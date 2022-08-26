Saudi citizen killed in Morocco

Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions launches Project G, based on popular ‘Grendizer’ anime
The project includes a competition for fans to design ‘saucer beasts’ that will feature in future productions
Updated 26 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Fans of anime have been enjoying “Grendizer,” an anime Super Robot TV series created by Japanese manga artist Go Nagai, for decades.
On Thursday night, during an event in Riyadh Boulevard City, Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s MISK Foundation, announced the launch of Project G, described as a one-of-a-kind regional and global initiative that gives fans a chance to help shape the future of the franchise.
The project has been developed and launched in collaboration with a number of Japanese partners with experience and expertise in the production of anime, including the holders of the rights to the Grendizer series.
“We are here to announce project G, which is about ‘Grendizer’ anime, and announce the partnership between Manga Productions and the Japanese company Dynamic Productions,” Abdulaziz Al-Naghmoush, the marketing manager of Manga Productions, told Arab News.
Thursday’s event included the launch of a global competition that gives regional and international anime and manga fans the chance to create hostile UFO vehicles known as “Saucer Beasts” that will feature in the upcoming project. Three winners will share a total cash prize of $15,000.
“We are developing an international competition open to Saudis, Arabs and people worldwide for amateurs and professionals,” said Sara Al-Taweel, communication and PR manager with Manga Productions. “People can join us and submit their artwork for character design.
“We have a design competition where we ask everyone to create their own mechanical anime character inspired by the world of ‘Grendizer,’ and the winner will have their artwork included in Project G as well as receiving a cash prize.”
Essam Bukhary, the CEO of Manga Productions, said during the event that the goal of the project is to inspire the heroes of tomorrow and shape their future.
“At Manga Productions, we believe in the power of content and shaping the future of those generations,” he added. “‘Grendizer’ has been inspiring generations to be a better version of themselves and we are proud that our partners in Japan chose us for this announcement. This is an appreciation for Saudi talents and their creativity.”
The event concluded with a synchronized drone display, in the form of ‘Grendizer’ characters, that lit up the sky over Riyadh and was also shown on big screens to viewers along Riyadh Boulevard.
Saudi schools set to welcome students for new academic year
Updated 26 August 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Schools throughout Saudi Arabia were on Thursday preparing to welcome tens of thousands of students for the start of the new academic year.
With school gates due to open on Sunday, education officials have been busy planning for a smooth classroom return.
In the Eastern Province, 4 million textbooks have been delivered to 1,627 schools, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
And the region’s education department spokesman, Saeed Al-Bahes, said around 700 buses had been laid on for more than 50,000 students who had registered for school transport through the Noor system.
In Jazan, education administrators said the region was all set to accept 162,583 students in stages to 1,320 public and private schools.
Regional director general of education, Mallhi bin Hassan Aqdi, said employees in a range of departments had worked tirelessly to ensure school buildings and learning materials were ready and in place for the reopening.
Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr has been working closely with education chiefs in the region in preparing for back-to-school day.
During a visit to Al-Tomouh Primary School for Early Childhood, the prince met officials and administrative staff and was briefed on the school’s future plans and programs.
ABHA: The Kingdom plans to increase its production of dragon fruit because it is a highly prized commodity and uses less water than other agricultural crops.
The announcement was made at a workshop hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The workshop titled “Scientific research on promising crops in the Kingdom,” was organized by the ministry in cooperation with the National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture, or Estidamah, at the center’s headquarters.
Experts and researchers who participated in the workshop discussed several studies on advanced agricultural systems that could be used to develop the country’s food production industry.
Dr. Rahma Nasser Jeries, a researcher at the ministry, said the production of dragon fruit would be the first of several crops to be produced locally. It forms part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to expand non-oil industries.
Jeries presented a paper, “A study on the growth and productivity of the dragon fruit under three environmental conditions,” that showed the dragon fruit has become one of the world’s most expensive foods.
Related to the cactus, it grows in tropical and subtropical regions and consumes less water than other crops. It would allow water to be conserved for other farming purposes, the SPA reported.
Saudi children compete for best chef title at Riyadh Home Coming festival
The children presented international and local dishes to festival-goers in the hope of obtaining the largest number of points
Updated 25 August 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The Riyadh Home Coming festival kicked off a host of entertainment and educational activities targeting Saudi youngsters on Tuesday.
The festival in Riyadh is being held under the patronage of the General Entertainment Authority.
The “career experience” zone saw a number of boys and girls competing to win the title of best chef.
The children presented international and local dishes to festival-goers in the hope of obtaining the largest number of points, under the supervision of experts specialized in the standards of the culinary profession.
The festival, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, offers children diverse challenges in preparing food options from many cultures.
The zone aims to develop children’s skills through professional and interactive experiences supported by a selection of trainers.
The zone can accommodate 100 to 150 children aged between 6 and 13 years.
It also allows parents to explore their children’s areas of interest, enabling them to compete in five areas — fashion, architecture, cooking, medicine and media.
The Riyadh Home Coming festival includes an array of events, activities and fun experiences, combining knowledge and entertainment appropriate for all age groups and covering a variety of interests.
Among the highlights are a circus show at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Riyadh Boulevard City and a performance by singer Rasha Rizk.
The festival also aims to help youngsters make decisions about their future professional careers and jobs. Arts and creativity are heavily represented at the festival, in addition to a wide selection of local and global innovation and entertainment stations.
The festival is open daily until Sept. 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 am on weekdays and from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekends. Entry is SR20 ($5.33) with bookings via https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/2010/riyadh-home-coming
Discussions on relations and international developments
Updated 26 August 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Peru Carlos Rodolfo Zapata Lopez at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and several regional and international developments of common interest.
The reception was attended by Director-General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Anqari, and Director of the South American Department Faisal Al-Mandeel.
Al-Jubeir met with EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans in Riyadh on Monday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom’s relations with the EU, and Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.