and repeat the same dish until I perfected it, so when I heard that there was a culinary art scholarship, I made the decision to grab the chance and go for it,” Modir told Arab News.

Enrolling under the tourism scholarship program, Modir studied at the academy’s Le Bouveret campus in Switzerland and received a Swiss higher education diploma in two years.

“I was lucky to be chosen to be on the scholarship and appointed to one of the elite culinary institutes in the culinary world.”

It was an intense program. She had a daily schedule of 12 hours of intense studies in the culinary world — both theoretical and practical — in addition to general hospitality management and other assessments. Despite all the challenges, she managed to be an honors student and was selected as the Open Days Ambassador for Culinary for two full terms.

HIGHLIGHT

The received her position at Saudia aged just 22, making her the youngest sous chef at the organization. Her meteoric efforts were noticed by the Ministry of Tourism, choosing her as a success story under the title ‘tourism makers,’ making her one of the ministry’s ambassadors.

But halfway through the pandemic, Switzerland’s lockdown kicked in. While most of the students went back home, Modir insisted on staying in the country and seized the time she had to finish so she wouldn’t fall behind in her studying schedule.

Once Modir finished the academic program, an internship was vital to her graduate development.

“For 10 months, I started applying my knowledge and passion to one of the most well established Swiss hospitality companies: The Living Circle.”  

The Living Circle is a collection of elite accommodations and eateries operated by devoted hosts in unrival stunning settings.

She also worked in many restaurants, starting with Alex Lake Zürich Hotel, The Boat House Restaurant, Widder Hotel, August Boucherie Restaurant, and a two Michelin star restaurant headed by Chef Stefan Heilaman.

“During that time, I was promoted twice. This added so much confidence and made me the person I am today.”

Coming back to the Kingdom, she immediately started working at Myazū Jeddah Restaurant: First as a chef, then as floor assistant manager.

“Four months later, I was interviewed by Saudia Airlines Catering Company and was given the position of sous chef. Such a position in our world is really hard to get, especially when you are still at such a young age,” she said.

She received her position at Saudia aged just 22, making her the youngest sous chef at the organization. Her meteoric efforts were noticed by the Ministry of Tourism, choosing her as a success story under the title “tourism makers,” making her one of the ministry’s ambassadors.

In this position, Modir has advised the younger generation to enroll in tourism scholarships, noting that the Kingdom’s tourism sector is enjoying revolutionary upgrades.

“I was just a young Saudi student who was willing to achieve something in a field that was very promising for the future of tourism, and throughout my education and apprenticeship, I became equipped with genuine knowledge, more confident, more responsible and a reliable team member,” Modir said, adding: “That is exactly the aim of our Kingdom in sending us abroad, (it) is to empower us with such an education, so we can be ready to give back to this nation.”

She continued: “The Kingdom is aiming to excel in many aspects by empowering such sectors, including the food and beverage industry. It is now that we have started to forum our cultural identity and represent our hospitality through our cuisine and meet global standards.”

Modir believes that food always has been — and always will be — a way to capture a nation’s identity.

“With the Kingdom opening up to tourism, I believe it is mandatory as a culinary student to elaborate on our food more in the industry. It is simply fascinating how it brings people together.”

The world’s biggest tourism training program from the Ministry of Tourism is investing SR375 million ($100 million) to train 100,000 young Saudis at 10 top global institutions, preparing for a bright future in tourism.

 

Topics: sous chef Saudia Donya Modir Saudi Arabia

Simple Asiri dishes make an impact on the world

Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. (SPA)
Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. (SPA)
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Simple Asiri dishes make an impact on the world

Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. (SPA)
  • Food connects and brings people closer
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabia’s Asir region is not only beautiful, with lush, green mountains and plains, but is steeped in rich history, culture, heritage, and food.

Asir’s cuisine is simple, yet rich and flavorful. Since ancient times, the region has welcomed and honored guests by offering highly nutritious food such as such as ghee, honey, wheat, lamb and goat.

Culinary guide Ali Al-Assas, a young chef interested in Asiri culinary arts, said that the dishes are distinguished by their links to the region’s natural wealth.

