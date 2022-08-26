You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq’s health ministry confirms ‘sufficient’ number of vaccines available until 2023 

Iraq’s health ministry confirms ‘sufficient’ number of vaccines available until 2023 

Iraq’s health ministry confirms ‘sufficient’ number of vaccines available until 2023 
The routine vaccination program includes vaccinating children against measles, polio, hepatitis, smallpox, and other diseases. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cdj9

Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Iraq’s health ministry confirms ‘sufficient’ number of vaccines available until 2023 

Iraq’s health ministry confirms ‘sufficient’ number of vaccines available until 2023 
  • The ministry is facing financial difficulties in providing vaccines due to the lack of a budget, the head of the immunization department says
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Ministry of Health confirmed there was a “sufficient” number of vaccines available in the country up to the middle of 2023, as part of its vaccination program for Iraqi children, the Iraq News Agency (INA) reported on Thursday. 

“The ministry is facing financial difficulties in providing vaccines due to the lack of a budget. Despite that, the vaccines, which are currently available and which may reach us, can cover the country until June of next year,” Firas Al-Moussawi, the head of the immunization department at the health ministry, said. 

Last March, the ministry, in cooperation with UNICEF, launched a campaign to expand the coverage of routine immunization services to include over 1,300 mobile awareness teams across Iraq, according to INA. 

The routine vaccination program includes vaccinating children against measles, polio, hepatitis, smallpox, and other diseases.

The ministry is currently working on a plan to ensure that the vaccination program continues efficiently, INA reported. 

“The number of children covered by basic vaccinations is 1,250,000 children under one year of age, and they are the most vulnerable group to infection with viral and bacterial diseases,” he said. 

“The ministry’s priority is to immunize these people from epidemic diseases, and the Minister of Health attaches the utmost importance to this issue. As for children under five years of age, more than 5,000,000 children have received the vaccines, and they are all targeted through the routine vaccination program,” INA cited Al-Moussawi as saying.

Topics: Iraq Vaccines

Related

Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq
Middle-East
Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq
Baghdad’s envoy to UK reviews reconstruction plan for Iraq
Middle-East
Baghdad’s envoy to UK reviews reconstruction plan for Iraq

Syria Kurds hunt jihadists in sweep of Al-Hol camp

Syria Kurds hunt jihadists in sweep of Al-Hol camp
Updated 22 sec ago

Syria Kurds hunt jihadists in sweep of Al-Hol camp

Syria Kurds hunt jihadists in sweep of Al-Hol camp
Updated 22 sec ago
AL-HOL CAMP, Syria: Kurdish forces said Friday they had arrested dozens of suspects at a camp in Syria housing relatives of Daesh group members as part of a crackdown on the militants.
Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after Daesh was dislodged from its last scrap of Syrian territory in 2019 by Kurdish-led forces backed by a US-led coalition.
It is still home to more than 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis but also including other foreigners linked to the Sunni Muslim extremists.
The camp located in northeastern Syria has grown increasingly volatile this year, with at least 26 people murdered, according to the United Nations.
The sweep launched on Thursday “aims to arrest Daesh operatives in the camp who are behind terrorist attacks,” said Siyemend Ali of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia.
So far at least 27 suspects had been detained, he said from Al-Hol.
“Our forces began to dismantle empty tents used by Daesh during attacks and started registering the names of residents... and collecting their fingerprints,” said Ali.
Kurdish security forces were heavily deployed in the camp on Friday, AFP correspondents said.
They mounted black armored vehicles and restricted the movement of people to carry out the operation, they added.
Women and children were patted down by security forces who ushered them to special rooms to get their fingerprints.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced the start of the operation to clear Al-Hol on Thursday.
In a statement, the SDF called Al-Hol a “hot bed” for Daesh militants and their supporters, arguing it was a fertile ground for the group to gain new recruits.
The operation followed earlier campaigns launched in Al-Hol to flush militant fighters out of the camp, it added.
The Daesh group’s self-declared caliphate, established from 2014, once stretched across vast parts of Syria and Iraq and administered millions of inhabitants.
A long and deadly military fightback led by Syrian and Iraqi forces with backing from the United States and other powers eventually defeated the jihadist proto-state in March 2019.

Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“

Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“

Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“
  • Israeli diplomat in Turkey said re-appointing an ambassador to Turkey was only a matter of when
  • Israel's Nov. 1 elections are reasons behind the delay
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: The Israeli charge d’affaires in Turkey said on Friday the re-appointment of an ambassador to Ankara could happen within weeks, while repeating Israel’s expectation that the Hamas office in Istanbul be closed down.
In a roundtable meeting with journalists, Israel’s current top representative in Ankara Irit Lillian said the process of re-appointing an ambassador to Turkey was only a matter of “when and not if.”
“It’s only because of elections in Israel that things might be delayed on the Israeli side but I hope it will be on time and it will be just a few more weeks and the process will be over,” Lillian said.
Israel will hold a general election on Nov. 1.
Earlier this month, Turkey and Israel agreed to re-appoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, marking another milestone after months of improved relations.
The two regional powers had expelled ambassadors in 2018 over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.
But they have been working to mend long-strained ties with energy emerging as a key area for potential cooperation.
Lillian reiterated the challenges to the ties, saying that the biggest obstacle to the “positive tendency seen throughout the year” was the existence of an Hamas office in Istanbul.
“There are plenty of challenges, but from our point of view, one of the main obstacles is the Hamas office in Istanbul,” she said.
“Hamas is a terrorist organization, and it is no secret that Israel expects Turkey to close this office and send the activists there away from here,” Lillian added.
A visit to Turkey by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, followed by visits by both foreign ministers, helped warm relations after more than a decade of tensions.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a phone call earlier this month, expressing their satisfaction with the progress in ties and congratulated each other on the decision to appoint ambassadors.
Erdogan said necessary steps to appoint the ambassador would be taken as soon as possible, while Lapid said the strengthening ties would lead to achievements in commerce and tourism.

Topics: Israel #turkey

Related

Israel, Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties
Middle-East
Israel, Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties
Saudi embassy in Turkey evacuates citizens injured in Rize bus accident
Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy in Turkey evacuates citizens injured in Rize bus accident

‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron

‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
AFP

‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron

‘Ball in Iran’s court’ on nuclear deal: Macron
  • Just weeks after prospects of a revived deal looked dead despite months of talks, the European Union put forward on August 8 what it called a final text to restore the agreement
  • Iran came back last week with a series of proposed changes
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday the fate of a revived nuclear deal is up to Iran, and that an agreement would be “useful” even if it doesn’t settle everything.

Asked during a visit to Algeria about the chances of success in reviving the 2015 agreement between Tehran and world powers, Macron declined to speculate.

“Now the ball is in Iran’s court,” Macron told reporters.

Momentum has built to revive the landmark agreement that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

The parties to the 2015 deal with Iran saw it as the best way to stop the Islamic republic from building a nuclear bomb — a goal Tehran has always denied.

Former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018, and reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, which in turn began pulling back on its own commitments.

Just weeks after prospects of a revived deal looked dead despite months of talks, the European Union put forward on August 8 what it called a final text to restore the agreement.

Iran came back last week with a series of proposed changes, to which the United States formally responded on Wednesday.

“I think that it’s an agreement, if it is concluded in the terms which are presented today, which is useful,” said Macron, whose country is one of six which signed the original deal with Iran.

It is also “better than no agreement,” he added.

“But it’s also a deal which does not settle everything. We know that,” Macron said, referring to Iran’s regional role and alleged “destabilization” efforts.