He praised the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism for supporting the region and its food heritage, which motivated him to develop his culinary skills and earn a culinary guide diploma.

One of the most popular Asiri dishes is haneed, which is famous across other Saudi regions as well for its scrumptious taste. It is prepared by putting meat in a muhnath — a traditional oven made by making a hole in earth which is then layered with bundles of sticks, firewood and coal to give the dish a distinct flavor. The meat is then covered by another layer of sticks and a cloth, and the hole sealed for two hours, with salt added later for taste. It is served with rice or bread, and local honey.

Tannour bread, or mifa, is an integral part of Asiri cuisine and is paired with most dishes. It is usually made after dough is fermented for a long period of time.

Al-Radhifa is a calorie-rich meal served for breakfast or dinner. It is prepared with a mixture of ghee, salt, fresh milk and flour.

The region is also famous for Al-Arika and Al-Asseda — two porridge dishes that share similar ingredients and looks but differ in their method of preparation. The former is easier to prepare and makes an ideal breakfast, and consists of a dough that is grilled on a saj (a hot piece of metal), then put on a plate, and ghee and honey poured into its center while dates are placed on its edges. Al-Aseeda is prepared differently as, the flour is cooked by adding water and stirring it until it becomes a dough that is served with broth and meat.

Asiris serve special dishes on important occasions, such as weddings, holidays, and other family gatherings.

One of the special dishes is Al-Tasabi, which consists of milk, flour, and finger-shaped dough. Ghee is poured in the middle and it is served with honey.

Al-Mashghoutha is another dish consumed by people in winter, as it provides the body with energy and warmth. It consists of flour, milk, water, salt, honey, ghee, and is served with dates.

Al-Shadkh and Al-Rajla are dishes that consist of local vegetables cooked together, and eaten with mifa.

Another dish is milla, that consists of meat spread on myrrh branches and then covered by another layer of myrrh and buried in earth for around 3 hours. Salt is added before serving it with rice.

These dishes have acquired great attention among international organizations interested in tourism and heritage, contributing to the nomination of Asir as an international culinary destination.

Asir is set to be awarded the title of World Region of Gastronomy 2024 by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism — the first region in a non-European country to be recognized.

The title will be formally awarded by IGCAT’s President Diane Dodd at an official ceremony to be held on Sept. 24 at Terra Madre — Salone del Gusto in Turin.

The accolade is the result of tremendous efforts made by the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission.

The title is usually given to regions that have met a number of criteria, the most important  of which are supporting sustainable regional development by providing economic opportunities to young people, and preserving the authenticity of the dishes.

Topics: Saudi Food Asiri dishesh Saudi Arabia

Where We Are Going Today: Cosmo Cafe

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 August 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Where We Are Going Today: Cosmo Cafe

Photo/Supplied
  • Cosmo is famous for its churros and boba tea, but the cafe offers plenty of other appealing options
Updated 21 August 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Cosmo is one of Jeddah’s top cafes, offering customers excellent music and fun activities while they eat and drink.

The cafe’s walls are decorated with portraits of famous music and art icons including David Bowie and Frida Kahlo. A simple white, gray and light blue palette creates a relaxing vibe.

If you enter Cosmo and look to your left, you will see a seven meter black wall covered in 3D drawings and LED lights. The art depicts coffee cups, music notes and churros — a Cosmo specialty.

On your right, you will find wall writing that says “The heart of Jeddah is its people.”

Cosmo is famous for its churros and boba tea, but the cafe offers plenty of other appealing options.

I enjoy their acai bowls, with my favorite option being “Power up.” It includes acai, Greek yogurt, chia seeds, raisins, raspberry, bananas, granola and peanut butter.

For their savory options, I like Cosmo’s avocado pickled toast — a crisp slice of bread topped with avocado spread, chili flakes and a variety of pickled vegetables.

The cafe serves an array of coffee. My personal favorite is the vanilla latte.

Cosmo is a good choice for breakfast with family and friends. The cafe is located on Abdul Maqsud Khojah road in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district. It also has branches in Riyadh and Alkhobar.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