Topics: France Iran Iran nuclear deal

Related

Iranian opposition files US lawsuit against Iran’s president over 1988 massacre
Middle-East
Iranian opposition files US lawsuit against Iran’s president over 1988 massacre

UAE, US discuss military and defense ties

UAE, US discuss military and defense ties
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, US discuss military and defense ties

UAE, US discuss military and defense ties
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Officials from the UAE and the US on Friday met to explore ways to further enhance military ties.
Rear Admiral Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan, commander of the Naval Forces, received Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, and his delegation as both sides reiterated the friendly relations between both countries.
During their meeting, the military officials reviewed UAE-US cooperation to ensure more coordination between the two sides, state news agency WAM reported.

Topics: US UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince, US defense secretary discuss boosting military cooperation after Houthi attack
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince, US defense secretary discuss boosting military cooperation after Houthi attack
Head of US Central Command visits UAE Armed Forces chief of staff in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
Head of US Central Command visits UAE Armed Forces chief of staff in Abu Dhabi

Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest

Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest

Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest
  • The populist cleric's announcement came amid behind the scenes talks aimed at steering Iraq out of crisis
  • Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new legislative elections
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr backtracked Tuesday after earlier urging his supporters to join a massive rally as a standoff with his political rivals appeared to be getting worse.

The populist cleric’s announcement came amid behind the scenes talks aimed at steering Iraq out of crisis, with the country’s two branches of Shiite Islam jockeying for supremacy.

More than 10 months on from elections, Iraq still has no government, new prime minister or new president, because of disagreement between factions over forming a coalition.

Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new legislative elections, but his rivals the pro-Iran Coordination Framework want to set conditions and are demanding a transitional government before new polls.

The cleric’s bloc emerged from last October’s elections as parliament’s biggest, but still far short of a majority.

Sadr, whose supporters have been staging a sit-in protest outside parliament in Baghdad’s high security Green Zone for more than two weeks, had called for a “million-man demonstration” in the capital on Saturday.

But on Tuesday he announced on Twitter “the indefinite postponement of Saturday’s protest.”

“If you had been betting on a civil war, I am betting on preserving social peace. The blood of Iraqis is more precious than anything else,” Sadr said.

Late on Monday, a committee organizing demonstrations in support of the Coordination Framework also announced new gatherings, but without setting a date.

The Coordination Framework launched their own Baghdad sit-in on Friday, camping out on an avenue in the capital.

The Coordination Framework comprises former paramilitaries of the Tehran-backed Hashed Al-Shaabi network and the party of former premier Nuri Al-Maliki, a longtime Sadr foe.

So far, the rival Shiite protests have been peaceful, with attempts at mediation ongoing.

Hadi Al-Ameri, leader of a Hashed faction, has also called for calm and for dialogue. He has had a series of meetings with political leaders including allies of Sadr.

Also on Tuesday, Finance Minister Ali Allawi who is in the current government submitted his resignation to the Council of Ministers, the INA state news agency reported.

Iraq has been ravaged by decades of conflict and endemic corruption.

It is blighted by ailing infrastructure, power cuts and crumbling public services, and now also faces water shortages as drought ravages swathes of the country.

Despite its oil wealth, many Iraqis are mired in poverty, and some 35 percent of young people are unemployed, according to the United Nations.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad Moqtada Sadr

Related

At least 60 Iraqi protesters injured after storming Baghdad’s Green Zone  video
Middle-East
At least 60 Iraqi protesters injured after storming Baghdad’s Green Zone 
Iraq’s PMF says Daesh attack thwarted in north of Baghdad 
Middle-East
Iraq’s PMF says Daesh attack thwarted in north of Baghdad 

Latest updates

Stocks slip in Europe, US ahead of Fed chair speech
Stocks slip in Europe, US ahead of Fed chair speech
Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe
Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire: 73 rescued
Philippine ferry carrying 82 people catches fire: 73 rescued
Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp
Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp
Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“
Israeli diplomat in Turkey expects ambassador appointment “within weeks“

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.